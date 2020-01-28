Walt Disney World Resort Update for February 4-10, 2020

Writer's note: Hello World: Walt Disney World Resort. Thanks for reading week after week. We go on.

News and Views

Super Bowl LIV Celebrated at Magic Kingdom and with Disney Parks $1 Million Donation to Make-A-Wish

News reports say lots of folks take the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday off of work to celebrate (or recover) following the Big Game. The Super Bowl MVP, on the other hand, usually gets his whirlwind trip to Walt Disney World that day. Yesterday, less than 24 hours after kickoff of Super Bowl LIV, the game's Most Valuable Player, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was whisked from Miami to Walt Disney World Resort for a full day of festivities after first shouting that iconic phrase following his team's winning of the big game, "I'm going to Disney World!" (Granted, this year's post-game trip was a shorter distance trip than some MVP's have had, but can you imagine playing in the Big Game and then doing all that media availability and then travel and…?)

By Monday morning, the latest commercial in the over 30 year tradition of Super Bowl heroes shouting the phrase after victory hit the airwaves (and the web). This victory was all the more special for Kansas City, as it was the Chiefs' first NFL championship in 50 years. The final score was Chiefs 31, San Francisco Forty-Niners 20.



Disney Parks Blog shared the highlights of Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes' day at Walt Disney World following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory the night before. Accompanying the quarterback during parts of his whirlwind visit was Nathaniel, a Make-A-Wish child from Texas who was also provided a dream day at the Resort. Video ©Disney.

Disney tied its involvement in this year's Super Bowl to its four decades-long collaboration with Make-A-Wish foundation. On Sunday night, following the presentation of the NFL Championship trophy to the Kansas City Chiefs, Disney Parks was the presenting sponsor of the MVP award which went to 24-year-old Mahomes for his performance in the game, and Disney Parks donated $1 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation in his honor.

Disney and Make-A-Wish together have granted more than 140,000 wishes for children facing serious illnesses around the world. Bob Chapek (Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) joined the board of directors of Make-A-Wish America in 2018. He appeared Monday morning along with Mickey and Minnie, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mahomes, Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Richard K. Davis and Nathaniel, a 10 year old Wish child from Texas to formally announce the donation.

Nathaniel and 17 other Make-A-Wish kids attended the Super Bowl as their wish and then also got to travel to Walt Disney World to celebrate the Chiefs' championship. The kids and their families had prime viewing for the parade, Nathaniel and his family got to ride in the parade (and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance with Mahomes), and they all got to spend time with Mahomes and received special footballs.



The parade saluting the NFL Champion Kansas City Chiefs traveled the Magic Kingdom parade route yesterday.

This year's parade celebrated MVP Patrick Mahomes, the 24 year old quarterback of the Chiefs.

The celebration also saluted Make-A-Wish, following Disney Parks' $1 million donation. The event included 18 wish kids and their families (some are seen here cheering on Mahomes and Mickey and friends).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



You can watch the replay of the full #DisneyParksLIVE stream of parade, which includes the new "I'm going to Disney World" commercial that features both Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes as well as Nathaniel, the 10 year old Make-A-Wish kid from Texass. During the introduction to the parade, Disney Parks LIVE host Mark Daniel chats with Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, about the company's nearly four decades long support of Make-A-Wish, including Disney Parks' donation of $1 million in honor of MVP Patrick Mahomes this year. Video ©Disney.



Following the parade, I had an opportunity to ask Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes about his "I'm going to Disney World" moment, and he chatted with fellow reporters a bit more about his visit to Walt Disney World. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Epcot Festivals News & Calendar

All the latest details about the on-going and up-coming Epcot Festivals are covered in order in this section.

Festival of the Arts

Running through February 24, 2020, the Epcot International Festival of the Arts has returned for its fourth annual celebration of Disney-inspired visual artists, culinary artistic creations by Walt Disney World chefs, and the performing arts, including Disney's Broadway songs and artists. The official website for the Festival is: ArtfulEpcot.com.



Liana Hunt and Adam Jacobs are one of the two duos of Disney on Broadway Concert Series performers taking the stage three times nightly through February 9. The other duo appearing on the other nights until then are Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey; they all join together for three concerts on February 9. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The most popular performances during the Festival are the Disney on Broadway Concerts Series shows, three times nightly at America Gardens Theatre: 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. The shows feature pairs of Disney on Broadway performers in scheduled duos singing songs from Disney musicals: Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White, Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee, Kara Lindsay & Kevin Massey, Liana Hunt & Adam Jacobs, Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland, and Syndee Winters & Michael James Scott. Each duo is scheduled to perform several times during the Festival, and on three evenings during the Festival (January 25, February 9 and 24), two duos combine for three concerts. More information about both the whole Festival and the shows themselves is available on ArtfulEpcot.com or by calling (407)939-5277. Booking for dining packages and workshops is also now open for the entire 2020 Festival; Passholder discounts are available.



See a replay of the #DisneyParksLIVE stream of the January 25 concert (8 p.m.) featuring Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White along with Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee. The next concert featuring two duos together will be February 9. Video ©Disney.

Other performance artists appear on stages around the park during the Festival as well. With the Fountain Stage razed as part of Epcot's on-going transformation, a new stage is located on the shore of the Lagoon at World Showcase Plaza. Visual artist, Trevor Carlton, for example, does his rapid create-to-music paintings of Disney characters there. Art Defying Gravity also performs there. The stage's schedule is posted. Check Times Guides for published schedules.



