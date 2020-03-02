Disneyland Resort Update for March 9 – 15, 2020

News and Views

Disney addresses COVID-19 concerns

As worry grows about the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, Disney last week released a statement from Dr. Pamela Hymel, Chief Medical Officer of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, concerning measures the company is taking in light of the situation. The statement says, in part,

"As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our cast, guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, are welcoming guests as usual and we continue to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies."

While Disneyland officials did not respond directly to a request for comment from MousePlanet, the company published a new FAQ specifically about coronavirus preparations at the resort, and a second page about sanitation practices at the theme parks. These practices include the addition of hand sanitizer stations around the Disneyland Resort, with the locations now listed on the Disneyland website and in the Disneyland smartphone app.

This is not the first time Disneyland has needed to field concerns about a possible outbreak in the theme parks. In 2014–2015, a multi-state outbreak of measles was linked to the Disneyland Resort. In October 2019, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned that a person with an infectious case of measles had also visited Disneyland that month.

At press time, the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) reported only one confirmed and three suspected cases of coronavirus in Orange County, and the City of Anaheim states there are no known active cases of the virus in the city. The HCA says they are "not recommending canceling or avoiding social outings or public events."

While there are no specific concerns about coronavirus at the Disneyland Resort, there are signs that it's not all business as usual. Just last week, the Natural Products Expo, one of the largest trade shows hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center each year, abruptly canceled its 2020 event just a day before it was to have opened. While many vendors and attendees skipped the trip to Anaheim entirely, others spent their unexpected free time in the parks. But right now one key indicator of how busy it is on any given day is how quickly visitors snap up the available boarding groups for the new Rise of the Resistance attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. All boarding group spots have usually filled within just a few minutes of the park opening time each day ever since the ride first opened at the Disneyland Resort in January. But this past Thursday, boarding groups were still available an unheard-of four hours after Disneyland opened.

While the domestic Disney theme parks remain open, both Disney Shanghai Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort are closed indefinitely due to the virus, and Tokyo Disney Resort is currently scheduled to remain closed at least through March 15.

The cruise ship industry has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with several ships currently in quarantine or subject to no-sail orders due to the spread of the virus among passengers and crew. On Sunday, the U.S. State Department issued a strong advisory saying, "U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship." Several major carriers, including Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line have amended their cancellation policies to let travelers change or cancel their trips on as little as 24-hours notice. Disney Cruise Line followed suit last week, announcing a temporary cancellation policy update, offering 100% cruise credit to be used for a future sailing if passengers decide to cancel certain itineraries.

Additionally, Disney Cruise Line has implemented new health screening measures at embarkation, including taking the temperature of every passenger before boarding. The company is also prohibiting passengers and crew from boarding if they have " traveled from, to or through China, including Hong Kong and Macau, South Korea, Italy, Iran or Japan, within 14 days of departure," or have "been in contact with someone from these areas." You are also denied boarding if you have taken a connecting flights in these locations, "helped care for someone suspected of having or diagnosed with the coronavirus," or are "currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure."

Over the past two weeks we've had several readers ask if we think it's still safe to visit the Disney theme parks, or take a Disney Cruise. This is the point where we have to say, "Look folks, we're bloggers, not doctors." You are the best judge of what's safe and appropriate for yourself and your family, given the specific and unique factors of age, health, underlying medical conditions, etc. in your travel party. If you come, wash your hands, don't touch your face, cover your cough, and keep your kids from licking the handrails. If you decide to stay home, please don't buy all the bottled water and toilet paper from Costco.

Either way, promise that you'll go get your medical information from actual medical professionals, and we'll promise to keep sharing our opinions about new theme park rides, posting videos of new parades, and sampling fancy baked goods.

Orange County Restaurant Week March 8-14

The 12th annual Orange County Restaurant Week runs through Saturday March 14, and five Disneyland Resort restaurants have created menu specials for the occasion.

In Downtown Disney, three Patina Group restaurants have $25 prix-fix lunch offerings, which include an appetizer, entree and dessert. Let's dig into the special offerings, with descriptions provided by the Patina Group.

At Naples Ristorante, start with a choice between Arugula Salad (roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella perline and Italian dressing) and Bruschetta (tomato, roasted mushrooms and Parmesan cheese). Then choose between Cheese Ravioli (fresh tomato, garlic and basil) and Rigatoni di Mais (sausage ragout) for the entree course. End on a sweet note with a choice of traditional Tiramisu or Cannolo Siciliano.



