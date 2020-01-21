Walt Disney World Resort Update for January 28 - February 3, 2020

× Navigating Our Walt Disney World Resort Update The light green button at the top of the Update lets readers quickly skip ahead (jumping over introductory comments like this and even the Writer's Note) to the major sections by way of a drop-down menu (these categories used to be listed above the Writer's Note). Each major section heading highlighted in light green will take you to the next one with a click, and the last one will take you back to the top. Each of the News and Views items highlighted in light blue will do likewise. In many Updates, groups of related photos are presented in boxes that scroll horizontally. As always, you can click on any individual photo to view it as well.

Writer's note: Hopefully, you had an opportunity to see some of the posts to MousePlanet social media during the Walt Disney World Resort Showcase our hosts at Disney Parks invited me to attend last week. I learned a whole lot about some of the recent hotel and amenity refurbishments around the property, had an opportunity to stay in a one bedroom villa at Disney's Riviera Resort, and dined at seven different restaurants at the hotels. You can see some of the posts on this Highlight on our Instagram page. More views and information are in this week's Views Around the World.



Lots of major refurbishments were recently completed around Walt Disney World Resort and we will be updating lots of information here on MousePlanet.com. Disney's Riviera Resort has its own customized Magic Band that can be ordered when checking in online. (I paid just over $20 for mine, including tax, but there are still some delivery issues being worked out by the customization supplier - while I received mine at check in, at least one other member of the media I know that paid for one did not, but the resort did provide consolation and shipped it home after the event as well.) Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

In the coming weeks, I will expand my usual writing role beyond my regular space here in the Update and use the latest information I have learned to revise pages in the (admittedly out-of-date) MousePlanet Walt Disney World Guide and when each of those are live, we will post links to them on social media and in future Updates. Anyone else want to help us get the MousePlanet Guide current or otherwise get involved with MousePlanet? Let us know!

Meanwhile, back in the parks, the very popular Epcot International Festival of the Arts continues. As noted last week, weekends feel as busy as the longer-established festivals. On Saturday afternoon, Epcot parking was so busy, I was assigned to park way over at the eastern side of the Wonder lot (which is still dotted with the support tents for runDisney with the Princess Half Marathon Weekend coming up in less than a month). Saturday was also the first of the three concert nights bringing together two performing duos in the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, and it was live streamed by Disney Parks Blog. The replay is included in the Epcot Festivals News section below, and Disney Parks has said it will remain online at least until the February 24 end of the Festival.



On Episode 593 of the Garry Meier Show Podcast (posted Friday, January 25), I discuss more about Epcot International Festival of the Arts with Garry and the recent new movies that opened at Epcot. The segment begins at 18:52.

News and Views

Headlines are auto-generated here

FastPass+ Access to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Beginning February 19

Starting on February 19, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios will start using its FastPass+ entrance for guests as well as its traditional StandBy queue. FastPass+ reservations for the attraction opened last Thursday, January 23, and there was a Disney Parks Blog post about it not long after. When Smugglers Run debuted with the new land back in August, only a StandBy queue (and sometimes a single rider's queue) was available to guests.

Attention Star Wars fans! You can now reserve access to fly the “fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy” at Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/H8YHAkZJez pic.twitter.com/fgwiMjASSp — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 23, 2020

The FastPass+ service at Walt Disney World Resort allows guests with valid park admission tickets (from 1-day to Annual Pass) to make advance reservations for many rides, shows, and other attractions at the four theme parks. Most ticket holders with tickets linked in the My Disney Experience app or website can select up to three experiences in a single park up to 30 days in advance; those with reservations in Walt Disney World Resorts (and a number of its partner hotels like those at Disney Springs), can make those reservations up to 60 days in advance. After guests use their three reservations, they can select another attraction (and may continue to select single attractions the remainder of the operating day as long as there is availability after using each reservation). Same-day FastPass+ reservations are sometimes available, so it never hurts to check online, in the app, or at one of the kiosks in the park.

Not long after the FastPass+ service was introduced in Florida, Disney's Hollywood Studios adopted a tiered system where guests could pick no more than one "tier one" attraction per day. That list of "tier one" attractions has also been changed by the addition of Smuggler's Run. The only two "tier one" attractions are now Smugglers Run and Slinky Dog Dash. Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Fantasmic! and the rest of the FastPass+ attractions are now all in "tier two" which means that any pair of them may be reserved in advance(or three if skipping tier one).

This change to FastPass+ for Smugglers Run, of course, does not change the virtual queue system that debuted with December's opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Guests that want to experience that attraction still need to make sure that they get to the park early to secure a "Boarding Group" and then watch the app or screens around the park to see when their two-hour boarding window opens (if at all). While Disney says it "may include this attraction in the FastPass+ service sometime in the future," for now, your best chance of experiencing Rise of the Resistance is to be in the park at its published opening with your ticket linked in the My Disney Experience on your mobile device (and your account linked amongst all those you wish to accompany). Unlike the opening weeks at Disneyland, some days, Rise of the Resistance Boarding Groups and Backup Boarding Groups availability has remained at Disney's Hollywood Studios for an hour or more after park opening (though the actual Boarding time when those later guests may enter the queue can be late in the park's operating day).

Scenes from Onward to Debut February 7

The Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios will begin showing "an early glimpse" of the upcoming Disney and Pixar film Onward which debuts in movie theaters on March 6, 2020. According to Disney Parks Blog, the new film introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley, from a suburban fantasy world who depart on "an extraordinary quest after being given the chance to spend one more day with their father."



Actress Octavia Spencer plays Manticore in "Onward" which debuts in theatres on March 6, 2020. Video ©Disney/Pixar.

Preparations Continue for "Harmonious" at Epcot

The nearly 20-year run of Illuminations: Reflections of Earth, the nighttime spectacular at Epcot, came to an end back on September 30. The next night, October 1, the park debuted its "temporary" show, "Epcot Forever" which is a tribute-of-sorts to the park—from its attractions of and shows of the past to the next version of the park expected to emerge when its current transformation is complete. Part of that transformation, of course, we already know will be the new nighttime spectacular named "Harmonious" (in earlier publications, Disney capitalized the "US" at the end of the word, but it has not done so in more recent ones).

