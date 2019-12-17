Walt Disney World Resort Update for December 10 - 16, 2019

Writer's note: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened on December 5 in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. On December 4, I had the privilege of being in the park all day for the invited media preview and, indeed, I am humbled by having had the opportunity to experience the attraction several times—an opportunity that I am pretty sure will never come again. In my opinion and for just about everyone else that I know that has experienced the attraction, it lives up to the hype!

Except for the one clearly labeled video below which is our compilation of one full experience of the attraction, this Update will remain fairly spoiler free. The spoilers you may otherwise see here are what I would call "light spoilers" and provide no more detail than Disney and LucasFilm had revealed in the years, months, weeks and days leading up to the attraction's debut. Indeed, I keep repeating "attraction" and "experience" rather than ride, because Rise of the Resistance really does change the landscape of what an attraction can be at a theme park - beyond the highly-themed standby queue that is rich on detail (and the FastPass queue for if/when that gets used has more detail that most FastPass queues), the attraction consists of a briefing, a transport ride into space, a walk through the hangar bay and hallways of a stardestroyer, an interrogation chamber, and then a ride through the stardestroyer aboard a trackless vehicle that gets in and out of other vehicles, experiences a controlled drop and then a motion-simulated flight back to Batuu.



For minimal spoilers only, Disney provided invited media with an opportunity to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance with a special mounted camera and provided a carefully edited video. Note, this was not my first ride (and I did not "act" reactions for the camera). Video ©Disney.

Yes, during the media preview day, and since its opening the next day, the highly complicated attraction has suffered some delays and downtime. There are clearly operational bugs to be worked out, but, in full disclosure, not once did my experience stop in the middle of a scene or result in evacuation (though I have heard others have experienced, at least, scene transition delays).

As the morning of the attraction's opening approached, the park announced that "Boarding Groups" would be assigned as the only way to experience the attraction. To obtain a "Boarding Group Number," each guest must enter the park and then either use the My Disney Experience app on a personal device linked to the ticket used to enter the park or visit designated cast members with mobile devices linked to the system. Every member of your traveling party needs to actually be in the park to attempt to obtain a Boarding Group Number, and, so far, reports have been that all Boarding Groups have been filled by around 8 a.m. on days the park was scheduled to open at 9 a.m. (but touchpoints and Boarding Group assignments, but not rides, began substantially earlier than park opening). Indeed, reports from a morning with Extra Magic Hours suggest that the attraction did not open until the park's regular opening time, but that Boarding Group assignments began with touchpoint opening for Extra Magic Hours. Simply stated, be sure to check out your transportation options and get to the park early if you want a chance to experience the attraction in its early days.

The good news, of course, is that with this virtual queue system in use, there are not guests standing in endless queues. The bad news, however, is that if you do not get to the park very early and get a Boarding Group, you will not have an opportunity to experience the attraction. Stay tuned for operational changes, especially as the cast get the bugs worked out and become able to run the attraction more consistently and for longer periods of time.

News and Views

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance - WOW!

The much-anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios opened to guests Thursday, December 5. Disney describes the attraction as "[o]ne of the most ambitious, technologically advanced and immersive experiences in Disney history" that "uses multiple ride systems working together to create a seamless story on a cinematic scale." Based on our experiences during the media preview, the attraction does not disappoint those who get the opportunity to experience it!

Walt Disney World held a dedication celebration on Wednesday evening. It was available on a #DisneyParksLIVE stream that is available for replay. The Disney-produced video includes minimal light spoilers from inside the attraction.



A couple of X-Wing fighters were part of the dedication ceremony (the X-Wings were actually remote-controlled drones). Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Bob Chapek, Disney Parks Chairman, dedicated the new attraction during a brief ceremony near the attraction. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Disney Parks Blog has made a replay of the dedication of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance celebration, December 4, 2019, available. It contains very light spoiler captured inside the attraction. Video courtesy Disney Parks.

The gist of the story of the attraction is that the Resistance has established a base on Batuu. Guests are recruited to join the Resistance and fly off-planet for training. Along the way, the First Order intercepts the trainees and takes us aboard a Star Destroyer for interrogation, led by Kylo Ren himself. Trainees manage to escape interrogation with the help of Resistance spies aboard the Star Destroyer, and the harrowing journey through the Star Destroyer during its space battle with the Resistance, and the escape back to Batuu are the conclusion of the experience. The scope of the attraction is huge, cinematic, and punctuated with an ample amount of John Williams-composed Star Wars music. The effects immerse guests in the action at a level not previously seen (especially together in a single attraction) before.



To answer many of your questions in a non-spoiler way, Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix, Todd King, and I had a live stream show after the dedication ceremony. We discuss many more details there, and you can watch the replay at your liesure.



Of course, there is new Rise of the Resistance merchandise available too. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Also Only Light Spoiler Views



The attraction's entrance is in the forest outside of the Marketplace and Black Spire Outpost.

The standby queue is long and filled with details, and even some ledges that are about the right height for sitting.

Resistance recruits are briefed by BB-8 and a transmission from Rey.

During the transport to the Resistance base, a First Order Star Destroyer intercepts the ship.

The transport ship is tractor-beamed into the hangar bay of the Star Destroyer where officers of the First Order order recruits off the transport, into the hangar and then down a hallway for interrogation.

A garrison of Stormtroopers keeps an eye on the recruits getting off the transport.

First Order Officers assign recruits to interrogation rooms under the watchful eye of more stormtroopers.

During the escape from the Star Destroyer, recruits encounter Kylo Ren on the bridge.

Kylo Ren then pursues recruits around the ship.

Yes, the attraction has a "happy ending" in the sense that guests return safely to the forrest of Batuu.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Full Spoilers Video



This is the FULL EXPERIENCE, mixing Disney-provided video with a personal experience at the attraction and includes SPOILERS. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Addressing Access Questions

During the media preview, Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix attempted to answer questions about and had me gather accessibility information about the attraction. The posted warnings require that guests be at least 40 inches tall and that guests must transfer to the final ride vehicle to experience the full attraction. Cast members at the entrance can answer access questions and assist guests on a case-by-case basis. For example, it may be possible to experience the briefing, transport, hangar bay, and, perhaps, the interrogation, all without transferring to the ride vehicle.



