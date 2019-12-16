Disneyland Resort Update for December 2 – 8, 2019

News and Views

The Most Wonderful Week of the Year

When close friends and family ask me for the best time to visit Disneyland during the holidays, I always recommend the week after Thanksgiving. The majority of decorations are in place, the holiday parade and fireworks are on the schedule, and fresh candy canes are in the Candy Palace—but the peak holiday crowds are still a week or two away. This is also the only weekend to see the Candlelight Processional without a trip to Florida.

Candlelight viewing tips

Disneyland's Candlelight Processional takes place this Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8. Started by Walt Disney in 1958 as a community appreciation event, the show features a candlelight choir made up of cast members and community choir members, all accompanied by the Disneyland orchestra. Celebrity guest narrators read the Christmas story in between songs.

Disneyland rarely officially announces the celebrity narrator in advance, though word has sometimes leaked out early. In the past two years, it has managed lock down the rumor mill until the narrator stepped out for a pre-show sound check on Saturday afternoon, and we again have no idea who to expect at the podium this weekend.

After trying a few times to make this a larger public offering with dining packages and reserved viewing, Disney has returned to the practice of treating Candlelight as a private event that just happens to take place in the middle of an operating theme park. Invited guests include community and civic leaders, as well as media and Club 33 members.

It is very difficult for other visitors to get a perfect view of the show without devoting an entire day to saving a spot on Main Street, U.S.A. Still, this event has become an annual tradition for many of our readers, and we share tips from past years to hope you enjoy—or avoid—the Candlelight Ceremony and Processional as it takes over Main Street, U.S.A. for this most magical weekend.

Event schedule

There are two performances each day. The following is our best estimate of the schedule for Saturday and Sunday based on information provided by cast members and on previous years. This information is unofficial, and subject to change:

4:45 p.m. – Seating of invited guests begins for the first performance.

– Seating of invited guests begins for the first performance. 5:20 p.m. – The first processional begins.

– The first processional begins. 5:30 p.m. – The first ceremony begins at Town Square.

– The first ceremony begins at Town Square. 7:15 p.m. – Seating of invited guests begins for the second performance.

– Seating of invited guests begins for the second performance. 7:35 p.m. – The second processional begins.

– The second processional begins. 7:45 p.m. – The second ceremony begins at Town Square.

Standby viewing

You have some options if you want to view the ceremony. Standby viewing is very limited, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Bench seating is available near the Christmas tree on the west side of Town Square; standing room-only locations are near City Hall, the Opera House, and any open spaces behind the seating area in Town Square. Viewing areas for the 5:30 p.m. performance opens at park opening (8 a.m. each day, with Extra Magic Hour and Magic Morning at 7 a.m. on Saturday), but viewing areas on the east side of Main Street are not available until after the 3:15 p.m. "A Christmas Fantasy" parade passes that location.

All guests must leave the viewing area after the first performance has concluded. The line for the 7:45 p.m. performance then forms at the south end of Main Street, as soon as the 5:20 p.m. Processional has passed.

Guests with disabilities may sit in any of these viewing areas. A special assistance viewing area will also be provided on the east side of the viewing area, outside of the Opera House.

Enjoy the processional

If you don't want to devote the day to saving the perfect spot on Main Street, you can still enjoy the Processional down Main Street, U.S.A. and hear the performers sing as they walk to the stage. Just grab an open spot along the curb on Main Street, between the Camera Shop and the Christmas tree. The first processional begins at 5:20 p.m., and the second at 7:35 p.m.

Operational effects

The performances on Saturday and Sunday affect numerous stores and attractions in the Town Square area. Based on past year's schedules, expect changes to the entertainment schedule, and attraction, food, and store closures to be in effect both days:

A Christmas Fantasy Parade – erformances at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m.

