Disneyland Resort Update for March 2 – 8, 2020

News and Views

Magic Happens on Main Street, U.S.A.

Disneyland's new Magic Happens parade debuted last week, with large crowds of annual passholders and cast members on hand to see the first public performances on Friday. The new parade features a soundtrack with two new songs by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall, a former Disney entertainment cast member.

The production features a number of Disney parade firsts. The floats featuring characters from Moana and Coco mark the first time each animated feature has been represented with a parade float. The characters of Maui (Moana) and Arthur (The Sword in the Stone) appear at Disneyland for the first time in this parade.



Sorcerer Mickey is the star of the show in the new Magic Happens parade at Disneyland. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Characters are a big draw of any parade, and this one is packed full of both familiar friends and lesser-seen personalities. Mickey Mouse leads the parade, but this time in his guise as the Sorcerer's Apprentice. Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale accompany Mickey down the parade route, and interact with the audience.

As is the case with each of the parade floats, the Moana unit looks completely different when viewed in the daylight and at night. This float is inset with LED panels on the back and sides, which adds asense of water flowing all around the unit. Maui and Pua ride on a satellite float, while performers invoking the Kakamora follow along. The kids in the audience were especially delighted with Hei Hei, who rides in his own basket down the parade route.

The 36-foot-long Coco unit is a beautifully detailed float, with something to see from every angle. Miguel appears in the Land of the Living at the front of the float, and a long marigold bridge connects to the Land of the Dead at the back, where Hector and Imelda wait. Miguel's dog and spirit guide Dante crosses the bridge, transforming from his dog form to his alebrije form as he goes. The unit is followed by Imelda's alebrije Pepita, an oversized puppet brought to life by five human operators.



Anna heads "Into the Unknown" with Olaf in the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland. Photo by Todd Pickering.

It will likely be several more years before Disney creates a parade without the sisters from Arendelle, and Anna and Elsa are again the stars of their very own float. The Frozen 2 unit is led by the water spirit Nokk, and features the songs "Into the Unknown" and "Let it Go" from the movies. Olaf is seen with Anna, while Sven hangs out on the back of the unit.



The final float in the Magic Happens parade features characters from Sleeping Beauty. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Kristoff follows pushing a cart, and occasionally asks someone from the crowd if they've seen Anna. Since the parade break takes place behind this unit, Kristoff has the time to play around, and provides a nice diversion during the lull in the procession.

The finale begins with a procession of magical duos, including the Blue Fairy and Pinocchio, Tinker Bell and Peter Pan, Aladdin and the Genie. These characters interact with the crowd, and lead the way for a series of small units featuring a single story. Cinderella is depicted in mid-transformation in her pumpkin coach, followed by Merlin and Arthur, as the latter tries to pull the sword from the stone.

The Princess and the Frog unit is enchanting by day but even more beautiful at night, with Tiana and Naveen together under a willow.

The final float is the Sleeping Beauty unit, with Flora, Fauna and Merryweather on the front. Princess Aurora rides atop the float in a gown that shimmers in shades of blue and pink as she twirls. This is the tallest unit in the parade, towering almost 30 feet above Main Street.

The parade is currently scheduled twice per day, with performances at 3:30 and 6:00 p.m.



Magic Happens parade at Disneyland – Full opening night performance. MousePlanet video.

Magic Happens dining package

One way to see Disneyland's newest parade is to book the Magic Happens dining package at the Plaza Inn. The package includes lunch at the Plaza Inn and a voucher which grants admission to a reserved viewing area where you can watch the second parade performance of the day.

For adults, the entree is a sampler of Plaza Inn dishes, including slow cooked short rib with chimichurri, chicken thigh fried to a golden brown, pesto-infused mashed potatoes, roasted seasonal vegetables and corn relish. The meal also includes a beverage, and a Sorcerer Mickey bundt cake for dessert.



The Magic Happens dining package includes an entree, dessert, drink and reserved viewing for the new parade. Photo © Disney.

The kids meal includes fried chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, corn relish and your choice of GoGo Squeeze Applesauce or baby carrots and dessert. A beverage is also included, and vegetarian options are available for both the adult and child meals.

The Magic Happens dining package is served between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. The cost is $40 per adult and $25 for children ages 3-9. Tax not included. Annual passholders can apply their usual dining discount to this meal. Book online, through the Disneyland app, or call the Disney Dine Line at (714) 781-3463. A credit card guarantee is required to book a reservation, and there is a $10 fee if you do not keep your reservation.

The viewing area for the parade may vary, but is usually on Main Street. Disney notes that all viewing areas are standing only, though accommodations will be made for Guests with disabilities. Seating is first-come, first-serve, so we recommend that you arrive at the viewing area as early as allowed to get a good spot. If you arrive too close to the performance, you'll be in the third row and trying to peer over the heads of the folks in front of you.

