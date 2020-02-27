Springing Into Easter Time at Disneyland Resort

Bunny butt cake pops and baby chick gourmet apples mean one thing—spring has arrived at Disneyland Resort. OK, the baby ducks and bright flowering trees on Main Street USA also mark the seasonal turn, but, come on, bunny butt krispy treats and cake pops?! It's on! Aside from the array of new seasonal eats (more later), the Disneyland Resort offers up an spring basketful of activities for guests, featuring the popular Easter festivities.

EASTER EGG-STRAVAGANZA

One of spring's highlights is Disneyland Resort's version of an Easter Egg hunt—Easter Egg-stravaganza—but with a twist. Jumbo character eggs are hidden throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks, and the Downtown Disney District. Maps and coordinating sticker sets are available for purchase at select locations where you can purchase one, two, or all three map sets, then set off to find the eggs. Once you've completed your map, redeem it for a collectible character egg with a hidden surprise inside. The three maps differ from each other, but not the collectible eggs and prizes. You can also just purchase the map kits and surprise egg together-no return trip necessary. This is an egg-cellent event for the entire family! Map sets can be purchased at Showcase Plaza in Disneyland Park, Elias & Co. in Disney California Adventure Park, and at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. The event typically kicks off two weeks prior to Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12 this year. (Note: As that the park is closed until the end of March, expect dates to shift this year)

EASTER EGG HUNT

Young guests residing at the Disneyland Hotel are invited to participate in an egg-citing Easter Egg hunt near the Adventure Lawn (where the gazebo is located). Kids can hop to locate hidden treasures between 8-11 am but spots fill quickly so register with the Hotel Guest Services ASAP. (Subject to change.)

EASTER BUNNY

There are two options if you have your heart set on meeting the Easter Bunny while visiting Disneyland Resort—at Disneyland Park or at Catal Restaurant.

Disneyland Park

Decked out in his Sunday best and top hat, the Easter Bunny makes his appearance on Main Street U.S.A. about a week prior to Easter Sunday. Check with the current entertainment guide for exact times and locations or stop at a Guest Service kiosk to inquire.

Catal Restaurant Easter Bunny Brunch

Your family will love this egg-hilarating holiday event at Catal Restaurant in Downtown Disney. Not only will you savor some scrumptious brunch fare, but your kiddos can meet the Easter Bunny! Events also include crafts, stuffing an Easter Bunny plush, and younger guests receive an Easter basket! The delectable breakfast brunch, which includes chicken-n-waffles, bacon, eggs, and unlimited mimosas (adults only), is offered both Easter weekend days (April 11 and 12) and is a ticketed event. Visit the Patina Group website to purchase your tickets but hop to it as they are selling quickly.

MORE CHARACTER MEET-N-GREETS

If a meet-up with the Easter Bunny eludes you this spring season, no need to worry. You can find your own springtime friends.

Ducklings

Those adorable little quackers mentioned above, actually are so popular, they have their own Instagram Account—@DucksofDisneyland! You'll find them easily enough around the Hub ("Partners" statue at the end of Main Street U.S.A.).



Cast Members help direct crowd control around the babies so they can get around safely. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

Bunnies and Rabbits

Be sure to be on the lookout for Disney's famous long-eared characters. Although never a guarantee, special VIP bunnies have made rare appearances on Easter Sunday. Rabbit (Winnie the Pooh), White Rabbit and March Hare, Thumper, Brer Rabbit, and Roger Rabbit all call Disneyland Park home. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Judy Hopps both greet guests in Disney California Adventure. Be sure to check entertainment guides for updated scheduled appearances.

SPRINGTIME TREATS

In addition to the sweet confections available during spring, some of the Resort hotels offer specialty Easter menus.

Sweet Snacks

Look for the bunny butt and Easter chick themed treats at Candy Kitchen and Pooh Corner in Disneyland Park; Trolley Treats and Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff in Disney California Adventure Park; and at Marceline's Confectionery in Downtown Disney District. Annual Passholder discounts apply.

Disneyland's famous hand-made chocolate Easter Eggs in vanilla nut, chocolate cream, chocolate nut, black walnut, and peanut butter are quick to sell, so visit the Candy Palace to pick up yours.

Visit Jolly Holiday Bakery and Cafe for carrot cakes and more Easter and springtime treats.



Save time at Jolly Holiday Bakery and Cafe by utilizing the mobile ordering feature on your Disneyland Resort app. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

Easter Brunches

Three Disneyland Resort Hotel locations will host Easter buffets all day as favorite Disney characters visit throughout the meal.

Storyteller's Cafe at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa

Disney's PCH Grill at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel

Goofy's Kitchen at Disneyland Hotel

Visit the Disneyland Resort website or call 714-781-3463.

Easter Classic Tea

A few years ago, Disneyland Hotel's Steakhouse 55 debuted an afternoon tea hour. The traditional tea menu consists of scones, finger sandwiches, and a plethora of tea varieties served either hot or cold. In addition to this option, the Resort offers several themed tea parties, one of which is Easter. Look for specialty Easter themed items such as mini carrot cakes, and egg salad sandwiches. The children's menu features similar items but sandwiches are cut in the shape of a bunny head. Juices, milk, and hot chocolate are available for smaller guests.



Choose from the classic, premium, or children's menu option. The premium option includes sparkling wine and a take home truffle. Photo by Lisa Stiglic.

MERCHANDISE

Easter isn't traditionally a merchandise driven holiday like Halloween or Christmas which means not a lot of options at the Resort. Expect the typical Easter plush, a special edition pin, Mickey and Minnie ears, and some apparel, such as Spirit Jerseys and T-shirts.

TIPS

Remember to pack your patience along with a rain jacket and your phone charger. You'll want to have a charged phone to take photos of those duckies and, possibly, some rare bunny sightings. Speaking of bunnies, make sure to skip over to your nearest candy merchandise shop for that bunny butt cake pop! Hoppy Easter!