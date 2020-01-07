Walt Disney World Resort Update for January 14 - 20, 2020

× Navigating Our Walt Disney World Resort Update The light green button at the top of the Update lets readers quickly skip ahead (jumping over introductory comments like this and even the Writer's Note) to the major sections by way of a drop-down menu (these categories used to be listed above the Writer's Note). Each major section heading highlighted in light green will take you to the next one with a click, and the last one will take you back to the top. Each of the News and Views items highlighted in light blue will do likewise. In many Updates, groups of related photos are presented in boxes that scroll horizontally. As always, you can click on any individual photo to view it as well.

Writer's note: The 2020 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend came to a conclusion on Sunday. Nick Hilton won the Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:22. It was his second win at the 26.2 mile event through all four theme parks. The first woman to complete the race was Giovana Martins; the five-time winner completed the course in 2:54.



Disney Springs was decorated with runDisney and Marathon banners over the weekend. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

As Sunday continued, near-record high temperatures resulted in Disney shortening the race. Oddly, as of our publication time, we have not seen press releases from runDisney about the weekend, which also included 5K, 10K, half marathon, and kids races. Local TV station, WFTV-9, provided some live coverage of the Marathon on Sunday, and you can read more about this year's race on this page of WFTV.com.

With tens of thousands of guests attending the race weekend (as participants or supporters), the Resort was quite crowded over the weekend. But now, with the conclusion of the winter holidays and the Marathon, we traditionally enter one of those brief slightly more quiet periods. Of course, pricing changes over the years and the upcoming fourth edition of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts may get things busier again. Yesterday, I attended the media preview for the Festival, and it promises to build on the foundation built over the past four years and has the added draw of the new movies opening at The Land, Canada, and France pavilions. It all starts this Friday, January 17, while our friends out on the West Coast get their first rides on Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

News and Views

Headlines are auto-generated here

Three New Movies Debut at Epcot on Friday

As regular readers may recall, Epcot will mark the opening of the Fourth Annual Epcot International Festival of the Arts with the debut of three new movies in venues that have operated in the park since day one. Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald was on-hand at a park-hosted media event yesterday that gave us the opportunity to get a first look at the completed "Canada Far & Wide" Circle-Vision 360 and "Beauty & The Beast Sing-Along" movies (last month, we saw and reported on a "work-in-progress" but nearly-complete version of the sing-along). Along with "Awesome Planet," which we were told was still being finalized ahead of its debut, the three new movies will continue to be shown after the February 24 conclusion of the Festival, as they are part of the on-going transformation of the park.

Tom Fitzgerald explained that digital movie technology allows the park more possibilities. To create the new Canada Circle-Vision 360, some of the old O Canada film footage was restored and digitized, a new digital Circle-Vision camera rig was built and used to shoot 15 new sequences, and multiple other new images were added on the nine screens in the theater with new narration by Canadians Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy, a Canadian-composed score, and, yes, the "Canada" song from the prior versions of the film but with new orchestration. Creating the upcoming "Awesome Planet" for The Land pavilion, the team sought out cinematographers from around the world with 4K digital video footage views of the planet, and combined that with scenes produced by (Disney-owned) Industrial Light and Magic, and some in-theater effects. (We were told to expect a classic "Epcot-style" film, narrated by Ty Burrell (of TV's "Modern Family") with a call to action, and with links to Disney Conservation Fund efforts to bring our planet into balance.) For France, the conversion of the theater there to digital now allows the park to use a single venue for multiple shows which, in Tom Fitzgerald's words, allows the pavilion to further Epcot's goal of showing "real countries and the fantastic stories they inspire."



Tom Fitzgerald, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering talks about the highlights of the three new movies opening at Epcot on January 17, 2020 along with the Festival of the Arts: "Canada Far & Wide," "Awesome Planet," and "Beauty & The Beast Sing-Along." Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

While Canada and The Land pavilion's theaters will show the same movies continuously during published operating hours, the France pavilion will be unique. The initial plan for the theater is that it will show the "Beauty & The Beast Sing-Along" during the day and the newly digitally restored and upgraded to 4K projection "Impressions de France" film in the evenings. A new sign above the theater entrance will indicate the next show (though it was not in use yesterday during our preview). Since the shows are now digital, we were told, depending on guest demand, the show schedule may change over time, so always be sure to check the new sign, Times Guides, and My Disney Experience for the latest information.

The lobby of the Palais Du Cinema, the theater at France pavilion, has been refurbished to include a new museum-quality display named "Tales as Old as Time" featuring items relevant to French storytelling on stage and screen. It includes pieces from Disney productions, as well other famous productions and local Orlando-area theater companies.



The "Palais Du Cinema" is the building that contains the theater at the France pavilion. It has a new digital sign over the entrance that will indicate the next scheduled show.

Inside the theater lobby, a new display named "Tales as Old as Time" features items relevant to French storytelling on stage and screen including, of course, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" in its several productions.

One of the "Theater" display cases includes items related to "Hunchback of Notre Dame" among other famous French stories.

British theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh's production of French stories on the stage are also featured in one of the display cases. Mackintosh co-produced Disney's stage version of the English story, "Mary Poppins."