Warnings are posted at the entrance to the attraction (on the left). As guests approach the ride vehicles, more specific information is noted on warnings about stops, drops, etc. Caption. Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



The seats on the ride vehicle are rather standard sized, with seat belts. The seats are at least as large as those found on Dinosaur at Disney's Animal Kingdom or Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland park. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Guests MUST transfer into the vehicle at this point of the experience; there is no wheelchair-accessible vehicle. The side door opens to accommodate transfer boards. #RiseOfTheResistance #accessibility 3/? pic.twitter.com/AwRzH9KNN7 — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) December 4, 2019

Play Disney Parks Enhancements

With the opening of the attraction, the Play Disney Parks mobile app has expanded play with the Star Wars: Datapad as well. Players can choose to support either the Resistance or First Order. There are also numerous new items that can be seen with the "scanning" tool in the queue (should you be fortunate enough to get a Boarding Group to find them). The app is available from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Download the #PlayDisneyParks app and show your support for the Resistance or help the First Order with new jobs in your #StarWars: Datapad at #StarWars: #RiseoftheResistance! Learn more: https://t.co/Ijsi52TVpF pic.twitter.com/s0g6nCq8HH — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 8, 2019

Latest Details of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Florida's version of Galaxy's Edge continues its "expansion" with the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the 2-day, 2-night hotel/cruise-type immersive experience being built close to Disney's Hollywood Studios. In connection with opening Rise of the Resistance, Disney unveiled the latest concept art showing the "terminal" where guests will embark upon their adventure (specifically, where you check in to the hotel), and the special transport vehicle that will transport guests from the Starcruiser "in space" to the planet Batuu for a port excursion.

We have previously shared more revealed details about the Starcruiser, but the critical new information revealed this week is that it will begin operation in 2021. With that, we expect sometime in 2020 booking will open, and as that approaches, we will recap all the disclosed information about the experience.



Disney released renderings of the terminal for departures to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the interior of the transport that will take guests to Batuu from the ship. Images ©Disney.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway to Open March 4, 2020

As part of the multi-day media event for the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Bob Chapek, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced that the new attraction inside the Chinese Theatre at Disney's Hollywood Studios will open on March 4, 2020. The attraction is the first Disney ride-through attraction that features Mickey and Minnie. We have previously shared that the Imagineering team has developed what it calls "two-and-a-half-D" technology, to provide riders with the illusion of 3-D without having to wear special glasses as they are transported around inside a brand-new Mickey and Minnie short film based on the current Disney Channel series.



Inside a screening room of the Chinese Theatre, guests will watch the new short, "A Perfect Picnic" and then enter the world of the short to ride Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. Photo ©Disney.

Since the attraction was first announced, Disney has promised that the attraction will feature a brand new theme song as well that could get stuck in guests' heads the way classic attraction tunes have. As part of the media event last week, we were invited inside the lobby of the Chinese Theatre (which looks largely unchanged since its closing in 2017 except for the new Mickey shorts digital posters replacing the "Great Movies" posters along the walls and the elimination of the movie artifacts), and into one of the screening rooms that replaced the portion of the Great Movie Ride queue where guests saw clips of Hollywood classics that inspired the former ride. In the screening room, invited media representatives were among the first outside Disney to be shown the new short, "A Perfect Picnic" that serves as the pre-show for the new ride, and hear that theme song, "Nothing Can Stop Us Now," composed by Christoper Willis (who is the regular composer for the television series as well). I can confirm that the song is an "ear-worm," as the roomful of media were asked if they could sing back the song after just one hearing, and those in the room were able to sing the chorus without further prompting (including me).



Attraction merchandise will be available in the park by March 2020. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

There will be Passholder-exclusive merchandise as well.

There will also be attraction-themed pins.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Nearby, the new Mickey Shorts Theater will also debut in March 2020. The interior of the theater is designed to evoke "the same wacky fun of the Disney Channel cartoon series," and it will show an original short plus have special photo opportunities. The Mickey Shorts Theater is buing built in the Echo Lake-area theater most recently used for "Path of the Jedi" which was the longtime home of "Sounds Dangerous!" (located next door to The Hyperion Theatre, home of the Frozen sing-along).



The Mickey Shorts Theater will debut in March 2020 near Echo Lake. Image ©Disney.

More Details Revealed About Space 220 Restaurant

As part of the multi-day media event for the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disney Parks and restaurant operator Patina Restaurant Group announced more details about the Space 220 signature table-service restaurant and lounge expected to open this Winter at Epcot. Billed as an expansion of the Mission: SPACE pavilion, the venue will require guests to journey aboard a special "space elevator" with viewports that provide an aerial view of Epcot while traveling into space. The journey and the restaurant are designed to give guests the feeling that they are on a scenic excursion traveling 220 miles directly above Earth's surface, docking at the Centauri Space Station suspended just beyond the orbit of Mission: SPACE. Upon arrival at the restaurant, from the space elevator guests then will be guided to their seats past the "grow zone," a spinning wall of produce that mimics Earth’s gravity and represents some of the fresh ingredients used by the culinary team.

Space 220 is being designed to "feature the celestial panorama of a space station combined with gourmet menu offerings. Visitors can expect to witness the sublime sights of passing satellites or floating astronauts while enjoying interstellar dishes during a one-of-a-kind dining experience. My Disney Experience says the menu will feature "modern American cuisine, more than 1,000 bottles of the world's finest wines, and a wide selection of craft beer."



The latest concept art released by Disney and Patina Restaurant Group shows off the space elevator and interior of the restaurant. Interestingly, the Space Elevator rendering is marked ©MARVEL, yet there have been no announcements connecting the venue to any MARVEL stories. Images ©Disney.

"I look forward to welcoming guests to Space 220, an immersive culinary journey intended to celebrate the wonders of our solar system and transport guests 220 miles above Earth's surface to experience the height of dining,” said Nick Valenti on behalf of Patina Restaurant Group and its parent company, Delaware North. Regular readers of the Update may recognize the name Patina, as it also operates Tutto Italia and Via Napoli at Italy pavilion, several Disney Springs venues including The Edison, Maria & Enzo's, and Morimoto Asia, and Naples Ristorante at Disneyland's Downtown Disney District in Anaheim.