Development and infrastructure work on "Harmonious" continues. The large red crane backstage near Test Track can be seen from quite a few places around the park, and by guests riding Disney Skyliner between Epcot and Disney's Riviera and Caribbean Beach Resorts. Last week, Disney Parks Blog shared a few moments about the on-going development of the new show, including the recent delivery of one of the new custom-built barges that will be part of the new show. That red crane (mentioned above) was used to lower the barge into the water.



Show barges have arrived backstage at Epcot for "Harmonious." Video ©Disney.

Disney says "Harmonious" is set to debut later this year and that it will be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney Park. The "floating set pieces" will house show effects including custom-built LED panels, fountains, lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and more. No opening date has been announced and, given the show's complexity, we do not expect to hear one until the creative and technical teams are confident that all of its elements are working harmoniously. (Sorry, writing about Disney Parks sometimes requires puns.)

Epcot Festivals News & Calendar

All the latest details about the on-going and up-coming Epcot Festivals are covered in order in this section.

Festival of the Arts

Running through February 24, 2020, the Epcot International Festival of the Arts has returned for its fourth annual celebration of Disney-inspired visual artists, culinary artistic creations by Walt Disney World chefs, and the performing arts, including Disney's Broadway songs and artists. The official website for the Festival is: ArtfulEpcot.com.



Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White along with Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee took to the America Gardens stage for the final times together for Disney on Broadway Concert Series Performances on January 25. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The most popular performances during the Festival are the Disney on Broadway Concerts Series shows, three times nightly at America Gardens Theatre: 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. The shows feature pairs of Disney on Broadway performers in scheduled duos singing songs from Disney musicals: Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White, Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee, Kara Lindsay & Kevin Massey, Liana Hunt & Adam Jacobs, Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland, and Syndee Winters & Michael James Scott. Each duo is scheduled to perform several times during the Festival, and on three evenings during the Festival (January 25, February 9 and 24), two duos combine for three concerts. More information about both the whole Festival and the shows themselves is available on ArtfulEpcot.com or by calling (407)939-5277. Booking for dining packages and workshops is also now open for the entire 2020 Festival; Passholder discounts are available.



See a replay of the #DisneyParksLIVE stream of the January 25 concert (8 p.m.) featuring Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White along with Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee. Video ©Disney.

Other performance artists appear on stages around the park during the Festival as well. With the Fountain Stage razed as part of Epcot's on-going transformation, a new stage is located on the shore of the Lagoon at World Showcase Plaza. Visual artist, Trevor Carlton, for example, does his rapid create-to-music paintings of Disney characters there. Art Defying Gravity also performs there. The stage's schedule is posted. Check Times Guides for published schedules.



A stage in World Showcase Plaza features many of the performing artists during the Festival. The stage's schedule is posted on-stage, along with the current performer. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This year, the new "Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine" debuts with food creations "that make you look twice and delight all your senses." The "Walk" is like the Holiday's Cookie Trail, if you purchase 5 menu items from the Cuisine locations and receive stamps in your Passport, you can bring the completed Passport to Decadent Delights for a "colorful culinary prize offered exclusively at the Festival." Passport stamps do not have to be collected on the same day; the Passport may be completed at anytime before the end of the Festival. The menus for all the Festival's "Food Studios" (kiosks) are also on the Festival's website, ArtfulEpcot.com and Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide to the Festival.

Interactivity is a hallmark of this Festival. From the very popular walk-into-the-art photo opportunities, to workshops and hands-on experiences. Some experiences are included in the price of admission, and some have additional costs. The event Passport and the ArtfulEpcot.com website provide more specific information. One of the returning free activities is the paint-by-number mural which, this year, is located in the center of Future World near where the Fountain of Nations previously stood (and is now surrounded by construction walls). Arribas Brothers at Germany pavilion offers an opportunity to build your own Festival souvenir from pieces of glass that will be fired in its off-stage ovens and mailed to you (prices range from $25 to $55 including shipping). Near Japan pavilion, you have the opportunity to create "Spin Art" (aboard a stationary bike or a turntable) for a nominal you-keep-what-you-make fee; at a kiosk in Future World West (where the Butterfly Garden usually stands during Flower & Garden Festival and food kiosks stand during Food & Wine) artists will create painted creatures from your handprints (also for a fairly nominal fee). Artistic Marbling is back at World Showcase Plaza, and, as guests approach Canada, Enemy Ink is back with its custom-printed t-shirts.



The paint-by-number "Expression Section" is now a bit closer to World Showcase than it was last week. The construction wall it is mounted on has been moved closer out and now closes off the entire walkway that used to pass on the east side of the Fountain of Nations along the outside of Mouse Gear (the right side of this photo). To get between Future World and World Showcase now requires passing through the east or west breezeways (or using the new west by-pass near The Seas with Nemo and Friends.)

The Festival's "Family Play Zone" is located in Future World East. The walkways in this area also recently were reconfigured and expanded.

Figment's Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt is again part of the Festival. Anyone can "hunt" for Figment in works of art around World Showcase, but if you want the map and "prize," you must buy the map and stickers ($7.99 plus tax) at marked merchandise locations and redeem the map at Disney Traders or World Travler by February 25 (or while supplies last).

One of the buildings at Norway has an "ArtfulEpcot" additional cast of "Frozen" snowmen.

A familiar shadow is outside a second floor window at United Kingdom as part of the Festival.

A construction wall near The Land pavilion has butterfly backdrops large enough for lots of adults to pose with (and there are smaller ones for smaller guests).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Merchandise offerings during the Festival, as usual, give Figment a large role. Disney Parks Blog has published highlights of this year's commemorative merchandise. The theme of much of the merchandise is the Figment Color Co. Figment's Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt returns (guests purchase a map from designated merchandise locations, hunt around World Showcase, and return the completed map to a designated location for a "prize"). Passholders can purchase an exclusive Figment t-shirt during the Festival, and there is a complimentary "Artful Mickey" magnet "painted" by artist Will Gay available at a designated pickup location for Passholders with a valid Annual Pass and matching photo ID.

Annual Passholders can pick up a Mickey magnet "painted" by artist Will Gay during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts through February 24, 2020 (or while supplies last), at the back door of the new, temporary location of Mouse Gear (all the way through the blue breezeway, past the "front" door of Mouse Gear and down the path to the left near the former Universe of Energy. Look for signs. Passholders have a valid Annual Pass and photo ID.

