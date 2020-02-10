Disneyland Resort Update for February 18–23, 2020

News and Views

Disneyland Resort raises admission prices effective Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Will they or won't they? That's been the question for the past several weeks as we approached the one-year anniversary of Disneyland's last ticket price increase. Some expected prices to increase a month ago after the holiday season ended, while others felt Disney might hold off until closer to the opening of the Avengers Campus this summer. But Disney gave no clues before announcing a new pricing structure last week, with changes at both the Disneyland Resort in California, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

At the Disneyland Resort, the price increase impacted on daily tickets and annual passports. The Resort also modified the seasonal flex pricing structure implemented in 2016, with the price of one-day tickets now based on five-tier calendar, instead of the former Value, Regular and Peak seasons. The price of Disney's MaxPass product also went up to $20 per person, per day, but parking fees remained unchanged for now.

At the Disneyland Resort, one-day admission during peak "Tier 5" season increases by $5, to $154, compared to the former "Peak" season ticket. The price of a base "Tier 1" ticket was unchanged compared to the former "Value" season ticket, and the price of a base "Tier 3" ticket is $5 less than the corresponding "Regular" season ticket from 2019.



A One-Day Admission ticket during "Tier 5" days is now $154 plus tax. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Prices for multi-day tickets run three to six percent over 2019 pricing, with a five-day park hopper ticket breaking the $400 mark for the first time.

Disneyland Resort annual passports saw price increases of as much as 13%, with the new Flex Pass jumping $50 to $649.

The price of the most expensive annual passport, the Premier Passport—valid at both the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort—is now $2,199 per year. The pass was $1,949 one year ago, and increased to $2,099 in June, 2019 when Walt Disney World last raised annual passport prices.

Regarding the increase, Disney officials said:

"A visit to our parks is the best value in entertainment bar none, and we offer flexible ticket choices to enable families to choose what's best for them."

The new pricing for all ticket and pass types for the Disneyland Resort are described in full detail in the Ticket Prices and Promotions section below.

Ways to save after the price hike

This latest Disneyland Resort price increase caught us all by surprise, but don't panic – there are still ways you can save on Disneyland tickets for your next trip. I'm only listing legitimate discounts and options here – no timeshare presentations or ticket-sharing scams here.

1: Purchase through Get Away Today

MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today will continue to sell tickets at the pre-increase pass through Thursday, February 20, 2020. Here is everything you need to know:



Save up to $75 on Disneyland tickets when you purchase by February 20

Save up to $75 on each Disneyland ticket for travel ANY date in 2020

If you don't know when you're going, enter an estimated travel date - just be aware that the Kids Spring Special and SoCal Resident ticket offers must be used in full by May 21, 2020.

All other tickets are good any day in 2020.

Get Ticket Only Peace of Mind travel insurance for just $25 per ticket order, NOT per ticket - and get unlimited reschedules and a full refund (minus $25 Peace of Mind fee) if you need to cancel - it's no risk!

Get Away Today offers the ONLY refundable Disneyland tickets

You MUST book by 8pm MT on February 20, 2020 to lock-in 2019 prices

Don't wait to book - if you miss the cut off, you will miss the savings You can lock-in your prices now for just $175 down with their interest-free Layaway Plan. Use promo code MOUSEPLANET and save an extra $10 on any 2-night or longer hotel stay + at least 2 tickets If you've already booked your tickets or vacation through Get Away Today, you're locked-in to the lowest price!

This discount is valid only via their website, or by calling 1-855-GET-AWAY. Be sure to mention that you saw them on MousePlanet.

2–7: Read this article for six more ways to save on Disneyland Resort tickets following the 2020 price hike

Two attractions added to FASTPASS with Smugglers Run coming soon

Along with last week's price increases, last Tuesday, two more attractions were added to Disney FASTPASS: Autopia at Disneyland, and Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue! in Disney California Adventure. For those that purchase the Disney MaxPass add-on (or have it as a feature of their pass), the attractions are available for reservations in the Disneyland App as well.

While guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios already can make and use FastPass+ reservations for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Florida's version of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disneyland guests do not yet have a FASTPASS option for that attraction. Disney Parks Blog has announced that it is coming soon to Disneyland, so keep watching for that availability.

There have been no announced a changes to the Virtual Queue system in place for the extremely popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction on either coast.

Soarin' Over California returns

Following a "special encore engagement" in summer, 2019, Disney managers have decided to bring Soarin' Over California back to Disney California Adventure as a permanent replacement for the Soarin' Around the World version introduced in 2016. The change takes place beginning February 28, 2020.

Disneyland Resort annual passholders get an extra hour to ride Soarin' Over California on three Wednesdays in March. The ride will remain open for one hour after scheduled park closing time exclusively for annual passholders. Passholders must be inside Disney California Adventure before published closing time, and must show valid AP to ride.