A stage in World Showcase Plaza features many of the performing artists during the Festival. The stage's schedule is posted on-stage, along with the current performer. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This year, the new "Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine" debuts with food creations "that make you look twice and delight all your senses." The "Walk" is like the Holiday's Cookie Trail, if you purchase 5 menu items from the Cuisine locations and receive stamps in your Passport, you can bring the completed Passport to Decadent Delights for a "colorful culinary prize offered exclusively at the Festival." Passport stamps do not have to be collected on the same day; the Passport may be completed at anytime before the end of the Festival. The menus for all the Festival's "Food Studios" (kiosks) are also on the Festival's website, ArtfulEpcot.com and Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide to the Festival.

Interactivity is a hallmark of this Festival. From the very popular walk-into-the-art photo opportunities, to workshops and hands-on experiences. Some experiences are included in the price of admission, and some have additional costs. The event Passport and the ArtfulEpcot.com website provide more specific information. One of the returning free activities is the paint-by-number mural which, this year, is located in the center of Future World near where the Fountain of Nations previously stood (and is now surrounded by construction walls). Arribas Brothers at Germany pavilion offers an opportunity to build your own Festival souvenir from pieces of glass that will be fired in its off-stage ovens and mailed to you (prices range from $25 to $55 including shipping). Near Japan pavilion, you have the opportunity to create "Spin Art" (aboard a stationary bike or a turntable) for a nominal you-keep-what-you-make fee; at a kiosk in Future World West (where the Butterfly Garden usually stands during Flower & Garden Festival and food kiosks stand during Food & Wine) artists will create painted creatures from your handprints (also for a fairly nominal fee). Artistic Marbling is back at World Showcase Plaza, and, as guests approach Canada, Enemy Ink is back with its custom-printed t-shirts.



One interesting thing about every edition of Festival of the Arts - decor keeps evolving. We did not see (or at least notice) these wraps on the columns at the park entrance until this past week.

Some of the butterflies on the construction wall near The Land are shorter than others.

Sunshine Seasons inside The Land pavilion offers an Artful Epcot dessert option.

Decadent Delights in World Showcase Plaza has a Lemon Blood-Orange Tart (that I enjoyed a great deal).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Merchandise offerings during the Festival, as usual, give Figment a large role. Disney Parks Blog has published highlights of this year's commemorative merchandise. The theme of much of the merchandise is the Figment Color Co. Figment's Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt returns (guests purchase a map from designated merchandise locations, hunt around World Showcase, and return the completed map to a designated location for a "prize"). Passholders can purchase an exclusive Figment t-shirt during the Festival, and there is a complimentary "Artful Mickey" magnet "painted" by artist Will Gay available at a designated pickup location for Passholders with a valid Annual Pass and matching photo ID.

Annual Passholders can pick up a Mickey magnet "painted" by artist Will Gay during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts through February 24, 2020 (or while supplies last), at the back door of the new, temporary location of Mouse Gear (all the way through the blue breezeway, past the "front" door of Mouse Gear and down the path to the left near the former Universe of Energy. Look for signs. Passholders have a valid Annual Pass and photo ID.

Passholders should look for signs leading to the complimentary magnet distribution at the "back" door of the temporary location of Mouse Gear in Innoventions East (limit one per Passholder while supplies last during the Festival). File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Flower & Garden Festival

The longest running Epcot festival—the one that started them all back in 1994 as "a 38-day celebration of Disney-style gardens and topiaries"—the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, runs 90-days from March 4 to June 1, 2020. The 27th edition of the Festival includes the Garden Rocks Concert Series three times nightly at America Gardens Theatre, and, the list of scheduled performers so far includes both returning and new names including: Peabo Bryson, STARSHIP, Sister Hazel, Rick Springfield, Plain White T's, Don McLean, Herman's Hermits, Daughtry and Survivor. More recent additions include: The Orchestra starring former members of ELO, The Guess Who, A Flock of Seagulls, Tony Orlando, Christopher Cross, Air Supply, and Crowder. The most recent additions are High Valley and Casting Crowns. Based on the posted schedule, there are now just two remaining acts to be named. The official website for the festival is FreshEpcot.com.

Garden Rocks Concert Series Dining Packages are now available. Booking a breakfast, lunch or dinner package at select Epcot restaurants provides guaranteed concert seating for a 5:30, 6:45, or 8 p.m. show.

If you are new to this Festival, you may not otherwise know that this is the one that features the most topiaries around the park. New this year will be a Remy topiary that will be unveiled as the centerpiece of Ratatouille Garden at France pavilion. The garden will include vegetables that make up the traditional ingredients of a ratatouille recipe. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction opens at the pavilion during the summer, with a specific date not yet announced.

Other topiary displays that have been announced so far are the return of Anna & Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Miss Piggy & Kermit the Frog, Tinker Bell, Snow White, and Bambi. The Goodness Garden Butterfly House will also return, as will the "Play Full Garden" where "families can celebrate spring at a unique playground experience." The Floating Gardens, Flower Towers, and more bedded blooms will be planted as well. Behind the scenes tours are available during the Festival from the no-additional-charge 20 minute English Tea Garden tour to the Spring edition of the 3 hour Gardens of the World tour ($85/person plus tax).

Like the other Festivals, Flower & Garden Festival will include food and beverage kiosks. This year, 16 "Outdoor Kitchens" and other "stops" will include three Florida-centric locations: The Honey Bee-stro, The Citrus Blossom, and Florida Fresh.