Passholders should look for signs leading to the complimentary magnet distribution at the "back" door of the temporary location of Mouse Gear in Innoventions East (limit one per Passholder while supplies last during the Festival). File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Flower & Garden Festival

The longest running Epcot festival—the one that started them all back in 1994 as "a 38-day celebration of Disney-style gardens and topiaries"—the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, runs 90-days from March 4 to June 1, 2020. The 27th edition of the Festival includes the Garden Rocks Concert Series three times nightly at America Gardens Theatre, and, the list of scheduled performers so far includes both returning and new names including: Peabo Bryson, STARSHIP, Sister Hazel, Rick Springfield, Plain White T's, Don McLean, Herman's Hermits, Daughtry and Survivor. More recent additions include: The Orchestra starring former members of ELO, The Guess Who, A Flock of Seagulls, Tony Orlando, Christopher Cross, Air Supply, and Crowder. The most recent additions are High Valley and Casting Crowns. Based on the posted schedule, there are now just two remaining acts to be named. The official website for the festival is FreshEpcot.com.

Garden Rocks Concert Series Dining Packages are now available. Booking a breakfast, lunch or dinner package at select Epcot restaurants provides guaranteed concert seating for a 5:30, 6:45, or 8 p.m. show.

If you are new to this Festival, you may not otherwise know that this is the one that features the most topiaries around the park. New this year will be a Remy topiary that will be unveiled as the centerpiece of Ratatouille Garden at France pavilion. The garden will include vegetables that make up the traditional ingredients of a ratatouille recipe. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction opens at the pavilion during the summer, with a specific date not yet announced.

Other topiary displays that have been announced so far are the return of Anna & Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Miss Piggy & Kermit the Frog, Tinker Bell, Snow White, and Bambi. The Goodness Garden Butterfly House will also return, as will the "Play Full Garden" where "families can celebrate spring at a unique playground experience." The Floating Gardens, Flower Towers, and more bedded blooms will be planted as well. Behind the scenes tours are available during the Festival from the no-additional-charge 20 minute English Tea Garden tour to the Spring edition of the 3 hour Gardens of the World tour ($85/person plus tax).

Like the other Festivals, Flower & Garden Festival will include food and beverage kiosks. This year, 16 "Outdoor Kitchens" and other "stops" will include three Florida-centric locations: The Honey Bee-stro, The Citrus Blossom, and Florida Fresh.

Food & Wine Festival

The 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival concluded back in November. Disney Parks Blog lists the 25th anniversary edition of the Festival among the 20 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2020, but the park has not yet announced its specific dates. It is a very safe bet that the hugely popular festival will return for a near 90 day run in the late summer/fall. The official website for the festival is TasteEpcot.com. The runDisney Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend which traditionally takes place during the Festival has been scheduled for November 5-8, 2020.

Festival of the Holidays

2019 Performances of Candlelight Processional, wrapped up on December 30, along with the park-wide Epcot International Festival of the Holidays. The celebrations, no doubt, will return late in 2020, and, as in recent years, we will probably start getting specific details to share in the summer, probably with a Christmas in July media event or promotion. The Festival's official website is: EpcotHolidays.com.

Festivals Calendar

For the convenience of our readers, the scheduled performers for this year's Disney on Broadway Concert Series are shown in our Google Calendar of Epcot Events. We have also added the announced Garden Rocks Concert Series performers announced so far for this year's Flower & Garden Festival. You can add the entire Event calendar to any calendar that supports the iCal format (like iPhone and Mac) by copying this link and, as we get additional information and update the calendar, the calendar will update on your subscribed device as well.

While our Google Calendar of Epcot Events lists announced performers, it is still always best to check the My Disney Experience app, Times Guide, and, yes, sometimes even signs posted at the park entrances and at the theater noting any last minute changes. The calendar is provided as a courtesy "as is, where is" without any guarantees. We do respectfully request that you do not post our entire calendar on another site without first asking our permission. Walt Disney World Resort does provide schedules in the My Disney Experience app, but does not allow you to add dates to calendars outside the app itself.

Views Around the World

With this week's media event, the four days and three nights Walt Disney World Resorts Showcase, we have lots of new views from the resort hotels themselves. Indeed, over the course of the event, we visited each of three rooftop restaurants (and ate at two of them) - California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort, Topolino's Terrace at Disney's Riviera Resort, and Toledo atop Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort. We also have views inside Magic Kingdom and Epcot. New information is sprinkled in the comments as always and, as noted above, I will be revising our MousePlanet Walt Disney World Guide pages for the hotels (and beyond) with new photos and information too!

Views from California Grill atop Disney's Contemporary Resort



California Grill atop Disney's Contemporary Resort provides views of Magic Kingdom which are especially popular during nightly fireworks shows (so reservations are usually necessary). It also has outdoor decks on both the north and south end of the dining room.

To the south of Disney's Contemporary is Disney's Wilderness Lodge.

Also to the south is the site of the future Reflections: A Disney Lakeside Lodge that will be a combination hotel and Disney Vacation Club property. It is on the site of the former River Country water park and adjacent to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

Further to the south is Epcot.

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort (including the Disney Vacation Club villas and bungalows) is located to the southwest across Seven Seas Lagoon.

To the west across Seven Seas Lagoon is Disney's Grand Floridan Resort & Spa (and, to the left, the Disney Vacation Club villas at this resort).

In the distance, construction continues around the site of the future bridge connecting the pathway from Disney's Grand Floridian Resort to Magic Kingdom. The ferryboat is docked at Magic Kingdom.

To the north, construction cranes tower over the site of TRON Lightcycle Run which is expected to open in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World next year.

According to the Disney+ series "The Imagineering Story" the building that will enclose a portion of TRON Lightcycle Run is referred to as a "Gravity Box."

During its seasonal refurbishment, some of the scaffolding around Splash Mountain is visible just above the tree-line when viewed from atop Disney's Contemporary Resort.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Magic Kingdom: Disney After Hours

Note: I was invited to attend the hard-ticket Disney After Hours as part of the Walt Disney World Resort Showcase on Thursday, January 23. I have written a number of times about these events in previous Updates (and my Update report on Disney Villains After hours back in June, contains links to all of them). This edition of the event had lower attendance than I experienced at the Disney Villains After Hours Events last year, but was not without a hiccup discussed in the captions. I have been invited to the February 7 Disney Villains After Hours event as well and will post on social media and in a future Update.



