Disneyland Resort Update for January 20 – 26, 2020

News and Views

Rise of the Resistance raises the bar

Disneyland got a second chance to wow Star Wars fans this weekend as the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction opened to the public on Friday. The opening drew thousands of fans to Anaheim before dawn, all eager for the chance to see what Walt Disney World visitors have been raving about since the ride opened there last December.

After spending weeks actively avoiding spoilers about the new ride – including MousePlanet's own coverage of the Florida debut – I finally had the opportunity to experience the attraction last week. I left with two strong impressions about the adventure.

First, I am so very glad I went to such lengths to avoid spoilers about the ride. It's been 25 years, the opening of the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, since I've been so completely surprised by a Disney ride. I enjoyed NOT knowing what was about to happen, and having that experience of discovery and adventure.

Second, WOW! I am just blown away by this ride. This is much more of an experience than a ride, and it absolutely lives up to the hype. I'm hesitant to share any additional details in this space, because I want readers to have the same spoiler-free experience that I did if they so choose. But let me repeat, WOW!

That said, if you absolutely want to know everything about the ride, I've finally watched the ride-through video created by Alan Dalinka for MousePlanet, and it's perfect. Give it a watch if you're so inclined, but even better - wait until after you've ridden yourself. This is really something worth waiting to experience in person.



Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Full Experience with spoilers! MousePlanet video.

A Long Day Remembered

There are several ways to evaluate the way Disneyland handled the opening of the new Rise of the Resistance attraction, and the opinion of park visitors who came out for opening day seem very much to depend on whether or not they were able to experience the new ride.

But well before the virtual queue opened and the first boarding group assigned, the park first had to manage the arrival, parking, screening and queuing of thousands of visitors, many of whom arrived as early as midnight to be part of the overnight crowd. From all reports, including the observations of our own Todd Pickering who arrived before dawn, park managers did a great job in handling the logistics of the day.

Disneyland cast members were clearly excited for the big day, and there were dozens out on Main Street to help visitors learn the Disneyland app in preparation to join the virtual queue and get a boarding group.

This person rides his service vehicle on the Monorail track every morning at 4am and is never seen by anyone, but today was his day.



He came prepared, and he is now our king. https://t.co/ZleoF2WN0n — Melanie (@MissusMelnee) January 17, 2020

We've heard the same reports each day of opening weekend, with MousePlanet readers sharing their experiences via Twitter and Facebook.

Many visitors report no problems using the app, and are able to join the virtual queue without issue. On opening day, reader Albert V said, "Arrived at 7:20. In the park 20 minutes later. Got on boarding group 76. Got in line around 4:15, the line was about half an hour long. The ride was amazing. Arriving much earlier than that is completely unnecessary."

Tannya shared on Saturday, "Arrived at 5:30am. We got really lucky and got boarding group number 6. We were on the ride by 8:25am :)." Twitter user Still Fest had a similar take, "Got to the park at 7:15 inside by 7:30. Got boarding group 53 and was called at 2:15. Easy experience. Loved it."

Other readers reported that the app crashed when they tried to join a boarding group, and they had to restart. As a result, they got a much higher boarding group, or were assigned to a "backup" boarding group. Via Twitter, Steven B. said, "Got there at 6am. App crashed when getting boarding groups. Ended up getting group 80. Boarded around 4:15pm."

Matthew H. took even longer to get into the virtual queue after having problems with the app. "Got inside the gates by 7:40am. Was crushed listening to crowds around us cheer about getting a good boarding group # while I was refreshing trying to join a boarding group. Couldn’t get anything till 8:01 and got group 134. Very disappointing process."

For Elisa T., an error with the app meant she missed out on the virtual queue entirely. "Inside the park by 7:20AM, as I refreshed at exactly 8:00 - received a "something went wrong" message on my app. No boarding group."

Most visitors understand that new rides are more likely to suffer downtime, but it's still frustrating when it keeps you from boarding. Chris F. said on opening day, "Have tried twice now to get on it because it keeps breaking down. So it has been a pretty disappointing day." Reader KatieBug said, "Brother was boarding group 89. Sat in line for 2.5 hours because it kept breaking down. Ride ended operation around 9 and he didn’t get on."

Disneyland says that Rise of the Resistance operating hours may vary depending on maintenance needs, and may not always match park hours. The ride closed hours before the park each of the three days since it opened, a practice which has frustrated many readers.

For Twitter user Roller Coaster Alley, the early closure meant his boarding group missed out three days in a row. They shared Sunday night, "We got a push notification around 6:30ish saying our group would not get called. They have stopped accepting new boarding groups each night at around 8:30-9pm. I've missed the cutoff each day so far."

Tanya J. is another reader who missed riding due to an early closure, "Awful experience. Boarding group 113. Ride down for 1 hour at group 111. Came back up and let in thru 117 when it went down and they called it a night."