Naples Ristorante offers a choice of cheese ravioli or spicy sausage rigatoni or their Orange County Restaurant Week menu. Photo courtesy Patina Group.

Tortilla Jo's serves a three-course Mexican feast with the choice between Ceviche de Huachinango (red snapper fillet, fresh lime juice, passion fruit habanero sauce, sliced red onion, cherry tomato, diced mango, watermelon, jicama, avocado,and micro cilantro) or Mixed Green Salad with Jalapeno Vinaigrette (mixed greens, grapes, strawberries, goat cheese, candied almonds and jalapeno vinaigrette) to start. Entrees include Tacos Dorados de Pescado (crispy cod, pico de gallo, lettuce and Cotija cheese) and Quesadilla de Flor (yellow corn masa, zucchini blossom, Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and Chile de arbol salsa). For dessert, guests can finish off their meals with Chongos Zamoranos (soft sweetened cheese, cinnamon and fresh berries).

The Uva Bar offers both a $25 prix-fix lunch or a a three-course dinner for $30. For lunch, appetizers include Corn Arepas (fried corn cakes topped with pulled pork, guacamole, cilantro and red onion) or a Trio of Dips (hummus, baba ghanoush, mouhammara and warm pita bread). Guests have the entree choice of either a Carne Asada Burger (spice and citrus marinated Angus beef, fire-grilled onions, white cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, avocado cilantro aioli and served with garlic fries) or a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (crispy fried chicken, Nashville rub, dill pickle, coleslaw, garlic aioli and served with sweet potato fries). Lunch concludes with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Cups for dessert.



For dinner, guests can choose between the Trio of Dips or Pear and Cranberry Salad (Mixed greens, pear, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese and white balsamic vinaigrette). Entrees include an All-American Burger (Certified Angus Beef, Applewood smoke bacon, onion string, cheddar, BBQ sauce and served with garlic fries) and Blackened Salmon (tabbouleh cous cous salad, tzatziki sauce and chimichurri. The meal is finished off with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Cups.

For a more upscale dinner, Catal Restaurant has a three-course prix-fix menu for $50. The meal starts with a choice between the restaurants signature Manchego Salad (wild arugula, Spanish Manchego cheese, tart apple, Medjool dates, and candied walnuts) or Ahi Bruschetta (blackened pacific ahi, Mediterranean salsa, avocado, sriracha, balsamic reduction, and crostini). Entrees of Hanger Steak (roasted mushrooms, asparagus, garlic herb butter and fried onion ring) and Traditional Paella (mussels, shrimp, clams, roasted chicken, chorizo de Bilbao, saffron bomba rice and peas) are available for Restaurant Week participants to order. Those with a sweet tooth can finish off their meal with desserts such as the Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake (Macerated berries, dark chocolate tuile) or Creme Brulee (fresh raspberries).



The Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake is one of the dessert options at Catal Restaurant during Orange County Restaurant Week. Photo courtesy Patina Group.

Steakhouse 55 also serves up a three-course prix-fix menu for $50 this week, with a choice of three different appetizers and three entrees, with a seasonal dessert. Start with Chilled Tiger Prawns (Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce), a Tomato-Coconut Bisque (Sourdough Garlic Crostini, Basil-Arugula Pesto and Chili Oil), or the Baby Iceberg Wedge Salad (Gorgonzola Dolce, Lemon Gremolata, Nueske's Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing.) For the entree, select Roasted Mary's Half Chicken (Spiced Broccolini, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Lemon Thyme Jus), Slow Roasted 10oz Prime Rib 10oz (Rosemary Mashed Potatoes, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream), or Sustainable Fish Offering with Seasonal Accompaniments. Dessert is a Chocolate Pot De Creme

(Manjari Chocolate Ganache, Seasonal Berries, Chantilly Cream)

The Orange County Restaurant Week tag line says, "The only thing to make is reservations!" Click the links above to view the menu for each restaurant, and to make reservations.