One final note: the parade can be canceled due to inclement weather, so keep an eye on the forecast. If you've booked this package and it looks like it may rain on your parade, talk with the restaurant before you dine to ask about rescheduling your reservation. If the parade is canceled after your meal, you will not receive any form of rain check or refund.

2020 Food & Wine Festival highlights

If you're craving something new from the 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, you don't have far to look. 80% of the entrées are brand new to the event this year, as are all of the desserts, all of the cocktails and all of the non-alcoholic drinks. While this change may disappoint those who were looking forward to tasting their favorite dishes again (the Meyer lemon macaron... the tenderloin slider with chimichurri...), the menu updates keep people coming back for more.



The Festival Marketplace kiosks boast new signs for 2020, some with animated effects. Photo by Todd Pickering.

The fifth annual Festival runs for eight weeks, from February 28 through April 21. There 13 Festival Marketplace locations in 2020, down one from 2019. There is an increased focus on storytelling in this festival, with new signs atop the Marketplace kiosks, and Instagram-worthy murals on their sides. The Marketplace kiosk that always seemed so out of place by itself in Hollywood Land was replaced with a Chef Goofy meet-and-greet, adjacent to an expanded craft area for junior chefs.



Some of the Marketplace kiosks have new murals on the side, perfect for a selfie or Instagram snap. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

We had the opportunity to sample a number of dishes from the Festival this weekend, and shared photos and impressions on our Instagram feed. For our taste, the highlights included the poke-style watermelon with cucumber from One in a Melon, the grilled shrimp tacos on a jicama "tortilla" from Peppers Cali-ente, and the mini chicken chimis from Off the Cob.

We wanted to sample the "Brunch Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich with Mimosa-inspired Slaw and OJ Bubbles" from the new Golden Dreams booth, but it was sold out each time we tried to order. This was a common situation during opening weekend, with some of the most popular food items selling faster than the kitchens could cook.



These pepperoni pizza egg rolls are one of the few returning menu items at the 2020 Food and Wine Festival. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

To help keep lines moving, Disney encourages visitors to find the Marketplace with the shortest line and order all of their food from that one register. From there, you can take your receipt to the other kiosks and pick up your food as you're ready to eat it. In theory this is a great idea - pay once, and nibble your way through the Festival without standing in line each time. In practice, it doesn't work that well. During opening weekend, we found that either a food item we wanted was "restricted," and could not be ordered at a different kiosk, or we would order an item and find it had sold out by the time we went to pick it up. This did not save time or frustration, though it might get better as the festival goes on.

After testing mobile ordering at the Marketplace kiosks during the Lunar New Year festival, Disney decided the offering wasn't ready to expand to the much larger Food & Wine Festival. Part of the reason given is the lack of integration with the Sip & Savor pass, which is so popular with festival-goers. Disney hopes to be able to integrate the pass with the mobile order app, and make that service available at upcoming events.



These BBQ brisket-topped fries are available at the Paradise Garden Grill in a tasting portion (shown) or an entree portion. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Asked why the popular Sweet Sundays events are not being offered in 2020, Disney California Adventure general manager Gary Maggetti said the focus for this year was to add more no-charge, family-friendly events, and have fewer upcharge ticketed events. The 2020 lineup includes 16 complimentary live culinary demonstrations featuring a mix of celebrity chefs and chefs from Disneyland Resort restaurants. Celebrity chef appearances include Richard Blais, David Burtka, Wing Lam and Jamie Gwen.

Maggetti says the new Disney Culinary Adventure Tour looks to be extremely popular, and at press time two of the 14 tour dates had already sold out. From the Disney website, the 90-minute tour "includes a backstage visit to our Special Events Kitchen, where a guest chef demystifies the process of planning the Festival’s delectable dishes, unique offerings and Marketplace Kiosks year after year. Plus, attendees will be able to participate in a hands-on cooking demonstration and challenge filled with culinary fun, savory tastes and mouthwatering triumph!"

The Disney Culinary Adventure Tour is offered only on Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 4 through April 16. The cost is $99 per person, plus tax. Attendees must be age 12 and older, and minors must be accompanied by a registered adult attendee. Since the tour will enter kitchen areas, attendees must wear slip-resistant, closed-toe shoes.

Make the most of the Sip & Savor Pass

Back for 2020 is the Sip and Savor pass, in versions for both the general public as well as Disneyland Resort annual passholders. The pass provides eight tasting portions of selected food and beverage items from the 13 Festival Marketplaces, plus the Paradise Garden Grill and a few participating outdoor vending carts.

The "Sip and Savor Pass" is $56 to the general public (average $7.00 per dish), and $51 to Disneyland Resort annual passholders (average $6.38 per dish). Because sales tax is not applied to the price of the Sip and Savor Pass, but is to the food items, you also get an 8 percent advantage when you use the pass because you aren't paying sales tax. The passport itself is a plastic credential with eight snap-off tabs, strung on a lanyard. Passholders receive a special lanyard for their pass, and, while supplies last, a special Annual Passholder car magnet.

A special note about the Paradise Garden Grill: The restaurant menu signs picture and give the price for the full-size portion of the Festival entrées, but customers who redeem a Sip and Savor tab receive a tasting-size portion of each dish. This is clearly disclosed in several places, but some customers seem surprised when their dish isn't as large as the full-size entree the person next to them receives.

If you are an annual passholder and use all eight tabs to purchase one each of the eight most expensive items at the Festival, at best you save $14.50 (plus tax) compared to paying cash. You "save" every time you use a tab for an item that sells for $7 or more, but every $6 dessert or non-alcoholic beverage you buy with a tab eats into that savings. And while several outdoor vending carts accept the Sip and Savor pass for their special Festival offerings, you're better off paying cash and saving a tab for a pricier item elsewhere.

When the Sip & Savor pass debuted in 2016, we deemed it a waste of money, but the offer has gotten a bit better over the years. For 2020, our advice is again to decide what dishes you're interested in trying, then crunch the numbers to decide if this is a good deal for you. To get the most value from the pass, you need to be prepared to pay separately for less-expensive items, which will raise your overall spending. The Sip and Savor Pass is valid for the entire festival, so you can return each weekend to try new dishes and use up the tabs.

For 2020, you can purchase the pass at the following locations:

Seaside Souvenirs

Elias & Co.

Kingswell Camera Shop

Rushin' River Outfitters

The Studio Store in Hollywood Land

Every Festival Marketplace Kiosk

Indiana Jones 25th anniversary

March 3 marks the 25th anniversary of the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction at Disneyland, and the Resort will commemorate the occasion with souvenirs, food offerings, and a special opportunity for annual passholders.

Over the weekend, Disney released an Indiana Jones Adventure Funko POP figurine at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The figure is not yet available on the Shop Disney website, but will likely be in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, look for a new Indiana Jones t-shirt at the Adventureland Bazaar.

From March 3 to 8, the Tropical Hideaway and Bengal Barbecue will offer special menu items for the 25th anniversary, including a chocolate-loaded Dole Whip and a BBQ rib bowl with Cantonese sauce.

On March 4 and 5, Disneyland annual passholders can ride the Indiana Jones Adventure for an extra hour after the park closes. To participate, passholders must check in at the Star Wars Launch Bay starting at 6:30 p.m. and show their valid AP to receive a wristband.

MousePlanet's Todd Pickering happened into a soft-opening preview of the Indiana Jones Adventure in 1995, and shared his memories last week in Flashback: the Opening of Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye.

Jamba reopens in Downtown Disney

Jamba has reopened in Downtown Disney with a new name and new look. In addition to the smoothies the chain formerly known as Jamba Juice is best known for, the expanded menu includes bowls, sandwiches, flatbread, and wraps.

The shop now offers mobile order through their Jamba app (available for iPhones and through Google Play), which allows customers to order their meal in advance and pick it up at a dedicated window inside the store. The two Downtown Disney Starbucks locations also offer this service, and it's a real time-saver for hotel guests looking to get a jump start on their day.

This and That...

...Disney has filed a permit to refurbish the blacksmith shop on Tom Sawyer Island.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020.

– closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020. King Arthur Carrousel – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after April 12.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after April 12. Indiana Jones Adventure – closes for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure Jessie's Critter Carousel – closed for refurbishment February 24 through March 4.

– closed for refurbishment February 24 through March 4. Red Car Trolley – closed for refurbishment until 2020.

– closed for refurbishment until 2020. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, scheduled to open Summer 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. All of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a planned fourth Disney hotel. With Disney canceling its hotel project, we're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed.

– building remains closed. ESPN Zone – building is being used as a temporary space for the Disney Performing Arts program. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10. Will reopen in spring 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020

"Magic Happens" parade debuts at Disneyland – February 28.

– February 28. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – February 28 through April 21.

– February 28 through April 21. Disneyland After Dark: PIXAR Nite – Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties.

– Thursday, March 5. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties. Arizona Spring Break – March 9–20

– March 9–20 Peak Spring Break crowds – April 5–12.

– April 5–12. Dapper Day Spring Outing (unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties.

– Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties. Grad Nites – May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

– May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. Disney Channel Fan Fest – May 9, 2020

– May 9, 2020 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Thursday, August 27. The event is sold out.

– Thursday, August 27. The event is sold out. CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, September 13 2020. Registration will open this spring.

– Sunday, September 13 2020. Registration will open this spring. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2–4. More information on the event website.

2021

Coming Soon!

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. 2019 dates: May 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22, 28, 29, and 31; June 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

3/1 3/2 3/3 3/4 3/5 3/6 3/7 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 9a-9p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 9a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 9a-8p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/8 3/9 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 4/2 4/3 4/4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 4/5 4/6 4/7 4/8 4/9 4/10 4/11 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