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

#ArtfulEpcot Opens Friday—Epcot Festivals News & Calendar

Festival of the Arts

Starting this Friday, January 17, and running through February 24, 2020, the Epcot International Festival of the Arts returns for its fourth annual celebration of Disney-inspired visual artists, culinary artistic creations by Walt Disney World chefs, and the performing arts, including Disney's Broadway songs and artists. This year, the new "Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine" debuts with food creations "that make you look twice and delight all your senses." Based on the description on the Festival's website, ArtfulEpcot.com, the Walk is like the Holiday's Cookie Trail, if you purchase 5 menu items from the Cuisine locations and receive stamps in your Passport, you can bring the completed Passport to Decadent Delights for a "colorful culinary prize offered exclusively at the Festival." Passport stamps do not have to be collected on the same day; the Passport may be completed at anytime before the end of the Festival. The menus for all the Festival's "Food Studios" (kiosks) are also on the Festival's website, ArtfulEpcot.com.



During the media preview, we saw and tasted samples of some of the specialty food and beverage available at this year's Festival. Some items return from prior years and some are new to this year's Festival. Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



The Painted Panda at China Pavilion is one of the Food Studios that will be part of the Festival of Arts. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Workshops and hands-on experiences are again a part of this year's Festival. Some are included in the price of admission, and some have additional costs. The event Passport and the ArtfulEpcot.com website provide specific information. One of the returning free activities is the paint-by-number mural which, this year, will be located in the center of Future World near where the Fountain of Nations previously stood (and is now surrounded by construction walls). Arribas Brothers at Germany pavilion will offer an opportunity to build your own Festival souvenir from pieces of glass that will be fired in its off-stage ovens and mailed to you (prices range from $25 to $55 including shipping). Near Japan pavilion will be the opportunity to create "Spin Art" (aboard a stationary bike or a turntable) for a nominal you-keep-what-you-make fee; at a kiosk near Imagination! artists will create painted creatures from your handprints (also for a fairly nominal fee).



At yesterday's Media Preview, Walt Disney World Ambassador Marilyn West describes some of the experiences available during this year's Festival. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

The America Gardens Theatre will again host the Disney on Broadway Concerts Series, three times nightly: 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. The performing duos scheduled to appear this year are: Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White, Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee, Kara Lindsay & Kevin Massey, Liana Hunt & Adam Jacobs, Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland, and Syndee Winters & Michael James Scott. Each duo is scheduled to perform several times, and three evenings over the course of the Festival (January 25, February 9 and 24), two duos combine for three concerts. More information about both the whole Festival and the shows themselves is available on ArtfulEpcot.com or by calling (407)939-5277. Booking for dining packages and workshops is also now open for the entire 2020 Festival; Passholder discounts are available.



At the media preview, Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White sat down with us to discuss what to expect from their upcoming performances and what they especially enjoy about performing at the Festival every year. They were also joined on stage by Gavin Lee & Heidi Blickenstaff in an abbreviated version of their upcoming January 25 performances at America Gardens Theatre. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Other artists perform on stages around the park during the Festival as well. With the Fountain Stage razed as part of Epcot's on-going transformation, a new stage will be located on the shore of the Lagoon at World Showcase Plaza. Trevor Carlton returns to the Festival and will perform on that stage with his rapid create-to-music paintings of Disney characters. Art Defying Gravity will also return to the Festival this year. Check Times Guides for published schedules.



In less than 15 minutes, visual artist Trevor Carlton creates Disney Fine Art to a lively musical soundtrack (though here, we show it in even quicker hyperlapse with stock music). Video by Alan S. Dalinka.



Art Defying Gravity also returns to the Festival this year with its very physically demanding routines also performed to appropriate soundtracks (though here, too, we show it somewhat sped-up with stock music). Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Merchandise offerings during the Festival, as usual, give Figment a large role. Figment's Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt returns (guests purchase a map from designated merchandise locations, hunt around World Showcase, and return the completed map to a designated location for a "prize"). This year, the theme of much of the merchandise is the Figment Color Co. Passholders can purchase an exclusive Figment t-shirt during the Festival, and there will also be a complimentary "Artful Mickey" magnet "painted" by artist Will Gay distributed at a designated pickup location for Passholders with a valid Annual Pass and matching photo ID.



Passholders should look for signs leading to complimentary magnet distribution (limit one per Passholder while supplies last during the Festival). Image ©Disney.

Flower & Garden Festival

The longest running Epcot festival—the one that started them all back in 1994 as "a 38-day celebration of Disney-style gardens and topiaries"—the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, runs 90-days from March 4 to June 1, 2020. The 27th edition of the Festival includes the Garden Rocks Concert Series three times nightly at America Gardens Theatre, and, the list of scheduled performers so far includes both returning and new names including: Peabo Bryson, STARSHIP, Sister Hazel, Rick Springfield, Plain White T's, Don McLean, Herman's Hermits, Daughtry and Survivor. As the Festival gets closer, we expect we expect we will increasingly see the gaps in the schedule filled. The official website for the festival, FreshEpcot.com.

Garden Rocks Concert Series Dining Packages are now available. Booking a breakfast, lunch or dinner package at select Epcot restaurants provides guaranteed concert seating for a 5:30, 6:45, or 8 p.m. show.

If you are new to the Festival, you may not otherwise know that this is the one that features the most topiaries around the park. New this year will be a Remy topiary that will be unveiled as the centerpiece of Ratatouille Garden at France pavilion. The garden will include vegetables that make up the traditional ingredients of a ratatouille recipe. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction opens at the pavilion during the summer, with a specific date not yet announced.

