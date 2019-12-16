Disneyland Resort Update for November 25 – December 1, 2019

News and Views

Disneyland submits plans for new Vacation Club tower

Disney has submitted a conceptual development review application with the city of Anaheim, proposing to build a new 12-story tower on the Disneyland Hotel property for its popular Disney Vacation Club timeshare program, reports the Orange County Register.



Disney hopes to build a new Disney Vacation Club tower on the Disneyland Hotel property. MousePlanet file photo.

According to the article, the new 12-story tower would include 350 units for DVC, a major addition to the 70 timeshare units the company operates at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel. Disney Vacation Club has 14 timeshare properties in Florida, plus one in Hawaii and one in South Carolina.

The new tower would be located on the west side of the property, on what is now called the Magic Kingdom lawn. Long-time Disney fans may remember this as being the site of the long-shuttered Fantasy Waters show. The existing guest laundry and fitness center will be relocated as part of the project.



The new Disneyland hotel DVC tower will sit on the current Magic Kingdom lawn and displace a guest laundry and fitness center. MousePlanet graphic

Last October, Disney abruptly canceled to build a fourth hotel at the Disneyland Resort, after clashing with the city of Anaheim about tax incentives related to the project. That 700-room property was to have occupied the west side of Downtown Disney. To make room for the proposed development, Disney closed five Downtown Disney locations including an AMC Theater, the last operating ESPN Zone restaurant, the Rainforest Cafe, the popular Earl of Sandwich, and the district's second Starbucks location.

The Earl of Sandwich and Starbucks have both since reopened, and the ESPN Zone building operated briefly as a pop-up museum this spring, but the Rainforest Cafe and AMC theater remain shuttered.

In a statement to the Register, Disney states this new DVC property should not be confused for a new hotel development, and the company will not receive a tax incentive for its construction.

Disney did not release any further details about the proposed DVC property, including the number of each room type they expect to build. Disney Vacation Club properties typically offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom villas, and 3-bedroom grand villas.

Candy Cane season begins Friday

This Friday is your first opportunity to get your hands on a fresh-made candy cane at the Disneyland Resort. Candy cane season has become a big deal among some Disney fans, and this year Disney even created a t-shirt to honor the classic treat.

The #1 question people ask is "how do I get one?!?!" It's not difficult, but you need to plan ahead and be willing to devote some time.



Fans of the fresh Disneyland candy canes can shop in style with this new shirt available at Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

First, consult the Candy Cane Calendar for the year. For 2019, these fresh candy canes are available just 22 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The official dates are:

Disneyland Candy Palace – November 29; December 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 24

Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – November 30; December 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 25

If you have the luxury of being able to go any day you want, your best bet is to pick a weekday when candy canes are being released at Disney California Adventure and it is not an Early Admission day. For 2019, those dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays, December 3 and 5; 10 and 12; or 17 and 19.

If your schedule is less flexible but you still have some options:

DCA days are less crowded than Disneyland days, mostly because fewer people enter DCA right at park opening. This means fewer people who didn't already know what was going on are likely to see the crowd/lines/sign and join the line.

Weekdays are less crowded than weekends.

Avoid Early Entry Days unless you have Early Entry yourself (in which case, that's THE day to go), or unless you have no other choice. If you go on an Early Entry day but don't have that benefit yourself, you'll be in line behind people who got into the park an hour before you.

Once you decide when to go, check to see what time the park opens and get to the front gates at least 30 minutes early. If it's not an Early Entry day, Main Street and/or Buena Vista Street will open a bit early for "Shopping Convenience Hour," and you'll be able to join the line as soon as they do.

Once inside the park, head straight for the Candy Palace or Trolley Treats - there will be time to get Starbucks later. If you're one of the first 40 or so people in line, you may be offered the option to purchase a fresh-and-ready candy cane from the first batch of the day, made before the park opened that morning. Disney this year started making a pre-opening batch to increase the number of candy canes available each day. If you'd prefer to watch your candy cane being made, or if there are no pre-made ones ready, you'll get a wristband.

Each color-coded wristband corresponds to a specific batch, and will have the return time written on it. That's when you'll return to the candy shop to purchase your candy cane. If you don't want to watch the candies being made, just return at the time indicated to claim your treat. In all cases, you must return by 2:00 p.m., after which unclaimed candy canes will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There is a limit of one wristband per person, and everyone in your party who wants a wristband must be there in person to claim one. You can't send family members off to a ride and claim a wristband for them in their absence. Children can get their own wristbands.

Candy canes are $12.99 plus tax. No discounts apply, and there is a limit of one candy cane per person. Disney says that "All candy canes sold will be made fresh at the Disneyland Resort."

You can find out more about the Disneyland Candy Canes on their dedicated MousePlanet page.

Save on Southern California Combo Tickets

MousePlanet sponsor Get Away Today has created a new Southern California Combo ticket to help you save money on your next SoCal vacation. The tickets combine admission to Disneyland and/or Disney California Adventure with access to Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott's Berry Farm, LEGOLAND California or Sea World San Diego.



Save on Southern California Combo tickets with the Get Away Today Black Friday sale.

You'll get Adults at Kids' Prices on 3-Day and longer Disneyland tickets, discounted tickets to the added parks, plus an additional combo ticket discount. Based on the park(s) you choose, you may also enjoy a Second Day Free at LEGOLAND California or Eat Free All Day ticket for Sea World. These will be the lowest combo ticket prices of the year.

There are no blockout dates for this offer, so you can buy now and use the tickets anytime through December 31, 2020.

You can purchase Southern California Combo tickets a la carte, or combine this deal with one of Get Away Today's hotel specials, like 25% off the Disneyland Resort Hotels on select dates, or the Extra Night Free Hotel offer at Good Neighbor hotel properties. If you book a 2-night hotel package with tickets, be sure to use promo code MousePlanet to save an extra $10 on the package.

This limited-time offer has no residency requirement, so SoCal locals and out-of-state visitors alike can enjoy the same great discount. Book online, or call 1-855-GET-AWAY to purchase tickets today.

Showdown at The Golden Horseshoe

If you wander into the Golden Horseshoe at the right time on a given day, you may find yourself in the middle of a duel—a piano duel. The new Showdown at the Golden Horseshoe opened this weekend, and our Todd Pickering sent his thoughts on the new offering.



The Showdown at The Golden Horseshoe pits two musicians in a duel to win the hearts of the audience. Photo by Todd Pickering.

The show opens as one pianist takes the stage and plays a medley of songs, including "Hello Everybody" and "Pecos Bill" from Slue-Foot Sue's Golden Horseshoe Revue. He tosses out a few jokes, and comments on the empty second piano on the stage, explaining that his musical partner left to chase after Miss Sally Mae. He's looking for a replacement pianist, and right on cue comes a dapper gentleman from the audience, who introduces himself as piano virtuoso the Carnegie Kid.



Disneyland's new dueling piano show combines Disney tunes with classic songs for a crowd-pleasing performance. Photo by Todd Pickering.

This of course sets up a duel between classical and country music, and the remainder of the show seeks to prove which musical style the audience prefers, and who is the better pianist. The songs were different across a few performances, but included Disney classics like the "Bear Necessities," "Once Upon a Dream," "Fortuosity," and the "Unbirthday Song" interspersed with classic piano tunes, holiday songs like "Jingle Bells," and even the Star Wars "Cantina Theme." The show closes with "A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow." The performers get their own solo turn on the ivories, and the overall pace is fun and lively.

The show runs about 25 minutes, and there are currently six performances scheduled each day. The Golden Horseshoe is a Mobile Order location, so you can grab a table and order a snack from your phone while you enjoy the show.

Everything old is new again

Disneyland last week released concept art for the redesigned entrance to Tomorrowland, showing new planters in place of the rock formations recently removed as part of the Project Stardust renovations throughout Disneyland. Work has mostly wrapped up for the holiday season, and the new entrance will be finished next spring.



Colorful planters will replace the rocks recently removed from the Tomorrowland entrance. Photo © Disney.

One sharp-eyed Twitter user noted that the latest concept art released by Disney bore an uncanny resemblance to a photo taken around 2001. In fact, it appears the new concept art was overlaid onto that photo. You can see the comparison below. Some claim the new photo even shows Rocket Rod vehicle in background behind the Astro Orbiter.

Just so we are all clear. Concept vs 2001ish #DisneylandTomorrowland pic.twitter.com/JLepcu7Tlu — Joel (@Tangaroain) November 23, 2019

This and That...

...Downtown Disney is decorated for the holiday season with a new look that Disney calls "Let It Glow." By day, the trees are fluorescent shades of pink, blue, orange, and green, and are even more dramatic by night with the addition of uplights and floating neon rings.



By day, the Downtown Disney trees are bright shades of pinks, blues, greens, and orange. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Downtown Disney decorators just "Let It Glow" this season. Photo by Todd Pickering.

...There's a new popcorn animation figure, or "Roastie-Toastie." at Disney California Adventure. You can find Duke Caboom from Toy Story 4 turning the wheel on a popcorn cart along Pixar Pier.



Duke Caboom is the latest of Disneyland's famed Roastie-Toasties. Photo by Todd Pickering.

...The new Holiday Disney Gift Card pin designs were released at World of Disney in Downtown Disney last week. You receive one pin with each $100 Disney Gift Card you purchase. There are four designs, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Pluto.



The 2019 Disney Gift Cards and pins can be purchased at the World of Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

...The Grand Californian Hotel's gingerbread creation is complete for the year, and Chip and Dale joined the display. You can enjoy the creation in the hotel lobby, and purchase a gingerbread cookie from the nearby coffee cart.



Chip and Dale look like they've been caught sneaking candy from the Grand Californian gingerbread house. Photo by Todd Pickering.

