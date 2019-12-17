Walt Disney World Resort Update for December 3 - 9, 2019

Writer's note: I hope everyone has had a great Thanksgiving and still has some energy left after Black Friday and Cyber Monday! Today kicks off the three-day media event for the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. I will be providing coverage on our usual social media channels and encourage you to follow along. In fact, I encourage you to bookmark this page and come back later today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday), because we have several embedded live video broadcasts in this week's Update. Tonight, Disney Parks Blog plans to stream Candlelight Processional from Epcot with Neil Patrick Harris as the Celebrity Narrator.

Tomorrow, the day-long media preview of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will culminate in a dedication event in the evening that Disney Parks Blog will also live stream. Now, of course, I will be there too and will not try competing with that live coverage with well-placed cameras. Instead, our Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix will host a live post-dedication stream here on MousePlanet starting at 7:55 p.m. Eastern/4:55 p.m. Pacific, and I will join remotely as soon as technology permits.



On Wednesday, December 4, our post-dedication LIVE stream will start here at 7:55 p.m. Eastern/4:55 p.m. Pacific, and we will wrap-up the debut of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. A replay will be available shortly after the stream ends and you can also find our stream on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

If you plan to visit Disney's Hollywood Studios on December 5, let us know! The debut of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance on Thursday, just a couple weeks before folks start arriving for the usually super-busy last two weeks of the year should create interesting new crowd patterns to say the least. Anyone want to guess attraction posted standby times for opening day? Will the land have Boarding Groups just to get in again? Stay tuned and fingers crossed that the attaction lives up to the hype!

News and Views

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance - Dedication Wednesday and Opens Thursday!

The much-anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios opens to guests this Thursday, December 5. Disney describes the attraction as "[o]ne of the most ambitious, technologically advanced and immersive experiences in Disney history" that "uses multiple ride systems working together to create a seamless story on a cinematic scale."



Disney Parks Blog shared this attraction poster for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance earlier this year. Image courtesy Disney Parks Blog.

Back when the Florida park dedicated the new land this summer, Scott Trowbridge, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering responsible for integration of the Star Wars properties across Disney Parks gave us a briefing and short tour of the then-still-under-construction attraction, and I reported:

Scott Trowbridge described the attraction's primary ride vehicle as a trackless car that, at a point during the experience, becomes mounted to a motion base (think: Dinosaur at Disney's Animal Kingdom or Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland or even the entire combination of seat and room at AVATAR-Flight of Passage in Disney's Animal Kingdom), which later enters into a controlled-drop system. Our media tour, like the attraction itself, began with a look at a full-size transport shuttle. In the story of the attraction, which seems to blur the line between what is "pre-show" and what is the "ride," the transport is captured by a Star Destroyer, and guests end up in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance, with a face-off with Kylo Ren before making a harrowing escape back to Batuu.

The room we saw on the tour had more than 50 full-sized First Order Stormtroopers, a tie fighter, one of the eight-guest ride vehicles, a wall-sized (video) view of space and still had enough room it seemed to host a high school basketball court. In other words, this room was immense and Trowbridge said it is just a part of the attraction. We know from publicly released video from Disney that the attraction also includes an encounter with full-sized AT-ATs, which we saw, in part, being built before that show building was enclosed last year!



Photo released by Disney Parks Blog, August 27, 2019.



The concept art released by Disney shows the guest encounter with the AT-ATs. Image ©Disney.

We will try to keep things rather spoiler-free around MousePlanet for a bit, especially aware that our followers out on the West Coast await the Disneyland park's attraction opening on January 17. But, we do have a full day media preview at Disney's Hollywood Studios tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4. Be sure to watch our social media channels for details, and we will try to flag things that may be considered "spoilers" so that those that want to wait to experience the attraction may avert their eyes and ears. For now, you can have a look back to this summer at our chat with Imagineer Chris Beatty about the attraction:



Imagineer Chris Beatty told me that, in coming up with the idea for the attraction, the imagineers thought about what it would be like if your Pirates of the Caribbean boat included opportunities to get off the boat and interact with the pirates before getting back on for further adventures. File Video by Alan S. Dalinka.



Recently, Disney Parks Blog shared this look at Poe's X-Wing that guests will see when visiting Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Photo ©Disney.

Walt Disney World is planning a dedication celebration on Wednesday evening. The rumor mill has been rife with the amount of spectacle in store, and you can watch it all unfold in the #DisneyParksLIVE stream. I will also be there and will try to capture some of it from other angles to share.



Disney Parks Blog replay of the dedication of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance celebration, December 4, 2019. Video courtesy Disney Parks [EDITED AFTER PUBLICATION TO EMBED THE REPLAY POSTED BY DISNEY PARKS BLOG].

Ahead of even the media preview, and, indeed, there have been no widespread cast previews or any passholder previews, Disney invited the Volunteer Family of the Year and finalists, and some members of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida to be among the first guests to experience the attraction over the past few days.

Our Volunteer Family of the Year and finalists were recently celebrated at Walt Disney World Resort, where they were among the first guests to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance inside Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge! https://t.co/h8TOOeMK8X pic.twitter.com/gXaaJY6Gkd — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 29, 2019 Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Bob Chapek, @WaltDisneyWorld President Josh D’Amaro, & @OrlandoMagic CEO Alex Martins invited @BGCCF members to be among the first to experience #RiseoftheResistance at Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge at last night's #OrlandoMagic game! pic.twitter.com/TjfFC9TBNY — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 2, 2019

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Orlando International Airport

For those heading to Orlando to experience Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge (or coming to town for any other reason), Disney was "invited" by Orlando International Airport to create artistic renderings that wrap the inter-concourse shuttle stations inside the airline terminals. Travelers now see life-size depictions of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as they approach the shuttle stations.



