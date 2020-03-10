Walt Disney World Resort Update for March 17 - 23, 2020

Writer's note: It's an unprecedented St. Patrick's Day, isn't it?



For this week's cover photo, I chose The Tree of Life for, hopefully, obvious reasons. File Photo from March 6, 2020, by Alan S. Dalinka.

As I write this week's Update, every Disney Park around the world is temporarily closed along with a whole lot of other places where people gather in number in the name of "social distancing" to try to stem the spread of the potentially deadly novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19.. The only Disney Resorts on the planet that have not (yet?) announced temporary closure are located on islands just about as far apart from one another as two places can be in America: Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai'i, in the Pacific Ocean, and Disney's Hilton Head Resort in the Atlantic Ocean along the South Carolina coastline.

As Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix wrote in last week's Disneyland Resort Update, and I did in my Writer's Note last week, here at MousePlanet, "we're bloggers, not doctors." Our specialty is covering the parks and resorts under "normal" circumstances, and explaining what has changed or will change based upon official information and reliable sources. Well, by now, you know a lot has changed, and we do not know what the future or "new normal" will bring.

My own view is that by closing Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney is heeding the call of those that believe the best chances to protect the greatest number of people is to limit person-to-person contact opportunities where the virus can spread. From my own personal experience visiting the parks very often over the past five years (since I moved to Central Florida), pretty regularly for the fifteen years before that (since I became a Disney Vacation Club Member and, in many of those years, a Passholder), and, occasionally, for the nearly thirty years before that (back to my first visit to Walt Disney World in 1972), is that it is possible to catch and share illnesses there, just like in workplaces, stadiums, restaurants, and anywhere humans gather. And though, statistically so far, most of those that have become infected by COVID-19 suffer but minor physical illness, this virus is previously unknown in humans, we have no individual immunity or vaccination, and the virus is much more deadly in the weakest our fellow planet-dwellers. My view—and I would hope the view shared by most people notwithstanding the irrational toilet paper panic-buying and the bad actors we see shamed on social media (along with those we do not see)—is that the stronger members of the community should not purposely expose the weaker to greater health risks.

In the end, as Adrienne wrote last week and I repeated, "You are the best judge of what's safe and appropriate for yourself and your family, given the specific and unique factors of age, health, underlying medical conditions, etc. in your travel party." But, at the same time, think about those around you. In good times, we all know how much we hate the theme park guest that hoists their child up on their shoulders to improve one kid's view at the expense of everyone behind. This is kind of like that only the consequences are more than just viewing some entertainment.

I have not visited Walt Disney World since last week's Update. I planned to attend the Raglan Road's media preview of Mighty St. Patrick's Day Festival last Friday, and an Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival invited media family day on Saturday, but, alas, both were cancelled. Family and other personal obligations otherwise kept me away, but I did watch the finale of Magic Kingdom's final scheduled showing of Happily Ever After Fireworks from my bedroom.



Sunday night was the final scheduled performance of Magic Kingdom's "Happily Ever After" fireworks show until at least April 1. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

As Disney began announcing its domestic closings, Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix and I posted an article here on MousePlanet entitled Walt Disney Company Operational Responses to COVID-19, and with editorial support from Lani Teshima, we have been updating that article with the latest information released by Disney, its operating partners, and reliable news sources. If you have been following along there, you will find nothing else new of substance in this week's Update below. If you want to stay on top of the latest information, I suggest bookmarking that page in your browser and refreshing the page from time to time.

The rest of this week's Update will follow our usual format. The substance comes the information included in the 11:50 p.m. EDT update to our Walt Disney Company Operation Responses to COVID-19 article, and the remaining sections have only been updated with closings we reported on there. I close the writer's note with an excerpt of a "MouseMail" email Josh D'Amaro sent yesterday:

"May Walt Disney World bring joy and inspiration and new knowledge to all who come to this happy place..." That was our wish when we first opened in 1971, and that will be our wish when we open our parks again. Stay safe and healthy. We'll see you soon.

News and Views

Headlines are auto-generated here

Disney Announces Company-Wide Temporary Closings

The Walt Disney Company took the lead among entertainment companies on Thursday, March 12, announcing an unprecedented series of operational changes in response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. By mid-March, 2020, Disney Parks around the word will be closed, new Disney Cruise Line sailings and Adventures by Disney trips will be halted, and even the theatrical release of the live action film Mulan has been postponed.

Over the weekend, Disney also announced the March 17 closing of its locations at Disney Springs and its owned and operated hotels effective at 5 p.m. on March 20.

Due to longer-than-normal waits at its call center, the Resort reminds guests to visit the My Plans section of its website because many reservations can be modified without calling. Guests may also modify or cancel many reservations in the My Disney Experience mobile app. More details are in the Disney Hotels section below.