This edition of Disney After Hours began at 8 p.m. Because the nightly presentation of "Happily Ever After" fireworks was also scheduled at 8 p.m. and "Once Upon a Time" was scheduled after that, attempting to enter the park during the first hour of the three hour event was challenging, and Main Street to the Central Plaza remained very busy.

After the conclusion of "Once Upon a Time," however, the Disney After Hours event provided the largely empty park we experienced on our first visit to Disney After Hours.

Queue times for operating attractions during the event remained short the remainder of the event.

Tomorrowland Speedway has an interesting potential problem toward the end of a Disney After Hours event which I experienced: more guests need to fill cars ahead of arriving cars and be dispatched before cars can return for guests to unload. Fortunately, during this event, only the lane with four load/unload positions was used and the wait to return to an unloading position was less than five minutes during the final half hour of the event.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground - and - Disney's Wilderness Lodge



In addition to campsites, Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground includes cabins.

Cabin accommodations at Disney's Fort Wilderness were refurbished in the past several years and include bunk beds.

Across Bay Lake from Fort Wilderness, Disney's Wilderness Lodge includes both hotel accommodations and Disney Vacation Club villas. The Whispering Canyon Cafe, the restaurant adjacent to the lobby of the Lodge has a unique sense of humor and can get loud.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney's Riviera Resort and Views from Topolino's Terrace



Disney Vacation Club's Disney's Riviera Resort has Deluxe Studios, One Bedroom (shown here), Two Bedroom, and Three Bedroom Grand Villas. Some of the beds, are movable - like the one behind the couch here.

The queen size bed in the living room of the One Bedroom Villa pulls out of the wall over the couch.

A single bed pulls out under the television on the wall. There were reports in December of problems with one or more beds remaining attached to the walls, but those have apparently been resolved in guest rooms we have seen.

"Preferred View" one bedrooms provide views of Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and the surrounding area.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Atop Disney's Riviera Resort, Topolino's Terrace (and the windows near its elevator bank) provides views of all four theme parks and more.

The theme of Topolino's (and much of the art in the entire resort) is the art inspired by the Riviera in France and Italy.

From a window between the elevators and restrooms, it is possible to see Epcot with Magic Kingdom's Cinderella Castle along with Disney's Contemporary Resort in the distance.

Near Disney's Riviera Resort's Disney Skyliner station, see Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort with Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney's Coronado Springs, and the Walt Disney World Swan all appearing in the distance..

Looking down Buena Vista Drive from atop Disney's Riviera Resort provides a view all the way to Tree of Life at Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

The spires of Batuu can be seen beyond the trees (and some of their supports too).

At night, it is possible to view some of the fireworks at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Epcot, and Magic Kingdom. Unlike California Grill at Magic Kingdom, the soundtrack is not played for guests. Disney's Hollywood Studios is a bit to the left of this photo.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Epcot



Approaching the entrance of Epcot from the east side of the parking lot, a construction fence still blocks off the former tramway which will soon be a pedestrian path to the new eastern security screening area.

Construction continues on the new eastern security screening area outside the entrance to Epcot.

Gateway Gifts under the eastern legs supporting Spaceship Earth has reopened, but the walkway to the restrooms, Guest Relations and beyond remained closed this weekend.

In Future World East, new colorful construction walls now surround the future entrance to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (former home to Universe of Energy). The area here is used as the extended queue for Passholders awaiting their complimentary Festival magnet inside the back entrance to the temporary home of Mouse Gear.

The construction walls now have characters from "Guardians of the Galaxy."

The construction walls also have characters from other Disney and Pixar movies that will be featured nearby in the Play pavilion (inside the former Wonders of Life pavilion).

The last vertical remnants of the portion of the Innoventions West building that were last home to Character Spot, Fountain View (Starbucks) and Club Cool (Coca-Cola) have been removed. The green breezeway was still open this weekend, but it likely will close soon for demolition as well.

From atop Disney's Riviera Resort, guests can get a look at the transformation of Future World West from the outdoor deck at Topolino's Terrace.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



As an update to the Cameron Macintosh productions' display in the lobby of the theater at the France pavilion, the "Phantom of the Opera" costume has been installed. Previously a place-marker card was in its place. The new lobby display celebrates French stories told on stage and screen from "Phantom of the Opera" and "Les Misérables" to "Beauty & The Beast," "Hunchback of Notre Dame," "Cinderella" and others. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resort



Stormalong Bay at Disney's Yacht and Beach Club is one of the most popular pools at Walt Disney World. The complex includes a large slide and a pool with a sand bottom. None were particularly popular, however, on a morning where the temperatures were below 50º (which allowed for a very nice photo).

Near the pool, Beaches & Cream recently completed a refurbishment.

The refurbishment of Beaches & Cream included expanding the seating of the "Soda Shop" restaurant.

Seaside Retreat in Disney's Beach Club hosts "Captain Hook's Pirate Crew" daily, a kids-only activity area that also includes supervised activities around the resort (this is a paid activity).

The Seaside Retreat has quite a bit of pirate detail for kids only to enjoy and we got a rare adults-invited look from our Disney Parks hosts.

Have you ever noticed the hidden Mickey in the lobby of Disney's Yacht Club? Do you know where this is located?

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort



Gran Destino Tower opened at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort last July. The resort is home to Walt Disney World's largest convention facilities. The new Tower includes Toledo restaurant that sits at its top and also provides views of all four theme parks and more. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



By the opening of the new Tower in July, all of the rooms at the resort marked the completion of a full refurbishment. Did you know that Casitas 1, 2 & 3 have a covered walkway that connects to the Convention Center and, ultimately, all the way to Gran Destino Tower? Those stairs lead the way. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge



Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is an accredited zoo which means, among other things, the facility has dedicated education programs. The hotel has cultural representatives from Africa amongst the cast that lead talks on cultural subjects in addition to the many animal-specific programs at the resort.

Have you ever noticed the "lion" that overlooks the savana outside the lobby?

Have you ever spotted the hidden Mickey in profile here, just outside the lobby? Once you see it, you can't miss it.

The lodge and the neighboring Disney Vacation Club Villas have several separate savannas where animals may be viewed.