The new wrap appears at the shuttle stations inside the airline terminals at Orlando International Airport. Photo ©Disney.

"We are constantly evolving the airport experience to make it more service oriented, passenger friendly and fun,"" said Raymond Anderson, senior director of concessions and properties for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "This new installation provides a preview of what vacationers and business travelers alike can expect at Walt Disney World. It's also the most recent in a long line of collaborations between the airport and Disney over the decades."

All told, the new wraps stretch longer than eight full-size buses. Disney and the airport say that they will remain in place into 2020.

Epcot Festivals News & Calendar

With the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival ended and the Festival of the Holidays underway, the park has begun transforming some of the venues temporarily put into use for Festivals into the new attractions they will soon become. Both Canada and The Land pavilion have new signage advertising new films coming soon.



Awesome Planet is expected to debut early in 2020 inside The Land pavilion. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Canada Far and Wide, a new CircleVision 360 film, is expected to debut at Canada pavilion in early 2020. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The 2019 Epcot International Festival of the Holidays and its three times nightly performance of Candlelight Processional at America Gardens Theatre is now underway through December 30. As we mentioned last week, this permanently renamed section of the Update gives you the latest Epcot Festival news and news, and will be updated as new information is released throughout the year. Today, we start with Candlelight Processional and tonight (December 3), for those that can't make it to Epcot in person, starting at 8:10 p.m. Eastern/5:10 p.m. Pacific, Disney Parks Blog will once again present a live stream of the show with celebrity narrator Neil Patrick Harris at the podium.



The December 3, 2019, #DisneyParksLIVE presentation of Candlelight Processional at Epcot with Celebrity Narrator Neil Patrick Harris begins at 8:10 p.m. Eastern/5:10 p.m. Pacific. A video replay likely will remain available for some time. Video courtesy Disney Parks.

For a full recap of the highlights of this year's Festival, check out the video immediately below from this year's invited media preview (plus some clips we added from past performances of Candlelight Processional we attended). Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide, with menus for the Holiday Kitchens and the return of the Holiday Cookie Stroll which gets you a complimentary "completer cookie" when you have purchased any five Cookie Stroll cookies around the park (and, yes, you can purchase five of just one official cookie) and had your Festival Passport stamped accordingly. Since our last Update, Disney Parks Blog also provided an overview of the Festival Merchandise that, in large part, features Chip 'n' Dale.



Preview highlights of the 2019 Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, including performances by Mariachi Cobre, Joyful!, Father Christmas, and Chinese Lion Dancers, plus relive a few moments of past performances of Candlelight Processional, in this recap of this year's invited media preview. See a few moments of our preview of the new Living With the Land Merry & Bright Nights boatride here too. File Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

The Candlelight Processional is the three times nightly performance that combines a live orchestra, massed choir and celebrity narrator in the retelling of the traditional Christmas story. Neil Patrick Harris, Gary Sinise, Whoopi Goldberg, Pat Sajak, Steven Curtis Chapman, Edward James Olmos, Lisa Ling, Isabella Rossellini, Marlee Matlin, Warwick Davis, Chita Rivera, and Ming-Na Wen are all scheduled as celebrity narrators this year. (Always keep an eye out for last minute changes, of course; right now, for example, Pat Sajak is on medical leave from tapings of "Wheel of Fortune." He has posted that he is on the mend, but has not indicated when he will resume a public schedule.) Guaranteed seating for all performances is available by booking a breakfast, lunch, or dinner Candlelight Processional Dining Package at select Epcot eateries. Availability is limited and advance reservations are highly recommended and can be made up to 180 days prior to your visit. Bookings for Candlelight Processional Dining Packages and more information is available on EpcotHolidays.com or by calling (407)WDW-DINE.



Ming-Na Wen who performed in "Mulan" was the first Celebrity Narrator for 2019 Candlelight Processional. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



The audience for Candlelight Processional usually fills the seating area and spills out on to the promenade, as it did for the first 2019 Candlelight Processional performance. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Annual Passholders can pick up a Chip 'n' Dale Magnet Set at Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, November 29-December 30, 2019 at Mouse Gear. Unlike the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival Passholder magnets which required visits on multiple dates to receive each of the perks, this is a "set" that requires only one visit with valid Annual Pass and photo ID.

The Chip 'n' Dale magnet set is available in the breezeway next to MouseGear on the East side of Future World. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of the Festival



Based on the changes announced for this area of the park, this may be the final year for this lighted Mickey floral display.

Holiday topiary versions of Mickey and friends are located in the center of Future World's center plaza this year.

Epcot's main Christmas Tree is once again in World Showcase Plaza.

Festival of the Holidays banners are hanging on light poles around World Showcase.

Light poles in France pavilion have large decor resembling Christmas candy.

The Hanukkah storyteller and Menorah are again located between Morocco and France pavilions.

The miniature railroad town at Germany pavilion is decorated for the holidays.

