Walt Disney World Resort Update for March 31 - April 6, 2020

Writer's note: As of when I write this Note on Monday night, March 30, Florida reports more than 5,700 cases of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. More than half of the state's cases have been found in the South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. According to Orlando Sentinel, schools across the stae will remain closed at least through the end of April, and the stay-at-home order for Orange County that was implemented just last Thursday, is likely to be extended beyond its current expiry of April 9.



For this week's Cover Photo, I thought it was a good time for some Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress optimism as expressed by the Sherman Brothers' lyrics, "There's a great big beautiful tomorrow!" Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

As I wrote last week, no matter where you are, the gist of the news and professional recommendations is to limit person-to-person contact opportunities where the virus can spread. Humans have no individual immunity or vaccination against COVID-19, and the virus is much more deadly in the weakest of our fellow planet-dwellers. Keep thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water, especially after contacting surfaces touched by others. When making those occasional shopping trips or visits to take out restaurants or other essential goods and service providers, mind your physical distance and avoid physical contact with others. Indeed, before making the trip, ask yourself whether every member of your family/household needs to tag along: do four people need to go into a restaurant to pick up a to-go order together? I am not saying leave kids somewhere alone, without care, but does an entire "family group" that has been "sheltering" together need to walk the aisles of the supermarket, or can one responsible person do it?

Living close to the Magic Kingdom, my neighborhood walks with appropriate social distancing from neighbors still yield some Disney-Pixar views created by talented chalk artists. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Again in Views Around the World this week, views from the past: videos I shot at EPCOT Center in March 1996.

News and Views

Disney Cuts Executive Salaries As Company-Wide Temporary Closings Remain

According to yesterday's Los Angeles Times, Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman Bob Iger will forgo his salary starting in April, and Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek will take a 50% salary cut. The L.A. Times quotes Chapek and reports as follows:

"While I am confident we will get through this challenging period together and emerge even stronger, we must take necessary steps to manage the short- and long-term financial impact on our company," Chapek said in an email to staff. "In light of this, we are going to be implementing a variety of necessary measures designed to better position us to weather these extraordinary challenges. Among them, we will be asking our senior executives to help shoulder the burden by taking a reduction in pay."

Many other executives will see their pay reduced as well. Vice presidents at Disney will have their salaries cut by 20%. Pay for senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents will be docked 25% and 30%, respectively. The reductions take effect April 5.

"This temporary action will remain in effect until we foresee a substantive recovery in our business," Chapek said.

L.A. Times does note that Disney's executive salaries are but a small percentage of their overall annual compensation. It is unclear the extent to which performance-based compensation will be limited in this year where most of the company's revenues will be limited by business units closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though now closed until further notice, Disney has committed to paying its hourly Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort cast members through April 18.

The Walt Disney Company took the lead among entertainment companies on Thursday, March 12, announcing an unprecedented series of operational changes in response to the novel coronavirus now known as COVID-19. As of now, Disney Parks, Resorts, Cruises, Adventures, Experiences, and retail stores around the word are not operating (except for some limited operations resumed at the Shanghai Disney Resort). Neither Walt Disney World Resort nor Disneyland Resort are accepting new reservations prior to June 1, and Disney Cruise Line sailings up to April 28 are cancelled.<>/p>

As Disney began announcing its domestic closings earlier this month, Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix and I posted an article on MousePlanet entitled Walt Disney Company Operational Responses to COVID-19. With editorial support from Lani Teshima, we have been updating that article with the latest information released by Disney, its operating partners, and reliable news sources. If you have been following along there, you will find nothing else new of substance in this week's Update below relating to the operations of the Walt Disney World Resort. If you want to stay on top of the latest information, bookmark that page in your browser and refresh it from time to time.

Walt Disney World Resort is Mostly Closed

All four theme parks at Walt Disney World are closed, as are all Disney-owned resort hotels, the entire Disney Springs shopping area, water parks and most recreational offerings except Walt Disney World Golf, where golf and footgolf operations remain on their normal schedule with enhanced health safety measures implemented. The closures are in effect until further notice.

Remember to visit the My Plans section of WaltDisneyWorld.com because many reservations can be modified without calling. You may also modify or cancel many reservations in the My Disney Experience mobile app.