Other topiary displays that have been announced so far are the return of Anna & Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Miss Piggy & Kermit the Frog, Tinker Bell, Snow White, and Bambi. The Goodness Garden Butterfly House will also return, as will the "Play Full Garden" where "families can celebrate spring at a unique playground experience." The Floating Gardens, Flower Towers, and more bedded blooms will be planted as well. Behind the scenes tours are available during the Festival from the no-additional-charge 20 minute English Tea Garden tour to the Spring edition of the 3 hour Gardens of the World tour ($85/person plus tax).

Like the other Festivals, Flower & Garden Festival will include food and beverage kiosks. This year, 16 "Outdoor Kitchens" and other "stops" will include three Florida-centric locations: The Honey Bee-stro, The Citrus Blossom, and Florida Fresh.

Food & Wine Festival

The 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival concluded back in November. Disney Parks Blog lists the 25th anniversary edition of the Festival among the 20 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2020, but the park has not yet announced its specific dates. It is a very safe bet that the hugely popular festival will return for a near 90 day run in the late summer/fall of 2020. The official website for the festival is TasteEpcot.com. The runDisney Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend which traditionally takes place during the Festival has been scheduled for November 5-8, 2020.

Festival of the Holidays

2019 Performances of Candlelight Processional, wrapped up on December 30, along with the park-wide Festival of the Holidays. The celebrations, no doubt, will return late in 2020, and, as in recent years, we will probably start getting specific details to share in the summer, probably with a Christmas in July media event or promotion.

Festivals Calendar

For the convenience of our readers, the scheduled performers for this year's Disney on Broadway Concert Series are shown in our Google Calendar of Epcot Events. We have also added the announced Garden Rocks Concert Series performers announced so far for this year's Flower & Garden Festival. You can add the entire Event calendar to any calendar that supports the iCal format (like iPhone and Mac) by copying this link and, as we get additional information and update the calendar, the calendar will update on your subscribed device as well.

While our Google Calendar of Epcot Events lists announced performers, it is still always best to check the My Disney Experience app, Times Guide, and, yes, sometimes even signs posted at the park entrances and at the theater noting any last minute changes. The calendar is provided as a courtesy "as is, where is" without any guarantees. We do respectfully request that you do not post our entire calendar on another site without first asking our permission. Walt Disney World Resort does provide schedules in the My Disney Experience app, but does not allow you to add dates to calendars outside the app itself.

Views Around the World

Magic Kingdom



Holiday decorations were still in the parks early last week, but will likely will have seen their last days until the 2020 Winter Holidays arrive in early November.

Though the audio from "Mickey's Friendship Faire" stage shows cannot be heard in New Fantasyland, the show's pyrotechnic finale can be heard and seen during its many performances.

At the Fantasyland Railroad Station, we can see the exterior walls being built around some of the TRON Lightcycle Run track. The Walt Disney World Resort Railroad remains closed due to the construction of the new attraction expected to open in Tomorrowland in time for the park's 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.

From the PeopleMover in Tomorrowland, we can get a different view of the construction of TRON Lightcycle Run.

The cranes towering over the TRON Lightcycle Run construction can be seen from the Central Plaza (Hub). Scrims surround some of the building to the left of the entrance to Tomorrowland, but the PeopleMover remains in operation along and through the second floor.

In Liberty Square, the sign that previously displayed showtimes for Muppets Present Great Moments in History now has a new story of its own.

Splash Mountain has closed for its usual winter refurbishment.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Reconfiguration of the tramway at the Transportation and Ticket Center continues.

New permanent bag check and security stations are nearing completion at the TTC near the "Vacation Planning Booths" (also known as ticket booths).

South of TTC along Floridian Way between the golf courses and the Speedway Gas station, extensive land-clearing is underway on the west side of the road and some construction is also underway on the other side of the road which is the east side of the Magic Kingdom parking lot and some of the land that was formerly part of the Walt Disney World speedway race track.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Epcot



Construction walls again surround the center entry plaza planter all the way to the fountain and now extend to through the western side of the plaza for its transformation.

As demolition of Innoventions West continue, only some if its suppor beams remain south of the breezeway.

The Fountain of Nations has been demolished as the center and west side of Future World's transformation is now well-underway.

The east side of Future World near the former Wonders of Life/Festival Center pavilion and extending to the former Universe of Energy pavilion (at left) are a staging ground for construction.

The former Universe of Energy pavilion is being transformed into the entry for the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction expected to open in time for the resort's 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Yesterday, Disney Parks Blog posted photos of the installation of the sign for Gusteau's Restaurant at France Pavilion. The "restaurant" is the setting for the upcoming "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" attraction opening this summer. Photo ©Disney.

Disney's Animal Kingdom



Much of Disney's Animal Kingdom remains a lush green all winter, not just the Disney-construction Tree of Life.

Doppler, the baby eland born just after Hurricane Dorrian passed Central Florida's eastern coast back in September, now can be spotted on the savannah during rides aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris.

At Kilimanjaro Safaris, the warthog habitat is not far from the lion habitat and, at least on a recent ride, the driver's spiel referenced how that should be expected given Disney's "The Lion King."

When exiting Kilimanjaro Safaris trucks, you may be able to spot some of the bachelor group of silverback gorillas lounging around the "backside" of their Gorilla Falls habitat.

Along the Gorilla Falls Trail, it may be possible to spot an underwater hippo.

One of the tigers at Maharaja Jungle Trek rests in the shade, some distance from the trail's viewing platform (but well within the range of a good optical zoom camera).