A tall Christmas Tree is again on display outside The American Adventure.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

From January 17 to February 24, 2020, Epcot International Festival of the Arts returns and the America Gardens Theatre will again host nightly Disney on Broadway Concerts three times nightly. So far, Disney Parks Blog has revealed a partial schedule of the performing duos which include Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White, Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee, Kara Lindsay & Kevin Massey, and Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland. More information about both the whole Festival and the shows themselves is available on ArtfulEpcot.com or by calling (407)939-5277. Booking for dining packages and workshops is also now open for the entire 2020 Festival.

From March 4 to June 1, 2020, the park presents the 27th Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival with its Garden Rocks Concert Series. As we move into winter, we expect we will start to see announcements about scheduled performers. The official website for the festival, FreshEpcot.com, notes that performances will again be scheduled 7 nights a week for the 2020 concert series.

With the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival having just concluded, the park has not yet announced its return for 2020. It is a pretty safe bet that the hugely popular festival will return for a near 90 day run in the late summer/fall of 2020. The official website for the festival is TasteEpcot.com.

For the convenience of our readers, all of the scheduled Celebrity Narrators for Candlelight Processional at America Gardens Theatre are shown in our Google Calendar of Epcot Events. We will have also added the announced Disney on Broadway Concert Series performers so far, and we will add Garden Rocks Concert Series performers when they are announced. You can add the entire Event calendar to any calendar that supports the iCal format (like iPhone and Mac) by copying this link and, as we get additional information and update the calendar, the calendar will update on your subscribed device as well.

While our Google Calendar of Epcot Events lists announced performers, it is still always best to check the My Disney Experience app, Times Guide, and, yes, sometimes even signs posted at the park entrances and at the theater noting any last minute changes. The calendar is provided as a courtesy "as is, where is" without any guarantees. We do respectfully request that you do not post our entire calendar on another site without first asking our permission. Walt Disney World Resort does provide schedules in the My Disney Experience app, but does not allow you to add dates to calendars outside the app itself.

Views Beyond the World

In a slight departure, rather than views around Walt Disney World in this space, I some a few views of LEGOLand Resort Florida. Located in Winter Haven, about an hour's drive from Walt Disney World Resort, LEGOLand Florida opened just over eight years ago on land that once included the historic Cypress Gardens botanical gardens and theme park that dated back to 1936 and was renowned for its water ski shows. LEGOLand, owned and operated by Merlin Entertainments, preserved much of the historic gardens, created a new water ski show featuring LEGO characters, and installed modern rides and attractions, largely geared toward families with younger kids, plus lots of LEGO brick sculptures. LEGOLand has lots of tactile experiences, and, indeed, quite a few rides are powered by the riders themselves.

We were invited to LEGOLand Florida Resort to see how it celebrates the holidays. The remaining dates on its Holiday calendar are: December 7, 8, 14, 15, 20-25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The holidays will be followed by a Kids' New Year's Party, December 26-31, and LEGO Ninjago Days, January 25-26, February 1-2 & 8-9, 2020. The park is open other days of each week too, but not all of the event offerings are available on those days and, also, be aware that the park is not always open seven days a week. For more information and tickets, visit Legoland.com/florida.

Do you want to see more Central Florida Views Beyond the World? Let us know in the comments or on social media!



LEGOLand Florida Resort is themed around the famous LEGO bricks from the namesake company in Denmark and the characters created from the bricks through licensing deals with other properties and otherwise.

The park's special holidays entertainment is available on the dates listed in the paragraph above. The park is open on other dates and the decor remains through the season.

A holiday wreath made from LEGO bricks greets guests.

On holiday nights, the LEGO bricks christmas tree is lit in a ceremony followed by a party.

Santa and his sleigh appear here in LEGO bricks; elsewhere in the park, LEGO Santa makes appearances on holiday celebration days.

LEGOLand has preserved the historical Cypress Gardens in the park. The LEGO brick southern belle is a tribute to the women that used to dress this way when the entire property operated as Cypress Gardens.

The Banyan Tree at the heart of the botanical garden was planted in 1936.

Cypress Gardens was well-known for its water ski shows. LEGOLand has preserved the tradition.

The water ski shows, however, now include LEGO pirate characters.

A highlight for fans of LEGO brick sculptures are the minilands, currently including LEGO Star Wars Miniland.

A LEGO brick recreation of Millenium Falcon at Hoth from "The Empire Strikes Back" is in Miniland.

A LEGO brick recreation of the Kennedy Space Center shows more traditional spacecraft.

The Mall of Washington D.C. has a place in Miniland too.

A LEGO brick bust of Einstein is part of the entrance to the Imagination section of the park.

And the LEGO Movie has its own themed area of the park, including several attractions.

A LEGO brick snowman probably will not melt in Florida, but how long it stays put together is probably related to the celebration of the holidays.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

This and That…

…REMINDER: Today, Tuesday, December 3, is #GivingTuesday and your donations to Give Kids the World Village today will be doubled (up to $45,000 total). Donate here and read more about the 84-acre, nonprofit "storybook" resort in Central Florida that provides children with critical illnesses and their families to weeklong, cost-free vacations at GKTW.org.

…D23-The Official Disney Fan Club announced its 2020 return to Walt Disney World Resort with D23 Destination D: Fantastic World November 20-22, 2020. This edition of Destination D "will honor Disney's many magical places, from the extraordinary to the fantastical." Walt Disney Archives will produce an all-new exhibit celebrating its 50th anniversary with 50 icon treasures. The event will aslo include Walt Disney Imagineering's pop-up shop, Mickey's of Glendale. Additional details and ticketing are expected in the late spring of 2020.