Reports are that Construction projects have been halted around Walt Disney World Resort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well. These work stoppages may impact the completion timelines for many announced projects from Remy's Ratatouille Adventure which was expected to open this summer at Epcot, to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (hotel experience) that was to begin operations in 2021, to attractions expected to open in time for the resort's 50th anniversary in 2021 including TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster at Magic Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy-Cosmic Rewind coaster at Epcot, and Play! pavilion at Epcot, along with other projects like the Reflections (resort property combining a hotel and Disney Vacation Club), and the on-going transformation of Epcot.

The construction crane at the Magic Kingdom construction site of TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster towers above the rooftops of Orange County communities near the Resort. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Official information is posted and updated at: disneyworld.disney.go.com/travel-information/

Parks, Annual Passes & Ticket Policies

Theme Parks Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom are all closed until further notice. All Fastpass+ reservations for closed dates will be automatically canceled. Water Parks Disney's Typhoon Lagoon has been closed for its annual Seasonal Refurbishment since early this year and remains closed until further notice. Disney's Blizzard Beach is closed until further notice. Tickets & Annual Passes Unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days, or date-specific theme park tickets with a valid use period during the period March 12, 2020 through March 31, 2020 automatically be extended to use any date through December 15, 2020. If you are unable to visit by December 15, 2020 you may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date. Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets may be used through July 31, 2020. Guests who have purchased tickets for Disney After Hours, Disney Villains After Hours and Disney Early Morning Magic from March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020 will be automatically refunded. Walt Disney World annual passes will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed, March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020. Active Walt Disney World annual passes will be extended for the number of days the parks are closed.

Passes with renewal windows ending during the closure will also receive an extension of time to renew.

For Passholders participating in the Annual Pass Monthly Payment program, your monthly payments will continue as scheduled. Once your payments are completed, you will still have the extra days as provided above.

Annual Pass details in My Disney Experience will be updated to reflect new pass usage information in the coming weeks.

While the theme parks are closed, Disney is not accepting new MagicBand orders linked to Annual Passes. Pass blockout and admission calendars will not be updated during the closure period. Additional details may be posted later.

Disney Springs Operations

As of March 20, 2020, all Disney Springs shops, restaurants and entertainment are closed. These closures are now until further notice. Where individual operators have listed different reopening dates, we have detailed them below: AMC Theaters announced it has closed all North American theaters for six to twelve weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It previously had sought to continue operating at limited capacity. A-List Members may put their account on pause. For other operational and venue information, Disney Springs website is: DisneySprings.com.

Disney Owned & Operated Hotels

As of March 20, 2020, all Disney-owned and operated hotels at Walt Disney World, Disney's Vero Beach and Hilton Head Island Resorts are closed. These closures are now until further notice. Guests who have not checked in for stays between March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020 may modify or cancel their Disney Resort room reservation or Walt Disney Travel Company package up to their original check-in date. If no action is taken, Disney will automatically process a refund to the original form of payment within seven days of the original check-in date. If you did not book through Disney directly, please contact your travel professional. For guests that have placed orders and received notifications that MagicBands have already been shipped to their homes, those guests will still receive their orders. For those that arranged for upgraded MagicBands be delivered to Disney Resort hotels for check-in dates between March 20 and 31, those orders will be automatically cancelled and refunded. While the hotels are closed, no new orders for Magic Bands linked to Annual Passes or hotel reservations will be accepted. For hotel arrivals after March 31, there may be further updates. For stays after the parks re-open, Disney also says it will waive all Disney imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in through June 30, 2020. NOTE: Refunds for Walt Disney Travel Company packages will be less cancellation fees imposed by 3rd party suppliers, including airlines, rental cars, third party hotels as well as non-refundable products like travel protection plans. Walt Disney World has posted a Special Offer for Guests who booked a vacation package or room reservation to stay at a Disney Resort hotel during the dates Walt Disney World Resort is closed and had not cancelled reservations before March 1, 2020. These Eligible Guests can take advantage of a special vacation package offer that includes accommodations at a select Disney Resort hotel, park admission and a Disney dining plan—valid for arrivals most nights June 1 through September 30, 2020 when you book through May 31, 2020. Details are posted: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/dining-resort-stay-offer/ Call (407)939-4251 to learn more about this offer, check availability and book. You can also work through a travel agent, including our sponsor, Get Away Today, as noted below.