Space 220 currently has job postings listed at its official website Space220Restaurant.com and it is hosting daily open calls for interviews at Maria & Enzo's at Disney Springs through December 20.

Epcot Festivals News & Calendar

There have been a couple of changes to the upcoming schedule for Candlelight Processional during the 2019 Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, which is now underway through December 30: Chita Rivera has been replaced on the schedule by Disney on Broadway star Alton Fitzgerald White on December 11 and 12, and actress Geena Davis has taken the place of Warwick Davis for December 19 through 21. We have updated our calendar accordingly.

We also now know that the new films coming to the Canada and The Land pavilions, along with the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along, will open with the Epcot International Festival of the Arts on January 17, 2020. Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 includes a new musical score by Andrew Lockington and new narration by Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy. Awesome Planet, at The Land, will include in-theater effects and an original musical score by Steven Price. During last week's media event for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Producer Don Hahn and Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald introduced the media to the current work-in-progress version of the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along, which has new narration by Angela Landsbury (Mrs. Potts), and most of the invited media I spoke with found it delightful (myself included). Impressions de France will return in rotation with the sing-along, and has been upgraded to 4K projection.



The 10-minute film "Awesome Planet" is scheduled to debut January 17, 2020, inside The Land pavilion. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Canada Far and Wide, a new CircleVision 360 film, is scheduled to debut at Canada pavilion January 17, 2020. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Saw a media preview of Beauty & the Beast Sing-along opening in January. Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald and Producer @DonHahn introduced the fun work-in-progress. It’s the animated classic, condensed, with a twist. #epcot #WaltDisneyWorld #photobyasd #hosted pic.twitter.com/q1kZcPIR8T — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) December 3, 2019



Festival of the Holidays

Performances of Candlelight Processional, three times nightly, continue through December 30. The performances combine a live orchestra, massed choir and celebrity narrator in the retelling of the traditional Christmas story. Gary Sinise, Pat Sajak, Steven Curtis Chapman, Edward James Olmos, Lisa Ling, Isabella Rossellini, and Marlee Matlin, all remain on the schedule as celebrity narrators this year. (Always keep an eye out for last minute changes, of course). Guaranteed seating for all performances is available by booking a breakfast, lunch, or dinner Candlelight Processional Dining Package at select Epcot eateries. Availability is limited and advance reservations are highly recommended and can be made up to 180 days prior to your visit. Bookings for Candlelight Processional Dining Packages and more information is available on EpcotHolidays.com or by calling (407)WDW-DINE.



The December 3, 2019, #DisneyParksLIVE presentation of Candlelight Processional at Epcot with Celebrity Narrator Neil Patrick Harris video replay likely will remain available for some time. Video courtesy Disney Parks.



The audience for Candlelight Processional usually fills the seating area and spills out on to the promenade, as it did for the first 2019 Candlelight Processional performance. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

For a full recap of the highlights of this year's Festival, check out the video immediately below from this year's invited media preview (plus some clips we added from past performances of Candlelight Processional we attended). Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide, with menus for the Holiday Kitchens and the return of the Holiday Cookie Stroll which gets you a complimentary "completer cookie" when you have purchased any five Cookie Stroll cookies around the park (and, yes, you can purchase five of just one official cookie) and had your Festival Passport stamped accordingly. Disney Parks Blog also provides an overview of the Festival Merchandise that, in large part, features Chip 'n' Dale.



Preview highlights of the 2019 Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, including performances by Mariachi Cobre, Joyful!, Father Christmas, and Chinese Lion Dancers, plus relive a few moments of past performances of Candlelight Processional, in this recap of this year's invited media preview. See a few moments of our preview of the new Living With the Land Merry & Bright Nights boatride here too. File Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Annual Passholders can pick up a Chip 'n' Dale Magnet Set at Epcot International Festival of the Holidays through December 30, 2019, next to Mouse Gear. Unlike the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival Passholder magnets which required visits on multiple dates to receive each of the perks, this is a "set" that requires only one visit with valid Annual Pass and photo ID.

The Chip 'n' Dale magnet set is available in the breezeway next to MouseGear on the East side of Future World. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Festival of the Arts

From January 17 to February 24, 2020, Epcot International Festival of the Arts returns and the America Gardens Theatre will again host nightly Disney on Broadway Concerts three times nightly. So far, Disney Parks Blog has revealed a partial schedule of the performing duos which include Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White, Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee, Kara Lindsay & Kevin Massey, and Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland. More information about both the whole Festival and the shows themselves is available on ArtfulEpcot.com or by calling (407)939-5277. Booking for dining packages and workshops is also now open for the entire 2020 Festival.



Chalk artists and Living Statues will return for the 2020 Festival of the Arts. Some of the artists demonstrated their talents during the media event ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Flower & Garden Festival

From March 4 to June 1, 2020, the park presents the 27th Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival with its Garden Rocks Concert Series. As we move into winter, we expect we will start to see announcements about scheduled performers. The official website for the festival, FreshEpcot.com, notes that performances will again be scheduled 7 nights a week for the 2020 concert series.

Food & Wine Festival

With the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival having just concluded, the park has not yet announced its return for 2020. It is a pretty safe bet that the hugely popular festival will return for a near 90 day run in the late summer/fall of 2020. The official website for the festival is TasteEpcot.com.

Festivals Calendar

For the convenience of our readers, all of the scheduled Celebrity Narrators for Candlelight Processional at America Gardens Theatre are shown in our Google Calendar of Epcot Events. We will have also added the announced Disney on Broadway Concert Series performers so far, and we will add Garden Rocks Concert Series performers when they are announced. You can add the entire Event calendar to any calendar that supports the iCal format (like iPhone and Mac) by copying this link and, as we get additional information and update the calendar, the calendar will update on your subscribed device as well.

While our Google Calendar of Epcot Events lists announced performers, it is still always best to check the My Disney Experience app, Times Guide, and, yes, sometimes even signs posted at the park entrances and at the theater noting any last minute changes. The calendar is provided as a courtesy "as is, where is" without any guarantees. We do respectfully request that you do not post our entire calendar on another site without first asking our permission. Walt Disney World Resort does provide schedules in the My Disney Experience app, but does not allow you to add dates to calendars outside the app itself.