…Disney's Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club Property, is scheduled to open to guests on December 16, 2019. We have been invited to attend the dedication ceremony that morning and will bring you highlights on social media and in a future Update. In the meantime, if you want a look at some of the cast costumes which, like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, gives some "mix and match" options for individual flexibility and differentiation, Disney Parks Blog shared one this week.

…Looking for the Foodie Guide for the holidays at Disney's Hollywood Studios? Disney Parks Blog has published it for you.

Our Foodie Guide to Holidays 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is here! https://t.co/04RWagZ0Dq pic.twitter.com/Y1KqyPRrnH — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 2, 2019

…Walt Disney World Golf now has Donald Duck-inspired head covers available for purchase at its pro shops. The covers are available in sizes appropriate for drivers, fairway woods and hybrids, and have a white background, with yellow and blue stripes, plus, of course, Donald Duck as a golfer. They are $39.95 each plus tax.



Donald Duck-inspired head covers are available at Walt Disney World Golf pro shops. Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Golf.

…REMINDER and UPDATE: Disney-owned ABC and Disney Channel will again show Disney Parks Holiday Specials this year. The first aired on Thanksgiving and may still be available on the ABC app for those with a TV provider that allows you to log in and view content there.

Next on the schedule is "Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World," premiering Friday, December 13 (8-8:30 p.m. EST) on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app.

As part of the annual tradition, the "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" airs Christmas morning, Wednesday, December 25 (10 a.m. to noon EST, 9-11 a.m. CST/MST/PST, though air times may vary, so check listings for ABC and on the ABC app).

…REMINDER: For those interested in collecting pieces of history from Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California, is hosting a public exhibition through December 6, of over 1,500 items from Disney Parks history that will be offered for auction December 7 and 8. The full auction catalogs trace the history of Disney Parks, with many original pieces from the late Marty Sklar's collection, and can be viewed on the Van Eaton Galleries Website.

…The MousePlanet Newsletter is here! The newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips about what's happening at the Disney theme parks for the coming weekend. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question.

Disney Springs News & Views

This section collects all of the Disney Springs retail and dining events we are aware of in one place along with our most recent views of the area (including those immediately under this paragraph). Some items are repeated week to week until they occur, while other items NEW to the Update are marked accordingly. For even more of the latest news around Disney Springs, follow its official Twitter Feed: @DisneySprings.

…The Disney Springs Holiday Gift Guide is online and includes special offers available throughout the holiday shopping season.

Wine Bar George

NEW Congratulations to Wine Bar George for being the World of Fine Wine's winner of the 2019 Best Micro Wine List in the World. Wine Bar George says it is the only place in North America where there are 150 wines available by the ounce, and the judges of the World of Fine Wine assessed over 1,000 of the world's best wine lists to determine its winners.

Jaleo

On Tuesday, December 10, from 7-9 p.m., Jaleo welcomes Raquél Pérez-Cuevas from Ontañón to Disney Springs for a one-night only experience. Raquél is working to carry on the tradition of grape growing in Spain, and she will bring five of her family's award-winning wines to Jaleo for a private, seated dinner featuring a special menu from Jaleo Disney Springs Head Chef Rodolfo L. Guzman Aranda and his team to pair with the Ontañón wines from Rioja, Rueda, and Ribera del Duero, including:

Hinojo salad of fennel, tomato, asparagus, and orange dressed with passionfruit vinaigrette

The traditional Spanish dish Gambas al Ajillo (shrimp sautéed with garlic)

Arroz Meloso con Bacalao (creamy rice with seafood)

Costillas de Cordero con Miel y Romero (Josper-grilled lamb chops with rosemary sauce and honey aioli)

Flan Mama Marisa (the classic Spanish custard with 'espuma' of Catalan cream and oranges)

Tickets are $115 per person. Visit this EventBrite webpage for more information and tickets.

NEW Through December 15, Jaleo is holding a "Sparkling Festival" featuring a Sparkling Flight of Brut Rosé Juve y Camps NV, José Cuvée Raventos I Blanc 2015, and Izar Leku Artadi 2015 (specials also available on bottles). They are also offering a Castaway Old Cuban Sparkling Cocktail and several special bites to accompany your beverages (or to stand alone).

Pepe by José Andrés, the fast/casual counter-service restaurant connected to Jaleo, also recently has added new menu items including some dishes from Jaleo's menu, including both croquetas de pollo and flan.



Pepe's menu is posted right outside the door to the restaurant. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant will offer a dinner special for Christmas Day. Its butter- and herb-roasted turkey with garlic mashed potatoes, duck fat potato roasties, honey glazed carrots, bacon-braised Brussels sprouts, sausage-and-walnut stuffing, red wine jus and cranberry sauce will be available for order from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. during the holiday, and the complete dinner is $28.95 for adults and $14 for kids (available both inside the pub and on the patio). The regular pub menu will also be available, and from 4:30 p.m. through the wee hours, its holiday celebration includes performances by its live Irish bands and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers.

Looking further ahead to New Year's Eve, Raglan Road will ring in the new year twice that night. At both midnight Ireland time (7 p.m. Eastern) and at Midnight at the pub, Raglan will have free Champagne toasts. There is no cover charge for the celebration.