Disney Vacation Club

Official information is posted at: disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/travel-information/. Additional Cancellation of Select Member Events information is posted at: disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/member-events-temporary-cancellation/ In summary, Disney Vacation Club operations at all locations (including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Vero Beach, Hilton Head Island, and Aulani) are closed until further notice. Member events and experiences are likewise canceled until further notice. Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Ko Olina, Hawai'i, has a specific webpage with its travel alert posted at: https://www.disneyaulani.com/travel-advisory/ DVC properties at Walt Disney World and Disneyland direct guests to the travel advisory for the Resort where they are located. Webpages for Disney's Vero Beach and Hilton Head Island Resorts also direct guests to the Walt Disney World Resort travel advisory. Vacation Points for cancelled DVC reservations will be returned to the current use year, meaning they will not be placed in a holding account or forfeited. Borrowed Points used for cancelled reservations will be returned to the Use Year they were borrowed from regardless of arrival date (though DVC notes that it may take up to 15 business days for processing to be completed). Reservations Points for cancelled reservations at a Disney Collection Resort will be returned as Reservation Points to the current Use Year. Reservations made with Banked Points or One-time use Points will be returned to the current Use Year. DVC has not yet addressed how it will address cancellations involving Points that are set to expire soon. DVC is evaluating the impact changes to existing policy could have on future inventory availability and a decision will be announced when DVC better understands how long COVID-19 impacts operations. DVC has not published information regarding other resort or other travel reservations made through Disney Vacation Club. For DVC Resorts, Members may, as always, make many reservation changes on the Disney Vacation Club. All Members can call Member Services at (800)800-9800, but be aware of the high call volume. Registration for General Members for the Epcot editions of Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic, May 4 and June 29, 2020, has been moved to April 16, 2020 at 9 a.m. Registration for Members with Resort Reservations is full.

Other Hotels on Disney Property & Good Neighbor Hotels

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is closed. Further information about existing and making new reservations is available and updated at: https://swandolphin.com/importantinfo/index.html. Shades of Green on Walt Disney World Resort, the hotel for U.S. Military Members and Families, is closed. Shades of Green will continue to accept reservations for new arrivals after May 14th. More information on the resort's COVID-19 Update webpage at: ShadesOfGreen.org/your-stay/travel-information-covid-19-update. Guest questions may be emailed to: guestsupport@shadesofgreen.org. Four of the seven Disney Springs Area Hotels are now closed and not accepting reservations through April 30: DisneySpringsHotels.com. Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Best Western Lake Buena Vista

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area Orlando Sentinel reports that B Resort & Spa in the Disney Springs Resort Area is offering qualified essential workers and others that are displaced or traveling due to the pandemic a room for $79/night (and no resort fee) when booked before May 15 for a stay before June 30. Qualified guests are: Healthcare professionals and first responders

National Guard members, law enforcement, state or federal government employees Airline crewmembers

Journalists and others responding to COVID-19

Displaced residents, visitors or college students

People unable to return to their home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions including those who had to vacate their home due to an emergency For more information and reservations visit: bhotelsandresorts.com. The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort (adjacent to Golden Oak on Disney Property) is now closed, and will not accept reservations for guests arriving prior to April 24, 2020. More information is available on its website: FourSeasons.com/orlando/ We are not tracking the individual status of the 53 Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotels. You can find contact information for these off-property hotels on their association website: WDWGoodNeighborHotels.com Neither Flamingo Crossings (which is on Disney Property but has hotels that are not Disney-owned and operated), nor Bonnet Creek Resort (which is not owned by Disney but is completely surrounded by Disney Property) have official websites that we have identified.

Disney Dining & Experiences

All active Tables in Wonderland members will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed. Pre-paid dining and experience reservations (like Droid Depot) will be automatically refunded if scheduled between March 16 and March 31, 2020. Character dining and dinner shows at Disney Resort hotel locations may have modified experiences and Characters present from March 16 through the morning of March 20. Guests with dining reservations guaranteed by a credit card will not be charged cancellation or no-show fees during park closure. ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and all miniature golf locations at Walt Disney World Resort closed on March 16. These closures are now until further notice. Walt Disney World Golf, including FootGolf operations, remain available on the regular schedule at all Walt Disney World Golf courses. Walt Disney World Golf is operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management and its team says it is continuing "to closely monitor recommendations by health officials and have implemented measures to help ensure the well-being of all who visit and work at Walt Disney World Golf. For more information and updates, visit GolfWDW.com. Additional operational details released by management follow: Due to the closure of Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, there will be a restricted access policy for Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course commencing Saturday March 21st. If a guest plans to visit this facility, they will be required to have a confirmed tee time reservation before entering the property. Access to the property will only be allowed from the security guard gate located across the street from the entrance to the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace resort. Guests that would like to make use of our driving range facilities, or purchase items from our golf professional shop are being redirected to visit Disney’s Palm, Magnolia, and Oak Trail Golf facility instead. Due to the restricted access policy for Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course, we are inviting Player’s Club members to contact our reservations team within an hour of an available tee time, and pre-book at the Walk-up rate. This will add your name to the tee sheet, and therefore, security can grant you access to the property. For those that are here in Orlando currently, and interested to play, please contact our reservations center at (407) WDW-GOLF to request additional information, or to confirm a suitable tee time. We recommend continuing to visit our website for further updates to our schedule. The following experiences are all temporarily canceled.: All fireworks cruises