The lodge's rooms were recently refurbished, and some, naturally, provide views of the savannas.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney's All Star Movies Resort



Disney's All Star Movies Resort just completed a full refurbishment of its rooms. Its lobby has a mural that includes the Seven Dwarfs themed headquarters of The Walt Disney Company in Burbank. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Did you know its food court has a secret menu? Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This and That…

…That big American football game coming up February 2, in Miami, Florida, that only official sponsors like Disney can call "Super Bowl LIV" in advertising, will again be part of Disney's "I'm Going to Disney World" campaign. There will be a celebratory parade at a Disney theme park "mere hours later." Walt Disney World also participated again this year in last week's NFL Pro Bowl Week. This year's big game is between the San Francisco Forty-Niners and Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of this year's edition of its campaign, Disney released a video that will tug at your heartstrings by connecting the campaign to its four decades-long collaboration with Make-A-Wish foundation by helping grant more than 140,000 wishes for children facing serious illnesses. Bob Chapek (Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) joined the board of directors of Make-A-Wish America in 2018.



Disney celebrates its "I'm Going to Disney World" campaign and its collaboration with "Make-A-Wish." Video ©Disney.

…For the fourth week in a row, Disney Parks Blog released a look at one of the digital posters that will appear inside the Chinese Theatre at Disney's Hollywood Studios when it reopens with the March 4 debut of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. (We have been given the heads-up to expect to be at the media preview and dedication on March 3.) Each poster pays tribute to an actual Mickey Mouse short; like last week, you can even watch this week's "Tokyo Go" short where "Mickey doesn’t share dialogue – but words are not needed to enjoy this madcap cartoon adventure" here on Mickey Mouse's official You Tube channel. As we have mentioned a number of times, when we were invited for a media preview in December, new digital posters appear on the video screens throughout the queue - the same screens that used to show posters for classic movies and The Great Movie Ride. The new attraction includes a brand new short, "Perfect Picnic" and the digital posters in the halls leading up to the "premiere" (the pre-show for the ride) set the scene.



Posters inspired by Mickey & Minnie cartoon shorts have been created for the lobby of Chinese Theatre at Disney's Hollywood Studios to set the scene for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway which opens March 4. Image ©Disney.

…On February 6, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida will host Chef's Night to benefit the Darden Foundation Community Kitchen's Culinary Training Program, a 16-week culinary training program that provides service-based technical, life, and employability skills to adults. Chefs from the Walt Disney World Resort Food & Beverage Concept Development Team will prepare dishes inspired by "Love" in celebration of Valentine's Day along with wine pairings selected by Master Sommelier Brian Koziol. The menu, more information, tickets, and donation opportunities available on the link above for Chef's Night.

…You can also benefit the Kids Caf&eacuate; Program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida while you sample dishes and beverages featured at Toledo, Topolino's Terrace, Tiffins, The Hollywood Brown Derby, Cinderella's Royal Table, Golden Oak, Epcot Festivals, Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Amorette's Patisserie, The Ganachery, Disney's Grand Floridian Weddings, Disney Park Events, Wine Bar George, and more by the Walt Disney World Food & Beverage Concept Development Team. The 7th Field to Field Dinner, which has raised more than $100,000 for the program, will be held in partnership with Edible Orlando magazine at Long & Scott Farms in Zellwood, Florida, on February 22, 2020, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets are $175/person (and they have sold out in the past). More information and tickets are available at EdibleOrlando.com. 100% of proceeds benefit the after-school meal service program that provides food to needy children in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties in Florida.

…The Space 220 Restaurant (the upcoming table service restaurant at Epcot being developed by Patina Restaurant Group) and Give Kids The World raffle we wrote about in recent weeks raised $51,930 to support wish trips for seriously ill children and their families. The Space 220 Restaurant will simulate dining 220 miles above Earth's surface inside the Centauri Space Station suspended directly above Mission:SPACE at Epcot. It is expected to open later this year.

…REMINDER: For Disney in another part of the World, Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai'i, is advertising 30% stays of five or more consecutive nights and 25% stays of four consecutive nights for stays through the end of February when booked by February 13, and for Spring stays between March 1 and June 13, when booked through May 8. Details and terms are available on this page of DisneyAulani.com or contact your Travel Agent.

We’re excited to announce that ABC’s @AmericanIdol will return once again to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, soon to film its showcase round! Find out more: https://t.co/VfPuddybRV pic.twitter.com/XKi8pkdsYJ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 24, 2020

…The MousePlanet Newsletter is here! The newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips about what's happening at the Disney theme parks for the coming weekend. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Join the MousePlanet Newsletter

Email:

Disney Springs News & Views

This section collects all of the Disney Springs retail and dining events we are aware of in one place along with our most recent views of the area (including those immediately under this paragraph). Some items are repeated week to week until they occur, while other items NEW to the Update are marked accordingly. For even more of the latest news around Disney Springs, follow its official Twitter Feed: @DisneySprings.

Raglan Road

Later this year, Raglan Road celebrates 15 years since it opened at Walt Disney World Resort. Serving up authentic Irish entertainment along with its menu by Irish chef Mark O'Neill (accompanied by lots of locally crafted beers, Irish gin and more) everyday, Raglan Road's Might St. Patrick's Festival will run Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17, 2020. It is complimentary March 13-16 (and reservations are accepted); on March 17, seating is first-come, first served, and there is a $10 cover charge for guests 18 years old and above. The full Festival entertainment schedule will be posted at RaglanRoad.com, and the highlights will include: Strings & Things, TradGad, MACA, Fia Rua, Mike Waters, and Emily Furlong.



Raglan Road is located in the Landing Neighborhood of Disney Springs and has been in the same place at Walt Disney World for nearly 15 years (dating back to when the area was Pleasure Island). File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Maria & Enzo's Ristorante

NEW Carnevale returns to Maria & Enzo's Ristorante during all of February this year. The festival, known in Venice as Carnevale and as Mardi Gra outside of Italy, includes glamorous costumes, food and celebrations. At the restaurant, from 5-10 p.m., nightly, live entertainment will include singers, stilt walkers, jugglers, mimes, face painters, and folk dancers. The restaurant's signature menu will be available and reservations are recommended by visiting MariaAndEnzos.com or by calling (407)560-8466. We have been invited to dine during the opening night and will post some highlights on MousePlanet social media and in this space in Updates during February.



Carnevale includes nightly live entertainment at Maria & Enzo's from February 1-29, 2020. Image courtesy Patina Restaurant Group.

