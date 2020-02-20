Walt Disney Company Operational Responses to COVID-19

Walt Disney Company responds to COVID-19

MousePlanet's Last Update: March 13, 2020 at 6:20 p.m. EDT/3:20 p.m. PDT

The Walt Disney Company took the lead among entertainment companies on Thursday, announcing an unprecedented series of operational changes in response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. By mid-March, 2020, Disney Parks around the word will be closed, new Disney Cruise Line sailings and Adventures by Disney trips will be halted, and even the theatrical release of the live action film Mulan has been postponed.

MousePlanet will keep this post updated with information and changes as we learn about them, and offer tips and suggestions for readers dealing with a change in their plans.

Walt Disney World Resort, Florida

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Walt Disney World Resort nor in Orange or Osceola counties in Florida. Local news, including WESH-2, reports that six firefighters with the Reedy Creek Improvement District (the Disney property governmental unit) have self-quarantined after they attended a conference of Emergency Medical Services responders in the Tampa, Florida area,, in which a person who tested positive for the coronavirus was present. A seventh firefighter from the District is also self-quarantining after traveling to the a pandemic area.

Official information is posted at: disneyworld.disney.go.com/travel-information/

Theme Parks Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom will be closed March 16 through the end of the month. Water Parks Disney's Typhoon Lagoon has been closed for its annual Seasonal Refurbishment since early this year, and will remain closed for the rest of the month. Disney's Blizzard Beach will also be closed starting March 16 through the end of the month. Tickets & Annual Passes According to the official post: Unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days, or date-specific theme park tickets with a valid use period during the period March 12, 2020 through March 31, 2020 will automatically be extended to use any date through December 15, 2020. If you are unable to visit by December 15, 2020 you may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date. Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets may be used through July 31, 2020. Guests who have purchased tickets for Disney After Hours, Disney Villains After Hours and Disney Early Morning Magic from March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020 will be automatically refunded. Walt Disney World annual passes will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed, March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020. Disney Springs Disney Springs remains open until further notice. Raglan Road's Mighty St. Patrick's Festival continues, as scheduled, March 13-17. Details on RaglanRoad.com. Jaleo's Paella Block Party scheduled for March 21 has been postponed. "Drawn to Life" by Disney & Cirque Du Soleil is scheduled to begin previews on March 20. As of this posting, no schedule changes have been announced, but keep an eye on CirqueDuSoleil.com/drawn-to-life. For other operational and venue information, Disney Springs website is: DisneySprings.com. Hotels Until further notice, Disney Resort hotels will remain open. According to the official post: Guests who have not checked in for stays between March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020 may modify or cancel their Disney Resort room reservation or Walt Disney Travel Company package up to their original check-in date. If no action is taken, Disney will automatically process a refund to the original form of payment within seven days of the original check-in date. If you did not book through Disney directly, please contact your travel professional. For stays after the parks re-open, Disney also says it will waive all Disney imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in through June 30, 2020. Dining & Other Experiences Pre-paid dining and experience reservations (like Droid Depot) will be automatically refunded if scheduled between March 16 and March 31, 2020. Guests with dining reservations guaranteed by a credit card will not be charged cancellation or no-show fees during park closure. All Fastpass+ reservations for March 16 to 13 will be automatically cancelled.

Disneyland Resort, California

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Disneyland Resort, but the Resort is heeding guidance from the state of California that gatherings with more than 250 people be cancelled.

Disney Parks Blog announced that Disneyland Resort will donate excess food during the Resort's temporary closure to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

Official information is posted at disneyland.disney.go.com/travel-information/

Theme parks Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be closed March 14 through 31, 2020. Hotels The Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel, and Grand Californian Hotel will remain open through checkout time Monday, March 16. Guests who have questions about or need to reschedule their vacations can call (714) 520-5050. Downtown Disney The shops and restaurants of Downtown Disney will remain open at this time.

Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club has added notifications to member dashboards with an advisory. One notification addresses ticket information like those notices issued by Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disney Cruise Line. It is posted at: disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/travel-information/.

The other Notification says that Select Member Magic events are cancelled through March 31, 2020. It is posted here: disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/member-events-temporary-cancellation//. Listed events include the DVC Member Soarin' Tour on both coasts, DVC Member Fireworks Cruise and DVC Lounge at Walt Disney World, and, in California, the Fitness in the Park, Neighborhood Power Walk, Beverage Tastings at Napa Rose, and Member Night at Splitsville.

An email to Members from Terri Schultz, Senior Vice President of DVC, says that Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Ko Olina, Hawai'i, as well as Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort and Disney's Vero Beach Resort, remain open at this time. Should Members decide to cancel an impacted Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort stay – by phone or online, vacation points used for that resort reservation will be returned to your current use year, meaning they will not be placed in a holding account or forfeited. Similarly, cancelling an impacted Disney Collection reservation will return those reservation points to you immediately for your future use as reservation points.

Disney Cruise Line

Official information is posted at disneycruise.disney.go.com/guest-services/advisory/

Disney Cruise Line has decided to suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will offer passengers affected by this decision a future cruise credit or a full refund, the details of which will be provided directly to the passenger or their travel agent. Given the higher than normal call volume at the call center, Disney ask that affected passengers or their travel agent wait to contact Disney until after they receive an email from the company.

Impacted sailings: