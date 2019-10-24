Disneyland Resort Catches Frozen 2 Fever!

Disneyland Resort guests caught sight of some familiar faces (or heard some familiar voices, as the case may be) earlier this month as the main cast of Frozen and Frozen 2 stopped in to help kick-off the start of the holiday season at the parks. Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Johnathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) posed in front of Disneyland Park's Sleeping Beauty Castle, which was decked out in glistening white lights in celebration of all that's Frozen. With that picturesque shot, Frozen 2 fever officially descended upon Disneyland Resort.

MOVIE SYNOPSIS

With the success of the 2013 juggernaut Frozen, it was only a matter of time before we revisted our friends from the mystical land of Arendelle. When we departed the Scandinavian land, the royal sisters had opened the kingdom for all and Kristoff was head ice distributor with the help of his trusty sidekick, reindeer Sven. Olaf had his own flurry to keep from melting. Life was good. Fast forward six years and we now have the sequel to delve into the backstory of how Elsa received her powers. But does Frozen 2 answer the other questions? Will Anna and Kristoff marry? Will Olaf have his moment "in summer"? Will Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen-Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez pen another tune worthy of YouTube parodies?

To keep the synergy flowing, Disneyland Resort has plenty in ice storage for Frozen 2 fans, including character meet-n-greets, a plethora of cool merchandise, some snappy sweets and a Broadway-worthy production. For most of these Frozen festivities, just skate on over to Disney California Adventure Park—specifically in Hollywood Land.

FROZEN CHARACTER MEET-N-GREETS

Anna and Elsa have found a permanent home inside the Disneyland Resort for all fans who wish to meet the sisters and have photos taken with them. The duo are located inside Disney's Animation Building in Hollywood Land, every day, unless otherwise noted. Step inside the building and veer slightly to the left and you'll see the entrance into the royal hall. The sisters even have a costume change: They are wearing the outfits from the new film.



Arendelle's regal siblings are available for autographs and interactions usually as soon as the Disney Animation Building opens. Don't forget your autograph book! Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

If you want to build—or at least meet—a snowman, Olaf is available for meet-n-greets also in Hollywood Land. Our favorite snowman is on a limited schedule so be sure to check with guest services as to when he is accessible. Schedule him on your itinerary—he's worth melting for.

FROZEN ACTIVITIES

While in the Disney Animation Building, next door to Elsa and Anna's Royal Welcome is the Animation Academy room. If you're unfamiliar with this activity, let me shine the Northern Lights of Norway upon you. This is a must for everyone. This drawing session is nothing like art in school. You'll learn techniques and tricks from a Disney animator to give just the right amount of Disney flair for your selected character. A sandwich board is posted near the queue indicating which characters will be available to draw throughout the day. Be sure to find Olaf's scheduled sketch hour and you'll have your own Frozen 2 souvenir to take home.



If you miss one session of Olaf, there are typically others later in the day. Plan accordingly for your favorite character sketch. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

The entertainment anchor inside Hollywood Land is the majestic Hyperion Theater. From Disney's Steps in Time to The Power of Blast to Disney's Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular, this intricate theater has hosted extravagant productions worthy of Broadway. In 2016, fans said good-bye to Aladdin, Jasmine and Genie to welcome the sisters from Arendelle in Frozen—Live at the Hyperion.



Showtimes can vary so check with guest services and line up early for the show. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

Whether or not you've seen Frozen, this Broadway-esque show is a definite must. Roughly an hour long, the presentation follows the heartwarming and telling tale of Elsa and Anna, along with their friends Kristoff, Sven and Olaf. Elaborate sets, creative puppetry and some show-stopping tunes will bring you to your feet. The highlight of the presentation is Queen Elsa belting out "Let It Go" as her costume changes right before your eyes!



Dazzling lights and vibrant colors showcase the transformation scene. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

The theater is open to guests of all ages. Food and drinks are welcome, in fact you can purchase popcorn and candy on your way to the show. However, restrooms are outside the theater.

FROZEN MERCHANDISE

For the first time in forever, Disney Parks' newest color highlights an actual animated movie. Arendelle Aqua is the color trend these days at Disneyland Resort, paving the ice trail for all Frozen 2 merchandise. This icy blue hue can be found on Spirit Jerseys, mouse ear headbands, backpacks, T-shirts, cross-body purses, phone covers and more.



Find your favorite Arendelle Aqua merchandise in various locations throughout the Resort including World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

Besides this frosty color, you can find almost anything with a Frozen 2 theme. For younger Frozen 2 fans, there are costumes, sequined tops, troll T-shirts, and jackets. For the fashionistas who love accessories, look for specialty Pandora jewelry, iPhone cases, Olaf backpacks and even Olaf leggings! Toys include Olaf and Sven plush and Elsa and Anna dolls.



Luckily, this punny troll shirt comes in youth and adult sizes. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

Discounts apply for annual passport holders.

FROZEN FOOD

With the Festival Foods Marketplace and the influx of seasonal treats both currently going strong at Disneyland Resort, not much food fanfare has been given to Frozen 2 treats. Guests can satisfy a sweet tooth with the Arendelle Aqua macaron found at Jolly Holiday Bakery and Cafe in Disneyland Park. This delicate, deliciousness is filled with blueberry and a cream filling. Other than maybe an Olaf cake pop, that's about all for specialty Frozen 2 food options at this time. However, there is one dining experience all Frozen fans will love—the Frozen Dining Package.

This dining experience includes a three-course meal at Carthay Circle on Buena Vista Street. Start with a soup and salad duo then move onto the main course, which includes one of three mouth-watering entrees. Be sure to save room for Olaf's Summer Dream Vacation dessert. Yum! Afterwards you'll be invited to sit in the reserved seats at the Hyperion Theater for a magical hour of Frozen—Live at the Hyperion. Advance reservations are highly encouraged for the dinner packages. Annual passport discounts apply.

LETTING IT GO

Apparently, it's hard to let it go which is why we now have a sequel to the original Frozen movie. Enjoy the sequel and make sure to visit the frosty Frozen 2 festivities currently at Disney California Adventure Park.