Disney Parks Blog announced that Walt Disney World Resort will donate excess food during the Resort's temporary closure to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Over the weekend, the Disney+ subscription streaming service made Frozen II available months ahead of schedule. Disney also released Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker ahead of schedule to digital platforms for home-viewing purchase.

Parks at Walt Disney World Are Closed Through March 31

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Walt Disney World Resort. Local news, including WESH-2, reports that six firefighters with the Reedy Creek Improvement District (the Disney property governmental unit) have self-quarantined after they attended a conference of Emergency Medical Services responders in the Tampa, Florida area,, in which a person who tested positive for the coronavirus was present. A seventh firefighter from the District is also self-quarantining after traveling to a pandemic area.

Official Walt Disney World Resort information is posted and updated at: disneyworld.disney.go.com/travel-information/.

As of this Update, all four theme parks, both water parks, and other entertainment areas have been closed. Each of the closing announcements have included an end date of March 31, but be aware that since the duration of the global pandemic and the actions being taken to combat it are unknown, the end date is just the earliest possible one and the closing period may get longer.

Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom all closed on March 16. Disney has announced that the parks will be closed until March 31. All Fastpass+ reservations for March 16 to 31 will be automatically cancelled.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has been closed for its annual Seasonal Refurbishment since early this year. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park closed on March 16 and it will remain closed until the end of the month as well.

The following experiences are all temporarily cancelled as well:

All fireworks cruises

Highway in the Sky Dine Around

Pirates & Pals Fireworks Dessert Voyage

Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise

Celebration at the Top - Savor, Sip, and Sparkle

Day Cruise Around the World

Disney Vacation Club Seven Seas Tasting Cruise

Grand 1 Yacht Rentals

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and both mini-golf courses also closed on March 16. They will also remain closed until March 31. Walt Disney World Golf, including FootGolf operations, remain available on the regular schedule at all Walt Disney World Golf courses. Walt Disney World Golf is operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management and its team says it is continuing "to closely monitor recommendations by health officials and have implemented measures to help ensure the well-being of all who visit and work at Walt Disney World Golf. For more information and updates, visit GolfWDW.com.

Annual Passes To Be Extended and Ticket Policies Revised

Walt Disney World annual passes will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed, March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020.

Active Walt Disney World annual passes will be extended for the number of days the parks are closed.

Passes with renewal windows ending during the closure will also receive an extension of time to renew.

For Passholders participating in the Annual Pass Monthly Payment program, your monthly payments will continue as scheduled. Once your payments are completed, you will still have the extra days as provided above.

Annual Pass details in My Disney Experience will be updated to reflect new pass usage information in the coming weeks.

Pass blockout and admission calendars will not be updated during the closure period. Additional details may be posted later.

Unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days, or date-specific theme park tickets with a valid use period during the period March 12, 2020 through March 31, 2020 will automatically be extended to use any date through December 15, 2020. If you are unable to visit by December 15, 2020 you may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date.

Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets may be used through July 31, 2020.

Guests who have purchased tickets for Disney After Hours, Disney Villains After Hours and Disney Early Morning Magic from March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020 will be automatically refunded.

Pre-paid dining and experience reservations (like Droid Depot) will be automatically refunded if scheduled between March 16 and March 31, 2020.

Guests with dining reservations guaranteed by a credit card will not be charged cancellation or no-show fees during park closure.

All active Tables in Wonderland members will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed.

Disney Resort Hotels Closing March 20

Disney-owned and operated hotels at Walt Disney World and Disney's Vero Beach Resort will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

Disney's Magical Express will continue transfers to and from Orlando International Airport through Friday, March 20.

At the time of this Update, Disney buses continue to operate between Disney Resort hotels and the Disney Springs area and select other transportation between resorts may be available. All Disney transportation will be suspended beginning the morning of Wednesday, March 18, 2020 through the end of March.

Character dining and dinner shows at Disney Resort hotel locations may have modified experiences and Characters present from March 16 through the morning of March 20.

The Electrical Water Pageant around Magic Kingdom area hotels is temporarily cancelled.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and all spa, salon, and character couture services locations at Disney hotels have temporarily suspended services.

Guests who have not checked in for stays between March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020 may modify or cancel their Disney Resort room reservation or Walt Disney Travel Company package up to their original check-in date. If no action is taken, Disney will automatically process a refund to the original form of payment within seven days of the original check-in date. If you did not book through Disney directly, please contact your travel professional.

For stays after the parks re-open, Disney also says it will waive all Disney imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in through June 30, 2020.