Disney has made no formal announcement about the future of Soarin' Around the World at the Disneyland Resort, but we do question why managers don't just dedicate one of the attraction's two theaters to each film version, and let guests decide which flight they'd prefer to ride.

"Magic Happens" Parade debuts on Main Street, U.S.A. on February 28

MousePlanet Contributor, Entertainment Reporter Todd Pickering attended last week's invited media event previewing Disneyland's new "Magic Happens" Parade and provides the following report and commentary.

Disneyland's newest parade "Magic Happens" will be coming down Main Street, U.S.A., starting February 28, 2020. This new daytime parade will have nine floats from beloved Disney and Pixar films showing "moments of magic" like Miguel from Coco creating the marigold bridge by strumming Ernesto De La Cruz' guitar and Cinderella's pumpkin beginning its transformation into an enchanted coach. The parade music includes classic Disney songs along with two originals: "Magic Happens" and a special song for the Grand Finale. Singer-songwriter Todrick Hall co-composed the energetic musical score and new songs for the parade. As its run begins, the parade will be performed twice a day with school spring breaks coming up, and we think that twice daily shows will probably continue through the summer. For showtimes, check the Disneyland App and Entertainment Guides available at the park gates and kiosks.



Mickey poses in front of the first new float for "Magic Happens" Photo courtesy of Disney.

A Swirl of Magic – Mickey Mouse

Along with his pals Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip n' Dale, Mickey Mouse rides on a float with 300 LED lights shimmering on his giant, magical hat.



The magical wave is going to reveal the wonders of the ocean in this "Moana" inspired float. Concept art courtesy of Disney.

A Wave of Magic – Moana

The will be the first Moana-inspred float for a Disney park, and it boasts a wave inset with LED panels, providing a glimpse into the magic the ocean holds. A second float follows with Maui and Moana's pet pig Pua on a magical piece of islands.

A Bridge to Magic – Coco

Another first in a Disney parade follows with Miguel from Coco. He is accompanied by his Dog Dante, Hector and Imelda on the opposite side of the bridge that is made from 30,000 individual marigolds!



The marigold bridge promises to be breath-taking in the "Coco" float. Concept art courtesy of Disney.

A Magical Forest – Frozen 2

This float shows Anna, Elsa and Olaf exploring the forest protected by Nokk, the mystical water spirit in the shape of a horse. You will also see Sven and Kristoff.



The float for Frozen 2 has many dramatic reveals. Concept art courtesy of Disney.

A Magical Dream – Grand Finale …featuring:

Pumpkin – Cinderella

We get to see the vines slowly turning into wheels while leaves stretch into the stained glass to create the carriage.

The Sword – The Sword and the Stone

Merlin and Archimedes the Owl join Arthur as he pulls the sword from the stone making him King. This is also Arthur's official debut at Disneyland.

The Kiss – The Princess and the Frog

Tiana and Naveen appear amidst a swirl of golden flowers.

The Once Upon a Dream – Sleeping Beauty

Prince Phillip and Aurora dance as Flora, Fauna and Merryweather look on. Aurora's dress promises to be spectacular as it changes from blue to pink in the sunlight as the fairies fight over its proper shade.



The "Sleeping Beauty" float will change color in the sunlight. Concept art courtesy Disney.

The Show Director for the parade is Jordan Peterson, a veteran performer who has appeared in 18 parades between Walt Disney World Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort, and he was most recently Show Director for "Oogie Boogie Bash" at Disney California Adventure. David Duffy is the Creative Director on the show and has been with Disney Live Entertainment for 30 years, including seven years at the Disneyland Resort. They were joined by a team of choreographers, scenic designers, music producers, costumers and makeup artists along with production and technical teams. Concept art for the new parade was first revealed back at D23 Expo last summer.



Mickey poses with the opening team of "Magic Happens" dancers. Photo courtesy of Disney.

At the media event, we were treated to a sneak peek of the first float along with Mickey Mouse himself. He was joined by the dancers that represent "magic makers".

In this contributor's opinion, the costumes are nothing short of amazing. The men all have matching outfits and their choreography is in-sync with tight uniform moves, while the women all have different styles of costumes and their choreography is more individualistic. The lyrics of the opening theme song, "Magic Happens," are printed on two of the costumes to represent the magic of music. Another woman dancer sports a very stiff architectural front piece that limits her movements so the choreography works around the costume with very precise side to side and up and down arm movements.



The costumes in this new parade are nothing short of spectacular. Photo courtesy of Disney.

Seeing all of the elements working together in the costume and choreography truly shows the professionalism of a Disney Parade. While new lands and attractions excite us about the evolution of the parks, parades root us in basic human interaction that is core to the principal of Disney: entertainment. During the media event, David Duffy reminded us that Disneyland parades are a cornerstone of what Walt envisioned in his park from day one, and Disneyland, itself, opened with one. The excitement and energy from everyone involved in this production was palpable and infectious.