Even the bicycle outside Raglan Road has been decorated for the holidays. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The Edison

To kick off its Second Year Anniversary, The Edison will again host a New Year's Eve Gala of food, cocktails, and entertainment including performances by a live band, burlesque dancers, aerialists and more. The tickets (available on this page of PatinaGroup.com) are $150/person (plus tax and gratuity) include admission at 7:30 p.m. with "tray-passed" hors d'oeuvres, live-action food stations, and a wide selection of beer, wine, and premium spirits "until the Time Square ball drops at midnight" (which, of course, also happens to be midnight here in Central Florida), and a midnight champagne toast. The evening will also offer a selection of coffee and desserts, as the party continues until 2 a.m. on January 1, 2020. Additional VIP Table Packages are available as well.

Morimoto Asia

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto presents holiday-themed beers and gourmet pan-Asian light bites at Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs during the upcoming second annual "12 Beers of Christmas" event.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $64 (plus taxes, fees, etc.) per person. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. In celebration of the craft-beer movement and the most wonderful time of the year, attendees will enjoy 12 specialty beers from local breweries all across Central Florida, such as Crooked Can Brewing Company and Rogue Ales. The brews will be paired with Morimoto Asia's pan-Asian cuisine from 12 food stations.

Chef Morimoto himself will host the event and will be autographing copies of his cookbook Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking. The cookbook will be sold at the event, with proceeds going to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort for critically ill children and their families who visit Florida on their "wish trips."

Tickets are available on the event website.

Sake & Shine 3.0 - Morimoto Asia & Chef Art Smith's Homecomin'

The 3rd Annual Sake & Shine event will be co-hosted by Morimoto Asia and Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' on December 6, 2019, starting at 7 p.m. The intimate progressive dining event starts with a three-course "Pan-Asian feast complete with sake and beer pairings" on the second-story Forbidden Lounge balcony at Morimoto Asia and then moves across the walkway to Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' for a variety of desserts, including a build-your-own-Florida-strawberry shortcake bar and slices of Chef Art Smith's signature Hummingbird and Shine cakes paired with a variety of moonshine-based cocktails. Both chefs will be on-site for the event, overseeing the meal, mingling with guests, posing for photos and signing autographs. Tickets are $250/person (including tax and gratuity) and guests must be at least 21 years old to attend. Visit this page of PatinaGroup.com for more information (including the menu) and to purchase tickets.



Morimoto Asia and Homecomin' sit along the Springs of Disney Springs. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a park event might fall during your next trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an email.

× runDisney with Upcoming Events Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend - October 31 - November 3, 2019

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend - January 8-12, 2020

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend - February 20-23, 2020

Star Wars Rival Run Weekend - April 16-19, 2020 Visit Visit runDisney.com for registration and more information. Whether you’re ready to experience the magic of your first @runDisney event, or are gearing up for your fiftieth race, you can start planning now because runDisney just revealed the 2020-2021 race season schedule and on-sale dates! https://t.co/a1NafKSsem pic.twitter.com/GaOTTAxuUQ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 31, 2019

Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2019 Resort Events

Disney After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park)

… at Magic Kingdom : December 9 …at Disney's Animal Kingdom: December 7, 14, & 18

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park) Epcot International Festival of the Holidays – Now through December 30, 2019

(includes Candlelight Processional)

– Now through December 30, 2019 (includes Candlelight Processional) Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom (hard ticket required) December: 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20 & 22

at Magic Kingdom (hard ticket required)

2020 Resort Events

Disney After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park)

…at Magic Kingdom : January 6, 13, 17, 20, 23, 27 & 31 February 3, 10, 17 & 24 March 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 April 5, 13, 20 & 27 May 5, 11, 18 & 25 …at Disney's Animal Kingdom January 9, 16, 22, & 30 February 6, 13, 19, & 27 March 5, 12, 19 & 26 April 1, 7, 14 & 22 May 2, 9, 16, 19 & 26

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park) Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend - January 8-12, 2020

- January 8-12, 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts - January 17 to February 24, 2020

- January 17 to February 24, 2020 Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic : (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney's Animal Kingdom : January 21, February 11 & 25, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: November 20, 2019

General Member Registration: December 4, 2019 Magic Kingdom : March 3, April 21 & 28

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: January 8, 2020

General Member Registration: January 15, 2020 Epcot : May 4 & June 29, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: March 11, 2020

General Member Registration: March 18, 2020 Disney's Typhoon Lagoon : July 27 & August 10, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: June 17, 2020

General Member Registration: June 24, 2020 Disney's Hollywood Studios : September 15 & 22; October 6, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: July 15, 2020

General Member Registration: July 22, 2020

: (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney Villains After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) February 7, 14, 21 & 28 March 6, 11, 18 & 27 April 3, 10, 17 & 24 May 1, 8, 14, 22, 29 June 5, 12, 19, 26 & 29 July 6 & 10

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend - February 20-23, 2020

- February 20-23, 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival - March 4-June 1, 2020

- March 4-June 1, 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend - April 16-19, 2020

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit DisneyWorld.com or use the MyDisneyExperience App on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Magic Kingdom The Muppets Present...Great Moments in American History – its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019.

– its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019. Move it! Shake it! MousekeDance it! Street Party – two performances scheduled daily only through December 21, 2019.

– two performances scheduled daily only through December 21, 2019. Royal Majesty Makers – no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019.

– no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019. Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Tutorial – Final show was September 29, 2018.

– Final show was September 29, 2018. Stitch's Great Escape – My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year"

Be aware that it is increasingly unlikely it will reopen; the attraction's lobby is usually used for greeting Stitch

– My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year" Be aware that it is increasingly unlikely it will reopen; the attraction's lobby is usually used for greeting Stitch Walt Disney World Railroad – Closed as of December 3, 2018 to accommodate TRON construction (reopening to be announced). Guests can visit a Walt Disney World Railroad train at Main Street Station.