Food & Wine Festival

The 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival concluded back in November. Disney Parks Blog lists the 25th anniversary edition of the Festival among the 20 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2020, but the park has not yet announced its specific dates. It is a very safe bet that the hugely popular festival will return for a near 90 day run in the late summer/fall. The official website for the festival is TasteEpcot.com. The runDisney Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend which traditionally takes place during the Festival has been scheduled for November 5-8, 2020.

Festival of the Holidays

2019 Performances of Candlelight Processional, wrapped up on December 30, along with the park-wide Epcot International Festival of the Holidays. The celebrations, no doubt, will return late in 2020, and, as in recent years, we will probably start getting specific details to share in the summer, probably with a Christmas in July media event or promotion. The Festival's official website is: EpcotHolidays.com.

Festivals Calendar

For the convenience of our readers, the scheduled performers for this year's Disney on Broadway Concert Series are shown in our Google Calendar of Epcot Events. We have also added the announced Garden Rocks Concert Series performers announced so far for this year's Flower & Garden Festival. You can add the entire Event calendar to any calendar that supports the iCal format (like iPhone and Mac) by copying this link and, as we get additional information and update the calendar, the calendar will update on your subscribed device as well.

While our Google Calendar of Epcot Events lists announced performers, it is still always best to check the My Disney Experience app, Times Guide, and, yes, sometimes even signs posted at the park entrances and at the theater noting any last minute changes. The calendar is provided as a courtesy "as is, where is" without any guarantees. We do respectfully request that you do not post our entire calendar on another site without first asking our permission. Walt Disney World Resort does provide schedules in the My Disney Experience app, but does not allow you to add dates to calendars outside the app itself.

Views Around the World

Just a few views this week, starting with a bonus view at Magic Kingdom in between the Super Bowl celebration parade and my opportunity to chat with MVP Patrick Mahones.

Magic Kingdom



While awaiting Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahones' interview availability, the gathered media had an opportunity to see the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade (which followed the Super Bowl Parade celebration). It is still great to see the Maleficent parade unit breathing fire along the parade route. We have been invited by Disney to another edition of Disney Villains After Hours this coming weekend and look forward to seeing the fire breathing at night once again, this time accompanied by a cavalcade of other villains. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



This past week, the pathway on the left (east) side of Spaceship Earth remained closed as the park's transformation continues.

The pathway along the east side of Spaceship Earth was closed all the way past Guest Relations, but guests requiring assistance were allowed to walk the path. The colorful walls in the distance show that preparation of this new eastern bypass of the center of Epcot is nearly ready to open.

This week, we spotted the new sign marking the World Showcase Promenade entrance for Canada Far and Wide. It is noteworthy because it is the first time the large sign advertises the film rather than the restaurant. In the past, it was considered a wheelchair accessible entrance to the Circlevision film, but most guests were directed to take the steps up into the pavilion, past the shops, and then down the back staircase. That path still remains open as well.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

This and That…

…With Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 4 (with our invited media preview scheduled the day before), the attraction reached what Disney Parks Blog calls a "TRAIN-ing milestone" recently, with the opening team cast members training at the new attraction. So far, we have not seen any information about Passholder previews or FastPass+ availability (though the latter could be imminent). We also have not heard anything about Cast Member previews at the attraction, and we are aware that (as of publication) Cast Member park admissions at Disney's Hollywood Studios are blocked through at least the end of April 2020.



Opening team cast member training is underway at Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway in Disney's Hollywood Studios. Video ©Disney.

…For the fifth week in a row, Disney Parks Blog released a look at one of the digital posters that will appear inside the Chinese Theatre at Disney's Hollywood Studios when it reopens with the March 4 debut of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. Each poster pays tribute to an actual Mickey Mouse short; like last week, you can even watch this week's "Mombai Madness" short where a "rickshaw ride is anything but ordinary as Mickey embarks on an epic journey of a lifetime with a special guest," here on Mickey Mouse's official You Tube channel. The new digital posters appear on the video screens throughout the queue on the screens that used to show posters for classic movies and The Great Movie Ride. The new attraction itself includes a brand new short, "Perfect Picnic" where "Mouse rules apply," and the digital posters in the halls leading up to the "premiere" (the pre-show for the ride) set the scene.



Posters inspired by Mickey & Minnie cartoon shorts have been created for the lobby of Chinese Theatre at Disney's Hollywood Studios to set the scene for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway which opens March 4. Image ©Disney.

…Disney Parks Blog shared the news of the latest new animal births at Disney's Animal Kingdom: the park's first Hartmann's zebra foal (born January 21) and an Angolan black-and-white colobus monkey (born January 15). The young zebra will join the herd on the Kilimanjaro Safari after bonding with his mom backstage. The newborn monkey named Douglas can be seen at Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail and is currently described as a "small white fur ball snuggling close to mom;" his color will change to black with white around his face as he gets older.

…Disney PhotoPass Service's celebration of its recently past 15th anniversary continues with more special limited-time photo opportunities around Walt Disney World. According to Disney Parks Blog, through April 19, there will be more new nighttime Magic Shots at locations including in front of Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom, on Sunset Boulevard near Once Upon a Time at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and at the "hub" end of Main Street in Magic Kingdom. PhotoPass is also extending the nighttime magic shot at the main entrance of Epcot near Spaceship Earth. The popular Tinker Bell lantern is also available at UK pavilion in Epcot, and, beginning February 14, a nighttime prop shot featuring Cinderella's glass slipper will be available near Sleepy Hollow in Magic Kingdom.

