Visting Tangaroa Terrace

While both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are loaded with great places to eat that are full of different types of foods, you can also find fantastic dining options outside of the parks in both Downtown Disney and at the hotels of the Disneyland Resort. One of my personal favorite places to stop for breakfast, lunch, or dinner is Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill.

Located in the pool area of the Disneyland Hotel, and attached to Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, Tangaroa Terrace is a tropically themed restaurant offering foods of the same theme all day long. The restaurant itself is a counter-service restaurant; you place your order and pay at the cash register, find a seat, and one of the cast members will bring your food out to you once it's ready. There is some indoor seating, but the majority of the seating is outside surrounding the restaurant. The outside seating has a great tropical vibe, and overlooks the Disneyland pools.



Tangaroa Terrace Outside Seating. Photo by Megan Walker.

I love a good breakfast, especially to fuel up before doing a full day in the parks. With a newly revamped menu, Tangaroa Terrace has quickly become a go-to favorite for that. The best part about Tangaroa Terrace's breakfast menu is that it offers a wide variety of foods and a good balance between sweet and savory items. When I go for breakfast, I'm mainly looking for protein to fuel me up for the day; but lots of people love to fuel up on sweetness for breakfast, and Tangaroa Terrace definitely has both types of people covered. The menu offers standard breakfast fare, such as an American breakfast plate, but make sure you don't miss out on the more unique items Tangaroa Terrace has to offer, such as the Loco Moco Burrito, fluffy Japanese pancakes, or Avocado Toast made with Hawaiian bread. Additionally, if you're in a hurry and just want to grab breakfast on the go, they've got you covered there, as well, with a selection of pastries and fruit to take with you on your way into the parks (plus, they do take mobile orders through the Disneyland app).



Tangaroa Terrace Menu. Photo by Megan Walker.

If it is lunch or dinner you need from Tangaroa Terrace, then a delicious menu awaits you. As it shares a kitchen with Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, you will find the same menu over there, but if you're just looking to eat and not necessarily drink, Tangaroa Terrace is the place to go. One of the best things about Tangaroa Terrace's lunch and dinner menu is that there is something on the menu for everyone. The menu here is unique, with options like a poke bowl, tonokotsu ramen, burgers, and salads. My personal favorite here is the Hawaiian Platter. Served with a decent size helping of rice, macaroni salad, some slaw, and your choices of either poached chicken breast or roasted pork belly. It's a good plate of food that will leave you satisfied for a long time and fuel you up to finish your day in the parks. Additionally, if you're just looking for a quick snack, you can never go wrong with the panko-crusted long beans. The beans themselves are delicious, but the togarashi aioli that it is served with is a fantastic addition.



Tangaroa Terrace Coffee Express Menu. Photo by Megan Walker.

Just outside the front of Tangaroa Terrace is an express window where you can order a variety of coffee drinks, including mochas and lattes, as well as the famous Dole Whip, Dole Whip Floats, and the best of them all, the Dole Whip with a splash of rum. Of course, the Dole Whip stand in Adventureland doesn't offer the variation with the splash of rum, so this is the place to go if you need a midday pick-me-up—and it's so tasty.



Tangaroa Terrace Bar Menu. Photo by Megan Walker.

Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, or just a mid-afternoon treat, Tangaroa Terrace is the place to go. With a fun atmosphere, a unique menu, and a lot of delicious food to be had, you can't go wrong at Tangaroa Terrace. It has become one of my favorite places for both breakfast and lunch, so I highly recommend you check it out next time you visit the Resort.