Views Around the World

Preview of Magic Kingdom ride vehicle



During the media event for the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disney Parks showed off sample ride vehicles for the TRON Lightcycle Run attraction expected to open at Magic Kingdom in time for the park's 50th anniversary in 2021. Personally, I found the "seat" very uncomfortable. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Epcot



The JAMMitors may be spotted performing near the holiday Mickey floral bed behind Spaceship Earth rather than Future World East due to construction related to the park's transformation. Photo by Alan S Dalinka.

Disney's Hollywood Studios



The new park logo has been unveiled above the security screening entrances to the park. The lettering spelling out Disney's Hollywood Studios above the touch points at the park gate were not removed as of this past week and we do not expect that they will be. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Though this week's focus at the park was Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, holiday decor fills the rest of the park. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney's Animal Kingdom



The winter holidays puppeteers and puppets made a special appearance at the media event this past week.

They will continue to appear through January 5 on Discovery Island at the park near Tree of Life.

At night, Tree of Life Awakenings also have a winter holidays theme.

A small Christmas tree stands in front of the entrance to Kilimanjaro Safaris in Harambe.

While Pandora-The World of Avatar has some holiday decor brought or made by the expats, the floating mountains themselves, have not received an additional holiday overlay.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

This and That…

…The next new destination aboard Star Tours-The Adventures Continue at Disney's Hollywood Studios (and Disneyland and other Disney Parks) debuts on December 20 and celebrates that day's opening of the final chapter of the Star Wars Saga, Episode 9, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Disney will be inviting us to the screening and to see the newest update to the attraction, and we will cover both on Social Media and in a future Update.



"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the final installment of the Star Wars Saga opens December 20 at Disney Springs and at theaters around the country (and other countries, but check your local listings). Photo by Alan S. Dalinka

…For those that want the latest Star Wars merchandise for themselves or to give as gifts, the official StarWars.com website has published its 2019 Gift Guide which includes everything from subtle, with special Death Star detailed Adidas shoes and a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Edition set of Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones, to a Brother sewing machine equipped with special Star Wars embroidery settings, ugly Christmas sweaters (or do you say "Sithmas") with some old school Empire looks, and more.

…Among the myriad of Epcot announcements last week, Disney revealed that Disney's DuckTales World Showcase Adventure will be the next iteration of the in-park interactive scavenger hunt. The game will appear in the Play Disney Parks app at some unspecified time, probably in the not too-distant future, and will feature Scrooge McDuck, Donald, Huey, Dewey and Louie, Launchpad and Webby, and, according to Disney Parks blog, "maybe even a few thieves, villains and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts."

…Disney provided a first look inside Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, the new attraction coming to France pavilion at Epcot in Summer 2020.



Guests are shrunk down to the size of a rat as they explore the world of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, opening next summer at Epcot. Photo ©Disney.

…Disney also released a new artist rendition of the new Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue under construction at The American Adventure. The new venue is expected to open this winter, and a large smoker will be located in the center of the adjacent outdoor bar and seating area.



The former Liberty Inn at The American Adventure is being transformed into Regal Eagle Smokehouse, expected to open this winter. Photo ©Disney.

…Also among the latest announcements for Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney released a new piece of concept art for the Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant being added to a new area in Toy Story Land in 2020. Disney Parks blog says the new image "emphasizes the theme of the new dining locale constructed from Andy's favorite larger-than-life playsets and games."



Like the rest of Toy Story Land, the new Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant is built from Andy's toys for toy-sized guests. Photo ©Disney.

…ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is currently hosting the Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships for the 23rd consecutive year. The youth football, cheer and dance team competitions continue through December 14, and spectator admission is required. Visit the event microsite.

…Walt Disney World Golf pro shops now have limited edition golf course logo head covers on a solid white background with Walt Disney World Golf stylized lettering on a red background on the other side. The driver head covers are $59.95 each plus tax. The pro shops are now offering Gift Cards with bonuses:

Buy a $100 card, get an additional $10 in value

Buy a $200 card, get an additional $30 in value

Buy a $300 card, get an additional $60 in value

The Gift Cards can be used toward rounds of golf, pro shop purchases, and instructional programming. More information is also available from the main reservation line: (407) WDW-GOLF.

…Disney Parks Blog provided a first look at two new mosaic murals that decorate a walkway tunnel at Disney's Riviera Resort. This past week, some cast members reported having "test" stays at the resort and it undergoes its final preparations for opening. REMINDER: Disney's Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club Property, is scheduled to open to guests on December 16, 2019. We have been invited to attend the dedication ceremony that morning and will bring you highlights on social media and in next week's Update. In the meantime, if you want a look at some of the cast costumes which, like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, gives some "mix and match" options for individual flexibility and differentiation, Disney Parks Blog shared one this week.

We just revealed a first look at the second magnificent mosaic at Disney’s Riviera Resort, featuring Rapunzel’s floating lantern scene from “Tangled.” Check it out: https://t.co/MmgGiFnBOE pic.twitter.com/nlpdCk8gFu — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 3, 2019

…REMINDER: Disney-owned ABC and Disney Channel will again show Disney Parks Holiday Specials this year. The first aired on Thanksgiving and may still be available on the ABC app for those with a TV provider that allows you to log in and view content there.

Next on the schedule is "Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World," premiering Friday, December 13 (8-8:30 p.m. EST) on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app.

As part of the annual tradition, the "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" airs Christmas morning, Wednesday, December 25 (10 a.m. to noon EST, 9-11 a.m. CST/MST/PST, though air times may vary, so check listings for ABC and on the ABC app).

…The latest Disney merchandise color collection "Belle of the Ball Bronze" is now available around the Resort and elsewhere&hellp;

The latest color trend collection drops 12/8 @DisneylandToday and @WaltDisneyWorld Meet “Belle of the Ball Bronze” Also available via @shopDisney pic.twitter.com/OkcFpJVrLp — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) December 6, 2019

…More awards rolled in last week for some of Disney's travel offerings beyond the Resorts. Both Disney Cruise Line and Adventures by Disney were named "Best for Families" in Cruise Critic's Editors' Picks Awards in the ocean and river categories for the fourth year in a row.

Disney Springs News & Views

This section collects all of the Disney Springs retail and dining events we are aware of in one place along with our most recent views of the area (including those immediately under this paragraph). Some items are repeated week to week until they occur, while other items NEW to the Update are marked accordingly. For even more of the latest news around Disney Springs, follow its official Twitter Feed: @DisneySprings.

…The Disney Springs Holiday Gift Guide is online and includes special offers available throughout the holiday shopping season.

NEW Views Around Disney Springs



StarGazers, the outdoor bar at Planet Hollywood, continues its 7-days-a-week Happy Hour Specials.

The Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane and WonderGround Gallery have swapped spots inside the MarketPlace Co-Op.

Inside the LEGO store at Disney Springs, there is now a LEGO brick-built display of the royal sisters of "Frozen 2" along with Olaf the Snowman.

Demolition continues at the former site of Bongo's.

Beatrix restaurant by Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You Group will occupy the site formerly occupied by Bongo's.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

NEW Holidays at Amorette's Patisserie



This year, Amorette's features a gingerbread display of its bakery.

Amorette's display includes a look inside too.

Amorette's has a few holiday-themed treats available for the season.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

NEW Jock Lindsey's Holidays Bar (Hangar Bar)



Jock Lindsey's Holidays Bar is the new seasonal overlay of the Hangar Bar.

The main bar inside is also decorated.

The numerous artifacts that usually fill the rafters of the Hangar Bar have lots of additional holidays-themed additions.

An elf, perhaps, is in the rafters of the Holidays Bar too.

In addition to its usual assortment of Indian Jones-themed offerings, the Holidays Bar has special libations as well.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Wine Bar George

NEW Purchase a Wine Bar George gift card and for every $100 spent, receive a $10 bonus card to gift or keep for yourself valid through December 31 for in-restaurant purchases.



Wine Bar George is decorated for the holidays. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka

Jaleo

Tonight, December 10, from 7-9 p.m., Jaleo welcomes Raquél Pérez-Cuevas from Ontañón to Disney Springs for a one-night only experience. Raquél is working to carry on the tradition of grape growing in Spain, and she will bring five of her family's award-winning wines to Jaleo for a private, seated dinner featuring a special menu from Jaleo Disney Springs Head Chef Rodolfo L. Guzman Aranda and his team to pair with the Ontañón wines from Rioja, Rueda, and Ribera del Duero, including:

Hinojo salad of fennel, tomato, asparagus, and orange dressed with passionfruit vinaigrette

The traditional Spanish dish Gambas al Ajillo (shrimp sautéed with garlic)

Arroz Meloso con Bacalao (creamy rice with seafood)

Costillas de Cordero con Miel y Romero (Josper-grilled lamb chops with rosemary sauce and honey aioli)

Flan Mama Marisa (the classic Spanish custard with 'espuma' of Catalan cream and oranges)

Tickets are $115 per person. Visit this EventBrite webpage for more information and tickets.

Through December 15, Jaleo is holding a "Sparkling Festival" featuring a Sparkling Flight of Brut Rosé Juve y Camps NV, José Cuvée Raventos I Blanc 2015, and Izar Leku Artadi 2015 (specials also available on bottles). They are also offering a Castaway Old Cuban Sparkling Cocktail and several special bites to accompany your beverages (or to stand alone).



Jaleo has a bonus gift card offer too. See details on the sign and at the restaurant. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Pepe by José Andrés, the fast/casual counter-service restaurant connected to Jaleo, also recently has added new menu items including some dishes from Jaleo's menu, including both croquetas de pollo and flan.



Pepe's menu is posted right outside the door to the restaurant. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant will offer a dinner special for Christmas Day. Its butter- and herb-roasted turkey with garlic mashed potatoes, duck fat potato roasties, honey glazed carrots, bacon-braised Brussels sprouts, sausage-and-walnut stuffing, red wine jus and cranberry sauce will be available for order from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. during the holiday, and the complete dinner is $28.95 for adults and $14 for kids (available both inside the pub and on the patio). The regular pub menu will also be available, and from 4:30 p.m. through the wee hours, its holiday celebration includes performances by its live Irish bands and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers.

Looking further ahead to New Year's Eve, Raglan Road will ring in the new year twice that night. At both midnight Ireland time (7 p.m. Eastern) and at Midnight at the pub, Raglan will have free Champagne toasts. There is no cover charge for the celebration.



Raglan Road is decorated for Christmas.

The Edison

To kick off its Second Year Anniversary, The Edison will again host a New Year's Eve Gala of food, cocktails, and entertainment including performances by a live band, burlesque dancers, aerialists and more. The tickets (available on this page of PatinaGroup.com) are $150/person (plus tax and gratuity) include admission at 7:30 p.m. with "tray-passed" hors d'oeuvres, live-action food stations, and a wide selection of beer, wine, and premium spirits "until the Time Square ball drops at midnight" (which, of course, also happens to be midnight here in Central Florida), and a midnight champagne toast. The evening will also offer a selection of coffee and desserts, as the party continues until 2 a.m. on January 1, 2020. Additional VIP Table Packages are available as well.

Sake & Shine 3.0 - Morimoto Asia & Chef Art Smith's Homecomin'

The 3rd Annual Sake & Shine event will be co-hosted by Morimoto Asia and Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' on December 6, 2019, starting at 7 p.m. The intimate progressive dining event starts with a three-course "Pan-Asian feast complete with sake and beer pairings" on the second-story Forbidden Lounge balcony at Morimoto Asia and then moves across the walkway to Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' for a variety of desserts, including a build-your-own-Florida-strawberry shortcake bar and slices of Chef Art Smith's signature Hummingbird and Shine cakes paired with a variety of moonshine-based cocktails. Both chefs will be on-site for the event, overseeing the meal, mingling with guests, posing for photos and signing autographs. Tickets are $250/person (including tax and gratuity) and guests must be at least 21 years old to attend. Visit this page of PatinaGroup.com for more information (including the menu) and to purchase tickets.



Morimoto Asia and Homecomin' sit along the Springs of Disney Springs. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a park event might fall during your next trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an email.