The Edison

On February 22, 2020, from 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m., The Edison will host its inaugural Masquerade. According to the announcement, guests ages 21 and above will enter "a fantasy world of electrifying mystique" where they should "be prepared to be surprised and delighted around every corner as all party goers will be dressed incognito during a magical evening shrouded in an air of secrecy." Tickets are $65/person (plus tax and gratuity) and includes "power-house trays of gourmet passed appetizers". There will also be a dedicated menu of themed cocktails available. Masks are mandatory (but full face masks are prohibited). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit this page of Patina Restaurant Group's website.



The Masquerade Event will be held for guests at least 21 years old at The Edison, Saturday, February 22, 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. $65 Tickets are required (plus tax and gratuity); guests must wear "Festive Masks." Image courtesy Patina Restaurant Group.

RusticCuff Pop-Up Shop

Earlier this month, we noted that the Erwin Pearl store had closed at Disney Springs (in the Landing neighborhood across from Wine Bar George and Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar). Disney Parks Blog announced that boutique jewelry brand, Rustic Cuff, will soon open a pop-up retail store across from Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar. The brand's founder/designer is Jill Donovan, and its website RusticCuff.com shows some of its wares as well as a photo of the former Erwin Pearl store as its next showroom. The Disney Springs "accessory destination" will feature "statement cuffs with a focus on inspirational designes and personal connection." The pop-up shop plans to include beads, bangles, charm bracelets, and "colorful stackable accent pieces" that include options for personalization. The store will operate for a limited time, but an opening date has not yet been announced.



The Erwin Pearl store has closed. The Rustic Cuff showroom apparently will occupy this space during Spring 2020. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Resort Events

Check here to see if a park event might fall during your next trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an email.

× runDisney with Upcoming Events Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend - January 8-12, 2020

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend - February 20-23, 2020

Star Wars Rival Run Weekend - April 16-19, 2020

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend - November 5-8, 2020 Visit runDisney.com for registration and more information. At the beginning of 2020, runDisney introduced a new membership opportunity for runners named "Club runDisney" that will feature benefits available from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. All members will receive a welcome package including "an exclusive jacket, and will have access to the lowest level registration pricing all year," a new exclusive Virtual 10K, and special Club designation on race bibs. The Club will feature three levels, and those baseline benefits apply to Silver level. The Gold level adds early registration access with a guaranteed spot in the half or full marathon distance during each race weekend. The Platinum Membership also adds a guaranteed spot in one distance each race weekend, upgraded corral placement, "an exclusive Expo experience with early admittance to the runDisney Merchandise Shop," a character meet and greet, and access to a Lounge with expedited race packet pick-up. Memberships go on sale Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Eastern. For more information and details visit rundisney.com/club-rundisney. Published Membership pricing is: $265.43-Silver; $478.63-Gold; and $798.43 Platinum. runDisney says that only a limited number of each level of membership will be available.

Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020 Resort Events

Disney After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park)

…at Magic Kingdom : January 31 February 3, 10, 17 & 24 March 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 April 5, 13, 20 & 27 May 5, 11, 18 & 25 …at Disney's Animal Kingdom January 16, 22, & 30 February 6, 13, 19, & 27 March 5, 12, 19 & 26 April 1, 7, 14 & 22 May 2, 9, 16, 19 & 26

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park) Epcot International Festival of the Arts - January 17 to February 24, 2020

- January 17 to February 24, 2020 Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic : (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney's Animal Kingdom : February 11 & 25, 2020

Registration closed. Magic Kingdom : March 3, April 21 & 28

Registration closed. Epcot : May 4 & June 29, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: March 11, 2020

General Member Registration: March 18, 2020 Disney's Typhoon Lagoon : July 27 & August 10, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: June 17, 2020

General Member Registration: June 24, 2020 Disney's Hollywood Studios : September 15 & 22; October 6, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: July 15, 2020

General Member Registration: July 22, 2020

: (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney Villains After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) February 7, 14, 21 & 28 March 6, 11, 18 & 27 April 3, 10, 17 & 24 May 1, 8, 14, 22, 29 June 5, 12, 19, 26 & 29 July 6 & 10

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend – February 20 to 23, 2020

– February 20 to 23, 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival – March 4 to June 1, 2020

– March 4 to June 1, 2020 Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios – March 4, 2020

– March 4, 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend – April 16 to 19, 2020

– April 16 to 19, 2020 Earth Day 50th Anniversary & 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund – April 22, 2020

As Earth Day is also the 22nd Anniversary of Disney's Animal Kingdom, there will likely be special events TBA.

50th Anniversary & 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund – April 22, 2020 As Earth Day is also the 22nd Anniversary of Disney's Animal Kingdom, there will likely be special events TBA. Dapper Day – Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020

♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot

– Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020 ♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot Gay DayS #RedShirtDays (unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020

♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios

♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot

(unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020 ♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend – November 5 to 8, 2020

– November 5 to 8, 2020 D23 Destination D: Fantastic Worlds – November 20 to 22, 2020

2021 Resort Events

Coming Soon!

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit DisneyWorld.com or use the MyDisneyExperience App on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Magic Kingdom Splash Mountain – closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late February, 2020.

– closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late February, 2020. The Muppets Present...Great Moments in American History – its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019

Given its brief re-appearances during the final days of 2019, it may reappear "seasonally."

– its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019 Given its brief re-appearances during the final days of 2019, it may reappear "seasonally." Move it! Shake it! MousekeDance it! Street Party – two performances scheduled daily now through February 2020.

– two performances scheduled daily now through February 2020. Royal Majesty Makers – no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019.

– no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019. Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Tutorial – Final show was September 29, 2018.

– Final show was September 29, 2018. Stitch's Great Escape – My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year"

It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is used for greeting Stitch

– My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year" It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is used for greeting Stitch Walt Disney World Railroad – Closed as of December 3, 2018 to accommodate TRON construction (reopening to be announced).

Guests can visit a Walt Disney World Railroad train at Main Street Station.

Epcot Test Track – Closed for refurbishment through February 26, 2020.

– Closed for refurbishment through February 26, 2020. Reflections of China – the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format.

– the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format. Future World "transformation" closings – Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019.