NOTE: Refunds for Walt Disney Travel Company packages will be less cancellation fees imposed by 3rd party suppliers, including airlines, rental cars, third party hotels as well as non-refundable products like travel protection plans.

Other Hotels on Disney Property & Good Neighbor Hotels

The Walt Disney World Dolphin hotel will close starting Tuesday, March 17, and all guests booked at that property will be relocated to the Walt Disney World Swan hotel. While the Swan is branded as a Westin Hotel, and the Dolphin is branded a Sheraton, the sister properties are both part of the Marriott Corporation's hotel network.

Shades of Green on Walt Disney World Resort, the hotel for U.S. Military Members and Families, has not announced closing information but has posted a COVID-19 Update at ShadesOfGreen.org/your-stay/travel-information-covid-19-update.

We have not seen statements from other hotel operators on or around Disney property as to their status.

Contact information for Disney Springs Area Hotels is on this website: DisneySpringsHotels.com.

Contact information for Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort (adjacent to Golden Oak on Disney Property), is available on its website:FourSeasons.com/orlando/

Contact information for Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotels beyond Disney property is available on this website: WDWGoodNeighborHotels.com

Neither Flamingo Crossings (which is on Disney Property but has hotels that are not Disney-owned and operated), nor Bonnet Creek Resort (which is not owned by Disney but is completely surrounded by Disney Property) have official websites that we have identified.

College and International Programs Suspended

Major news outlets report that Walt Disney World suspended its College Program, Culinary Program, Cultural Exchange Program, and Academic Exchange Program effective March 16, 2020. Participants in Disney housing must move out by March 18, will be paid through March 31, 2020, and will receive certificates of completion that give them the opportunity to seek future employment with the company.

Orlando's @WFTV reports @WaltDisneyWorld suspended College Program, Culinary Program, Cultural Exchange Program, & Academic Exchange Program 3/16; participants must leave housing by 3/18, will be paid through 3/31, & will receive certificate of completion.https://t.co/Ug4RN4OkNG — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) March 14, 2020

On Sunday, Disney published an updated letter to their College Program participants, and encouraged those who would like to return to work for the company at a future date to keep in touch.

We know these are extremely difficult times & appreciate your continued understanding. We are basing our decisions on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests. No one will be without accommodations. Please read our letter to you. pic.twitter.com/uqdDfZdKfW — Disney Programs (@DisneyInterns) March 15, 2020

On March 16, Josh D'Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort further explained in a "MouseMail" email:

I want to acknowledge our hardworking college, culinary and exchange program participants. We made the difficult decision to suspend these programs, based on guidance from leading health agencies as these participants live in dorm-like housing here at our Resort. We believe it's the right thing to do and is consistent with the way college and university programs are prioritizing social distancing. We are actively working with each individual to help them get home, including finding the right solution to each of their unique circumstances.

Contract Musical Acts End at Epcot

Orlando Sentinel tourism reporter Dewayne Bevil reported that Matsuriza, the drummers at the Japan pavilion, and British Revolution, the vocal quartet at the United Kingdom pavilion performed for the final time at Epcot, March 15, 2020.

Longrunning Epcot acts in Japan, UK pavilions are cut. Today is last day for Matsuriza drummers, British Revolution. #disney https://t.co/axutge1JaK — Dewayne Bevil (@ThemeParks) March 15, 2020

Credible social media posts suggest that several other contract Epcot musical acts at World Showcase also had their final performances on March 16. Credible social media posts also report that Epcot musical acts comprised of Disney cast members have not been impacted beyond the temporary park closure.

Epcot Festivals News & Calendar

Obviously, the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is temporarily suspended, at least through March 31. This section remains in the Update with the hope that we get to enjoy the balance of the Festival this Spring, and the subsequent seasonal Festivals which we include in this space each week.

Flower & Garden Festival

The 27th Annual Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival began on March 4, and, though currently suspended due to the park's temporary closure, it is scheduled to run through June 1. This longest running Epcot festival is the one that started them all back in 1994 as "a 38-day celebration of Disney-style gardens and topiaries." The official website for the festival is FreshEpcot.com.



The 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival began on March 4 and is scheduled to run through June 1. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The Festival includes the Garden Rocks Concert Series, three times nightly at America Gardens Theatre. The list of scheduled performers released ahead of the Festival included both returning and new names including: STARSHIP, Sister Hazel, Rick Springfield, Plain White T's, Don McLean, Herman's Hermits, Tony Orlando, Air Supply, Christopher Cross, Daughtry, and Survivor. Some of those acts have been cancelled due to the closure, and, of course, the remaining schedule is subject to change. As of this Update, performers scheduled starting April 1 are shown on our Calendar below. The Festival also sells Garden Rocks Concert Series Dining Packages where booking a breakfast, lunch or dinner package at select Epcot restaurants provides guaranteed concert seating for a 5:30, 6:45, or 8 p.m. show. Those that booked packages for dates the park is closed will receive refunds in accordance with Disney's policies discussed in the news sections above.