While not an Orange County Restaurant Week special, if you visit the Uva Bar & Cafe this month you can also sample the March Burger of the Month, the Corned Beef and Cabbage Burger. A certified Angus Beef patty is piled with corned beef, bacon-braised cabbage, crispy sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and dijon mustard, and served with house-made salt and vinegar chips for $20.



The March Burger of the Month at the Uva Bar & Cafe is themed to St. Patrick's Day. Photo courtesy Patina Group.

Time to make Easter reservations

Three Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants will host all-day buffets on Easter Sunday, April 12, with Disney characters appearing throughout the meal.

Storytellers Cafe at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel – brunch buffet served from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and dinner buffet served until 10:00 p.m.

PCH Grill at the Paradise Pier hotel – brunch buffet served from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and dinner served until 9:00 p.m.

Goofy's Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel – brunch buffet served from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and dinner served until 9:00 p.m.

You can also splurge on the $125-per-person Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at the Napa Rose restaurant at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel.

Reservations are still available for all of these options via the Disneyland website, or by calling (714) 781-3463.



The Easter Bunny makes a rare appearance on Main Street, U.S.A. MousePlanet file photo.

Another option is the Brunch with the Easter Bunny at Catal restaurant in Downtown Disney. The family-style breakfast features a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, bottomless mimosas for adults, an apple cider cart for children, and a build-your-own sundae bar. Each child receives a personalized Easter Basket and a stuffed bunny.

Brunch is served between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 and Easter Sunday, April 12. Tickets are $89 per adult and $39 per child ages 3 to 10. Children 2 and under are free, but must be counted in the party size. Reservations are open online via the Patina Group website.

Disneyland Hotel refurbishment

We forgot to mention this when the project began last month, but the Disneyland Hotel is currently refurbishing a block of guest rooms. In a notice posted to the website, the hotel states, " Guests may see and hear construction in various areas, but to minimize disruptions, work with the highest noise potential will occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m." Disney assures visitors that all hotel amenities will remain available during the work, including shopping, dining and pools.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in Fall, 2020, but by then we expect Disney to have broken ground on the new Disney Vacation Club tower on the Disneyland Hotel property, meaning a continuation of the construction noise for the duration of that project.



Disneyland Hotel guest rooms will be refurbished over the next several months. MousePlanet file photo.

This and That...

...The Arizona Spring break season starts this week, which may be the reason that TouringPlans.com lists this Monday and Tuesday as potential 10/10 attendance days - their highest projection.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020.

– closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, expected Spring 2020. King Arthur Carrousel – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after April 12.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown, but after April 12. Indiana Jones Adventure – closes for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure Red Car Trolley – closed for refurbishment until 2020.

– closed for refurbishment until 2020. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, scheduled to open Summer 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. All of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a planned fourth Disney hotel. With Disney canceling its hotel project, we're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed.

– building remains closed. ESPN Zone – building is being used as a temporary space for the Disney Performing Arts program. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10. Will reopen in spring 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

– concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released. Guest room refurbishment – now through Fall 2020. Disney says work with the highest noise potential will occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. All shopping, dining and pools will remain open.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – February 28 through April 21.

– February 28 through April 21. Arizona Spring Break – March 9–20

– March 9–20 Peak Spring Break crowds – April 5–12.

– April 5–12. Dapper Day Spring Outing (unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Sunday, April 19. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties.

– Thursday, April 30. Visit the event website for details and to purchase tickets for these after-hours parties. Grad Nites – May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

– May 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 26, 27, 29, and 30; June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. Disney Channel Fan Fest – May 9, 2020

– May 9, 2020 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Thursday, August 27. The event is sold out.

– Thursday, August 27. The event is sold out. CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, September 13 2020. Registration will open this spring.

– Sunday, September 13 2020. Registration will open this spring. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2–4. More information on the event website.

2021

Coming Soon!

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. 2019 dates: May 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22, 28, 29, and 31; June 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

3/8 3/9 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 1 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 4/2 4/3 4/4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-11p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

None Flex Pass:

Good to Go DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival 4/5 4/6 4/7 4/8 4/9 4/10 4/11 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DL Hours: 8a-12a

Early Entry: EMH/MM AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None AP Blockouts:

SL/SC Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: EMH



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only DCA Hours: 8a-10p

Early Entry: None



AP Blockouts:

SL/SC/DX Flex Pass:

Reservation only Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival Resort Events:

Food & Wine Festival

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

