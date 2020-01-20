Disneyland Resort Update for January 27 – February 2, 2020

News and Views

Disneyland After Dark series kicks off this week; Star Wars Nite added to lineup

The popular but pricey Disneyland After Dark series kicks off the 2020 schedule this week with 80s Nite this Wednesday, January 29. From Disney's description of the event:

"Stroll down memory lane during this throwback bash packed with totally tubular fun! Dust off those leg warmers, shoulder pads and other vintage looks for 80s Nite to enjoy:

“Flashback To Videopolis!” takeover of the Fantasyland Theatre with a live VJ, music videos and dancers boogieing to the decade’s hottest hits.

“Awesome After Dark – Fireworks To The Max!” fireworks show, high-energy musical entertainment and more.

“Throwback”-style encounters with Disney friends of yesteryear.

Immersive photo opportunities with a nostalgic twist.

Decade-inspired décor, food, beverages and merchandise offerings."

The private event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., but event guests have mix-in access to Disneyland park starting at 6:00 p.m.

There were originally four more events scheduled on the 2020 lineup, including two Sweethearts' Nites at Disneyland, and separate PIXAR and Villains Nites at Disney California Adventure. Tickets are $109 per person, per event,and parking is not included in the event fee. We have dates and details of each event, and tickets are still on sale for all of them.

Last week came the addition of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite on Thursday August 27, which just happens to be opening night of the 4-day Star Wars Celebration event at the Anaheim Convention Center. From the Disney announcement,

"The journey begins at Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, includes favorite Disneyland Park offerings plus special experiences and culminates in Batuu’s auspicious Twin Moons Eclipse Day celebration at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge."

Disney has not released pricing details or on-sale date for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, or if there will be an advance purchase opportunity for annual passholders. The announcement was also curiously vague as to whether both attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be open during the event. Each of the other Disneyland-based events included a specific disclaimer that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance would not be open during the party.

Even if the new ride is closed during the event, the thousands of Star Wars fans already planning trips to Disneyland for Celebration will likely snap up the Disneyland After Dark in short order. Visit the event website for details as they are updated, and to purchase tickets for the after-hours party whenever they go on sale.

Food & Wine Festival reservations now open

Reservations are now open for several of the premium events for the 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which runs February 28 through April 21, 2020.

Disney Culinary Adventure Tour

New this year is the Disney Culinary Adventure Tour. From the Disney website, the 90-minute tour "includes a backstage visit to our Special Events Kitchen, where a guest chef demystifies the process of planning the Festival’s delectable dishes, unique offerings and Marketplace Kiosks year after year.

Plus, attendees will be able to participate in a hands-on cooking demonstration and challenge filled with culinary fun, savory tastes and mouthwatering triumph!"

The Disney Culinary Adventure Tour is offered only on Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 4 through April 16. The cost is $99 per person, plus tax. Attendees must be age 12 and older, and minors must be accompanied by a registered adult attendee. Since the tour will enter kitchen areas, attendees must wear slip-resistant, closed-toe shoes.

Beer, Wine and Mixology Seminars

Returning for 2020 are the popular Beer, Wine and Mixology Seminars. These events are open to guests ages 21 and over only, and are $25 per person, per session (a $5 increase from 2019).

Beer Education & Tasting Seminars (click here to book) – Friday through Sunday 3:30 & 5:15, Paradise Gardens

Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars (click here to book) – Friday through Sunday 4:15 & 5:45, Vineyard Room, Golden Vine Winery

Wine Education & Tasting Seminars (click here to book) – Thursdays 5:45, and Friday through Sunday – 1:15 & 2:45, Sonoma Terrace

Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions

Also returning in 2020 are the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions. These events are $110 per person, plus tax and tip.

More to come

Registration will open at a later date for additional premium offerings, including a Winemaker Dinner at Steakhouse 55 on March 18. The name of the presenting winery is not yet available. Disney did not make mention of the popular Sweet Sundays events, and we're checking to see if those will return for 2020.

Not so Fastpass, Disneyland

Starting Wednesday, February 19, Walt Disney World will let visitors use FastPass+ to access Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney's Hollywood Studios. FastPass+ lets visitors make advance reservations for certain rides as far as 60 days in advance of their visit, and the two Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions have been excluded from the service since they opened.