Singer Peabo Bryson took stage at the America Gardens Theatre as the opening act of this year's Garden Rocks Concert Series on March 4-5, 2020. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This is the Festival that features the most topiaries and gardens around the park. New this year is a Remy topiary that is the centerpiece of Ratatouille Garden at France pavilion. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction is scheduled to open at France pavilion during the summer, but a specific opening date has not yet announced. The full list of topiaries and gardens announced for this year's Festival is on this page of the official FreshEpcot website.



The new Remy topiary stands among the hedges along World Showcase Promenade at France pavilion.

Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy topiaries are in the planter box in the remaining plaza at the center of Future World that is not surrounded by construction walls, and share a garden with nods to their construction surroundings.

The Donald Duck topiary (with Spike buzzing about) stands in World Showcase Plaza, along with Daisy, Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

The Tinker Bell topiary has an updated look this year and it stands in a fairy garden near the band gazebo toward the back of the United Kingdom pavilion.

File Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

The Goodness Garden Butterfly House returned in a new location this year. It is located further west in Future World West than in past years—between The Land and Imagination pavilions. There are also two playtime areas for kids: Bo Peep's Playtime Training Ground is near the Test Track walkway in Future World East, and the Health Full Trail along the Imagination Walkway includes the Play Full Garden. The Floating Mini-Gardens, Flower Towers, and more bedded blooms are back as well. Behind the scenes tours are available during the Festival from the no-additional-charge 20 minute English Tea Garden tour to the Spring edition of the 3 hour Gardens of the World tour ($85/person plus tax).



The Goodness Garden Butterfly House is located near the butterfly topiary outside The Land pavilion in Future World West.

Health Full Trail is located along the walkway between Imagination pavilion and World Showcase.

Tea Garden tours highlight plantings and traditions of tea on display around the United Kingdom pavilion.

File Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Like the other Festivals, Flower & Garden Festival includes food and beverage kiosks. This year, 16 "Outdoor Kitchens" and other "stops" include three Florida-centric locations: The Honey Bee-stro, The Citrus Blossom, and Florida Fresh. The full list of Outdoor Kitchens and other special food offerings, along with their menus, is available on this page of the official FreshEpcot website. Disney Parks Blog has published a Foodie Guide to the Festival, and published more suggestions to "Taste Your Way Around" the Festival when it opened on March 4. There is also a new "Garden Graze Stroll" (like the Holiday Cookies and Arts stroll varieties) where guests purchase five festival dishes from select locations, receive Passport stamps, and then, rather than more food like the other strolls, there is a keepsake for completion.



The Honey Bee-stro Garden decorates the area near The Honey Bee-stro outdoor kitchen along the walkway from World Showcase to Future World West.

Honey-Peach Freeze is available in a Souvenir Spike the Bee Sipper Cup (while supplies last).

A Spike the Bee reusable spork is available from Outdoor Kitchens this year as well ($2.50 plus tax).

As usual, spring merchandise, including Flower & Garden Festival exclusives, are available at Mouse Gear and at other locations around the park.

File Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Spike's Pollen Nation Exploration scavenger hunt also returns for the entire run of this year's Festival. Purchase maps for $7.99 plus tax (Passholder discounts available) at Port of Entry and other marked locations, search for Spike the Bee around the park (like one we showed in the photos of the English Tea Garden above), and return your completed map to Port of Entry for a prize. The Egg-stravaganza Scavenger Hunt will also return for a limited time during the Festival, from March 27 through April 12, and the maps for the Easter-themed scavenger hunt will be available at Disney Traders, Pin Central (in its new location under Spaceship Earth on the west side), and World Traveler; completed maps will be redeemed at Disney Traders for its prize.



The new location of Pin Central is under the western legs of Spaceship Earth. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

New to this year's Festival is the expansion of Disneyland's Disney Channel Fan Fest. Guests at Disney's parks in California will have a one-day-only opportunity to mix and mingle with the casts of several popular Disney Channel shows and a cavalcade down Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A. will feature many Disney Channel celebrities which will be live streamed on Disney Parks Blog and on Disney Channel YouTube on Saturday, May 9. After that, kids and families at Epcot during three of the Festival's weekends—May 16-17, May 23-24, and May 30-31— will experience Fan Fest events as well. The details and schedule have not yet been announced, but Disney Parks Blog says:

Fan Fest events include stars from "ZOMBIES 2," "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables," "Raven's Home," "Just Roll With It," "Sydney to the Max," "Coop & Cami Ask The World, "BUNK'D," and the upcoming "Disney Fam Jam" and "Upside-Down Magic." The learn-to-draw sessions will feature the creative teams behind "Big City Greens," "The Owl House," "Amphibia" and "DuckTales."