…As "esports" becomes more established across the U.S.A., more tournaments are taking place in large venues. EPSN Wide World of Sports Complex will host its first high school esports event this summer when it welcomes the 2020 Walt Disney World EGF High School National Championship in collaboration with the Electronic Gaming Federation. From June 12 to 14, The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will feature regional champion teams vying for national champion titles playing "Overwatch," "Rocket League," and "Super Smash Bros."

…REMINDER: On February 6, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida will host Chef's Night to benefit the Darden Foundation Community Kitchen's Culinary Training Program, a 16-week culinary training program that provides service-based technical, life, and employability skills to adults. Chefs from the Walt Disney World Resort Food & Beverage Concept Development Team will prepare dishes inspired by "Love" in celebration of Valentine's Day along with wine pairings selected by Master Sommelier Brian Koziol. The menu, more information, tickets, and donation opportunities available on the link above for Chef's Night.

…REMINDER: You can also benefit the Kids Café Program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida while you sample dishes and beverages featured at Toledo, Topolino's Terrace, Tiffins, The Hollywood Brown Derby, Cinderella's Royal Table, Golden Oak, Epcot Festivals, Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Amorette's Patisserie, The Ganachery, Disney's Grand Floridian Weddings, Disney Park Events, Wine Bar George, and more by the Walt Disney World Food & Beverage Concept Development Team. The 7th Field to Field Dinner, which has raised more than $100,000 for the program, will be held in partnership with Edible Orlando magazine at Long & Scott Farms in Zellwood, Florida, on February 22, 2020, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets are $175/person (and they have sold out in the past). More information and tickets are available at EdibleOrlando.com. 100% of proceeds benefit the after-school meal service program that provides food to needy children in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties in Florida.

…REMINDER: For Disney in another part of the World, Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai'i, is advertising 30% stays of five or more consecutive nights and 25% stays of four consecutive nights for stays through the end of February when booked by February 13, and for Spring stays between March 1 and June 13, when booked through May 8. Details and terms are available on this page of DisneyAulani.com or contact your Travel Agent.

…And, on the subject of Disney dining on the High Seas, Disney Parks Blog reports that Chef Arnaud Lallement, one of the curators of the menu of Remy, one of the two adult-exclusive (additional charge) restaurants aboard Disney Cruise Line's Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, was recently named one of the world's best chefs in a list compiled by "Le Chef" and voted on by two and three-star Michelin chefs. Chef Arnaud is also world renowned for his Michelin three-star restaurant, L'Assiette Champenoise, near Reims, France.

…Also beyond the Parks and Resorts, just yesterday, D23–The Official Disney Fan Club announced that The Walt Disney Studios will release Hamilton in theaters in the United States and Canada on October 15, 2021. The Lin-Manuel Miranda-created theater experience featuring the American founders as they were portrayed by the original Broadway cast was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016. Miranda said, "I'm so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton—a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We're excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible."

Disney Springs News & Views

This section collects all of the Disney Springs retail and dining events we are aware of in one place along with our most recent views of the area (including those immediately under this paragraph). Some items are repeated week to week until they occur, while other items NEW to the Update are marked accordingly. For even more of the latest news around Disney Springs, follow its official Twitter Feed: @DisneySprings.

NEW For a look at many of the Valentines Day offerings around Disney Springs, check out the Spring at Disney Springs webpage.

Raglan Road

Later this year, Raglan Road celebrates 15 years since it opened at Walt Disney World Resort. Serving up authentic Irish entertainment along with its menu by Irish chef Mark O'Neill (accompanied by lots of locally crafted beers, Irish gin and more) everyday, Raglan Road's Might St. Patrick's Festival will run Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17, 2020. It is complimentary March 13-16 (and reservations are accepted); on March 17, seating is first-come, first served, and there is a $10 cover charge for guests 18 years old and above. The full Festival entertainment schedule will be posted at RaglanRoad.com, and the highlights will include: Strings & Things, TradGad, MACA, Fia Rua, Mike Waters, and Emily Furlong.



Raglan Road is located in the Landing Neighborhood of Disney Springs and has been in the same place at Walt Disney World for nearly 15 years (dating back to when the area was Pleasure Island). File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Maria & Enzo's Ristorante

NEW PHOTOS AND DETAILS Carnevale has returned to Maria & Enzo's Ristorante for the entire month of February this year. The festival, known in Venice as Carnevale and as Mardi Gras outside of Italy, includes festive decor, glamorous costumes, food and celebrations. At the restaurant, from 5-10 p.m., the restaurant has special menus with signature dishes as well as special items, special beverage offerings, special dessert offerings, and nightly live entertainment. Reservations are recommended by visiting MariaAndEnzos.com or by calling (407)560-8466. We were invited to dine during the opening night.



Carnevale at Maria & Enzo's continues until February 29, 2020. Image courtesy Patina Restaurant Group.

We were invited to enjoy the first night's festivities and some of the highlights follow. There is somewhat less live entertainment inside the restaurant this year over last (the singers and specialty acts, for example), but there is some entertainment outside the restaurant to draw folks in, much more decor inside, and some complimentary food items accompanying your meal. As you can see in the photos, though, there is still some entertainment to go with your meal.



Festive decor greets guests upon stepping in to the restaurant during Carnevale.

A special menu includes some of the restaurants signature dishes and more.

Some of the special adult beverages created by the restaurant for Carnevale include, on the left, Maschera Rossa (Red Mask) which includes fresh strawberry purée, tangy pineapple juice, simple syrup, lemon juice, Maker's Mark whiskey, and a pineapple wedge. On the right is the more "exotic" Ballerino di Fuoco (Fire Dancer) which includes Leblon, lime juice, simple syrup, muddled jalepeños, and a jalapeño slice garnish.