So far, Disneyland has made no move to follow Florida's lead and offer FastPass or MaxPass for the California version of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Neither Resort offers FastPass for the newer Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, which opened in December in Walt Disney World and earlier this month at Disneyland. Both Resorts continue to use a virtual queue to manage access to the ride, though Walt Disney World has reportedly sent some visitors a survey asking if they would prefer to use FastPass or even a traditional standby line for Rise of the Resistance.

Disney is sending out a new survey asking guests if they prefer boarding groups, limited FastPasses and a standby queue, or only a standby queue for Rise of the Resistance. #RiseoftheResistance pic.twitter.com/H0nRI5hxSY — Drew the Disney Dude (@DrewDisneyDude) January 26, 2020

This and That...

...You have just hours left to bid on the media gift from the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance grand opening event at Disneyland. The lot included a limited edition poster, Resistance fighter hat and lanyard. 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to Team Muscle Makers through the eBay for Charity program. The auction closes Monday, January 27 at 7:26 a.m. Pacific time.



Bid on this limited edition Rise of the Resistance attraction poster.

...Starting February 7, Disneyland's Tomorrowland Theater will show an extended preview of the latest Disney and Pixar film, Onward. The movie debuts in theaters on March 6, 2020.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Disneyland Mark Twain Riverboat – closed through January 31 for refurbishment.

– closed through January 31 for refurbishment. Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closed January 21 to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020.

– closed January 21 to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020. King Arthur Carrousel – closed January 21 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closed January 21 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Sailing Ship Columbia – closed February 3–6 for refurbishment.

– closed February 3–6 for refurbishment. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge – closed January 6 for refurbishment. Expected to reopen January 31. This closure also impacts the members-only 1901 Lounge.

– closed January 6 for refurbishment. Expected to reopen January 31. This closure also impacts the members-only The Bakery Tour – closed January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closed January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Grizzly River Run – closed January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closed January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Rushin' River Outfitters – closed January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9.

– closed January 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. Red Car Trolley – closed until 2020 for refurbishment.

– closed until 2020 for refurbishment. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, scheduled to open Summer 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking.

– entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Jamba Juice – closed for renovation. Reopening date unknown, but after February 9. All of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a planned fourth Disney hotel. With Disney canceling its hotel project, we're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed.

– building remains closed. ESPN Zone – permits filed to begin renovation, but details are not available. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10. Will reopen in spring 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Resort Events

2020

Lunar New Year Celebration – January 17 through February 9, 2020

– January 17 through February 9, 2020 Disneyland After Dark: 80s Nite – Wednesday, January 29. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Wednesday, January 29. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Showcase – Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register.

– Saturday, February 1. Visit the event website for more information and to register. Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. "Magic Happens" parade debuts at Disneyland – February 28, 2020,

– February 28, 2020, Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – February 28 through April 21, 2020.

– February 28 through April 21, 2020. Disneyland After Dark: PIXAR Nite – Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Peak Spring Break crowds – April 5–12, 2020.

– April 5–12, 2020. Dapper Day Spring Outing (unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party.

– Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for this after-hours party. Grad Nites – May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

– May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2-4, 2020. More information on the event website.

2021

Coming Soon!

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort.

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult one-park Adult Park Hopper Child one-park Child Park Hopper One Day – Value $104 $154 $98 $148 One Day – Regular $129 $172 $122 $172 One Day – Peak $149 $199 $141 $191 Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $225/$210

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $280/$265

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $300/$280

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $355/$335

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $325/$309

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $380/$330

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $340/$320

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $395/$375

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,099 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,399 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,149 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $799 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $599 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $599 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $399 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $99 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. 2019 dates: May 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22, 28, 29, and 31; June 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disneyland After Dark: 80s Nite Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/2 2/3 2/4 2/5 2/6 2/7 2/8 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/9 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite Resort Events:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Peak Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 2/29 Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Value Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Regular Ticket Season:

Peak DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival begins Resort Events:

None

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Seasons calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

Share, Links, Comments & More