Primeval Whirl is listed in My Disney Experience as "Operates Seasonally" and it was not operating on Friday, January 10, and there are no Fast Pass+ reservations available for the attraction this winter as far as can be searched as of publication.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Construction at McDonald's near Disney's All Star Resorts



Construction is progressing at the McDonald's restaurant near Disney's All-Star Resorts which closed for remodeling back in October. It is expected to reopen later this year. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This and That…

…On a sad note, Disney Parks Blog shared news of the passing of "Aunty Kau'i," an Opening Day cast member at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort whose original three-month assignment turned in to her decades-long presence at the Resort. In recent years Anake was the Cultural Ambassador at Disney's Polynesian Village, greeting guests and teaching them (and cast members) how to do the hula dance. (If my memory is correct, she also attempted to teach those of us attending D23's 2016's Destination D: Amazing Adventures the hula as well.) As Disney Parks Blog wrote, she was "a peaceful woman who lived a life of balance and harmony" and she "encouraged everyone she met to embrace the joy in life."

…FINAL REMINDER: For a chance to dine at Space 220 Restaurant in Epcot, Patina Restaurant Group’s latest signature table-service restaurant and lounge expected to open this Winter, the non-profit Give Kids the World Village has an opportunity for you to win a package for two including roundtrip airfare to Orlando, lodging for two nights at a Walt Disney World®Resort, 2-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper option and dinner for two at Space 220 at Epcot. Chances to win start at as little as $10. No purchase is necessary. To participate visit www.gktw.org/space220 to enter to win by January 15, 2020. Guests will be able to redeem the package following the opening of the restaurant and the availability of the resort. Donors help Give Kids The World provide life-changing wish trips to critically ill children and their families while getting a chance for an out-of-this-world experience. As we have mentioned many times before, Give Kids The World Village is an 84-acre, nonprofit "storybook" resort in Central Florida where critically ill children and their families are treated to weeklong, cost-free vacations, complete with accommodations, donated attraction tickets, meals, and more. For more information, visit givekidstheworld.org.

…Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars and founder of Her Universe has released her newest collection of Star Wars-themed apparel at Disney Parks. The collection features t-shirts, joggers, jackets, and other items in "a striking black and white look." At Walt Disney World, the collection is available at Tatooine Traders and Launch Bay in Disney's Hollywood Studios, at Bayview Gifts in Disney's Contemporary Resort, and at World of Disney, Star Wars: Galactic Outpost, and Star Wars: Trading Post at Disney Springs. You can read more and see some of Ashley's poses in the new collection on Disney Parks Blog and, after January 27, at ShopDisney.com.

…Disney Parks Blog released another look at one of the digital posters that will appear inside the Chinese Theatre at Disney's Hollywood Studios when it reopens with the March 4 debut of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. Each poster pays tribute to an actual Mickey Mouse short; you can even watch this week's "Three-Legged Race" short here on Mickey Mouse's official You Tube channel. As we mentioned last week, when we were invited for a media preview in December, new digital posters appear on the video screens throughout the queue - the same screens that used to show posters for classic movies and The Great Movie Ride. The new attraction includes a brand new short, "Perfect Picnic" and the digital posters in the halls leading up to the "premiere" (the pre-show for the ride) set the scene.



Posters inspired by Mickey & Minnie cartoon shorts have been created for the lobby of Chinese Theatre at Disney's Hollywood Studios to set the scene for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway which opens March 4. Image ©Disney.

…Back on the subject of runDisney, last week, it introduced a new membership opportunity for runners named "Club runDisney" that will feature benefits available from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. All members will receive a welcome package including "an exclusive jacket, and will have access to the lowest level registration pricing all year," a new exclusive Virtual 10K, and special Club designation on race bibs. The Club will feature three levels, and those baseline benefits apply to Silver level. The Gold level adds early registration access with a guaranteed spot in the half or full marathon distance during each race weekend. The Platinum Membership also adds a guaranteed spot in one distance each race weekend, upgraded corral placement, "an exclusive Expo experience with early admittance to the runDisney Merchandise Shop," a character meet and greet, and access to a Lounge with expedited race packet pick-up. Memberships go on sale Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Eastern. For more information and details visit rundisney.com/club-rundisney. Published Membership pricing is: $265.43-Silver; $478.63-Gold; and $798.43 Platinum. runDisney says that only a limited number of each level of membership will be available.

…A reader, Sandra, alerted us that she was unable to make dining reservations at Epcot's Rose & Crown Restaurant after July 4. We took a look in My Disney Experience and saw no availability published after that date within the 180-day reservation window either. We checked at the restaurant yesterday, and the cast we spoke to there were unaware of any scheduled closing, but further investigation is necessary and we will follow-up when we learn more.

…The MousePlanet Newsletter is here! The newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips about what's happening at the Disney theme parks for the coming weekend. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Join the MousePlanet Newsletter

Email:

Disney Springs News & Views

This section collects all of the Disney Springs retail and dining events we are aware of in one place along with our most recent views of the area (including those immediately under this paragraph). Some items are repeated week to week until they occur, while other items NEW to the Update are marked accordingly. For even more of the latest news around Disney Springs, follow its official Twitter Feed: @DisneySprings.