Annual Passholders can pick two complimentary magnets during the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival. The "Donald Duck with Spike the Bee" magnet will be available through April 19. The first-ever “Orange Bird” magnet will be available April 20 to June 1. Look for signs outside the temporary location of Mouse Gear in Future World East (which may now only be accessed by the walkway on the Guest Relations side of Spaceship Earth if walking from the park's front gates or via the bridge from Odyssey or the walkway next to the flower gardens at the eastern ponds). Passholders must have a valid Annual Pass and photo ID; magnet supply is not guaranteed to last the length of the time periods (though the supply usually does last).

Passholders can now pick up the Donald Duck with Spike the Bee magnet through April 19 by visiting Mouse Gear with a valid pass and Photo ID. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Look for the magnet distribution signs pointing to the back door of the current location of Mouse Gear. The Orange Bird magnet will be available April 20 through June 1. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka. Passholder-Exclusive merchandise like t-shirts and pins, is available for sale during the Festival as well. Passholder 20% merchandise discount is available. The discount also applies to purchases of maps for Spike's Pollen-Nation Exploration Scavenger Hunt which will be available at Mouse Gear, World Traveler and select Festival Markets (the marked kiosks around the park). Passholders are also eligible for 10% discount on dining packages that include guaranteed seating for Garden Rocks Concert Series performances, and for 15% discounts on the Behind the Seeds and Gardens of the World tours.

Food & Wine Festival

Disney Parks Blog lists the 25th anniversary edition of the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival among the 20 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2020, but the park has not yet announced its specific dates. The hugely popular festival ought to return for a near 90 day run in the late summer/fall. The official website for the festival is TasteEpcot.com.

The runDisney Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend which traditionally takes place during the Festival has been scheduled for November 5-8, 2020.

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is scheduled to be held November 6 to 7, 2020.

Festival of the Holidays

Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, including its three times nightly presentation of Candlelight Processional should also return late in 2020. In recent years, we have started getting specific details to share in the summer with a Christmas in July media event or promotion. The Festival's official website is: EpcotHolidays.com.

Festivals Calendar

For the convenience of our readers, the scheduled performers for this year's Garden Rocks Concert Series are shown in our Google Calendar of Epcot Events. You can add the entire Event calendar to any calendar that supports the iCal format (like iPhone and Mac) by copying this link and, as we get additional information and update the calendar, the calendar will update on your subscribed device as well.

While our Google Calendar of Epcot Events lists announced performers, it is still always best to check the My Disney Experience app, Times Guide, and, yes, sometimes even signs posted at the park entrances and at the theater noting any last minute changes. The calendar is provided as a courtesy "as is, where is" without any guarantees. We do respectfully request that you do not post our entire calendar on another site without first asking our permission. Walt Disney World Resort does provide schedules in the My Disney Experience app, but does not allow you to add dates to calendars outside the app itself.

Views Around the World

The one new view this week is in the Writer's Note atop this week's Update. Next week, we will share some views from our archives. Hopefully, not too long after that, we will be able to get back to the parks.

This and That…

…REMINDER: Disney's Animal Kingdom announced that it will offer a new "A Path Less Traveled Tour" as part of its Earth Month celebration from March 29 to May 2, 2020 (except April 21, and now, of course, the park is temporarily closed through March 31). The $69/person (plus tax) tour requires guests to check in at 7:45 a.m. for the tour that runs from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. which Disney Parks Blog describes as an onstage walking tour showing off "the authentic details, clever construction and imaginative design throughout the park." Tour guests will also meet animal care experts to learn about the park's animal care programs and Disney's worldwide wildlife species conservation programs. Guests must be at least 10 years old and a valid theme park ticket for park admission is required but not included in the tour price. Call (407)WDW-PLAY to book the tour or visit the Curiosity Animal Tours kiosk across from Kilimanjaro Safaris. Fine print details on this page of DisneyWorld.com. A 15% discount is available for Passholders and DVC Members.

…REMINDER: Interested in a chance to win a stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom? Interested in additional bonus chances to win by making donations that benefit Orlando Magic Youth Foundation? Omaze has a sweepstakes (with lots of fine print on its site that you need to read and we have no affiliation with or responsibility for it) with a grand prize offering of a two-day, one-night vacation that includes a night in the Suite for up to four people, plus park tickets, a VIP tour guide for a day, and dinner at Narcoossee's. Donation or purchase not required for the single entry, but bonus entries are included with different donation levels. The deadline to enter is April 7, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific (which is April 8, 2:59 a.m. Eastern) with the winner to be announced on or around April 22, 2020.