Ron J. continued, "Guest "Relations" was condescending and throughly uncaring. We spent a WHOLE DAY there to do one ride. And didn't get to ride it. Rides break down. I get it. But the only fair resolution is a pass to ride another day like THEY'RE DOING at WDW."

Throughout the weekend, we've updated our tips for using the virtual queue with the latest operational information from Disney, and with our direct observations in the park. If you're planning to visit Disneyland to experience the new ride, we definitely recommend bookmarking that page and checking back for the latest information.

It's also important to plan for a long day at Disneyland. Depending on what boarding group you are assigned, you may wait until well after dark to ride. The good news is that you do not need to remain inside Disneyland while you wait. As I told one MousePlanet reader who asked, you can go to Disney California Adventure while you wait, or to Downtown Disney or back to your hotel. You could even drive to Knott's Berry Farm, or head home if you live close. Once your boarding group is called, you have up to two hours to return to the park to board the attraction, so it doesn't make sense to get too far away.

We'd love to hear your stories from opening weekend. Drop a note in the comments below, message us on Twitter, or visit our Facebook page.

Bid on Resistance swag

MousePlanet receives at Disney press events are sold at auction to benefit a number of local charities, including Team Muscle Makers for UCMD, an organization founded by MousePlanet readers Melissa Martin Mayorgas and Lonna Eshelman.



Bid on this limited edition Rise of the Resistance attraction poster.

Disneyland Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Media Gift Set Poster, Hat, Lanyard

The team raises awareness for Ullrich Congenital Muscular Dystrophy. UCMD is a rare form of muscular dystrophy with only a few hundred documented cases worldwide. The team raises money through endurance events, including runDisney events as an official charity partner, with the funds going to the Muscle Disease Clinic at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego.

This week we have the media gift from the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance grand opening event, including a limited edition poster, Resistance fighter hat and lanyard. 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to Team Muscle Makers through the eBay for Charity program. Please take a look, and we invite you to bookmark the team's eBay for Charity page to be notified when new items are added.

This and That...

...Designer Guo Pei designed gorgeous new Lunar New Year garments for Mickey and Minnie's meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure. You can also see the duo in Mulan's Lunar New Year Processional at the park, now through February 9.

...The Haunted Mansion closes Tuesday to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.



The Mark Twain Riverboat is in dry dock at Disneyland. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Disneyland Mark Twain Riverboat – closed through January 31 for refurbishment.

– closed through January 31 for refurbishment. Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closes January 21 to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020.

– closes January 21 to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020. King Arthur Carrousel – closes January 21 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closes January 21 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Sailing Ship Columbia – closed February 3–6 for refurbishment.

– closed February 3–6 for refurbishment. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge – closed January 6 for refurbishment. Expected to reopen January 31. This closure also impacts the members-only 1901 Lounge.

– closed January 6 for refurbishment. Expected to reopen January 31. This closure also impacts the members-only The Bakery Tour – closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Grizzly River Run – closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Rushin' River Outfitters – closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closes January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Red Car Trolley – closed until 2020 for refurbishment.

– closed until 2020 for refurbishment. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, scheduled to open Summer 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking.

– entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Jamba Juice – closed for renovation. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. All of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a planned fourth Disney hotel. With Disney canceling its hotel project, we're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed.

– building remains closed. ESPN Zone – permits filed to begin renovation, but details are not available. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10. Will reopen in spring 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020

Lunar New Year Celebration – January 17 through February 9, 2020

– January 17 through February 9, 2020 Disneyland After Dark: 80s Nite – Wednesday, January 29. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Wednesday, January 29. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Showcase – Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register.

– Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register. Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. "Magic Happens" parade debuts at Disneyland – February 28, 2020,

– February 28, 2020, Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – February 28 through April 21, 2020.

– February 28 through April 21, 2020. Disneyland After Dark: PIXAR Nite – Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Peak Spring Break crowds – April 5–12, 2020.

– April 5–12, 2020. Dapper Day Spring Outing (unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Grad Nites – May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

– May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2-4, 2020. More information on the event website.

2021

Coming Soon!

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult one-park Adult Park Hopper Child one-park Child Park Hopper One Day – Value $104 $154 $98 $148 One Day – Regular $129 $172 $122 $172 One Day – Peak $149 $199 $141 $191 Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $225/$210

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $280/$265

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $300/$280

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $355/$335

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $325/$309

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $380/$330

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $340/$320

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $395/$375

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,099 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,399 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,149 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $799 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $599 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $599 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $399 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $99 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. 2019 dates: May 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22, 28, 29, and 31; June 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

1/19 1/20 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disneyland After Dark: 80s Nite Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/2 2/3 2/4 2/5 2/6 2/7 2/8 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/9 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite Resort Events:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 2/29 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival begins Resort Events:

None

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Seasons calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