× runDisney with Upcoming Events Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend - October 31 - November 3, 2019

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend - January 8-12, 2020

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend - February 20-23, 2020

Star Wars Rival Run Weekend - April 16-19, 2020 Visit Visit runDisney.com for registration and more information. Whether you’re ready to experience the magic of your first @runDisney event, or are gearing up for your fiftieth race, you can start planning now because runDisney just revealed the 2020-2021 race season schedule and on-sale dates! https://t.co/a1NafKSsem pic.twitter.com/GaOTTAxuUQ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 31, 2019

Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2019 Resort Events

Disney After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park)

… at Disney's Animal Kingdom: December 14, & 18

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park) Epcot International Festival of the Holidays – Now through December 30, 2019

(includes Candlelight Processional)

– Now through December 30, 2019 (includes Candlelight Processional) Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom (hard ticket required) December: 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20 & 22

at Magic Kingdom (hard ticket required)

2020 Resort Events

Disney After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park)

…at Magic Kingdom : January 6, 13, 17, 20, 23, 27 & 31 February 3, 10, 17 & 24 March 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 April 5, 13, 20 & 27 May 5, 11, 18 & 25 …at Disney's Animal Kingdom January 9, 16, 22, & 30 February 6, 13, 19, & 27 March 5, 12, 19 & 26 April 1, 7, 14 & 22 May 2, 9, 16, 19 & 26

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park) Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend - January 8-12, 2020

- January 8-12, 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts - January 17 to February 24, 2020

- January 17 to February 24, 2020 Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic : (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney's Animal Kingdom : January 21, February 11 & 25, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: November 20, 2019

General Member Registration: December 4, 2019 Magic Kingdom : March 3, April 21 & 28

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: January 8, 2020

General Member Registration: January 15, 2020 Epcot : May 4 & June 29, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: March 11, 2020

General Member Registration: March 18, 2020 Disney's Typhoon Lagoon : July 27 & August 10, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: June 17, 2020

General Member Registration: June 24, 2020 Disney's Hollywood Studios : September 15 & 22; October 6, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: July 15, 2020

General Member Registration: July 22, 2020

: (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney Villains After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) February 7, 14, 21 & 28 March 6, 11, 18 & 27 April 3, 10, 17 & 24 May 1, 8, 14, 22, 29 June 5, 12, 19, 26 & 29 July 6 & 10

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend - February 20-23, 2020

- February 20-23, 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival - March 4-June 1, 2020

- March 4-June 1, 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend - April 16-19, 2020

- April 16-19, 2020 D23 Destination D: Fantastic World - November 20-22, 2020.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit DisneyWorld.com or use the MyDisneyExperience App on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Magic Kingdom The Muppets Present...Great Moments in American History – its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019.

– its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019. Move it! Shake it! MousekeDance it! Street Party – two performances scheduled daily only through December 21, 2019.

– two performances scheduled daily only through December 21, 2019. Royal Majesty Makers – no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019.

– no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019. Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Tutorial – Final show was September 29, 2018.

– Final show was September 29, 2018. Stitch's Great Escape – My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year"

Be aware that it is increasingly unlikely it will reopen; the attraction's lobby is usually used for greeting Stitch

– My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year" Be aware that it is increasingly unlikely it will reopen; the attraction's lobby is usually used for greeting Stitch Walt Disney World Railroad – Closed as of December 3, 2018 to accommodate TRON construction (reopening to be announced). Guests can visit a Walt Disney World Railroad train at Main Street Station.

Epcot Test Track – Will close for refurbishment January 13-February 26, 2020.

– Will close for refurbishment January 13-February 26, 2020. Impressions de France – Closed for refurbishment related to sharing the theater with "Beauty & the Beast Sing-Along" - both debut in rotation: January 17, 2020.

– Closed for refurbishment related to sharing the theater with "Beauty & the Beast Sing-Along" - both debut in rotation: January 17, 2020. O Canada! – the film has been retired and the theatre currently is the Appleseed Orchard marketplace during the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival; "Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360" will debut as the new film January 17, 2020.

– the film has been retired and the theatre currently is the Appleseed Orchard marketplace during the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival; "Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360" will debut as the new film January 17, 2020. Reflections of China – the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format.

– the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format. Future World "transformation" closings – Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019.

Closings and relocations include: Innoventions - all exhibits now permanently closed, effective September 8, 2019 Club Cool closed effective September 8 (to reopen in "a new capacity at a future merchandise location") Fountain of Nations closed effective September 8 Fountain View featuring Starbucks closed effective September 8 (will relocate to a temporary location in late Fall, 2019) Meet Disney Pals at the Epcot Character Spot - relocated September 8 (look for signs in Future World West) Electric Umbrella will close in Winter 2019-20. (New dining options to be announced) Mouse Gear will close in its current location in Winter 2019-20. (It will move to a temporary home to be announced) Art of Disney will operate from a temporary location before eventually relocating to Heritage Manor at The American Adventure (Heritage Manor is now closed)

– Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019. Closings and relocations include: Ellen's Energy Adventure at Universe of Energy – Permanently closed on August 13, 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021.

– Permanently closed on August 13, 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021. Circle of Life: An Environmental Fable – Closed February 3, 2018.

New film entitled "Awesome Planet" will debut January 17, 2020

– Closed February 3, 2018. New film entitled "Awesome Planet" will debut January 17, 2020 Illuminations: Reflections of Earth – Show retired: September 30, 2019.

Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020

– Show retired: September 30, 2019. Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020 Liberty Inn - the fast-casual restaurant closed for reimagining starting July 8, 2019.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue will open later in 2019 in its place.

Disney's Hollywood Studios March of the First Order – concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019.

First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

– concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019. First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Path of the Jedi – Closed.

– Closed. The Great Movie Ride – Permanently closed August 13, 2017.

The new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction to open in Chinese Theatre on March 4, 2020.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Primeval Whirl – is now listed as "Operates Seasonally" - as of November 25, 2019

My Disney Experience shows the attraction open with a published standby wait time

No FastPass+ service is available for the attraction through at least January 1, 2020.

Disney Water Parks Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is closed for enhancements with no announced reopening date

but, the calendar for the park on DisneyWorld.com shows daily operating hours starting Monday, January 13, 2020.

is closed for enhancements with no announced reopening date but, the calendar for the park on DisneyWorld.com shows daily operating hours starting Monday, January 13, 2020. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park usually closes for seasonal refurbishment during the winter, and

the calendar for the park on DisneyWorld.com shows no operating hours between January 13 and March 28, 2020.

Disney Springs Bongo's Cuban Café – Closed in August 2019

Beatrix from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced.