...The Paradise Garden Grill is once again offering tasting portions of some seasonal menu items for customers who have the Sip & Savor pass. As with the Lunar New Year and Food and Wine Festival offerings, the tasting portion is much smaller than the regular entree, and may not include the same sides. If you're curious about a dish it's a good way to try a bite, but if you're looking for a meal keep in mind the tasting portion won't look like the menu photo.



You can use your Sip & Savor pass to purchase a tasting portion of some seasonal items at the Paradise Garden Grill during the Festival of the Holidays. Photo by Todd Pickering.

...The Uva Bar & Cafe in Downtown Disney invites you to try Thanksgiving on a bun with their November burger of the month, the “Everything But the Turkey Burger.” This certified angus beef is topped with cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, garlic aioli, crispy onion strings, and arugula, and served with sweet potato fries and a side of gravy.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Indiana Jones Adventure – will close for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

will close for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown. Snow White's Scary Adventure – will close for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure Red Car Trolley – closed until 2020 for refurbishment.

– closed until 2020 for refurbishment. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney parking lot – still closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking.

– still closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Jamba Juice – closed for renovation; will reopen early 2020. All of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a planned fourth Disney hotel. With Disney canceling its hotel project, we're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats to open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats to open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed.

– building remains closed. ESPN Zone – permits filed to begin renovation, but details are not available. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10. Will reopen in spring 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2019

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 8 through January 6, 2020.

– November 8 through January 6, 2020. Grand Gingerbread Experience – November 30; December 1, 11, 15, 18, 21 and 22. The cost is $70 per person, tax included, and no discounts apply. Call 714-781-3463 to book your tickets.

– November 30; December 1, 11, 15, 18, 21 and 22. The cost is $70 per person, tax included, and no discounts apply. Call 714-781-3463 to book your tickets. Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, with two performances each night.

2020

Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure – Wednesday, January 8

– Wednesday, January 8 Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – opens Friday, January 17, 2020.

– opens Friday, January 17, 2020. Lunar New Year Celebration – January 17 through February 9, 2020

– January 17 through February 9, 2020 Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Showcase – Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register.

– Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – February 28 through April 21, 2020.

– February 28 through April 21, 2020. Peak Spring Break crowds – April 5–12, 2020.

– April 5–12, 2020. Dapper Day Spring Outing (unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website. Grad Nites – May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

– May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2-4, 2020. More information on the event website.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult one-park Adult Park Hopper Child one-park Child Park Hopper One Day – Value $104 $154 $98 $148 One Day – Regular $129 $172 $122 $172 One Day – Peak $149 $199 $141 $191 Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Passholder Bring-a-Friend offer – Now through August 30, 2019, Disneyland Resort annual passholders can purchase one-day park-hopper tickets for friends and family at a savings of up to $100 off the ticket booth price. This Bring-a-Friend offer is a repeat of a summer 2018 promotion and the ticket is actually less expensive, though the terms are a bit different. One-day park hopper Discounted price Regular adult price Regular child price Peak Season $99 $199 $191 Passholders must purchase these discounted tickets in person at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths, and the tickets are only good for admission on the date they are purchased. Passholders can only purchase these tickets for days their own pass is valid, or must also purchase a ticket for themselves to enter the park that day in order to buy guest tickets. There is a limit of three discounted tickets per day per passholder, and the passholder must enter the parks with their guests.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $225/$210

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $280/$265

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $300/$280

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $355/$335

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $325/$309

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $380/$330

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $340/$320

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $395/$375

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,099 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,399 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,149 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $799 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $599 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $599 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $399 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $99 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Passholder Bring-a-Friend offer – Now through August 30, 2019, Disneyland Resort annual passholders can purchase one-day park-hopper tickets for friends and family at a savings of up to $100 off the ticket booth price. This Bring-a-Friend offer is a repeat of a summer 2018 promotion and the ticket is actually less expensive, though the terms are a bit different. One-day park hopper Discounted price Regular adult price Regular child price Peak Season $99 $199 $191 Passholders must purchase these discounted tickets in person at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths, and the tickets are only good for admission on the date they are purchased. Passholders can only purchase these tickets for days their own pass is valid, or must also purchase a ticket for themselves to enter the park that day in order to buy guest tickets. There is a limit of three discounted tickets per day per passholder, and the passholder must enter the parks with their guests. Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None at this time. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2019 Ticket discounts Through December 18, 2019, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $178 each (an increase of $10 from the 2018 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $198 each (an increase of $10 from the 2018 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used through December 18, 2019, excluding the spring break blockout of April 14–22, 2019. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2019. 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2019 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2019. Travel must be completed by December 20, 2019. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. 2019 dates: May 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22, 28, 29, and 31; June 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats 12/1 12/2 12/3 12/4 12/5 12/6 12/7 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candlelight Processional at Disneyland;

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats 12/8 12/9 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Candlelight Processional at Disneyland Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Candy Palace Resort Events:

Candy canes at

Trolley Treats Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Seasons calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