Raglan Road

NEW Later this year, Raglan Road celebrates 15 years since it opened at Walt Disney World Resort. Serving up authentic Irish entertainment along with its menu by Irish chef Mark O'Neill (accompanied by lots of locally crafted beers, Irish gin and more) everyday, Raglan Road's Might St. Patrick's Festival will run Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17, 2020. It is complimentary March 13-16 (and reservations are accepted); on March 17, seating is first-come, first served, and there is a $10 cover charge for guests 18 years old and above. The full Festival entertainment schedule will be posted at RaglanRoad.com, and the highlights will include: Strings & Things, TradGad, MACA, Fia Rua, Mike Waters, and Emily Furlong.



Raglan Road is located in the Landing Neighborhood of Disney Springs and has been in the same place at Walt Disney World for nearly 15 years (dating back to when the area was Pleasure Island). Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

NEW On January 25, National Irish Coffee Day, Raglan Road will introduce its newest brew: BushTail Nitro. Working with local coffee maker Foxtail Coffee and with Bushmills (which claims to be the oldest licensed distillery in the world), the Raglan Road beverage team created the new Nitro Cold Brew Irish coffee which will be available on draft. The adult beverage is 70% Foxtail Cold Brew coffee (Winter Park, FL), 22% Bushmills Irish Whiskey, 8% Homemade Brown Sugar Syrup, and is topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream.

The Edison

NEW On February 22, 2020, from 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m., The Edison will host its inaugural Masquerade. According to the announcement, guests ages 21 and above will enter "a fantasy world of electrifying mystique" where they should "be prepared to be surprised and delighted around every corner as all party goers will be dressed incognito during a magical evening shrouded in an air of secrecy." Tickets are $65/person (plus tax and gratuity) and includes "power-house trays of gourmet passed appetizers". There will also be a dedicated menu of themed cocktails available. Masks are mandatory (but full face masks are prohibited). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit this page of Patina Restaurant Group's website.



The Masquerade Event will be held for guests 21 years old and above at The Edison, Saturday, February 22, 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. $65 Tickets are required (plus tax and gratuity) and guests must wear "Festive Masks." Image courtesy Patina Restaurant Group

NEW Views of Disney Springs



With Bongo's razed on the West Side, the view from the elevator landing and staircase at the western end of Orange Garage now extends all the way across Village Lake to Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort.

The former site of Bongo's will become the next location of Beatrix Restaurant by Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You group.

Inside World of Disney, the large, flexible space inside the store's western entrance, has removed all of its holiday decor and now is generally themed to Walt Disney World Resort itself.

Amorette's Patisserie, next door to World of Disney, now has an R2-D2 dome cake among its offerings on display.

At the eastern end of the Marketplace, the Christmas Tree Trail and its decor has been removed, and the area is once again operating as a ride share pick-up and drop-off location.

Outside the Disney PhotoPass location in the Marketplace, there is now a Disney Springs backdrop featuring oranges. The Orange Bird mural remains near Paddlefish.

Chicken Guy restaurant will soon expand into the former merchandise retail space of Planet Hollywood Observatory.

The Erwin Pearl store has closed. According to ErwinPearl.com, its website and stores in New York, Atlantic City, Boston, Chicago, and Sacramento remain open.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Resort Events

Check here to see if a park event might fall during your next trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an email.

× runDisney with Upcoming Events Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend - January 8-12, 2020

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend - February 20-23, 2020

Star Wars Rival Run Weekend - April 16-19, 2020

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend - November 5-8, 2020 Visit runDisney.com for registration and more information. Whether you’re ready to experience the magic of your first @runDisney event, or are gearing up for your fiftieth race, you can start planning now because runDisney just revealed the 2020-2021 race season schedule and on-sale dates! https://t.co/a1NafKSsem pic.twitter.com/GaOTTAxuUQ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 31, 2019

Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020 Resort Events

Disney After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park)

…at Magic Kingdom : January 17, 20, 23, 27 & 31 February 3, 10, 17 & 24 March 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 April 5, 13, 20 & 27 May 5, 11, 18 & 25 …at Disney's Animal Kingdom January 16, 22, & 30 February 6, 13, 19, & 27 March 5, 12, 19 & 26 April 1, 7, 14 & 22 May 2, 9, 16, 19 & 26

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park) Epcot International Festival of the Arts - January 17 to February 24, 2020

- January 17 to February 24, 2020 Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic : (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney's Animal Kingdom : January 21, February 11 & 25, 2020

Registration closed. Magic Kingdom : March 3, April 21 & 28

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: January 8, 2020

General Member Registration: January 15, 2020 Epcot : May 4 & June 29, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: March 11, 2020

General Member Registration: March 18, 2020 Disney's Typhoon Lagoon : July 27 & August 10, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: June 17, 2020

General Member Registration: June 24, 2020 Disney's Hollywood Studios : September 15 & 22; October 6, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: July 15, 2020

General Member Registration: July 22, 2020

: (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney Villains After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) February 7, 14, 21 & 28 March 6, 11, 18 & 27 April 3, 10, 17 & 24 May 1, 8, 14, 22, 29 June 5, 12, 19, 26 & 29 July 6 & 10

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend – February 20 to 23, 2020

– February 20 to 23, 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival – March 4 to June 1, 2020

– March 4 to June 1, 2020 Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios – March 4, 2020

– March 4, 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend – April 16 to 19, 2020

– April 16 to 19, 2020 Earth Day 50th Anniversary & 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund – April 22, 2020

As Earth Day is also the 22nd Anniversary of Disney's Animal Kingdom, there will likely be special events TBA.