Closings and relocations include: Future World itself will become three new lands: World Discovery, World Nature & World Celebration Spaceship Earth will close for a major renovation starting at a date to be announced Innoventions - all exhibits now permanently closed, effective September 8, 2019 Club Cool closed September 8, 2019 (to reopen in "a new capacity at a future merchandise location") Fountain of Nations closed September 8, 2019 Fountain View featuring Starbucks closed September 8, 2019 (new temporary Starbucks location now open near Refreshment Port) Meet Disney Pals at the Epcot Character Spot - closed September 8, 2019 (check guide maps for character locations) Electric Umbrella (quick service restaurant) will close in early 2020. (New dining options to be announced) Mouse Gear closed its original location for refurbishment January 4, 2020. (It moved to a temporary home nearby) Art of Disney has relocated to the former Heritage Manor at The American Adventure

– Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019. Closings and relocations include: Ellen's Energy Adventure at Universe of Energy – Permanently closed on August 13, 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021.

– Permanently closed on August 13, 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021. Illuminations: Reflections of Earth – Show retired: September 30, 2019.

Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020

– Show retired: September 30, 2019. Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020 Liberty Inn - the fast-casual restaurant closed for reimagining starting July 8, 2019.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue will open this winter in its place.

Disney's Hollywood Studios March of the First Order – concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019.

First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

– concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019. First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Path of the Jedi – Closed.

Theater to reopen as venue showing Mickey Mouse Shorts in March 2020.

– Closed. Theater to reopen as venue showing Mickey Mouse Shorts in March 2020. The Great Movie Ride – Permanently closed August 13, 2017.

The new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction to open in Chinese Theatre on March 4, 2020.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Kali River Rapids – closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March 2020.

– closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March 2020. Primeval Whirl – is now listed as "Operates Seasonally"

My Disney Experience shows the attraction closed as of publication of this Update

No FastPass+ service is available for the attraction through at least February 19, 2020.

Disney Water Parks Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is closed due to cold weather through Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

daily operating hours are published starting Thursday, January 23, 2020 (but be aware that cold weather closures can occur).

is closed through Wednesday, January 22, 2020. daily operating hours are published starting Thursday, January 23, 2020 (but be aware that cold weather closures can occur). Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is closed for seasonal refurbishment during the winter

daily operating hours are published starting Monday, March 29, 2020.

Disney Springs Bongo's Cuban Café – Closed in August 2019

Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced.

– Closed in August 2019 Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced. DisneyQuest – Closed as of July 3, 2017.

The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019.

– Closed as of July 3, 2017. The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019. La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil – Show closed on December 31, 2017.

A new Cirque du Soleil, "Drawn to Life," begins previews March 20, 2020, and will have its world premiere April 17, 2020.

Disney Resorts & Vicinity McDonald's restaurant near Disney's All-Star Resorts – closed October 30, 2019, for an extensive renovation; expected to reopen in March, 2020.

– closed October 30, 2019, for an extensive renovation; expected to reopen in March, 2020. Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge - Jambo House – Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020

– Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020 Disney's Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower – Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings.

– Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings. Disney's Art of Animation Resort – The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in approximately Fall 2020.

Walt Disney World Golf No known closures.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the intended audience. Check out the category that best matches you, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers.

As regular readers know, Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. It is increasingly true that non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). As prices go up, it becomes even more important to pay heed: Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. Be sure to move the calendar to at least seven (7) days out, to see what ticket options and discounts are available for your planned visit.

For more discounts and offers we know about, click the category below that you want to expand (or close).

For Everyone

4-Park Magic Ticket The 4-Park Magic Ticket is once again available for purchase at Disneyworld.com/4ParkMagic. For $356 plus tax (ages 10 and up; less for ages 3-9), it provides one visit to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme parks (one park per day). Guests must select a start date on or before September 30, 2020, and the ticket expires seven days after the selected start date. (Certain start dates will lower the price of the Ticket further.) For an additional $40 plus tax (ages 10+; less for ages 3-9), the ticket will also provide admission to one water park and one visit to NBA Experience at Disney Springs. Mid-Day Magic Tickets Disney has introduced a new park ticket that provides one admission per theme park each day after 12:00 p.m. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for more information. Did you know that college students can enjoy specially-priced theme park tickets to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort? Now you can use your savings toward snacks, souvenirs, and more! https://t.co/tTqashbTlu #DisneyYouthPrograms pic.twitter.com/Uo21gk4soV — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 22, 2020 Summer Free Kids Dining Plan Get a free dining plan for kids (ages 3 to 9) when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night/4-day package that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels, theme park tickets and a dining plan (for everyone else in the room ages 10 and up). The offer is available for arrivals on most nights May 25 through August 28, 2020, when booked by February 26, 2020. Offer is valid for any of the three dining plans (Disney Deluxe Dining, Disney Dining, or Disney Quick-Service), but everyone in the reservation has to be on the same package. The theme park tickets in the package are valid on the date of check-in and must be used within 7 days. Child must stay in a room with an adult to qualify for the offer. Dining plans do not include gratuities, and, as always, Table-Service restaurants may be fully booked (the plans do not guarantee seating). Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for details and availability. Sun & Fun Room Offer - Save Up to 25% on Rooms During Spring & Summer Save up to 25% on rooms in select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from April 1 through September 12, 2020, when booked by February 26, 2020. Discounts vary by travel dates and booking dates (some are available for booking as late as July 9, 2020). The only Resorts offering dates with 25% discount are Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge and Villas (Jambo House and Kidani Village), Disney's BoardWalk Inn and Villas, Disney's Old Key West, Disney's Saratoga Springs, Disney's Riviera, Disney's Grand Floridian (not including Villas), and Disney's Yacht Club. Other Resorts offer discounts between 10% and 20%. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts. Offer excludes the following room types: campsites, 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for the discount chart, details, and availability. Memory Maker pre-arrival discount Disney's PhotoPass service provides a discount on Disney Memory Maker pre-arrival packages. For $199 plus tax, Walt Disney World guests can digitally download any photos associated with their Memory Maker account, including photos taken on attractions. The advanced purchase price is $169, a $30 savings. Applicable taxes are charged to all orders. Purchase must be made more than three days prior to arrival at the Walt Disney World Resort for the discount. All sales are final, and not eligible for an exchange or refund. Both the immediate and discount version of Memory Maker can be purchased at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

