Disneyland Resort Update for December 30, 2019 – January 5, 2020

News and Views

New Year's Week and your last chance to see...

The new year is upon us, bringing one of the busiest days of the year. Crowds are epic on the final night of the year, and Disneyland often reaches capacity around noon. If you are planning to ring in the new year on Main Street, be sure to read the next section for tips on how to navigate the crowds.

Disneyland will present Mickey's Mix Magic with fireworks twice Tuesday night, at 9:00 p.m. and midnight. There will also be Countdown Celebrations at the three projection viewing areas at Sleeping Beauty Castle, "it's a small world" and the Rivers of America. Tomorrowland Terrace hosts a New Year's Eve dance party from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

At Disney California Adventure, look for World of Color – Season of Light at 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.. The park also hosts a New Year's Eve Countdown Celebration at Paradise Gardens Park from 10:45 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., and a Hollywood Land Dance Party from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Downtown Disney is also planning a festive New Year's Eve celebration, with local favorite band Suburban Legends scheduled with sets on the hour from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

While New Year's Day used to be a very quiet day in the parks, that has not been the case for at least a decade. Expect the crowds this week to be only slightly diminished from the prior two weeks. This is also the final full week of the popular Festival of Holidays offering, and the last hurrah before the spring refurbishment season begins.

This week brings your last chance to see most of the following:

Attractions

"it's a small world" Holiday – Monday, January 6 final operating day of the season

– Monday, January 6 final operating day of the season Hyperspace Mountain – Monday, January 6 final operating day

– Monday, January 6 final operating day Snow White's Scary Adventure – closes January 7 for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Entertainment

A Christmas Fantasy Parade – Monday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m. final performance of the season

– Monday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m. final performance of the season "Believe...In Holiday Magic" – Fireworks Spectacular – Monday, January 6 at 9:30 p.m. final performance of the season

– Fireworks Spectacular – Monday, January 6 at 9:30 p.m. final performance of the season World of Color – Season of Light – Monday, January 6 at 10:15 p.m. final performance of the season

– Monday, January 6 at 10:15 p.m. final performance of the season Festival of Holidays – Monday, January 6 final operating day of the season

– Monday, January 6 final operating day of the season Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party – Monday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. final performance of the season

– Monday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. final performance of the season Mickey's Happy Holidays – Monday, January 6 at 4:00 p.m. final performance of the season

New Year's Week Toolkit

Feel free to skip this section if you're not visiting the Disneyland Resort this week, but be sure to share it with friends and family who are planning a trip to the Busiest Place on Earth.

This is the busiest time of the year, and with all but a very small group of annual passholders now blocked out through the end of 2019, the in-park crowds will largely consist of vacationers and single-day ticket holders with varying degrees of Disneyland experience. Since you're here and reading this update, take advantage of our experience to make the most of your visit.

Buy your tickets in advance

Our top tip, year after year: Buy your tickets before you ever approach the main entrance. On the busiest days, Disneyland implements a series of crowd-control measures, including restricting the sales of certain types of tickets, or even stopping the sale of tickets altogether. By purchasing tickets in advance, you avoid standing in a long ticket-buying line, or being shut out from purchasing them altogether. There is absolutely no reason to wait to buy your tickets; buying in advance saves you a lot of time and headache, and leaves you with more options than those who show up without a ticket. The easiest way to buy tickets is online from the Disneyland website. Print them at home before you leave and walk straight to the ticket turnstiles. You can also purchase tickets using the Disneyland app for iPhone and Android smartphones, though this is more convenient for people who just need to buy one or two tickets, as opposed to families who need a half dozen tickets. Tickets (and even annual passports) are available at many local grocery store chains. In addition, if you are staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel or Good Neighbor hotel, you can purchase tickets from the front desk before you head to the parks.

Take advantage of Extra Magic Hour and Magic Mornings if you can

Both programs offer an extra hour in the theme parks before they open to the general public, and are absolutely essential to getting the most out of a holiday visit to Disneyland. Whatever amount of extra effort it takes to get your family on their feet and inside a theme park by 7 a.m. will be more than repaid by the opportunity to check off all of your must-do rides before most people even have their first cup of coffee. Sleep in, and you'll join the huddled masses waiting 75 minutes just to ride Star Tours. Extra Magic Hours – available to those who are staying at one of the three on-property resort hotels (Disney's Grand California Hotel, Disneyland Hotel, and the Paradise Pier Hotel). Gives you access to Disneyland or Disney California one hour before scheduled park opening time. Valid theme park ticket and active hotel room key card are required for entry.