50th Anniversary & 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund – April 22, 2020 As Earth Day is also the 22nd Anniversary of Disney's Animal Kingdom, there will likely be special events TBA. Dapper Day – Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020

♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot

– Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020 ♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot Gay DayS #RedShirtDays (unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020

♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios

♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot

(unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020 ♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend – November 5 to 8, 2020

– November 5 to 8, 2020 D23 Destination D: Fantastic Worlds – November 20 to 22, 2020

2021 Resort Events

Coming Soon!

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit DisneyWorld.com or use the MyDisneyExperience App on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Magic Kingdom Splash Mountain – closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late February, 2020.

– closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late February, 2020. The Muppets Present...Great Moments in American History – its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019.

– its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019. Move it! Shake it! MousekeDance it! Street Party – two performances scheduled daily now through January 2020.

– two performances scheduled daily now through January 2020. Royal Majesty Makers – no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019.

– no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019. Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Tutorial – Final show was September 29, 2018.

– Final show was September 29, 2018. Stitch's Great Escape – My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year"

It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is usually used for greeting Stitch

– My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year" It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is usually used for greeting Stitch Walt Disney World Railroad – Closed as of December 3, 2018 to accommodate TRON construction (reopening to be announced). Guests can visit a Walt Disney World Railroad train at Main Street Station.

Epcot Test Track – Closed for refurbishment January 13-February 26, 2020.

– Closed for refurbishment January 13-February 26, 2020. Impressions de France – Closed for refurbishment related to sharing the theater with "Beauty & the Beast Sing-Along" - both debut in rotation: January 17, 2020.

– Closed for refurbishment related to sharing the theater with "Beauty & the Beast Sing-Along" - both debut in rotation: January 17, 2020. O Canada! – the film has been retired. "Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360" will debut as the new film on January 17, 2020.

– the film has been retired. "Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360" will debut as the new film on January 17, 2020. Reflections of China – the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format.

– the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format. Future World "transformation" closings – Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019.

Closings and relocations include: Future World itself will become three new lands: World Discovery, World Nature & World Celebration Spaceship Earth will close for a major renovation starting at a date to be announced Innoventions - all exhibits now permanently closed, effective September 8, 2019 Club Cool closed September 8, 2019 (to reopen in "a new capacity at a future merchandise location") Fountain of Nations closed September 8, 2019 Fountain View featuring Starbucks closed September 8, 2019 (new temporary location now open near Refreshment Port) Meet Disney Pals at the Epcot Character Spot - closed September 8, 2019 (check guide maps for character locations) Electric Umbrella will close in early 2020. (New dining options to be announced) Mouse Gear closed its original location for refurbishment January 4, 2020. (It moved to a temporary home nearby) Art of Disney has relocated to the former Heritage Manor at The American Adventure

– Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019. Closings and relocations include: Ellen's Energy Adventure at Universe of Energy – Permanently closed on August 13, 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021.

– Permanently closed on August 13, 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021. Circle of Life: An Environmental Fable – Closed February 3, 2018.

New film entitled "Awesome Planet" will debut January 17, 2020

– Closed February 3, 2018. New film entitled "Awesome Planet" will debut January 17, 2020 Illuminations: Reflections of Earth – Show retired: September 30, 2019.

Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020

– Show retired: September 30, 2019. Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020 Liberty Inn - the fast-casual restaurant closed for reimagining starting July 8, 2019.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue will open this winter in its place.

Disney's Hollywood Studios March of the First Order – concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019.

First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

– concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019. First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Path of the Jedi – Closed.

– Closed. The Great Movie Ride – Permanently closed August 13, 2017.

The new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction to open in Chinese Theatre on March 4, 2020.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Kali River Rapids – closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March, 2020.

– closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March, 2020. Primeval Whirl – is now listed as "Operates Seasonally" - as of December 15, 2019

My Disney Experience shows the attraction open with a published standby wait time

No FastPass+ service is available for the attraction through at least January 29, 2020.

Disney Water Parks Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is closed for enhancements with no announced reopening date

but, the calendar for the park on DisneyWorld.com shows daily operating hours starting Sunday, January 19, 2020.

is closed for enhancements with no announced reopening date but, the calendar for the park on DisneyWorld.com shows daily operating hours starting Sunday, January 19, 2020. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park usually closes for seasonal refurbishment during the winter, and

the calendar for the park on DisneyWorld.com shows no operating hours between January 19 and March 28, 2020.

Disney Springs Bongo's Cuban Café – Closed in August 2019

Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced.

– Closed in August 2019 Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced. DisneyQuest – Closed as of July 3, 2017.

The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019.

– Closed as of July 3, 2017. The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019. La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil – Show closed on December 31, 2017.

A new Cirque du Soleil, "Drawn to Life," begins previews March 20, 2020, and will have its world premiere April 17, 2020.

Disney Resorts & Vicinity McDonald's restaurant near Disney's All-Star Resorts – closed October 30 for an extensive renovation, and is scheduled to reopen in March, 2020.

– closed October 30 for an extensive renovation, and is scheduled to reopen in March, 2020. Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge - Jambo House – Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020

– Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020 Disney's Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower – Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings.

– Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings. Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Mizner's Lounge replaced with "Enchanted Rose," a larger venue with a Beauty & the Beast theme.

– Mizner's Lounge replaced with "Enchanted Rose," a larger venue with a Beauty & the Beast theme. Caribbean Beach – The overall construction project at the Resort is expected to be completed 2019–20. The resort's new lobby, restaurants and other amenities, including Sebastian's Bistro, Centertown Market, and Banana Cabana are all now open.