For Annual Passholders

For Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Reminder to MagicBand users: You must still show your Disney Visa credit card to receive discounts and other benefits. Discounts are not automatically applied even if you have linked your Disney Visa credit card to your MagicBand. To conserve space, we have eliminated some of the participating location details of the Disney Visa Rewards offers from this section. Visit Disney Visa Rewards website for the latest participating location information. 20 percent off Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks Disney Visa cardholders receive 20 percent off their entire purchase at Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks throughout Walt Disney World, including Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, and online at Joffreys.com with code: VISABEANS (U.S. orders only) 15 percent off select guided tours Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of selected guided tours for up to 10 people. The cardholder must participate in the tour, and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card. Discounts are not available on Premium VIP tours, programs exclusive to groups, or group team building programs. 10 percent off select restaurants Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off the check when you pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, merchandise, tobacco, room service, holiday buffets, tax and gratuity. Discount may not be available at all meal times. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for the latest list of restaurants and restrictions. 10 percent off merchandise Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off at participating Disney-owned retail location when you spend a minimum of $50 and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Read all of the restrictions on the this page of disneyrewards.com. Cardholders also receive 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at the following Walt Disney World Resort Operating Participant merchandise locations including Basin, Basin White, Chapel Hats, Good Fortune Gifts and House of Good Fortune, kidsHeritage, Luxury of Time, Marrakesh Emporium Arts & Crafts, Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks and Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, Sperry and Volcom. 15 percent off all Disney spa and salon services Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of any salon treatment valued at $45 or greater or any 50-minute or longer spa service most days at the spas and salons at Walt Disney World Resort. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for participating locations and restrictions, including blockout dates. Note that a 20% gratuity will be added to each spa service. 10 percent off select recreation experiences Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of the recreation experiences listed below: Carriage Rides at Disney's Port Orleans Resort and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Horseback Trail Rides at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Epcot Present your Disney's Visa Card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at Epcot for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Imagination Pavilion at Epcot (enter near the jumping fountains near the exit to the Magic Eye Theater). You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website). Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Disney's Hollywood Studios Present your Disney's Visa card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at the Star Wars Launch Bay in the Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website).

For Military Personnel

2020 Military Promotional Tickets January 1 through December 18, 2020 Four-Day Park Hopper Tickets –$265.00

Four-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $315.00 Five-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $283.00

Five-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $333.00 Six-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $301.00

Six-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $351.00 Prices do not include tax. Six-Day Tickets must be purchased by December 13, Five-Day Tickets by December 14, Four-Day Tickets by December 15. Tickets may be used from January 1 through December 18, 2020.

Prices may be lower at U.S. military base ticket offices. U.S. military personnel can also purchase the Memory Maker product for $98 from January 1, 2020, through December 18, 2020. For more information, definitions and details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets by eligible service members or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and only family members and friends, as provided by Disney's rules. These tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Limit six (6) tickets purchased by the military personnel (or spouse), and one ticket must be used by that member of the military (or spouse). Each ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. Special pricing for Memory Maker is available at Walt Disney World theme park ticket windows when purchased by eligible service members or their spouses. No more than two Memory Maker products can be purchased by an eligible service member or their spouse. No more than two Memory Maker products may be purchased at the special price by the service member or spouse. Usual Memory Maker restrictions apply and a MagicBand is required to receive some digital content. Special Rates at Resort Hotels U.S. military personnel can enjoy discounts at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels. For 2020, discounts are available most nights January 1 through April 4, and April 19 through December 18, 2020, when booked by December 18, 2020. Offer excludes suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, and Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. For more information and details, visit this page or call (407)939-7825. Read more information at militarydisneytips.com, visit your base ticket office, or when at Walt Disney World, visit Shades of Green. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Florida Residents

Expect to be required to show proof of Florida Residency for discounts and benefits. Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket Florida Residents that want to visit the parks in the first half of 2020 will be able to purchase the new Florida Resident Discovery Disney Ticket starting January 2. The 4-Day Ticket is $195/person plus tax ($49/day) and the 3-Day Ticket is $175/person plus tax ($59/day) for one park per day admission on any dates through June 30, 2020, with no block-out dates (Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus upgrades available for extra charges). Tickets must be purchased by June 27, 2020. Details and on-line purchasing via this page of DisneyWorld.com. Other Florida Resident Tickets and Room Offers Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for all current Florida Resident theme park ticket offers, including a link where Florida Residents can save 40% on 4-Day Tickets and 30% on 3-Day Tickets compared to the non-resident prices of the same tickets when selecting specific visit start dates. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for Florida Resident room rates at select hotels, including the opportunity to save up to 30% on rooms for most nights through April 25, 2020. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Disney Vacation Club Members

Member Benefits and Discounts may be found on this page of DisneyVacationClub.com. Note: some benefits and discounts are only available to those with a valid Disney Vacation Club Membership Card which is only available to Members owning at least 75 Vacation Points purchased directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. Walt Disney World Golf operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management offers a Golf Membership program exclusively for Disney Vacation Club Members. As of November 1, 2019, the $99/year (plus tax) program includes discounted rounds of golf (averaging $15 below usual DVC-discounted pricing), access to DVC Member-only golf outings, access to DVC Member instructional clinics and coaching, an exclusive DVC Member hat and bag tag, 4 Companion Passes for DVC Golf Clinics, 6 Guest Passes to play golf at the special discounted member DVC rate, 6 complimentary baskets of driving range balls, 4 complimentary rounds of golf on Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course, 4 Complimentary Twilight rounds of golf, 8 complimentary rounds of FootGolf at Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course. All told, Walt Disney World Golf says that the Golf Membership includes $746 in included benefits. Visit this page of GolfWDW.com for more information. Call DVC Member Services at (800) 800-9800 to take advantage of most other available offers. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

For Canada Residents

Until February 2020, Canadian residents can save 20% on theme park tickets. They must be purchased by February 7, 2020, and the offer is NOT available at theme park ticket windows. Visit Disneyworld.ca/tickets for more information. All adults using Canada resident tickets or passes must present valid proof of Canada residency that includes government-issued photo ID to exchange the certificate for a valid ticket at the theme park ticket window or Guest Relations prior to first use. The offer itself requires advanced purchase; it is not available at Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows. Tickets and options are nontransferable, nonrefundable and exclude events/activities separately priced. Admission is subject to capacity closures and to other restrictions. Check https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/ca/ for the latest offers from Disney. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For U.K. Residents

You can see the latest offers for U.K. residents on Disney World's U.K. packages website. For bookings by 1st April 2020, the site advertises a package including free dining, $100 gift card, and 14-Day Ultimate Tickets for the price of a 7 Day Ticket with Memory Maker. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

Share, Links, Comments & More