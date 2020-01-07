Ready to join the Resistance?

More than a month after the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida, it's time for California fans to experience what Bob Chapek. Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, calls "the most ambitious, the most immersive, the most advanced, high-energy attraction we've ever created."

Like Walt Disney World, the Disneyland version of Rise of the Resistance will not offer FastPass during the first several months of operation, and will instead use a virtual queue to assign boarding groups and manage the wait for hopeful riders. This is similar to the virtual queue that was used to control access to the land itself when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened last year at Disneyland.

While Disneyland has posted their own tips for using the virtual queue system, Star Wars super fans are asking how early they should try to arrive, and how early they can line up outside Disneyland’s gates Friday morning.

Since visitors can not even join the virtual queue until the published opening of 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, there is truly no advantage to lining up hours before the gates open. You simply need to ensure you are inside the gates by 8:00 a.m., which should be easily accomplished if you arrive at the main entrance gates by 7:00 a.m. or so. Even allowing for parking and security screening, arriving in Anaheim before 6:00 a.m. is overkill, especially since rain is forecast for the early morning hours of Friday.

Still, Disney knows some fans want to arrive extra early, and so will open the Toy Story parking lot at Midnight, and from there will allow early birds to queue outside Disneyland and wait for the gates to open. It's unclear exactly where the overnight line will be held, but once parked at the Toy Story lot, cast members will direct new arrivals where to go.

The resort declined to say exactly when the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures would open Friday morning, saying it was "flexible" based on demand.

We have been told ticket booths will be open as early as 5:00 a.m. for guests who need to purchase park admission, but we urge readers to save yourself from another line and purchase your tickets online before you arrive. With very few exceptions, there is no reason to wait until you're at the resort to buy your tickets, and having them in advance allows your travel party to link their tickets in the Disneyland app. This is an important step if you want your entire party in the same boarding group once the virtual queue opens.

It’s uncertain at what time park managers will allow people to actually enter Disneyland park itself, but we expect the park will open the turnstiles well in advance of the actual park opening for the purpose of "loading" as many guests into the park as possible before the virtual queue opens at 8:00 a.m.

Even if Main Street opens at 5:00 a.m., arriving that early gives you no advantage in joining the virtual queue. Disneyland officials have confirmed to MousePlanet that they absolutely will not open the virtual queue ahead of the published opening hour each day. Walt Disney World managers did exactly that on several days after the ride opened in Florida, and the reaction of park guests who were negatively impacted by the change was swift and brutal.

Based on reports of MousePlanet staff and readers in Orlando, it matters less how early before park opening you arrive than how lucky you are in accessing the virtual queue servers once the park opens. Still, we expect the virtual queue will fill within minutes of the park opening each day for quite a few months to come, so don’t expect to be able to enter the park after opening and be able to ride.

Once you’re inside the park, here are our tips for using the virtual queue:

1) The easiest way to join the virtual queue is by using the existing Disneyland smartphone application. Download the app before you visit Disneyland, or, if you already have the app, make sure to update to the latest version before you visit. It is also a good idea to authorize the app to send you push notifications.

2) Link the tickets of everyone in your party within the Disneyland app. This will allow one person to request a boarding group for the entire party. We posted step-by-step instructions for linking tickets:

Getting questions on how to link tickets in the @DisneylandToday app so you can request a #RiseOfTheResistance boarding group for your whole party. 1) Open DL app; tap on the “hamburger” 2) Tap “Tickets and Passes” 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SnPcC32XQD — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) January 17, 2020

5) Scan the barcode of the ticket you want to link 6) Confirm the details. 7) Repeat steps 1-6 as necessary EVERYONE in your party can try to request a boarding group. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/Fzmj2xUwrj — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) January 17, 2020

3) Once inside Disneyland, a visitor can request to join a boarding group as soon as the park officially opens for the day. Even on Magic Morning days, where some visitors gain entry to the park before the published opening time, the virtual queue will not open until the published park opening.

4) Joining a boarding group is very similar to selecting a digital Fastpass. Users first select their party from a list of people to whom they are already linked in the Disneyland smartphone app, then click to add their party to the boarding group. The app will give you your assigned boarding group, and let you monitor the status of boarding groups.

Just a note: each person in your party can try to request to join a boarding group; once one person gets in, the others will get an error message. It's absolutely worth having everyone try who can.

5) When it's time for your boarding group to ride the attraction, the app will send an alert to your phone. At Walt Disney World, visitors currently have up to two hours to make your way to the attraction. This grace period allows visitors plenty of time should they be in the middle of a ride, parade, or meal when they get the alert, and we expect the policy will be the same at Disneyland.

6) If you don't use the Disneyland smartphone app, or if the online system crashes, you can also join the virtual queue by going to one of several cast member-assisted stations throughout Disneyland. There, you will scan your admission media and receive a paper pass with your designated boarding group.

7) For those who do not use the Disneyland app, or in the event the online system crashes, in-park signage at the Guest Relations kiosks will display the current boarding group, so that you'll know if it's time to head back to the attraction with your paper ticket.

8) Now for the bad news: simply having an assigned boarding group does not guarantee you will be called to ride. In the event the attraction breaks down (an expected situation for a brand-new ride during the opening weeks and months), the later boarding groups may not be called to ride.

9) A Disneyland official tells MousePlanet, "Due to the attraction’s incredible popularity, we will be distributing backup boarding groups as needed. Backup boarding groups will only be called if all of the initial planned boarding groups have been called back and there is capacity for more riders. Guests who join a backup boarding group will see “Backup Group” for an estimated wait time on their Disneyland app."

Virtual queuing using the Disability Access Service.

Disneyland will use the virtual queue in addition to the Disability Access Service (DAS) to help provide to guests with special needs. All guests should first request to join a boarding group using the virtual queue, regardless of whether they already have a DAS pass, or plan to request one.

Once in the virtual queue, guests can then visit a guest relations kiosk to renew or request a new DAS, but will still board the attraction based on the boarding group assigned by the virtual queue. The DAS does not replace the virtual queue.

The ride has a 40-inch height requirement, and riders who use a wheelchair must transfer to the ride vehicle to experience the entire attraction. Guests who cannot transfer from an ECV or wheelchair may be able to experience a portion of the preshow, but Disney will make accommodations on a case-by-case basis.

The new ride offers descriptive audio and hand-held captioning for riders with visual or hearing impairments.