This week, Extra Magic Hours are offered at Disneyland on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; and at Disney California Adventure Monday, Tuesday and Friday.



Magic Mornings – included with advance-purchase 3-day+ tickets. Gives you access to Disneyland one hour before scheduled park opening time. Each person must have an eligible ticket to enter. This week, Magic Mornings are offered at Disneyland Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. There are NO Extra Magic Hours or Magic Mornings on New Year's Day.

Splurge for MaxPass

Introduced in 2017, MaxPass is a paid service that bundles the existing PhotoPass product with a new digital Fastpass tool in the Disneyland smartphone application. MaxPass allows visitors to collect and redeem Fastpass tickets remotely using the app, instead of collecting paper Fastpass tickets from a physical kiosk in the parks. The now $15 per-person-per-day purchase price also includes unlimited downloads of PhotoPass photos taken on each day that the entitlement is valid. Even if you don't plan to use the program to collect and redeem Fastpass tickets, it's absolutely worth the cost to add MaxPass onto just one member of your party so that you receive the PhotoPass benefit during your trip. We discussed the MaxPass product in great detail when it launched; brush up on those tips to maximize the benefit.

Reserve your table

The reality is that the most popular table service locations are already booked solid this week, but that doesn't mean you're completely out of luck. Use Disneyland's online dining reservation system, or the Disneyland app for iPhone and Android smartphones, to find a table or snag a last-minute cancellation.

Mobile order meals

If your favorite restaurant was sold out, or a long table-service meal just isn't your holiday style, there are a bounty of counter-service locations available to fill you up on the go. Wherever possible, use the handy mobile ordering feature on the Disneyland app to pre-order your meal and skip the line. 37 locations in Disneyland and Disney California Adventure offer mobile ordering, which means you can get anything from a stuffed baked potato to a Dole Whip without the wait. Just be prepared – the mobile ordering system has been known to get overwhelmed on busy days.

Schedule your entertainment, and don't forget DCA

Shows are a great way to take a break during the day, but the entertainment-heavy holiday schedule means you can't see it all. The Times Guide conveniently lists the offerings at both parks so you don't miss out on the great offerings around the resort. The parks may not have the printed Times Guide at the main entrance gates, but you can ask for one at the Guest Relations kiosks in either park, or refer to the Disneyland app for iPhone and Android smartphones for showtimes. As in 2018, most of the noteworthy holiday entertainment is happening in Disney California Adventure this season, where the Festival of Holidays promotion has brought together a collection of performing groups celebration holiday traditions from around the world and the World of Color has returned with the Seasons of Light holiday show.

Use packages to double up dining and entertainment

Disneyland offers a variety of dining packages that bundle meals with tickets for reserved viewing to the Fantasmic, Frozen – Live at the Hyperion or the Christmas Fantasy Parade. If you're already going to splurge on a table service meal, consider booking one of these packages to give yourself the convenience of the reserved viewing option. Check the Disneyland website for availability during your visit.

Three Kings' Day at DCA

Disney California Adventure wraps up the ¡Viva Navidad! promotion with a Three Kings' Day celebration in Paradise Gardens January 3–6. This is a low-key addition to the existing ¡Viva Navidad! setup, but look for children's craft areas, a display of Three Wise Men figurines, and of course a cart where you can purchase a slice of Rosca de Reyes (Kings bread). Eat carefully—there might be a hidden surprise inside the bread, which is said to bring good fortune to the person who finds it.

Avengers Campus to open Summer 2020

Disney has started narrowing down the projected opening of the first phase of the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, announcing last week that the new land will open Summer 2020. The company previously announced that phase one will include a Spider-Man ride-through attraction, the Pym Test Kitchen restaurant, and a series of meet-and-greet locations. The second phase, for which an opening date has not be estimated, will add a second attraction in the Avengers Headquarters.

This and That...

…Hyperspace Mountain will close Tuesday, January 7 to remove the Star Wars overlay. Scheduled to reopen Wednesday, January 8.

...La Brea Bakery has filed permits to renovate the existing restaurant and expand the current outdoor seating area to add an exterior bar and fireplace.

...Last Friday Disneyland filed a building permit for a "confidential project" at the address of the Disneyland Hotel. This is likely related to the already-announced Disney Vacation Club tower to be constructed on the hotel parcel, but may be related to another project.