– Closed in August 2019 Beatrix from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced. DisneyQuest – Closed as of July 3, 2017.

The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019.

– Closed as of July 3, 2017. The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019. La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil – Show closed on December 31, 2017.

A new Cirque du Soleil show is in development with previews to begin March 20, 2020, and its world premiere April 17, 2020.

Disney Resorts & Vicinity McDonald's restaurant near Disney's All-Star Resorts – closed October 30 for an extensive renovation, and is scheduled to reopen in March, 2020.

– closed October 30 for an extensive renovation, and is scheduled to reopen in March, 2020. Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge - Jambo House – Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020

– Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020 Disney's Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower – Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings.

– Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings. Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Mizner's Lounge replaced with "Enchanted Rose," a larger venue with a Beauty & the Beast theme.

– Mizner's Lounge replaced with "Enchanted Rose," a larger venue with a Beauty & the Beast theme. Caribbean Beach – The overall construction project at the Resort is expected to be completed 2019–20. The resort's new lobby, restaurants and other amenities, including Sebastian's Bistro, Centertown Market, and Banana Cabana are all now open.

– The overall construction project at the Resort is expected to be completed 2019–20. The resort's new lobby, restaurants and other amenities, including Sebastian's Bistro, Centertown Market, and Banana Cabana are all now open. Disney's Art of Animation Resort – The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in Fall 2020.

– The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in Fall 2020. Disney's Beach Club Resort – Beaches & Cream Soda Shop will be closed for refurbishment through winter 2019.

Walt Disney World Golf No known closures.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the intended audience. Check out the category that best matches you, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers.

As regular readers know, Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. It is increasingly true that non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). As prices go up, it becomes even more important to pay heed: Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. Be sure to move the calendar to at least seven (7) days out, to see what ticket options and discounts are available for your planned visit.

For more discounts and offers we know about, click the category below that you want to expand (or close).

For Everyone

4-Park Magic Ticket The 4-Park Magic Ticket is once again available for purchase at Disneyworld.com/4ParkMagic. For $356 plus tax (ages 10 and up; less for ages 3-9), it provides one visit to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme parks (one park per day). Guests must select a start date on or before September 30, 2020, and the ticket expires seven days after the selected start date. (Certain start dates will lower the price of the Ticket further.) For an additional $40 plus tax (ages 10+; less for ages 3-9), the ticket will also provide admission to one water park and one visit to NBA Experience at Disney Springs. Mid-Day Magic Tickets Disney has introduced a new park ticket that provides one admission per theme park each day after 12:00 p.m. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for more information. Gift of Magic For stays most nights January 1 through April 25, 2020, guests can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort Hotels when booked by January 1, 2020. The offer also includes a $30 Disney Gift Card for each person (ages 3 and up) on the reservation if the reservation is upgraded to a package that includes 6-day or longer theme park tickets. Lots more details are available by visiting this page of DisneyWorld.com or by calling (407)939-2735 or your travel agent. Fall & Holiday Season Resort Hotel Offers Save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels in late 2019. Book through December 24, 2019 for stays most nights November 10, 2019 through December 24, 2019. Deluxe Villas and Resort rooms are offered at up to 20% off; Moderate Resort rooms up to 15% off; Value Resort rooms up to 10%. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for all the details, exclusions, dates and availability, or call (407)939-2727 or your travel agent. Meal Vacation Package Offers If you are considering a Walt Disney World Vacation Package that includes a non-discounted 5-night/6-day stay, Disney dining plans are included in the package when include the hotel and tickets with Park Hopper Option for arrivals most nights December 8 to 23, 2019. Deluxe Villa and Deluxe Resort packages include the free Disney Dining Plan; Moderate and Value Resort packages include the free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan. Everyone in the same room must be on the same package and the theme park tickets must be valid for admission on the date of check-in and be used within a limited number of days (which varies by length of stay). Gratuities are not included. Kids between ages 3 and 9 must order from children's menu where applicable. The package does not guarantee access to any specific table-service restaurants. Read more information and exclusions, and check availability on this page of DisneyWorld.com, or call (407)939-7216 or your travel agent. Memory Maker pre-arrival discount Disney's PhotoPass service provides a discount on Disney Memory Maker pre-arrival packages. For $199 plus tax, Walt Disney World guests can digitally download any photos associated with their Memory Maker account, including photos taken on attractions. The advanced purchase price is $169, a $30 savings. Applicable taxes are charged to all orders. Purchase must be made more than three days prior to arrival at the Walt Disney World Resort for the discount. All sales are final, and not eligible for an exchange or refund. Both the immediate and discount version of Memory Maker can be purchased at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

For Annual Passholders

For Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Reminder to MagicBand users: You must still show your Disney Visa credit card to receive discounts and other benefits. Discounts are not automatically applied even if you have linked your Disney Visa credit card to your MagicBand. To conserve space, we have eliminated some of the participating location details of the Disney Visa Rewards offers from this section. Visit Disney Visa Rewards website for the latest participating location information. 20 percent off Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks Disney Visa cardholders receive 20 percent off their entire purchase at Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks throughout Walt Disney World, including Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, and online at Joffreys.com with code: VISABEANS 15 percent off select guided tours Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of selected guided tours for up to 10 people. The cardholder must participate in the tour, and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card. Discounts are not available on Premium VIP tours, programs exclusive to groups, or group team building programs. 10 percent off select restaurants Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off the check when you pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, merchandise, tobacco, room service, holiday buffets, tax and gratuity. Discount may not be available at all meal times. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for the latest list of restaurants and restrictions. 10 percent off merchandise Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off at participating Disney-owned retail location when you spend a minimum of $50 and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Read all of the restrictions on the this page of disneyrewards.com. Cardholders also receive 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at the following Walt Disney World Resort Operating Participant merchandise locations including Basin, Basin White, Chapel Hats, Good Fortune Gifts and House of Good Fortune, kidsHeritage, Luxury of Time, Marrakesh Emporium Arts & Crafts, Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks and Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, Sperry and Volcom. 15 percent off all Disney spa and salon services Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of any salon treatment valued at $45 or greater or any 50-minute or longer spa service most days at the spas and salons at Walt Disney World Resort. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for participating locations and restrictions. 10 percent off select recreation experiences Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of the recreation experiences listed below: Carriage Rides at Disney's Port Orleans Resort and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Horseback Trail Rides at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Epcot Present your Disney's Visa Card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at Epcot for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Imagination Pavilion at Epcot (enter near the jumping fountains near the exit to the Magic Eye Theater). You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website). Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Disney's Hollywood Studios Present your Disney's Visa card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at the Star Wars Launch Bay in the Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website).