Carnevale meals begin with Pinzimonio (Italian Crudité) with Giardiniera Cremosa (shown here, upper left). Mamma Maria's mini-meatballs are served with all entrée courses (lower left). The Pastas shown here are: Torchio al Pollo (spiral shaped pasta, roasted chicken ragu, toasted garlic, parmesan cream sauce)(top right), and Ravioli al tre Formaggi (three cheese ravioli)(lower right).

The desserts shown here are Maria's Torta (marscarpone cheescake, blueberries) and Chocolate Ganache. Meals end with Bugie e Chiacchiere (fried sweet pastry, shown at right).

Strolling musicians are some of the entertainment during your meal.

An artist hand-paints masks for diners throughout the meal as well.

Tables may be visited by a balloon artist.

Earlier in the week before Carnevale, the dining room looked more like its usual appearance (the converted seaplane terminal).

Maria & Enzo's is located in The Landing neighborhood of Disney Springs near the bridge to the West Side.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Entertainment takes place in front of Maria & Enzo's throughout the night as a preview to the Carnevale celebrations inside. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

The Edison

On February 22, 2020, from 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m., The Edison will host its inaugural Masquerade. According to the announcement, guests ages 21 and above will enter "a fantasy world of electrifying mystique" where they should "be prepared to be surprised and delighted around every corner as all party goers will be dressed incognito during a magical evening shrouded in an air of secrecy." Tickets are $65/person (plus tax and gratuity) and includes "power-house trays of gourmet passed appetizers". There will also be a dedicated menu of themed cocktails available. Masks are mandatory (but full face masks are prohibited). For more information and to purchase tickets (which are still available), visit this page of Patina Restaurant Group's website. We have been invited to attend as well, so let us know if you will be there to say hello!



The Masquerade Event will be held for guests at least 21 years old at The Edison, Saturday, February 22, 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. $65 Tickets are required (plus tax and gratuity); guests must wear "Festive Masks." Image courtesy Patina Restaurant Group.

Jaleo

NEW Jaleo's Truffle Festival is underway at Disney Springs. The Spanish black truffle is highlighted in special dishes along side sommelier-selected wine pairings for a limited time through February 16 at lunch and dinner. Discovered by truffle-hunting dogs, these black truffles are flown straight in from the Spanish city of Teruel the day they are discovered.

NEWSpeaking of truffles, on Thursday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m., Jaleo is hosting a special six-course dinner featuring the Spanish black truffles shaved table-side, paired with hand-selected wines. For more information and tickets to this $299 ALL-INCLUSIVE (includes taxes, fees, gratuity) private event, visit this page of Jaleo.com. (This is the recently added "Second Night" of the special event, as the first night sold out well-before last week's Update was published so we did not even included it!)

RusticCuff Pop-Up Shop: NEW Photo

Earlier this month, we noted that the Erwin Pearl store had closed at Disney Springs (in the Landing neighborhood across from Wine Bar George and Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar). Disney Parks Blog announced that boutique jewelry brand, Rustic Cuff, will soon open a pop-up retail store across from Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar. The brand's founder/designer is Jill Donovan, and its website RusticCuff.com shows some of its wares as well as a photo of the former Erwin Pearl store as its next showroom. The Disney Springs "accessory destination" will feature "statement cuffs with a focus on inspirational designes and personal connection." The pop-up shop plans to include beads, bangles, charm bracelets, and "colorful stackable accent pieces" that include options for personalization. The store will operate for a limited time, but an opening date has not yet been announced, but NEW this week, we noticed new awnings at the store.



The Erwin Pearl store has closed. The Rustic Cuff signage appeared this week on the storefront. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

NEW Views around Disney Springs



"The Child" (aka Baby Yoda) from the Disney+ series now appears on lots of merchandise around Disney Springs, including a 3D LovePop card.

In Disney Style shop, lots of retro-merchandise is now in stock.

Among the retro merchandise, even the infamous pink castle cake from the Resort's 25th Anniversary celebration is featured on a new t-shirt.

At the Ganachery, Valentines merchandise is on the shelves (and being prepared behind the shop's glass windows).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a park event might fall during your next trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an email.

× runDisney with Upcoming Events Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend - January 8-12, 2020

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend - February 20-23, 2020

Star Wars Rival Run Weekend - April 16-19, 2020

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend - November 5-8, 2020 Visit runDisney.com for registration and more information. At the beginning of 2020, runDisney introduced a new membership opportunity for runners named "Club runDisney" that will feature benefits available from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. All members will receive a welcome package including "an exclusive jacket, and will have access to the lowest level registration pricing all year," a new exclusive Virtual 10K, and special Club designation on race bibs. The Club will feature three levels, and those baseline benefits apply to Silver level. The Gold level adds early registration access with a guaranteed spot in the half or full marathon distance during each race weekend. The Platinum Membership also adds a guaranteed spot in one distance each race weekend, upgraded corral placement, "an exclusive Expo experience with early admittance to the runDisney Merchandise Shop," a character meet and greet, and access to a Lounge with expedited race packet pick-up. Memberships go on sale Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Eastern. For more information and details visit rundisney.com/club-rundisney. Published Membership pricing is: $265.43-Silver; $478.63-Gold; and $798.43 Platinum. runDisney says that only a limited number of each level of membership will be available.

Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020 Resort Events

Disney After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park)

…at Magic Kingdom : February 10, 17 & 24 March 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 April 5, 13, 20 & 27 May 5, 11, 18 & 25 …at Disney's Animal Kingdom February 6, 13, 19, & 27 March 5, 12, 19 & 26 April 1, 7, 14 & 22 May 2, 9, 16, 19 & 26

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park) Epcot International Festival of the Arts - January 17 to February 24, 2020

- January 17 to February 24, 2020 Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic : (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney's Animal Kingdom : February 11 & 25, 2020

Registration closed. Magic Kingdom : March 3, April 21 & 28

Registration closed. Epcot : May 4 & June 29, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: March 11, 2020

General Member Registration: March 18, 2020 Disney's Typhoon Lagoon : July 27 & August 10, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: June 17, 2020

General Member Registration: June 24, 2020 Disney's Hollywood Studios : September 15 & 22; October 6, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: July 15, 2020

General Member Registration: July 22, 2020

: (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney Villains After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) February 7, 14, 21 & 28 March 6, 11, 18 & 27 April 3, 10, 17 & 24 May 1, 8, 14, 22, 29 June 5, 12, 19, 26 & 29 July 6 & 10

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend – February 20 to 23, 2020

– February 20 to 23, 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival – March 4 to June 1, 2020

– March 4 to June 1, 2020 Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios – March 4, 2020

– March 4, 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend – April 16 to 19, 2020

– April 16 to 19, 2020 Earth Day 50th Anniversary & 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund – April 22, 2020

As Earth Day is also the 22nd Anniversary of Disney's Animal Kingdom, there will likely be special events TBA.

50th Anniversary & 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund – April 22, 2020 As Earth Day is also the 22nd Anniversary of Disney's Animal Kingdom, there will likely be special events TBA. Dapper Day – Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020

♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot

– Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020 ♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot Gay DayS #RedShirtDays (unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020

♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios

♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot

(unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020 ♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend – November 5 to 8, 2020

– November 5 to 8, 2020 D23 Destination D: Fantastic Worlds – November 20 to 22, 2020

2021 Resort Events

Coming Soon!

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit DisneyWorld.com or use the MyDisneyExperience App on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Magic Kingdom Splash Mountain – closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late February, 2020.

– closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late February, 2020. The Muppets Present...Great Moments in American History – its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019

Given its brief re-appearances during the final days of 2019, it may reappear "seasonally."

– its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019 Given its brief re-appearances during the final days of 2019, it may reappear "seasonally." Move it! Shake it! MousekeDance it! Street Party – two performances scheduled daily now through February 2020.

– two performances scheduled daily now through February 2020. Royal Majesty Makers – no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019.

– no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019. Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Tutorial – Final show was September 29, 2018.

– Final show was September 29, 2018. Stitch's Great Escape – My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year"

It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is used for greeting Stitch

– My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year" It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is used for greeting Stitch Walt Disney World Railroad – Closed as of December 3, 2018 to accommodate TRON construction (reopening to be announced).

Guests can visit a Walt Disney World Railroad train at Main Street Station.

Epcot Test Track – Closed for refurbishment through February 26, 2020.

– Closed for refurbishment through February 26, 2020. Reflections of China – the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format.

– the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format. Future World "transformation" closings – Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019.

Closings and relocations include: Future World itself will become three new lands: World Discovery, World Nature & World Celebration Spaceship Earth will close for a major renovation starting at a date to be announced Innoventions - all exhibits now permanently closed, effective September 8, 2019 Club Cool closed September 8, 2019 (to reopen in "a new capacity at a future merchandise location") Fountain of Nations closed September 8, 2019 Fountain View featuring Starbucks closed September 8, 2019 (new temporary Starbucks location now open near Refreshment Port) Meet Disney Pals at the Epcot Character Spot - closed September 8, 2019 (check guide maps for character locations) Electric Umbrella (quick service restaurant) will close in early 2020. (New dining options to be announced) Mouse Gear closed its original location for refurbishment January 4, 2020. (It moved to a temporary home nearby) Art of Disney has relocated to the former Heritage Manor at The American Adventure

– Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019. Closings and relocations include: Ellen's Energy Adventure at Universe of Energy – Permanently closed on August 13, 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021.

– Permanently closed on August 13, 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021. Illuminations: Reflections of Earth – Show retired: September 30, 2019.

Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020

– Show retired: September 30, 2019. Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020 Liberty Inn - the fast-casual restaurant closed for reimagining starting July 8, 2019.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue will open this winter in its place.

Disney's Hollywood Studios March of the First Order – concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019.

First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

– concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019. First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Path of the Jedi – Closed.

Theater to reopen as venue showing Mickey Mouse Shorts in March 2020.

– Closed. Theater to reopen as venue showing Mickey Mouse Shorts in March 2020. The Great Movie Ride – Permanently closed August 13, 2017.

The new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction to open in Chinese Theatre on March 4, 2020.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Kali River Rapids – closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March 2020.

– closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March 2020. Primeval Whirl – is now listed as "Operates Seasonally"

My Disney Experience shows the attraction closed as of publication of this Update

No FastPass+ service is available for the attraction through at least February 19, 2020.

Disney Water Parks Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is closed due to cold weather through Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

daily operating hours are published starting Thursday, January 23, 2020 (but be aware that cold weather closures can occur).

is closed through Wednesday, January 22, 2020. daily operating hours are published starting Thursday, January 23, 2020 (but be aware that cold weather closures can occur). Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is closed for seasonal refurbishment during the winter

daily operating hours are published starting Monday, March 29, 2020.