– The overall construction project at the Resort is expected to be completed 2019–20. The resort's new lobby, restaurants and other amenities, including Sebastian's Bistro, Centertown Market, and Banana Cabana are all now open. Disney's Art of Animation Resort – The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in Fall 2020.

– The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in Fall 2020. Disney's Beach Club Resort – Beaches & Cream Soda Shop is scheduled to reopen December 26, 2019.

Walt Disney World Golf No known closures.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the intended audience. Check out the category that best matches you, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers.

As regular readers know, Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. It is increasingly true that non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). As prices go up, it becomes even more important to pay heed: Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. Be sure to move the calendar to at least seven (7) days out, to see what ticket options and discounts are available for your planned visit.

For more discounts and offers we know about, click the category below that you want to expand (or close).

For Everyone

4-Park Magic Ticket The 4-Park Magic Ticket is once again available for purchase at Disneyworld.com/4ParkMagic. For $356 plus tax (ages 10 and up; less for ages 3-9), it provides one visit to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme parks (one park per day). Guests must select a start date on or before September 30, 2020, and the ticket expires seven days after the selected start date. (Certain start dates will lower the price of the Ticket further.) For an additional $40 plus tax (ages 10+; less for ages 3-9), the ticket will also provide admission to one water park and one visit to NBA Experience at Disney Springs. Mid-Day Magic Tickets Disney has introduced a new park ticket that provides one admission per theme park each day after 12:00 p.m. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for more information. Summer Free Dining Plan (Limited Dates) For bookings through January 16, 2020, for arrivals most nights in the following windows: June 27-28, July 5-7, and August 29-September 8, 2020: Enjoy a free dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 5-night/6-day package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and ticket with Park Hopper option. Every guest in the same room must be on the same package. The theme park tickets are valid on date of check-in and must be used within 9 days of check-in. Packages booked in available rooms at Disney Deluxe Villa Resort Hotels and Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels receive the Disney Dining Plan. Packages in available rooms at Disney Moderate and Value Resorts receive Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan. Dining plans do not include gratuities, and, as always, Table-Service restaurants may be fully booked (the plans do not guarantee seating). Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for details and availability. Summer Free Kids Dining Plan Get a free dining plan for kids (ages 3 to 9) when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night/4-day package that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels, theme park tickets and a dining plan (for everyone else in the room ages 10 and up). The offer is available for arrivals on most nights May 25 through August 28, 2020, when booked by February 26, 2020. Offer is valid for any of the three dining plans (Disney Deluxe Dining, Disney Dining, or Disney Quick-Service), but everyone in the reservation has to be on the same package. The theme park tickets in the package are valid on the date of check-in and must be used within 7 days. Child must stay in a room with an adult to qualify for the offer. Dining plans do not include gratuities, and, as always, Table-Service restaurants may be fully booked (the plans do not guarantee seating). Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for details and availability. Sun & Fun Room Offer - Save Up to 25% on Rooms During Spring & Summer Save up to 25% on rooms in select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from April 1 through September 12, 2020, when booked by February 26, 2020. Discounts vary by travel dates and booking dates (some are available for booking as late as July 9, 2020). The only Resorts offering dates with 25% discount are Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge and Villas (Jambo House and Kidani Village), Disney's BoardWalk Inn and Villas, Disney's Old Key West, Disney's Saratoga Springs, Disney's Riviera, Disney's Grand Floridian (not including Villas), and Disney's Yacht Club. Other Resorts offer discounts between 10% and 20%. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts. Offer excludes the following room types: campsites, 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for the discount chart, details, and availability. Memory Maker pre-arrival discount Disney's PhotoPass service provides a discount on Disney Memory Maker pre-arrival packages. For $199 plus tax, Walt Disney World guests can digitally download any photos associated with their Memory Maker account, including photos taken on attractions. The advanced purchase price is $169, a $30 savings. Applicable taxes are charged to all orders. Purchase must be made more than three days prior to arrival at the Walt Disney World Resort for the discount. All sales are final, and not eligible for an exchange or refund. Both the immediate and discount version of Memory Maker can be purchased at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

For Annual Passholders

For Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Reminder to MagicBand users: You must still show your Disney Visa credit card to receive discounts and other benefits. Discounts are not automatically applied even if you have linked your Disney Visa credit card to your MagicBand. To conserve space, we have eliminated some of the participating location details of the Disney Visa Rewards offers from this section. Visit Disney Visa Rewards website for the latest participating location information. 20 percent off Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks Disney Visa cardholders receive 20 percent off their entire purchase at Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks throughout Walt Disney World, including Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, and online at Joffreys.com with code: VISABEANS (U.S. orders only) 15 percent off select guided tours Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of selected guided tours for up to 10 people. The cardholder must participate in the tour, and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card. Discounts are not available on Premium VIP tours, programs exclusive to groups, or group team building programs. 10 percent off select restaurants Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off the check when you pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, merchandise, tobacco, room service, holiday buffets, tax and gratuity. Discount may not be available at all meal times. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for the latest list of restaurants and restrictions. 10 percent off merchandise Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off at participating Disney-owned retail location when you spend a minimum of $50 and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Read all of the restrictions on the this page of disneyrewards.com. Cardholders also receive 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at the following Walt Disney World Resort Operating Participant merchandise locations including Basin, Basin White, Chapel Hats, Good Fortune Gifts and House of Good Fortune, kidsHeritage, Luxury of Time, Marrakesh Emporium Arts & Crafts, Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks and Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, Sperry and Volcom. 15 percent off all Disney spa and salon services Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of any salon treatment valued at $45 or greater or any 50-minute or longer spa service most days at the spas and salons at Walt Disney World Resort. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for participating locations and restrictions, including blockout dates. Note that a 20% gratuity will be added to each spa service. 10 percent off select recreation experiences Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of the recreation experiences listed below: Carriage Rides at Disney's Port Orleans Resort and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Horseback Trail Rides at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Epcot Present your Disney's Visa Card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at Epcot for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Imagination Pavilion at Epcot (enter near the jumping fountains near the exit to the Magic Eye Theater). You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website). Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Disney's Hollywood Studios Present your Disney's Visa card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at the Star Wars Launch Bay in the Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website).

