Save on Disneyland Resort tickets following the 2020 price hike

This latest Disneyland Resort price increase caught us all by surprise, but don't panic–there are still ways you can save on Disneyland tickets for your next trip. I'm only listing legitimate discounts and options here–no timeshare presentations or ticket-sharing scams here. If you have a tip I haven't mentioned, let me know!

1: Purchase through Get Away Today

MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today will continue to sell tickets at the pre-increase pass through Thursday, February 20, 2020. This discount is valid only via their website, or by calling 1-855-GET-AWAY. Be sure to mention that you saw them on MousePlanet.



Save up to $75 on Disneyland tickets when you purchase by February 20

2: Check your local grocery store or Disney store



If your local grocery store or Disney Store sells Disneyland tickets, check to see if they have any at the old prices. While Disney Stores often pull the old tickets a few days before a price increase for just this reason, your local store may not have read the notice. Grocery stores are often slower to react to price changes, so you may have a one- or two-day window to hunt down a deal.



3: Check with your local travel agent



In the past, travel agencies and ticket resellers could quietly continue to sell their remaining tickets at the old prices after a price change, while inventory lasted. If you work with a travel agent that usually stocks Disneyland tickets, check with them.



4: Check with a Disneyland Good Neighbor Hotel



Likewise, Disneyland's Good Neighbor Hotels are usually allowed to quietly sell their remaining tickets at the old prices after a price change, while inventory lasts. This may give you a short window to find tickets at the old rate.

5: Disneyland local? Check out the Southern California Resident Ticket

The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020.

You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer.

For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket.

Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com.

The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly.

Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

6: Visiting with kids before May 21? Check out the Child Ticket Offer

If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly.

The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com.

Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254

Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

7: Want an Annual Passport? Consider upgrading the Southern California Resident Ticket

As detailed above, this promotional ticket offers up to three days admission to the Disneyland Resort during winter and spring 2020. The biggest benefit to these offers is that the tickets are not blocked out on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, as are the lower-tier annual passports, and for 2020 do not even have a spring blockout period.

You can upgrade these promotional tickets to an annual passport on the last day you use them, and receive the original purchase price towards your annual passport. While this does not save you money overall, purchasing and upgrading a promotional ticket basically gets you a Disneyland Annual Passport at the current rate, while also giving you up to three days admission to days your pass would normally have been blocked out.