Disneyland announces Southern California Resident Ticket offers

Southern California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks three times before May 18, 2020 for as little as $199 using a new discounted ticket that went on sale January 7. Children who live outside Southern California can enjoy the same offer, but their parents pay full price, under a second deal also announced today.



SoCal Resident Ticket Offer

The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020.

You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer.

For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket.

Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com.

The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission on January 7 and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly.

Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere

If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly.

The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com.

Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254

Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.



Now for the official fine print:

Southern California Resident Ticket

Valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000 to 93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000 to 22999; proof of residency is required for purchase and admission.

3-Day, 1-Park Per Day Ticket is valid for admission for three (3) days to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure Park, but not to both parks on the same day.

3-Day Disneyland Resort Park Hopper Ticket is valid for admission for three (3) days to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on the same day.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Tickets expire May 21, 2020.

May purchase up to 5 tickets per person per day with valid I.D.

Tickets may not be sold or transferred for commercial use.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions.

Subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice.

Child Ticket

3-Day, 1-Park Per Day Ticket is valid for admission for three (3) days to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure Park, but not to both parks on the same day.

3-Day Disneyland Resort Park Hopper Ticket is valid for admission for three (3) days to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on the same day.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on May 21, 2020, whichever occurs first. .

May purchase up to 5 tickets per person per day with valid I.D.

Tickets may not be sold or transferred for commercial use.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions.

Subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice.

Important Details about Magic Morning at Disneyland Park