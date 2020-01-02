Sharing the Love at Disneyland Resort This Valentine's Day

It seems as though Disneyland Resort just took down the holiday decor and wham!—all of a sudden it's Valentine's Day, but only for a short while. Here's your chance to share the romance with the one you love Disney-style now through mid-February.

FOOD

I'll start with food because what is Valentine's Day without chocolate and more chocolate? But also, if you want to dazzle your partner with a memorable dining experience, book now, like ASAP! Disney dining takes reservations up to 60 days in advance and you can do so online, on the Disneyland mobile app, or by calling 714-781-DINE (3463).

DINING EXPERIENCES

Napa Rose at Disney's Grand Californian Resort and Spa is a five-star establishment—the creme de la creme of the Disneyland Resort restaurant family. Valentine's Day ups the ante, which means reservations will fill quickly. Expect the best from Chef Andrew Sutton and team as they create a specialty four-course Wine Country feast. Priced at $140 per person (not including alcohol, beverages, tax, and gratuities), this romantic interlude is only available on Valentine's Day.

Disneyland Hotel's Steakhouse 55, Carthay Circle in Disney California Adventure Park, and Disneyland's Blue Bayou all are prime spots for a special occasion dinner. Look for themed items added to the menus to help celebrate your Valentine's Day meal.



Make sure to order one of the delectable desserts on the menu at Steakhouse 55 including Vanilla Creme Brulee and the Chocolate Crown Cake. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

Dinner packages are available for a spectacular experience. Choose from either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure locations. Fantasmic! Dining Package- Choose a 3-course meal from either Blue Bayou Restaurant or River Belle Terrace then enjoy the show on Rivers of America from a special reserved location just for you! Enjoy World of Color in Disney California Adventure Park in your own reserved viewing area after you enticing 3-course meal from Carthay Circle or Wine Country Trattoria.



CHOCOLATE

Did I mention chocolate for Valentine's Day? Take your own sweet tour of all the chocolate splurges offered throughout the resort.

In Disneyland Park, start with the chocolate fudge or chocolate mint fudge from Candy Palace on Main Street USA. Next, blast over to Tomorrowland for the decadent Darth by Chocolate parfait found at Galactic Grill. Finally, in Fantasyland, try the Gray Stuff Gateau from Red Rose Taverne. I hear it's delicious.

DCA offers up two of the best chocolate confections on property. Clarabelle's Hand Scooped Ice Cream on Buena Vista Street lets you decide just how much chocolate you want on your hand-dipped ice cream bar. For the ultimate chocolate bite, opt for the chocolate ice cream dipped in dark chocolate sprinkled with chocolate chips. For an ooey, gooey snack, jump over to Smokejumpers' Grill for the tasty S'mores sandwich.



You may each want your own S'mores. This looks too divine to share. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

Downtown Disney District also carries plenty of chocolate fare. Stop in at Sprinkles Cupcakes for delicious baked goods celebrating Valentine's Day. Nearby Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer showcases the Brooklyn Blackout Crazyshake, which is chocolate ice cream with chocolate brownies drizzled with…chocolate!



Go crazy at Sprinkles for your sweets. Look for specialty flavors and cupcakes decorated with hearts for Valentine's Day. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

VALENTINE'S DAY SWEETS

In the addition to all the chocolate, the resort has specialty treats available for a limited time.

Cherry cotton candy at outdoor vendor locations.

Red rose cake pops (Candy Palace at Disneyland, Trolley Treats in DCA, Marceline's in Downtown Disney District).

Chocolate smoothies (Schmoozies in DCA).

Heart-shaped desserts (Jolly Holiday Bakery and Cafe in Disneyland).

"Funnel of Love" funnel cake covered with cheesecake bites, strawberry compote, whipped cream and a chocolate bow (Stage Door Cafe in Disneyland).

And so much more! Don't forget to utilize the mobile order option on the Disneyland Resort app.

ATTRACTIONS

While Disneyland Resort is filled with attractions for kids of all ages, only a few might be considered romantic enough. Plenty of them allow for a side-by-side seating arrangement but maybe the stop-n-go action on Autopia might not seem intimate.

Peter Pan's Flight in Fantasyland: If you can get through the long queue and throngs of kids, this attraction is actually fun for couples. Snuggle close to your significant other while flying over London at night.

King Arthur's Caroussel in Fantasyland: Although you won't sit directly next to your better half, grab two horses side-by-side and hold hands while the carousel plays tunes from Sleeping Beauty.

Disneyland Railroad: Hop aboard one of the continuous trains that circles the park's perimeter.



The 15-minute excursion is a welcomed break to bask in each other's company. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

Pixar Pals (stationary): This attraction is probably the most romantic one on property. You and your BFF can sit enclosed in your own gondola while catching a fantastic view of Disney California Adventure.

THINGS TO DO TOGETHER:

To make the most of your magical Valentine's Day, factor in some of the other events happening around the resort during the romance season.

Lunar New Year: This is a tight window of opportunity as the event concludes on February 9. Celebrating "Year of the Mouse." Mickey and Minnie invite couples (and singles) to share their biggest dreams on the Lucky Wishing Wall. Wish for a magical year showcase your message on the wall located in Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite: February 12 and 13. Billed as two separate events, choose either night to love and laugh. You'll find Valentine's Day themed foods, entertainment, character meet-n-greets, and a dazzling fireworks extravaganza each night. Tickets are still available at $109 (per person and are required for guests 3 and older). The event is from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. in Disneyland Park, but tickets allow for a 6 p.m. entry.

Minnie's Valentine's Day Surprise Scavenger Hunt (expected): Similar to the springtime Easter Eggstravaganza hunt, this event involves purchasing a map with stickers and "hidden" Valentine's Day cards and messages scattered throughout Disneyland Park. Place the corresponding sticker on the map for each surprise found then redeem the map for a box of Disney Valentine's Day cards.

Photo Ops: Look for photo backgrounds specific for the special day, including the larger-than-life double heart Valentine in Town Center in Disneyland. Mickey Floral (entrance) will also represent the love. Another fun photo option is to have your picture taken with your favorite romantic duoU—Cinderella/Prince, Belle/Beast, Rapunzel/Eugene; the list goes on! Make sure to add on Maxpass for the day so you'll have all your Disney photos available at your fingertips.



Aladdin and Jasmine share a sweet pose together. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

If you're staying at the hotels then surprise your significant other with the gift of love. Disney Floral and Gifts offers champagne gift baskets, chocolate sweets, and even rose petal covered beds! Oooh-la-la! Contact DisneyFloralandGifts.com or call Dream Maker at 714-781-4438.

A LOVE-LY DAY

Disneyland Resort always delivers on holidays and Valentine's Day is just as sweet as the rest of the year. Grab your sweetheart's hand and enjoy a love-ly day at Disneyland Resort. L'amour is in the air.