Disney Springs Bongo's Cuban Café – Closed in August 2019

Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced.

– Closed in August 2019 Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced. DisneyQuest – Closed as of July 3, 2017.

The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019.

– Closed as of July 3, 2017. The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019. La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil – Show closed on December 31, 2017.

A new Cirque du Soleil, "Drawn to Life," begins previews March 20, 2020, and will have its world premiere April 17, 2020.

Disney Resorts & Vicinity McDonald's restaurant near Disney's All-Star Resorts – closed October 30, 2019, for an extensive renovation; expected to reopen in March, 2020.

– closed October 30, 2019, for an extensive renovation; expected to reopen in March, 2020. Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge - Jambo House – Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020

– Due to Resort construction, the Disney Vacation Club Value category accommodations are not available for stays from December 2019 through early spring 2020 Disney's Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower – Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings.

– Road Closures are scheduled near the resort in January and February 2020 which may impact guests when traveling to or from the buildings. Disney's Art of Animation Resort – The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in approximately Fall 2020.

Walt Disney World Golf No known closures.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the intended audience. Check out the category that best matches you, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers.

As regular readers know, Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. It is increasingly true that non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). As prices go up, it becomes even more important to pay heed: Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. Be sure to move the calendar to at least seven (7) days out, to see what ticket options and discounts are available for your planned visit.

For more discounts and offers we know about, click the category below that you want to expand (or close).

For Everyone

4-Park Magic Ticket The 4-Park Magic Ticket is once again available for purchase at Disneyworld.com/4ParkMagic. For $356 plus tax (ages 10 and up; less for ages 3-9), it provides one visit to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme parks (one park per day). Guests must select a start date on or before September 30, 2020, and the ticket expires seven days after the selected start date. (Certain start dates will lower the price of the Ticket further.) For an additional $40 plus tax (ages 10+; less for ages 3-9), the ticket will also provide admission to one water park and one visit to NBA Experience at Disney Springs. Mid-Day Magic Tickets Disney has introduced a new park ticket that provides one admission per theme park each day after 12:00 p.m. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for more information. Did you know that college students can enjoy specially-priced theme park tickets to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort? Now you can use your savings toward snacks, souvenirs, and more! https://t.co/tTqashbTlu #DisneyYouthPrograms pic.twitter.com/Uo21gk4soV — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 22, 2020 Summer Free Kids Dining Plan Get a free dining plan for kids (ages 3 to 9) when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night/4-day package that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels, theme park tickets and a dining plan (for everyone else in the room ages 10 and up). The offer is available for arrivals on most nights May 25 through August 28, 2020, when booked by February 26, 2020. Offer is valid for any of the three dining plans (Disney Deluxe Dining, Disney Dining, or Disney Quick-Service), but everyone in the reservation has to be on the same package. The theme park tickets in the package are valid on the date of check-in and must be used within 7 days. Child must stay in a room with an adult to qualify for the offer. Dining plans do not include gratuities, and, as always, Table-Service restaurants may be fully booked (the plans do not guarantee seating). Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for details and availability. Sun & Fun Room Offer - Save Up to 25% on Rooms During Spring & Summer Save up to 25% on rooms in select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from April 1 through September 12, 2020, when booked by February 26, 2020. Discounts vary by travel dates and booking dates (some are available for booking as late as July 9, 2020). The only Resorts offering dates with 25% discount are Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge and Villas (Jambo House and Kidani Village), Disney's BoardWalk Inn and Villas, Disney's Old Key West, Disney's Saratoga Springs, Disney's Riviera, Disney's Grand Floridian (not including Villas), and Disney's Yacht Club. Other Resorts offer discounts between 10% and 20%. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts. Offer excludes the following room types: campsites, 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for the discount chart, details, and availability. Memory Maker pre-arrival discount Disney's PhotoPass service provides a discount on Disney Memory Maker pre-arrival packages. For $199 plus tax, Walt Disney World guests can digitally download any photos associated with their Memory Maker account, including photos taken on attractions. The advanced purchase price is $169, a $30 savings. Applicable taxes are charged to all orders. Purchase must be made more than three days prior to arrival at the Walt Disney World Resort for the discount. All sales are final, and not eligible for an exchange or refund. Both the immediate and discount version of Memory Maker can be purchased at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

For Annual Passholders

For Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Reminder to MagicBand users: You must still show your Disney Visa credit card to receive discounts and other benefits. Discounts are not automatically applied even if you have linked your Disney Visa credit card to your MagicBand. To conserve space, we have eliminated some of the participating location details of the Disney Visa Rewards offers from this section. Visit Disney Visa Rewards website for the latest participating location information. 20 percent off Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks Disney Visa cardholders receive 20 percent off their entire purchase at Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks throughout Walt Disney World, including Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, and online at Joffreys.com with code: VISABEANS (U.S. orders only) 15 percent off select guided tours Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of selected guided tours for up to 10 people. The cardholder must participate in the tour, and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card. Discounts are not available on Premium VIP tours, programs exclusive to groups, or group team building programs. 10 percent off select restaurants Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off the check when you pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, merchandise, tobacco, room service, holiday buffets, tax and gratuity. Discount may not be available at all meal times. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for the latest list of restaurants and restrictions. 10 percent off merchandise Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off at participating Disney-owned retail location when you spend a minimum of $50 and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Read all of the restrictions on the this page of disneyrewards.com. Cardholders also receive 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at the following Walt Disney World Resort Operating Participant merchandise locations including Basin, Basin White, Chapel Hats, Good Fortune Gifts and House of Good Fortune, kidsHeritage, Luxury of Time, Marrakesh Emporium Arts & Crafts, Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks and Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, Sperry and Volcom. 15 percent off all Disney spa and salon services Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of any salon treatment valued at $45 or greater or any 50-minute or longer spa service most days at the spas and salons at Walt Disney World Resort. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for participating locations and restrictions, including blockout dates. Note that a 20% gratuity will be added to each spa service. 10 percent off select recreation experiences Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of the recreation experiences listed below: Carriage Rides at Disney's Port Orleans Resort and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Horseback Trail Rides at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Epcot Present your Disney's Visa Card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at Epcot for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Imagination Pavilion at Epcot (enter near the jumping fountains near the exit to the Magic Eye Theater). You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website). Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Disney's Hollywood Studios Present your Disney's Visa card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at the Star Wars Launch Bay in the Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website).