…REMINDER: And through March 31, 2020, Disney Junior is also offering a chance to win a 5-day/4-night Walt Disney World vacation for 4, including Park Hopper tickets, a Deluxe Resort Hotel room, and a $500 Disney Gift Card. Visit https://parks.disney.com/discover-the-magic-sweepstakes for all the rules and the chance to enter. MousePlanet has no affiliation or responsibility for this sweepstakes.

Disney Springs News & Views

This section collects all of the Disney Springs retail and dining events we are aware of in one place along with our most recent views of the area (including those immediately under this paragraph). Some items are repeated week to week until they occur. For even more of the latest news around Disney Springs, follow its official Twitter Feed: @DisneySprings.

All Disney-owned and operated stores in Disney Springs will close as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. This includes the flagship World of Disney store, as well as The Art of Disney; Disney PhotoPass Studio; Disney Pin Traders; Disney's Candy Cauldron; Disney's Wonderful World of Memories; DisneyStyle; Disney's Days of Christmas; Ever After Jewelry Co.; The Ganachery; Goofy's Candy Company; Marketplace Co-Op; Once Upon a Toy; Star Wars Galactic Outpost; Star Wars Trading Post; Super Hero Headquarters and Tren-D.

According to Orlando Sentinel, the Disney Springs closings on Tuesday include NBA Experience.

All Disney-owned and operated restaurants in Disney Springs will close as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. This includes Amorette's Patisserie; AristoCrepes; B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co.; D-Luxe Burger; The Daily Poutine and the Disney Food Trucks.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney Springs temporarily closed starting March 16, 2020.

Other shops and restaurants may have different operating hours and/or may close entirely Character appearances, interactions and entertainment is subject to change.

Starbucks

On March 15, Starbucks announced that it would close some locations and eliminate the use of seating at all of its company-operated stores.

In accordance with social distancing guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, we are temporarily closing stores in some locations, and moving the majority of our company-operated stores to a "to go" model across the U.S. and Canada. https://t.co/U5M01tcwDL pic.twitter.com/9Y9AD50pPw — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) March 15, 2020

Sprinkles

The Sprinkles.com website reports that the Disney Springs location has temporarily closed, effective March 17. Without specifying Disney Springs (which does have a cupcake ATM), the site says that its ATMs remain open at all of its locations except one located on a closed university campus in California.

Raglan Road

Raglan Road's Mighty St. Patrick's Festival concluded March 16 instead of St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020, and the restaurant has closed.

Sad to announce that we’ll be closing our doors late tonight for a while.

We’ll miss you

Stay healthy by following official advice

And help protect our elderly or immunocompromised

Share some love and thought for others

And we’ll buy you a pint when we reopen

Slan go foill — Raglan Road (@RaglanRoadPub) March 16, 2020

Jaleo

Jaleo's Paella Block Party scheduled for March 21 has been postponed. On March 15, Jaleo also posted to Twitter:

We’ll temporarily close our D.C.-area locations as of today and will reopen them this Tuesday as “community kitchens” with limited takeout menus. We are assessing changes to #JaleoDisneySprings and #JaleoLV operations and will update shortly. Details here:https://t.co/PQqgaOt1zA — Jaleo by José Andrés (@jaleo) March 15, 2020

Cirque du Soleil

"Drawn to Life" by Disney & Cirque du Soleil is scheduled to begin previews on March 20. As of this posting, there have still been no schedule changes announced, but keep an eye on CirqueDuSoleil.com/drawn-to-life and the official Cirque du Soleil twitter account: @Cirque.

Since our last Tweet about @Cirque du Soleil, it has suspended its Las Vegas Resident shows effective March 15, 2020, in addition to the others. Its collaboration with @Disney named "Drawn to Life" is still scheduled to begin previews @DisneySprings on March 20, 2020. https://t.co/lZ0hzKhstB — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) March 15, 2020

House of Blues

House of Blues Orlando has cancelled a number of its upcoming Gospel Brunches starting with the Sunday, March 22 event. Headliners in its concert venue have been postponed as of March 18. The restaurant remains open as of this posting. Details and schedule on its website: houseofblues.com/orlando.

Frontera Cocina

Frontera Cocina has announced that it will be closed through March 31, 2020.