Epcot Test Track – Will close for refurbishment January 13-February 26, 2020.

– Will close for refurbishment January 13-February 26, 2020. Impressions de France – Closed for refurbishment related to sharing the theater with "Beauty & the Beast Sing-Along" which debuts January 2020.

– Closed for refurbishment related to sharing the theater with "Beauty & the Beast Sing-Along" which debuts January 2020. O Canada! – the film has been retired and the theatre currently is the Appleseed Orchard marketplace during the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival; "Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360" will debut as the new film in January 2020.

– the film has been retired and the theatre currently is the Appleseed Orchard marketplace during the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival; "Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360" will debut as the new film in January 2020. Reflections of China – the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format.

– the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format. Future World "transformation" closings – Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019.

Closings and relocations include: Innoventions - all exhibits now permanently closed, effective September 8, 2019 Club Cool closed effective September 8 (to reopen in "a new capacity at a future merchandise location") Fountain of Nations closed effective September 8 Fountain View featuring Starbucks closed effective September 8 (will relocate to a temporary location in late Fall, 2019) Meet Disney Pals at the Epcot Character Spot - relocated September 8 (look for signs in Future World West) Electric Umbrella will close in Winter 2019-20. (New dining options to be announced) Mouse Gear will close in its current location in Winter 2019-20. (It will move to a temporary home to be announced) Art of Disney will operate from a temporary location before eventually relocating to Heritage Manor at The American Adventure (Heritage Manor is now closed)

– Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019. Closings and relocations include: Ellen's Energy Adventure at Universe of Energy – Permanently closed on August 13, 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021.

– Permanently closed on August 13, 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021. Circle of Life: An Environmental Fable – Closed February 3, 2018.

New film entitled "Awesome Planet" will debut in January 2020

– Closed February 3, 2018. New film entitled "Awesome Planet" will debut in January 2020 Illuminations: Reflections of Earth – Show retired: September 30, 2019.

Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020

– Show retired: September 30, 2019. Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020 Liberty Inn - the fast-casual restaurant closed for reimagining starting July 8, 2019.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue will open later in 2019 in its place.

Disney's Hollywood Studios March of the First Order – concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019.

First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

– concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019. First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Path of the Jedi – Closed.

– Closed. The Great Movie Ride – Permanently closed August 13, 2017.

The new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction to open in Chinese Theatre in 2020.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Primeval Whirl – is now listed as "Operates Seasonally" - as of November 25, 2019

My Disney Experience shows the attraction open with a published standby wait time

No FastPass+ service is available for the attraction through at least January 1, 2020.

Disney Water Parks Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is closed for enhancements with no announced reopening date

but, the calendar for the park on DisneyWorld.com shows daily operating hours starting Monday, January 13, 2020.

is closed for enhancements with no announced reopening date but, the calendar for the park on DisneyWorld.com shows daily operating hours starting Monday, January 13, 2020. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park usually closes for seasonal refurbishment during the winter, and

the calendar for the park on DisneyWorld.com shows no operating hours between January 13 and March 28, 2020.

Disney Springs Bongo's Cuban Café – Closed in August 2019

Beatrix from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced.

– Closed in August 2019 Beatrix from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced. DisneyQuest – Closed as of July 3, 2017.

The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019.

– Closed as of July 3, 2017. The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019. La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil – Show closed on December 31, 2017.

A new Cirque du Soleil show is in development with previews to begin March 20, 2020, and its world premiere April 17, 2020.

Disney Resorts & Vicinity McDonald's restaurant near Disney's All-Star Resorts – closed October 30 for an extensive renovation, and is scheduled to reopen in March, 2020.

– closed October 30 for an extensive renovation, and is scheduled to reopen in March, 2020. Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge - Jambo House – Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020

– Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020 Disney's Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower – Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings.

– Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings. Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Mizner's Lounge replaced with "Enchanted Rose," a larger venue with a Beauty & the Beast theme.

– Mizner's Lounge replaced with "Enchanted Rose," a larger venue with a Beauty & the Beast theme. Caribbean Beach – The overall construction project at the Resort is expected to be completed 2019–20. The resort's new lobby, restaurants and other amenities, including Sebastian's Bistro, Centertown Market, and Banana Cabana are all now open.

– The overall construction project at the Resort is expected to be completed 2019–20. The resort's new lobby, restaurants and other amenities, including Sebastian's Bistro, Centertown Market, and Banana Cabana are all now open. Disney's Art of Animation Resort – The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in Fall 2020.

– The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in Fall 2020. Disney's Beach Club Resort – Beaches & Cream Soda Shop will be closed for refurbishment through winter 2019.

Walt Disney World Golf No known closures.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the intended audience. Check out the category that best matches you, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers.

As regular readers know, Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. It is increasingly true that non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). As prices go up, it becomes even more important to pay heed: Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. Be sure to move the calendar to at least seven (7) days out, to see what ticket options and discounts are available for your planned visit.

For more discounts and offers we know about, click the category below that you want to expand (or close).