…REMINDER: Disneyland After Dark events went on sale in December. Tickets for each event are $109 per person, and can be purchased through the event website or in person at Disneyland ticket booths. Parking is not included in the event fee.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland "it's a small world" – closed to remove the holiday overlay January 7–17.

– closed to remove the holiday overlay January 7–17. Mark Twain Riverboat – closed January 7 – 31 for refurbishment.

– closed January 7 – 31 for refurbishment. Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed January 7 for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed January 7 for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Hyperspace Mountain – closed Tuesday, January 7 to remove the Star Wars overlay. Space Mountain is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, January 8.

– closed Tuesday, January 7 to remove the Star Wars overlay. Space Mountain is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, January 8. Haunted Mansion – closed January 21 to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020.

– closed January 21 to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020. King Arthur Carrousel – closed January 21 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closed January 21 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Sailing Ship Columbia – closed February 3 – 6 for refurbishment.

– closed February 3 – 6 for refurbishment. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge – close January 6 for refurbishment. Expected to reopen January 31. This closure also impacts the members-only 1901 Lounge.

– close January 6 for refurbishment. Expected to reopen January 31. This closure also impacts the members-only The Bakery Tour – closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Grizzly River Run – closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Rushin' River Outfitters – closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Red Car Trolley – closed until 2020 for refurbishment.

– closed until 2020 for refurbishment. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, scheduled to open Summer 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot. Entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking.

Entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Jamba Juice – closed for renovation. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. All of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a planned fourth Disney hotel. With Disney canceling its hotel project, we're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats to open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats to open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed.

– building remains closed. ESPN Zone – permits filed to begin renovation, but details are not available. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10. Will reopen in spring 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2019 - 2020

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – ends January 6, 2020.

– ends January 6, 2020. Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure – Wednesday, January 8

– Wednesday, January 8 Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – opens Friday, January 17, 2020.

– opens Friday, January 17, 2020. Lunar New Year Celebration – January 17 through February 9, 2020

– January 17 through February 9, 2020 Disneyland After Dark: 80s Nite – Wednesday, January 29. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Wednesday, January 29. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Showcase – Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register.

– Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register. Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. "Magic Happens" parade debuts at Disneyland – February 28, 2020,

– February 28, 2020, Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – February 28 through April 21, 2020.

– February 28 through April 21, 2020. Disneyland After Dark: PIXAR Nite – Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Peak Spring Break crowds – April 5–12, 2020.

– April 5–12, 2020. Dapper Day Spring Outing (unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Grad Nites – May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

– May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2-4, 2020. More information on the event website.

2021

Coming Soon!

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult one-park Adult Park Hopper Child one-park Child Park Hopper One Day – Value $104 $154 $98 $148 One Day – Regular $129 $172 $122 $172 One Day – Peak $149 $199 $141 $191 Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Passholder Bring-a-Friend offer – Now through August 30, 2019, Disneyland Resort annual passholders can purchase one-day park-hopper tickets for friends and family at a savings of up to $100 off the ticket booth price. This Bring-a-Friend offer is a repeat of a summer 2018 promotion and the ticket is actually less expensive, though the terms are a bit different. One-day park hopper Discounted price Regular adult price Regular child price Peak Season $99 $199 $191 Passholders must purchase these discounted tickets in person at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths, and the tickets are only good for admission on the date they are purchased. Passholders can only purchase these tickets for days their own pass is valid, or must also purchase a ticket for themselves to enter the park that day in order to buy guest tickets. There is a limit of three discounted tickets per day per passholder, and the passholder must enter the parks with their guests.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $225/$210

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $280/$265

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $300/$280

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $355/$335

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $325/$309

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $380/$330

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $340/$320

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $395/$375

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,099 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,399 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,149 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $799 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $599 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $599 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $399 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $99 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None at this time. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. 2019 dates: May 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22, 28, 29, and 31; June 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

12/29 12/30 12/31 1/1/2020 1/2 1/3 1/4 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-2a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-1a

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX/SG Flex Pass:

Blocked out Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Three Kings' Day Resort Events:

Three Kings' Day 1/5 1/6 1/7 1/8 1/9 1/10 1/11 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Three Kings' Day Resort Events:

Three Kings' Day Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Star Wars:

Rise of the Resistance opens; Lunar New Year

celebration begins Resort Events:

None 1/19 1/20 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/2 2/3 2/4 2/5 2/6 2/7 2/8 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Seasons calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