In order to preserve the safety of our guests, Frontera Cocina will be closed from March 17th through March 31st, 2020. We are grateful to our loyal guests and look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dcFvf5zSSR — Frontera Cocina (@FronteraCocina) March 16, 2020

Wine Bar George

Wine Bar George has closed until it is appropriate to welcome back guests.

(1/2): In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and team members Wine Bar George will close at 10PM on Monday, March 16. We will continue to update our hours of operation as we have new information to share. — George Miliotes (@WineBarGeorge) March 16, 2020 (2/2): We will continue to stay in close contact with the appropriate officials and health experts and look forward to welcoming you back at the proper time. — George Miliotes (@WineBarGeorge) March 16, 2020

Chef Art Smith's Homecomin'

Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' has closed until it is appropriate to welcome back guests.

Sephora

Sephora announced that it is closing its store effective at 5 p.m. on March 17.

AMC Theatres

Late Monday, AMC Theatres announced it was closing its theaters for six to twelve weeks in response to coronavirus. It previously was seeking to continue operating with reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. AMC has also announced that A-List members can pause their membership.

AMC Theatres to Close for Six to 12 Weeks https://t.co/zEUBqiOkZr — Variety (@Variety) March 17, 2020 A-Listers, we understand your concern during this unprecedented time, and we've got you covered. The option to pause your A-List membership is now available - just sign into your account through our website or mobile app, and check your MyAMC dashboard: https://t.co/pIFsos7fKp. — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) March 16, 2020

Check here to see if a park event might fall during your next trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an email.

× runDisney with Upcoming Events Star Wars Rival Run Weekend - April 16-19, 2020

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend - November 5-8, 2020

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend - January 6-10, 2021 Visit runDisney.com for registration and more information. At the beginning of 2020, runDisney introduced a new membership opportunity for runners named "Club runDisney" that will feature benefits available from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. All members will receive a welcome package including "an exclusive jacket, and will have access to the lowest level registration pricing all year," a new exclusive Virtual 10K, and special Club designation on race bibs. The Club will feature three levels, and those baseline benefits apply to Silver level. The Gold level adds early registration access with a guaranteed spot in the half or full marathon distance during each race weekend. The Platinum Membership also adds a guaranteed spot in one distance each race weekend, upgraded corral placement, "an exclusive Expo experience with early admittance to the runDisney Merchandise Shop," a character meet and greet, and access to a Lounge with expedited race packet pick-up. Memberships go on sale Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Eastern. For more information and details visit rundisney.com/club-rundisney. Published Membership pricing is: $265.43-Silver; $478.63-Gold; and $798.43 Platinum. runDisney says that only a limited number of each level of membership will be available.

Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020 Resort Events

Disney After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park)

…at Magic Kingdom : April 5, 13, 20 & 27 May 5, 11, 18 & 25 …at Disney's Animal Kingdom April 1, 7, 14 & 22 May 2, 9, 16, 19 & 26

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park) Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic : (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Magic Kingdom : April 21 & 28

Registration subject to availability. Epcot : May 4 & June 29, 2020

UPDATED General Member Registration: has been moved to April 16, 2020 Disney's Typhoon Lagoon : July 27 & August 10, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: June 17, 2020

General Member Registration: June 24, 2020 Disney's Hollywood Studios : September 15 & 22; October 6, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: July 15, 2020

General Member Registration: July 22, 2020

: (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney Villains After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) April 3, 10, 17 & 24 May 1, 8, 14, 22, 29 June 5, 12, 19, 26 & 29 July 6 & 10

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival – Scheduled through June 1, 2020

– Scheduled through June 1, 2020 "Drawn to Life" (by Cirque du Soleil and Disney) – previews begin March 20, 2020, premiere April 17, 2020

– previews begin March 20, 2020, premiere April 17, 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend – April 16 to 19, 2020

– April 16 to 19, 2020 Earth Day Celebrations at Disney's Animal Kingdom – April 18 to 22, 2020

April 22 itself is the 22nd Anniversary of the park's opening; it is also Earth Day's 50th Anniversary

& it is the 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund

– April 18 to 22, 2020 April 22 itself is the 22nd Anniversary of the park's opening; it is also Earth Day's 50th Anniversary & it is the 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund Dapper Day – Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020

♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot

– Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020 ♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot Gay DayS #RedShirtDays (unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020

♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios

♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot

(unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020 ♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – 7 p.m. to Midnight – Ticketed Magic Kingdom Events August 13, 18, 21, 25 & 28 September 1, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 & 29 October 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29 & 31 November 1

– 7 p.m. to Midnight – Ticketed Magic Kingdom Events Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend – November 5 to 8, 2020

– November 5 to 8, 2020 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic – November 6 to 7, 2020

– November 6 to 7, 2020 D23 Destination D: Fantastic Worlds – November 20 to 22, 2020

2021 Resort Events

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend – January 6-10, 2021

More Events Coming Soon!