Main Street Vehicles – closed 12:30 p.m. to midnight

Main Street Opera House – closed 3:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Tomorrowland Theater – closed 1:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Mad Hatter on Main Street – closed 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Disney Gallery – closed 4:45 to 9:00 p.m.

Town Square popcorn and churro carts – closed all day

Disneyland Railroad – closed during performances

Jungle Cruise – closed during performances

Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty Castle – one performance at 7:00 p.m.

Traffic flow

Disneyland will again use the backstage passageways behind Main Street, U.S.A. If you don't need to be on Main Street between 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., take advantage of lighter crowds throughout the rest of the park.

Black Friday Super Sale

The Black Friday Super Sale from MousePlanet sponsor Get Away Today ends today, and you still have time to give the gift of a Disney vacation for the holidays.

With this sale you can purchase adult 3-Day and longer Disneyland Tickets at the kids price, saving up to $20 per ticket. This deal is valid on Park Hopper or 1-park-per-day tickets, with or without MaxPass. There are no blockout dates for this offer, so you can buy now and use the tickets anytime through 12/31/2020.



The Black Friday Super Sale ends today at Get Away Today.

You can purchase tickets a la carte, or combine this deal with one of Get Away Today's hotel specials, like 25% off the Disneyland Resort Hotels on select dates, or the Extra Night Free Hotel offer at Good Neighbor hotel properties. If you book a 2-night hotel package with tickets, be sure to use promo code MousePlanet to save an extra $10 on the package.

This limited-time offer has no residency requirement, so SoCal locals and out-of-state visitors alike can enjoy the same great discount. Book online, or call 1-855-GET-AWAY to purchase tickets today.

New bookings only. Not valid with any other ticket offers. Tickets must be used by December 31, 2020.

Disneyland After Dark returns in 2020

The popular but pricey Disneyland After Dark events will return in 2020, with four different themes on the calendar. Tickets go on sale this week, with Disneyland Resort annual passholders having first crack at reservations starting Tuesday.

80s Nite

at Disneyland Wed, January 29 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Stroll down memory lane during this throwback bash packed with totally tubular fun! Dust off those leg warmers, shoulder pads and other vintage looks for 80s Nite to enjoy: “Flashback To Videopolis!” takeover of the Fantasyland Theatre with a live VJ, music videos and dancers boogieing to the decade’s hottest hits.

“Awesome After Dark – Fireworks To The Max!” fireworks show, high-energy musical entertainment and more.

“Throwback”-style encounters with Disney friends of yesteryear.

Immersive photo opportunities with a nostalgic twist.

Decade-inspired décor, food, beverages and merchandise offerings.

Access to Disneyland park starting at 6 p.m.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will not be available during this event. Sweethearts' Nite

at Disneyland Wed, February 12

Thur, February 13 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. The Happiest Place on Earth will once again transform into the most romantic—with an extra pinch of pixie dust! If you missed last year’s Sweethearts’ Nite, now is your chance to experience the ultimate date night in style with: Love song-themed dance parties throughout the park, as well as a glitzy royal ball.

Encounters with darling Disney couples, including Cinderella and Prince Charming, Aladdin and Jasmine, and of course, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Romantic photo opportunities featuring sweet scenes from iconic Disney films.

Lovely décor, food, beverages and merchandise offerings.

Access to Disneyland park starting at 6 p.m.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will not be available during this event. PIXAR Nite

at Disney California Adventure Thur, March 5 8 p.m. – midnight Spend an exciting night celebrating some of the world’s best-loved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios! Proudly wear your Pixar-best and check out all that the event has to offer, including: Interactive dance parties themed to favorite Pixar stories, including the retro-cool Incredibles family and scare-tastic gang from Monsters, Inc.

Encounters with crowd-pleasing Pixar pals, including Russel and Carl from Up and Joy and Sadness from Inside Out.

Playfully fun photo opportunities.

Whimsical décor, food, beverages and merchandise offerings.