For Military Personnel

2020 Military Promotional Tickets January 1 through December 18, 2020 Four-Day Park Hopper Tickets –$265.00

Four-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $315.00 Five-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $283.00

Five-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $333.00 Six-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $301.00

Six-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $351.00 Prices do not include tax. Six-Day Tickets must be purchased by December 13, Five-Day Tickets by December 14, Four-Day Tickets by December 15. Tickets may be used from January 1 through December 18, 2020.

Prices may be lower at U.S. military base ticket offices. U.S. military personnel can also purchase the Memory Maker product for $98 from January 1, 2020, through December 18, 2020. For more information, definitions and details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets by eligible service members or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and only family members and friends, as provided by Disney's rules. These tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Limit six (6) tickets purchased by the military personnel (or spouse), and one ticket must be used by that member of the military (or spouse). Each ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. Special pricing for Memory Maker is available at Walt Disney World theme park ticket windows when purchased by eligible service members or their spouses. No more than two Memory Maker products can be purchased by an eligible service member or their spouse. No more than two Memory Maker products may be purchased at the special price by the service member or spouse. Usual Memory Maker restrictions apply and a MagicBand is required to receive some digital content. Special Rates at Resort Hotels U.S. military personnel can enjoy discounts at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels. For 2020, discounts are available most nights January 1 through April 4, and April 19 through December 18, 2020, when booked by December 18, 2020. Offer excludes suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, and Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. For more information and details, visit this page or call (407)939-7825. Read more information at militarydisneytips.com, visit your base ticket office, or when at Walt Disney World, visit Shades of Green. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Florida Residents

Expect to be required to show proof of Florida Residency for discounts and benefits. Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket Florida Residents that want to visit the parks in the first half of 2020 will be able to purchase the new Florida Resident Discovery Disney Ticket starting January 2. The 4-Day Ticket is $195/person plus tax ($49/day) and the 3-Day Ticket is $175/person plus tax ($59/day) for one park per day admission on any dates through June 30, 2020, with no block-out dates (Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus upgrades available for extra charges). Tickets must be purchased by June 27, 2020. Other Florida Resident Tickets and Room Offers Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for current Florida Resident theme park ticket offers, including a link where Florida Residents can save 40% on 4-Day Tickets and 30% on 3-Day Tickets compared to the non-resident prices of the same tickets when selecting specific visit start dates. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for Florida Resident room rates at select hotels, including the opportunity to save up to 30% on rooms for most nights through April 25, 2020. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Disney Vacation Club Members

Member Benefits and Discounts may be found on this page of DisneyVacationClub.com. Note: some benefits and discounts are only available to those with a valid Disney Vacation Club Membership Card which is only available to Members owning at least 75 Vacation Points purchased directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. Walt Disney World Golf operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management offers a Golf Membership program exclusively for Disney Vacation Club Members. As of November 1, 2019, the $99/year (plus tax) program includes discounted rounds of golf (averaging $15 below usual DVC-discounted pricing), access to DVC Member-only golf outings, access to DVC Member instructional clinics and coaching, an exclusive DVC Member hat and bag tag, 4 Companion Passes for DVC Golf Clinics, 6 Guest Passes to play golf at the special discounted member DVC rate, 6 complimentary baskets of driving range balls, 4 complimentary rounds of golf on Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course, 4 Complimentary Twilight rounds of golf, 8 complimentary rounds of FootGolf at Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course. All told, Walt Disney World Golf says that the Golf Membership includes $746 in included benefits. Visit this page of GolfWDW.com for more information. Call DVC Member Services at (800) 800-9800 to take advantage of most other available offers. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

For Canada Residents

Until February 2020, Canadian residents can save 20% on theme park tickets. They must be purchased by February 7, 2020, and the offer is NOT available at theme park ticket windows. Visit Disneyworld.ca/tickets for more information. All adults using Canada resident tickets or passes must present valid proof of Canada residency that includes government-issued photo ID to exchange the certificate for a valid ticket at the theme park ticket window or Guest Relations prior to first use. The offer itself requires advanced purchase; it is not available at Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows. Tickets and options are nontransferable, nonrefundable and exclude events/activities separately priced. Admission is subject to capacity closures and to other restrictions. Check https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/ca/ for the latest offers from Disney. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For U.K. Residents

You can see the latest offers for U.K. residents on Disney World's U.K. packages website. For early 2020 arrivals, the site advertises a package including free dining, $100 gift card, and 14-Day Ultimate Tickets for the price of a 7 Day Ticket with Memory Maker. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

Share, Links, Comments & More