For Military Personnel

2020 Military Promotional Tickets January 1 through December 18, 2020 Four-Day Park Hopper Tickets –$265.00

Four-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $315.00 Five-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $283.00

Five-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $333.00 Six-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $301.00

Six-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $351.00 Prices do not include tax. Six-Day Tickets must be purchased by December 13, Five-Day Tickets by December 14, Four-Day Tickets by December 15. Tickets may be used from January 1 through December 18, 2020.

Prices may be lower at U.S. military base ticket offices. U.S. military personnel can also purchase the Memory Maker product for $98 from January 1, 2020, through December 18, 2020. For more information, definitions and details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets by eligible service members or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and only family members and friends, as provided by Disney's rules. These tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Limit six (6) tickets purchased by the military personnel (or spouse), and one ticket must be used by that member of the military (or spouse). Each ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. Special pricing for Memory Maker is available at Walt Disney World theme park ticket windows when purchased by eligible service members or their spouses. No more than two Memory Maker products can be purchased by an eligible service member or their spouse. No more than two Memory Maker products may be purchased at the special price by the service member or spouse. Usual Memory Maker restrictions apply and a MagicBand is required to receive some digital content. Special Rates at Resort Hotels U.S. military personnel can enjoy discounts at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels. For 2020, discounts are available most nights January 1 through April 4, and April 19 through December 18, 2020, when booked by December 18, 2020. Offer excludes suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, and Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. For more information and details, visit this page or call (407)939-7825. Read more information at militarydisneytips.com, visit your base ticket office, or when at Walt Disney World, visit Shades of Green. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Florida Residents

Expect to be required to show proof of Florida Residency for discounts and benefits. Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket Florida Residents that want to visit the parks in the first half of 2020 will be able to purchase the new Florida Resident Discovery Disney Ticket starting January 2. The 4-Day Ticket is $195/person plus tax ($49/day) and the 3-Day Ticket is $175/person plus tax ($59/day) for one park per day admission on any dates through June 30, 2020, with no block-out dates (Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus upgrades available for extra charges). Tickets must be purchased by June 27, 2020. Details and on-line purchasing via this page of DisneyWorld.com. Other Florida Resident Tickets and Room Offers Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for all current Florida Resident theme park ticket offers, including a link where Florida Residents can save 40% on 4-Day Tickets and 30% on 3-Day Tickets compared to the non-resident prices of the same tickets when selecting specific visit start dates. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for Florida Resident room rates at select hotels, including the opportunity to save up to 30% on rooms for most nights through April 25, 2020. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Disney Vacation Club Members

Member Benefits and Discounts may be found on this page of DisneyVacationClub.com. Note: some benefits and discounts are only available to those with a valid Disney Vacation Club Membership Card which is only available to Members owning at least 75 Vacation Points purchased directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. Walt Disney World Golf operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management offers a Golf Membership program exclusively for Disney Vacation Club Members. As of November 1, 2019, the $99/year (plus tax) program includes discounted rounds of golf (averaging $15 below usual DVC-discounted pricing), access to DVC Member-only golf outings, access to DVC Member instructional clinics and coaching, an exclusive DVC Member hat and bag tag, 4 Companion Passes for DVC Golf Clinics, 6 Guest Passes to play golf at the special discounted member DVC rate, 6 complimentary baskets of driving range balls, 4 complimentary rounds of golf on Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course, 4 Complimentary Twilight rounds of golf, 8 complimentary rounds of FootGolf at Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course. All told, Walt Disney World Golf says that the Golf Membership includes $746 in included benefits. Visit this page of GolfWDW.com for more information. Call DVC Member Services at (800) 800-9800 to take advantage of most other available offers. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

For Canada Residents

Until February 2020, Canadian residents can save 20% on theme park tickets. They must be purchased by February 7, 2020, and the offer is NOT available at theme park ticket windows. Visit Disneyworld.ca/tickets for more information. All adults using Canada resident tickets or passes must present valid proof of Canada residency that includes government-issued photo ID to exchange the certificate for a valid ticket at the theme park ticket window or Guest Relations prior to first use. The offer itself requires advanced purchase; it is not available at Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows. Tickets and options are nontransferable, nonrefundable and exclude events/activities separately priced. Admission is subject to capacity closures and to other restrictions. Check https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/ca/ for the latest offers from Disney. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For U.K. Residents

You can see the latest offers for U.K. residents on Disney World's U.K. packages website. For bookings by 1st April 2020, the site advertises a package including free dining, $100 gift card, and 14-Day Ultimate Tickets for the price of a 7 Day Ticket with Memory Maker. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

Share, Links, Comments & More