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Through at least March 31, all four theme parks, both Disney Water Parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and all Disney Owned and Operated locations at Disney Springs (and some operating partner locations) are closed. Disney Resort hotels are closing at 5 p.m. on March 20, and will remain closed until at least March 31. Walt Disney World Golf remains open for regular golf and footgolf operations. The remaining information below was current as of March 10, 2020.

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit DisneyWorld.com or use the MyDisneyExperience App on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Magic Kingdom The Muppets Present...Great Moments in American History – its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019

Given its brief re-appearances during the final days of 2019, it may reappear "seasonally."

– its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019 Given its brief re-appearances during the final days of 2019, it may reappear "seasonally." Royal Majesty Makers – no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019.

– no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019. Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Tutorial – Final show was September 29, 2018.

– Final show was September 29, 2018. Stitch's Great Escape – My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year"

It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is used for greeting Stitch

– My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year" It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is used for greeting Stitch Walt Disney World Railroad – Closed as of December 3, 2018 to accommodate TRON construction (reopening to be announced).

Guests can visit a Walt Disney World Railroad train at Fantasyland Station.

Epcot Reflections of China – the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format.

– the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format. Future World "transformation" closings – Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019.

Closings and relocations include: Future World itself will become three new lands: World Discovery, World Nature & World Celebration Spaceship Earth will close for a major renovation starting May 26, 2020 Innoventions - all exhibits now permanently closed, effective September 8, 2019 Club Cool closed September 8, 2019 (to reopen in "a new capacity at a future merchandise location") Fountain of Nations closed September 8, 2019 Fountain View featuring Starbucks closed September 8, 2019 (new temporary Starbucks location now open near Refreshment Port) Meet Disney Pals at the Epcot Character Spot - closed September 8, 2019 (check guide maps for character locations) Electric Umbrella (quick service restaurant) closed February 16, 2020. (New dining options to be announced) Mouse Gear closed its original location for refurbishment January 4, 2020. (It moved to a temporary home nearby) Art of Disney has relocated to the former Heritage Manor at The American Adventure

– Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019. Closings and relocations include: Ellen's Energy Adventure at Universe of Energy – Permanently closed on August 13, 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021.

– Permanently closed on August 13, 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021. Illuminations: Reflections of Earth – Show retired: September 30, 2019.

Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020

– Show retired: September 30, 2019. Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020 Liberty Inn - the fast-casual restaurant closed for reimagining starting July 8, 2019.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue is now open in its place.

Disney's Hollywood Studios Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away – final performances on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

– final performances on Saturday, February 22, 2020. March of the First Order – concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019.

First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

– concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019. First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Path of the Jedi – Permanently Closed.

Theater reopened as the Mickey Shorts Theater on March 4, 2020.

– Permanently Closed. Theater reopened as the Mickey Shorts Theater on March 4, 2020. The Great Movie Ride – Permanently closed August 13, 2017.

The Chinese Theatre reopened as Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway on March 4, 2020.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Kali River Rapids – closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March 2020. FastPass+ reservations are available for adventures starting March 22, 2020.

– closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March 2020. FastPass+ reservations are available for adventures starting March 22, 2020. Primeval Whirl – is now listed as "Operates Seasonally"

My Disney Experience shows the attraction closed as of publication of this Update

No FastPass+ service is available for the attraction through at least April 29, 2020.

Disney Water Parks Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park

daily operating hours are published, but be aware that cold weather closures can occur.

daily operating hours are published, but be aware that cold weather closures can occur. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is closed for seasonal refurbishment during the winter

daily operating hours are published starting Monday, March 29, 2020.

Disney Springs Bongo's Cuban Café – Closed in August 2019

Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced.

– Closed in August 2019 Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced. DisneyQuest – Closed as of July 3, 2017.

The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019.

– Closed as of July 3, 2017. The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019. La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil – Show closed on December 31, 2017.

A new Cirque du Soleil collaboration with Disney, "Drawn to Life," begins previews March 20, 2020, and will have its world premiere April 17, 2020.

Disney Resorts & Vicinity McDonald's restaurant near Disney's All-Star Resorts – closed October 30, 2019, for an extensive renovation; expected to reopen in later in 2020.

– closed October 30, 2019, for an extensive renovation; expected to reopen in later in 2020. Disney's Art of Animation Resort – The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in approximately Fall 2020.

– The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in approximately Fall 2020. Disney's All-Star Music Resort – The Calypso Pool will be closed for refurbishment from mid-September 2020 through mid-December 2020.

Walt Disney World Golf No known closures.