Todrick Hall, who began his career as a performer at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, summed up his excitement for composing for this parade by saying, "This is a full circle moment for me. I learned how to dance from watching Disney parades, so the fact that I am getting to create the music that these iconic Disney characters are going to be performing to is pretty much the most epic thing that has happened to me in my life!"



Todrick Hall was hired to co-write the new music for "Magic Happens." Photo courtesy of Disney

For those that want to enjoy a showing of the parade from a reserved viewing area, Plaza Inn is already taking reservations for a dining package that includes one entrée, one drink, and a voucher for admission to the reserved viewing area. The package is $40 for adults and $25 for kids (ages 3 to 9). Reservations are currently availble into April, with some dates in February already sold out. Go to the Disneyland Web Site or the Disneyland App to make reservations.



Plaza Inn is offering a dining package that includes “Magic Happens" reserved viewing. Photo courtesy of Disney.

New merchandise celebrating the new parade will be sold as well. The parade debuts February 28.

Easter Bunny Brunch returns to Catal

Catal restaurant in Downtown Disney is again hosting Brunch with the Easter Bunny.

The event includes family-style breakfast at Catal restaurant in Downtown Disney, which features a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, bottomless mimosas for adults, an apple cider cart for children, and a build-your-own sundae bar. Each child receives a personalized Easter Basket and a stuffed bunny.

Brunch is served between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 and Easter Sunday, April 12.

Tickets are $89 per adult and $39 per child ages 3 to 10. Children 2 and under are free, but must be counted in the party size. Reservations are open online via the Patina Group website.

This and That...

…The Bakery Tour and Grizzly River Run have both reopened at Disney California Adventure.

…Though Disney's calendar seems to indicate the company expects the peak spring break crowds April 5–12, MousePlanet reader Amy, a self-described "Annual passholder forever and mother of Disney employees," tells us that Arizona schools observe spring break March 9-20, and warns they are some of the biggest crowds she's ever seen. Visitors from Utah also flock to the Disneyland Resort for spring break, and the Utah state board of education shows their schools will observe spring break anytime from March 9 through April 17.

…MousePlanet Contributor Todd Pickering also shares a few observations around the parks this week: Mark Twain Riverboat was not running on Monday but the Columbia Sailing Ship was taking on a crew. Over in Disney California Adventure, the back drop in Hollywoodland was under full scaffolding and the Captain America meet and greet was walled up, with the shield placed over by the jet (but he was receiving visitors, and I was told that so were Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel). Half of Mater's Junkyard Jamboree spinning platforms are being replaced, so the attraction is at half capacity. "Avengers Campus" construction remains in full swing, and the crane atop the still unnamed Spider-Man attraction keeps us guessing about its ultimate use.



The Sailing Ship Columbia was the only big boat on the Rivers of America on Presidents' Day. Photo by Todd Pickering.



The backdrop of Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywoodland is being refurbished. Photo by Todd Pickering.



Captain America meets his fans in Hollywood Backlot. Photo by Todd Pickering.



The crane atop the Spider-Man attraction is visible from Mater's Junkyard Jamboree. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Disneyland Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020.

– closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020. King Arthur Carrousel – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after March 22.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after March 22. Sailing Ship Columbia – closed for refurbishment through February 13 .

– closed for refurbishment . Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure Jessie's Critter Carousel – closed for refurbishment February 24 through March 4.

– closed for refurbishment February 24 through March 4. Red Car Trolley – closed for refurbishment until 2020.

– closed for refurbishment until 2020. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, scheduled to open Summer 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking.

– entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Jamba Juice – closed for renovation. Reopening date unknown, but after March 22. All of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a planned fourth Disney hotel. With Disney canceling its hotel project, we're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed.

– building remains closed. ESPN Zone – permits filed to begin renovation, but details are not available. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10. Will reopen in spring 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020

"Magic Happens" parade debuts at Disneyland – February 28.

– February 28. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – February 28 through April 21.

– February 28 through April 21. Disneyland After Dark: PIXAR Nite – Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties.

– Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties. Arizona Spring Break: March 9-20

March 9-20 Peak Spring Break crowds – April 5–12.

– April 5–12. Dapper Day Spring Outing (unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties.

– Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties. Grad Nites – May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

– May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Thursday, August 27. On-sale date unknown. Visit the event website for pricing and details as they are released.

– Thursday, August 27. On-sale date unknown. Visit the event website for pricing and details as they are released. CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, September 13 2020. Registration will open this spring.

– Sunday, September 13 2020. Registration will open this spring. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2–4. More information on the event website.

2021

Coming Soon!

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. 2019 dates: May 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22, 28, 29, and 31; June 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 2/29 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival begins;

"Magic Happens"

parade debuts

at Disneyland Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/1 3/2 3/3 3/4 3/5 3/6 3/7 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/8 3/9 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