Access to Disney California Adventure park starting at 5 p.m. Villains Nite

at Disney California Adventure Thurs, April 30 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Unleash your inner villain at a deliciously sinister soiree bursting with Disney’s most mischievous misfits! Villains Nite will summon you to come dressed in garb inspired by Disney Villains and experience: Villains Cabaret with a cast of outlaws singing and dancing their way through a riff-raff-lovin’ revue.

Spellbinding DJ-hosted dance parties and sing-alongs throughout the park.

Encounters with some of Disney’s famously nefarious fiends or their henchmen!

Photo opportunities themed to popular villain lairs and thrones.

Dastardly décor, food, beverages and merchandise offerings.

Access to Disney California Adventure park starting at 6 p.m.

The events each run from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., and ticket-holders can mix-in to the host park as early as 6:00 p.m. (PIXAR Nite runs 8:00 p.m. to midnight, with mix-in access starting at 5:00 p.m.)

Tickets are $109 per person, per event, a $10 increase from the 2019 events. Disneyland Resort annual passholders can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, December 3. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public the following day, on Wednesday, December 4. Parking is not included in the event fee.

Disney's special event costume policy is in effect for these parties, meaning adults and children may dress in costume during event hours, with some basic restrictions:

COSTUME GUIDELINES

All Guests may dress as their favorite character, but may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for other Guests.

Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable or violent.

Costumes may not contain any items that resemble (or could easily be mistaken for) an actual weapon.

Costumes may not contain sharp/pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Layered costumes or costume props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground (e.g., full-length Princess dresses).

For Guests Ages 13 and Under

Costumes may be worn as well as some masks, as long as the entire face isn’t covered and eyes are visible.

For Guests Ages 14 and Older

Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

Themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts and hats are permitted.

Acceptable accessories include transparent wings, plastic light sabers, toy swords and tutus.

Headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Masks of any kind may not be worn, except for medical purposes.

Artists Showcase Weekend

Several popular collectible artists will make appearances at Disneyland December 7 and 8, offering fans an opportunity to cross a few special items off their holiday shopping lists or add to their own collections.

Artist Dave Avanzino will be at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a selection of original artwork, limited edition prints, custom creations and gifts starting at $40.



Artist Dave Avanzino will be at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure on Saturday and Sunday.

Artist Jim Shore will debut his Pirate Helmsman figure on Saturday, December 7. The product release and signing events will take place from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at the Disneyana Shop on Main Street in Disneyland, and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure. There is a limit of two items per person.

Artists Brian Crosby, Martin Hsu, Steph Laberis and Jerrod Maruyama will all be on hand on Saturday, December 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney. The event will feature the release of Maruyama's Iconic Mickey vinyl figure, and all of the artists will sign items from their collections.

The WonderGround Gallery's Featured Artist for December is Joey Chou, and he will be on hand Saturday and Sunday to sign purchases. You can meet him Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., or Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

This and That...

...There are six opportunities to get a fresh-made candy cane at the Disneyland Resort this week. The treats will be made at Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and at Disneyland's Candy Palace on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. You can find out more about the Disneyland Candy Canes, and read our tips to make your shopping trip easier, on the dedicated Candy Cane page on MousePlanet.

...The MousePlanet Newsletter is here! The newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips about what's happening at the Disney theme parks for the coming weekend. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Indiana Jones Adventure – will close for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

will close for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown. Snow White's Scary Adventure – will close for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure Red Car Trolley – closed until 2020 for refurbishment.

– closed until 2020 for refurbishment. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney parking lot – still closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking.

– still closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Jamba Juice – closed for renovation; will reopen early 2020. All of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a planned fourth Disney hotel. With Disney canceling its hotel project, we're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats to open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats to open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed.

– building remains closed. ESPN Zone – permits filed to begin renovation, but details are not available. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10. Will reopen in spring 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2019

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 8 through January 6, 2020.

– November 8 through January 6, 2020. Grand Gingerbread Experience – November 30; December 1, 11, 15, 18, 21 and 22. The cost is $70 per person, tax included, and no discounts apply. Call 714-781-3463 to book your tickets.

– November 30; December 1, 11, 15, 18, 21 and 22. The cost is $70 per person, tax included, and no discounts apply. Call 714-781-3463 to book your tickets. Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, with two performances each night.

2020

Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure – Wednesday, January 8

– Wednesday, January 8 Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – opens Friday, January 17, 2020.

– opens Friday, January 17, 2020. Disneyland After Dark: 80s Nite – Wednesday, January 29. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Wednesday, January 29. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Lunar New Year Celebration – January 17 through February 9, 2020

– January 17 through February 9, 2020 Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Showcase – Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register.

– Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register. Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – February 28 through April 21, 2020.

– February 28 through April 21, 2020. Disneyland After Dark: PIXAR Nite – Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Peak Spring Break crowds – April 5–12, 2020.

– April 5–12, 2020. Dapper Day Spring Outing (unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Grad Nites – May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

– May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2-4, 2020. More information on the event website.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult one-park Adult Park Hopper Child one-park Child Park Hopper One Day – Value $104 $154 $98 $148 One Day – Regular $129 $172 $122 $172 One Day – Peak $149 $199 $141 $191 Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Passholder Bring-a-Friend offer – Now through August 30, 2019, Disneyland Resort annual passholders can purchase one-day park-hopper tickets for friends and family at a savings of up to $100 off the ticket booth price. This Bring-a-Friend offer is a repeat of a summer 2018 promotion and the ticket is actually less expensive, though the terms are a bit different. One-day park hopper Discounted price Regular adult price Regular child price Peak Season $99 $199 $191 Passholders must purchase these discounted tickets in person at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths, and the tickets are only good for admission on the date they are purchased. Passholders can only purchase these tickets for days their own pass is valid, or must also purchase a ticket for themselves to enter the park that day in order to buy guest tickets. There is a limit of three discounted tickets per day per passholder, and the passholder must enter the parks with their guests.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $225/$210

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $280/$265

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $300/$280

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $355/$335

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $325/$309

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $380/$330

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $340/$320

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $395/$375

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,099 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,399 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,149 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $799 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $599 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $599 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $399 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $99 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Passholder Bring-a-Friend offer – Now through August 30, 2019, Disneyland Resort annual passholders can purchase one-day park-hopper tickets for friends and family at a savings of up to $100 off the ticket booth price. This Bring-a-Friend offer is a repeat of a summer 2018 promotion and the ticket is actually less expensive, though the terms are a bit different. One-day park hopper Discounted price Regular adult price Regular child price Peak Season $99 $199 $191 Passholders must purchase these discounted tickets in person at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths, and the tickets are only good for admission on the date they are purchased. Passholders can only purchase these tickets for days their own pass is valid, or must also purchase a ticket for themselves to enter the park that day in order to buy guest tickets. There is a limit of three discounted tickets per day per passholder, and the passholder must enter the parks with their guests. Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None at this time. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2019 Ticket discounts Through December 18, 2019, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $178 each (an increase of $10 from the 2018 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $198 each (an increase of $10 from the 2018 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used through December 18, 2019, excluding the spring break blockout of April 14–22, 2019. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2019. 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2019 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2019. Travel must be completed by December 20, 2019. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. 2019 dates: May 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22, 28, 29, and 31; June 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

12/1 12/2 12/3 12/4 12/5 12/6 12/7 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candlelight Processional at Disneyland;

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats 12/8 12/9 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Candlelight Processional at Disneyland Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/1/2020 1/2 1/3 1/4 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-2a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-1a

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Three Kings' Day Resort Events:

Three Kings' Day 1/5 1/6 1/7 1/8 1/9 1/10 1/11 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Three Kings' Day Resort Events:

Three Kings' Day Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Seasons calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