For Everyone

4-Park Magic Ticket The 4-Park Magic Ticket is once again available for purchase at Disneyworld.com/4ParkMagic. For $356 plus tax (ages 10 and up; less for ages 3-9), it provides one visit to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme parks (one park per day). Guests must select a start date on or before September 30, 2020, and the ticket expires seven days after the selected start date. (Certain start dates will lower the price of the Ticket further.) For an additional $40 plus tax (ages 10+; less for ages 3-9), the ticket will also provide admission to one water park and one visit to NBA Experience at Disney Springs. Mid-Day Magic Tickets Disney has introduced a new park ticket that provides one admission per theme park each day after 12:00 p.m. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for more information. Gift of Magic For stays most nights January 1 through April 25, 2020, guests can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort Hotels when booked by January 1, 2020. The offer also includes a $30 Disney Gift Card for each person (ages 3 and up) on the reservation if the reservation is upgraded to a package that includes 6-day or longer theme park tickets. Lots more details are available by visiting this page of DisneyWorld.com or by calling (407)939-2735 or your travel agent. Fall & Holiday Season Resort Hotel Offers Save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels in late 2019. Book through December 24, 2019 for stays most nights November 10, 2019 through December 24, 2019. Deluxe Villas and Resort rooms are offered at up to 20% off; Moderate Resort rooms up to 15% off; Value Resort rooms up to 10%. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for all the details, exclusions, dates and availability, or call (407)939-2727 or your travel agent. Meal Vacation Package Offers If you are considering a Walt Disney World Vacation Package that includes a non-discounted 5-night/6-day stay, Disney dining plans are included in the package when include the hotel and tickets with Park Hopper Option for arrivals most nights December 8 to 23, 2019. Deluxe Villa and Deluxe Resort packages include the free Disney Dining Plan; Moderate and Value Resort packages include the free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan. Everyone in the same room must be on the same package and the theme park tickets must be valid for admission on the date of check-in and be used within a limited number of days (which varies by length of stay). Gratuities are not included. Kids between ages 3 and 9 must order from children's menu where applicable. The package does not guarantee access to any specific table-service restaurants. Read more information and exclusions, and check availability on this page of DisneyWorld.com, or call (407)939-7216 or your travel agent. Memory Maker pre-arrival discount Disney's PhotoPass service provides a discount on Disney Memory Maker pre-arrival packages. For $199 plus tax, Walt Disney World guests can digitally download any photos associated with their Memory Maker account, including photos taken on attractions. The advanced purchase price is $169, a $30 savings. Applicable taxes are charged to all orders. Purchase must be made more than three days prior to arrival at the Walt Disney World Resort for the discount. All sales are final, and not eligible for an exchange or refund. Both the immediate and discount version of Memory Maker can be purchased at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

For Annual Passholders

For Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Reminder to MagicBand users: You must still show your Disney Visa credit card to receive discounts and other benefits. Discounts are not automatically applied even if you have linked your Disney Visa credit card to your MagicBand. To conserve space, we have eliminated some of the participating location details of the Disney Visa Rewards offers from this section. Visit Disney Visa Rewards website for the latest participating location information. 20 percent off Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks Disney Visa cardholders receive 20 percent off their entire purchase at Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks throughout Walt Disney World, including Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, and online at Joffreys.com with code: VISABEANS 15 percent off select guided tours Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of selected guided tours for up to 10 people. The cardholder must participate in the tour, and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card. Discounts are not available on Premium VIP tours, programs exclusive to groups, or group team building programs. 10 percent off select restaurants Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off the check when you pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, merchandise, tobacco, room service, holiday buffets, tax and gratuity. Discount may not be available at all meal times. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for the latest list of restaurants and restrictions. 10 percent off merchandise Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off at participating Disney-owned retail location when you spend a minimum of $50 and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Read all of the restrictions on the this page of disneyrewards.com. Cardholders also receive 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at the following Walt Disney World Resort Operating Participant merchandise locations including Basin, Basin White, Chapel Hats, Good Fortune Gifts and House of Good Fortune, kidsHeritage, Luxury of Time, Marrakesh Emporium Arts & Crafts, Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks and Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, Sperry and Volcom. 15 percent off all Disney spa and salon services Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of any salon treatment valued at $45 or greater or any 50-minute or longer spa service most days at the spas and salons at Walt Disney World Resort. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for participating locations and restrictions. 10 percent off select recreation experiences Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of the recreation experiences listed below: Carriage Rides at Disney's Port Orleans Resort and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Horseback Trail Rides at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Epcot Present your Disney's Visa Card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at Epcot for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Imagination Pavilion at Epcot (enter near the jumping fountains near the exit to the Magic Eye Theater). You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website). Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Disney's Hollywood Studios Present your Disney's Visa card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at the Star Wars Launch Bay in the Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website).

For Military Personnel

2019 Military Promotional Tickets January 1 through December 19, 2019 Four-Day Park Hopper Tickets –$241.00

Four-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $291.00 Five-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $257.00

Five-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $307.00 Prices do not include tax and tickets must be used by December 19, 2019.

Prices may be lower at U.S. military base ticket offices. U.S. military personnel can also purchase the Memory Maker product for $98 through December 19, 2019. For more information, definitions and details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets by eligible service members or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and only family members and friends, as provided by Disney's rules. These tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Limit six (6) tickets purchased by the military personnel (or spouse), and one ticket must be used by that member of the military (or spouse). Each ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. Special pricing for Memory Maker is available at Walt Disney World theme park ticket windows when purchased by eligible service members or their spouses. No more than two Memory Maker products can be purchased by an eligible service member or their spouse. Usual Memory Maker restrictions apply and a MagicBand is required to receive some digital content. 2020 Military Promotional Tickets January 1 through December 18, 2020 Four-Day Park Hopper Tickets –$265.00

Four-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $315.00 Five-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $283.00

Five-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $333.00 Six-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $301.00

Six-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $351.00 Prices do not include tax. Six-Day Tickets must be purchased by December 13, Five-Day Tickets by December 14, Four-Day Tickets by December 15. Tickets may be used from January 1 through December 18, 2020.

Prices may be lower at U.S. military base ticket offices. U.S. military personnel can also purchase the Memory Maker product for $98 from January 1, 2020, through December 18, 2020. For more information, definitions and details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets by eligible service members or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and only family members and friends, as provided by Disney's rules. These tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Limit six (6) tickets purchased by the military personnel (or spouse), and one ticket must be used by that member of the military (or spouse). Each ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. Special pricing for Memory Maker is available at Walt Disney World theme park ticket windows when purchased by eligible service members or their spouses. No more than two Memory Maker products can be purchased by an eligible service member or their spouse. No more than two Memory Maker products may be purchased at the special price by the service member or spouse. Usual Memory Maker restrictions apply and a MagicBand is required to receive some digital content. Special Rates at Resort Hotels U.S. military personnel can enjoy discounts at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels when booking by December 19, 2019, for stays most nights through December 19, 2019. For 2020, discounts are available most nights January 1 through April 4, and April 19 through December 18, 2020, when booked by December 18, 2020. Offer excludes suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, and Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. For 2019 rates, call (407)939-4249 for information and reservations, and find 2019 eligibility details listed on this page of DisneyWorld.com. For 2020 information and details, visitthis page or call (407)939-7825. Read more information at militarydisneytips.com, visit your base ticket office, or when at Walt Disney World, visit Shades of Green. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Florida Residents

Expect to be required to show proof of Florida Residency for discounts and benefits. Holiday Rooms Special Offer For stays most nights through December 24, when booked by December 24, Florida residents can save up to 25% at select Disney Deluxe Villas and Resorts, up to 20% at select Disney Moderate Resorts, and up to 15% at select Disney Value Resorts. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for details and to check availability. In some cases, it may be possible to apply this offer to existing bookings. Seasonal Flex Ticket Florida residents can purchase tickets for use on most dates through February 29, 2020, without picking a specific start date. The tickets, which can be used on non-consecutive days, must be purchased by December 17, 2019, and used in their entirety by February 29, 2020. The tickets are blocked out November 21-28, 2019, and December 18, 2019, through January 2, 2020. 3-Day 1-Park Per Day Seasonal Flex Ticket – $249 plus tax ($83 per day plus tax)

4-Day 1-Park Per Day Seasonal Flex Ticket – $269 plus tax ($68 per day plus tax) Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com and click on "Read More" in the Florida Resident Seasonal Flex Tickets section. That page also provides a link where Florida Residents can save 40% on 4-Day Tickets and 30% on 3-Day Tickets compared to the non-resident prices of the same tickets when selecting specific visit start dates. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Disney Vacation Club Members

Member Benefits and Discounts may be found on this page of DisneyVacationClub.com. Note: some benefits and discounts are only available to those with a valid Disney Vacation Club Membership Card which is only available to Members owning at least 75 Vacation Points purchased directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. Walt Disney World Golf operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management offers a Golf Membership program exclusively for Disney Vacation Club Members. As of November 1, 2019, the $99/year (plus tax) program includes discounted rounds of golf (averaging $15 below usual DVC-discounted pricing), access to DVC Member-only golf outings, access to DVC Member instructional clinics and coaching, an exclusive DVC Member hat and bag tag, 4 Companion Passes for DVC Golf Clinics, 6 Guest Passes to play golf at the special discounted member DVC rate, 6 complimentary baskets of driving range balls, 4 complimentary rounds of golf on Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course, 4 Complimentary Twilight rounds of golf, 8 complimentary rounds of FootGolf at Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course. All told, Walt Disney World Golf says that the Golf Membership includes $746 in included benefits. Visit this page of GolfWDW.com for more information. Call DVC Member Services at (800) 800-9800 to take advantage of most other available offers. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

For New England Residents

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort celebrates February's big football game victory by the team from New England by offering the Champions Package to residents of New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. For stays through December 24, 2019 (minimum stay of three nights required), the Champions Package includes $100 meal credit, which can be used at Shula's Steak House (named for NFL's winningest coach, Don Shula) or any other restaurant at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. It also includes a "one category complimentary room upgrade that does not include suite upgrades." Guests must have valid state identification at check-in from an eligible state. More information and details of the offer are available at this page of SwanDolphin.com. More information and reservations are available by calling (800)227-1500 and mentioning "CHAMPS."

For Canada Residents

Until February 2020, Canadian residents can save 20% on theme park tickets. They must be purchased by February 7, 2020, and the offer is NOT available at theme park ticket windows. Visit Disneyworld.ca/tickets for more information. All adults using Canada resident tickets or passes must present valid proof of Canada residency that includes government-issued photo ID to exchange the certificate for a valid ticket at the theme park ticket window or Guest Relations prior to first use. The offer itself requires advanced purchase; it is not available at Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows. Tickets and options are nontransferable, nonrefundable and exclude events/activities separately priced. Admission is subject to capacity closures and to other restrictions. Check https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/ca/ for the latest offers from Disney. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For U.K. Residents

You can see the latest offers for U.K. residents on Disney World's U.K. packages website. For early 2020 arrivals, the site advertises a package including free dining, $100 gift card, and 14-Day Ultimate Tickets for the price of a 7 Day Ticket with Memory Maker. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