For Military Personnel

2019 Military Promotional Tickets January 1 through December 19, 2019 Four-Day Park Hopper Tickets –$241.00

Four-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $291.00 Five-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $257.00

Five-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $307.00 Prices do not include tax and tickets must be used by December 19, 2019.

Prices may be lower at U.S. military base ticket offices. U.S. military personnel can also purchase the Memory Maker product for $98 through December 19, 2019. For more information, definitions and details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets by eligible service members or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and only family members and friends, as provided by Disney's rules. These tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Limit six (6) tickets purchased by the military personnel (or spouse), and one ticket must be used by that member of the military (or spouse). Each ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. Special pricing for Memory Maker is available at Walt Disney World theme park ticket windows when purchased by eligible service members or their spouses. No more than two Memory Maker products can be purchased by an eligible service member or their spouse. Usual Memory Maker restrictions apply and a MagicBand is required to receive some digital content. 2020 Military Promotional Tickets January 1 through December 18, 2020 Four-Day Park Hopper Tickets –$265.00

Four-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $315.00 Five-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $283.00

Five-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $333.00 Six-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $301.00

Six-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $351.00 Prices do not include tax. Six-Day Tickets must be purchased by December 13, Five-Day Tickets by December 14, Four-Day Tickets by December 15. Tickets may be used from January 1 through December 18, 2020.

Prices may be lower at U.S. military base ticket offices. U.S. military personnel can also purchase the Memory Maker product for $98 from January 1, 2020, through December 18, 2020. For more information, definitions and details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets by eligible service members or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and only family members and friends, as provided by Disney's rules. These tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Limit six (6) tickets purchased by the military personnel (or spouse), and one ticket must be used by that member of the military (or spouse). Each ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. Special pricing for Memory Maker is available at Walt Disney World theme park ticket windows when purchased by eligible service members or their spouses. No more than two Memory Maker products can be purchased by an eligible service member or their spouse. No more than two Memory Maker products may be purchased at the special price by the service member or spouse. Usual Memory Maker restrictions apply and a MagicBand is required to receive some digital content. Special Rates at Resort Hotels U.S. military personnel can enjoy discounts at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels when booking by December 19, 2019, for stays most nights through December 19, 2019. For 2020, discounts are available most nights January 1 through April 4, and April 19 through December 18, 2020, when booked by December 18, 2020. Offer excludes suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, and Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. For 2019 rates, call (407)939-4249 for information and reservations, and find 2019 eligibility details listed on this page of DisneyWorld.com. For 2020 information and details, visitthis page or call (407)939-7825. Read more information at militarydisneytips.com, visit your base ticket office, or when at Walt Disney World, visit Shades of Green. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Florida Residents

Expect to be required to show proof of Florida Residency for discounts and benefits. Holiday Rooms Special Offer For stays most nights through December 24, when booked by December 24, Florida residents can save up to 25% at select Disney Deluxe Villas and Resorts, up to 20% at select Disney Moderate Resorts, and up to 15% at select Disney Value Resorts. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for details and to check availability. In some cases, it may be possible to apply this offer to existing bookings. Seasonal Flex Ticket Florida residents can purchase tickets for use on most dates through February 29, 2020, without picking a specific start date. The tickets, which can be used on non-consecutive days, must be purchased by December 17, 2019, and used in their entirety by February 29, 2020. The tickets are blocked out November 21-28, 2019, and December 18, 2019, through January 2, 2020. 3-Day 1-Park Per Day Seasonal Flex Ticket – $249 plus tax ($83 per day plus tax)

4-Day 1-Park Per Day Seasonal Flex Ticket – $269 plus tax ($68 per day plus tax) Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com and click on "Read More" in the Florida Resident Seasonal Flex Tickets section. That page also provides a link where Florida Residents can save 40% on 4-Day Tickets and 30% on 3-Day Tickets compared to the non-resident prices of the same tickets when selecting specific visit start dates. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Disney Vacation Club Members

Member Benefits and Discounts may be found on this page of DisneyVacationClub.com. Note: some benefits and discounts are only available to those with a valid Disney Vacation Club Membership Card which is only available to Members owning at least 75 Vacation Points purchased directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. Walt Disney World Golf operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management offers a Golf Membership program exclusively for Disney Vacation Club Members. As of November 1, 2019, the $99/year (plus tax) program includes discounted rounds of golf (averaging $15 below usual DVC-discounted pricing), access to DVC Member-only golf outings, access to DVC Member instructional clinics and coaching, an exclusive DVC Member hat and bag tag, 4 Companion Passes for DVC Golf Clinics, 6 Guest Passes to play golf at the special discounted member DVC rate, 6 complimentary baskets of driving range balls, 4 complimentary rounds of golf on Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course, 4 Complimentary Twilight rounds of golf, 8 complimentary rounds of FootGolf at Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course. All told, Walt Disney World Golf says that the Golf Membership includes $746 in included benefits. Visit this page of GolfWDW.com for more information. Call DVC Member Services at (800) 800-9800 to take advantage of most other available offers. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

For Canada Residents

Until February 2020, Canadian residents can save 20% on theme park tickets. They must be purchased by February 7, 2020, and the offer is NOT available at theme park ticket windows. Visit Disneyworld.ca/tickets for more information. All adults using Canada resident tickets or passes must present valid proof of Canada residency that includes government-issued photo ID to exchange the certificate for a valid ticket at the theme park ticket window or Guest Relations prior to first use. The offer itself requires advanced purchase; it is not available at Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows. Tickets and options are nontransferable, nonrefundable and exclude events/activities separately priced. Admission is subject to capacity closures and to other restrictions. Check https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/ca/ for the latest offers from Disney. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For U.K. Residents

You can see the latest offers for U.K. residents on Disney World's U.K. packages website. For early 2020 arrivals, the site advertises a package including free dining, $100 gift card, and 14-Day Ultimate Tickets for the price of a 7 Day Ticket with Memory Maker. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