Highway in the Sky Dine Around

Pirates & Pals Fireworks Dessert Voyage

Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise

Celebration at the Top - Savor, Sip, and Sparkle

Day Cruise Around the World

Disney Vacation Club Seven Seas Tasting Cruise

Grand 1 Yacht Rentals

Transportation

All Disney transportation will be suspended beginning the morning of Wednesday, March 18, 2020. These closures are now until further notice. Disney's Magical Express concluded transfers to and from Orlando International Airport on Friday, March 20.

Cast & Performer News

College and International Programs Suspended Major news outlets report that Walt Disney World suspended its College Program, Culinary Program, Cultural Exchange Program, and Academic Exchange Program effective March 16, 2020. Participants in Disney housing must move out by March 18, will be paid through March 31, 2020, and will receive certificates of completion that give them the opportunity to seek future employment with the company. Orlando's @WFTV reports @WaltDisneyWorld suspended College Program, Culinary Program, Cultural Exchange Program, & Academic Exchange Program 3/16; participants must leave housing by 3/18, will be paid through 3/31, & will receive certificate of completion.https://t.co/Ug4RN4OkNG — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) March 14, 2020 Disney published an updated letter to their College Program participants, and encouraged those who would like to return to work for the company at a future date to keep in touch. We know these are extremely difficult times & appreciate your continued understanding. We are basing our decisions on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests. No one will be without accommodations. Please read our letter to you. pic.twitter.com/uqdDfZdKfW — Disney Programs (@DisneyInterns) March 15, 2020 On March 16, Josh D'Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort further explained in a "MouseMail" email: I want to acknowledge our hardworking college, culinary and exchange program participants. We made the difficult decision to suspend these programs, based on guidance from leading health agencies as these participants live in dorm-like housing here at our Resort. We believe it's the right thing to do and is consistent with the way college and university programs are prioritizing social distancing. We are actively working with each individual to help them get home, including finding the right solution to each of their unique circumstances. Musical Acts End at Epcot Orlando Sentinel tourism reporter Dewayne Bevil reports that Matsuriza, the drummers at the Japan pavilion, and British Revolution, the vocal quartet at the United Kingdom pavilion perform for the final time at Epcot, March 15, 2020. Long-running Epcot acts in Japan, UK pavilions are cut. Today is last day for Matsuriza drummers, British Revolution. #disney https://t.co/axutge1JaK — Dewayne Bevil (@ThemeParks) March 15, 2020 Credible social media posts suggest that several other contract Epcot musical acts at World Showcase also had their final performances on March 16; credible social media reports that Epcot musical acts comprised of Disney cast members have not been impacted beyond the temporary park closure.

Rebooking Offer for Affected Guests

Guests who missed their booked Walt Disney World Resort vacation due to the unexpected closure can now move their reservation to a future date and take advantage of a just-announced "Special Offer for Eligible Guests."

This new Walt Disney World Resort offer is posted on this page of DisneyWorld.com and is valid only for Guests who previously booked a vacation package or room reservation to stay at a Disney Resort hotel at Walt Disney World Resort for travel dates March 16 to May 31, 2020. Offer not valid for reservations for these dates that were cancelled before March 1, 2020.

Eligible Guests can take advantage of a vacation package offer that includes accommodations at a select Disney Resort hotel, park admission, and a Disney dining plan—valid for arrivals most nights June 1 through September 30, 2020, when you book through May 31, 2020. The included dining plan depends upon the hotel category booked (Deluxe and Deluxe Villa resorts include the Disney Dining Plan; Moderate and Value resorts include the Disney Quick-Serve Dining Plan). The offer is subject to availability and length-of-stay requirements may apply. Everyone in the same room must be on the same package. Theme park tickets valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket.

Those eligible may book by phone at (407)939-4251. Expect that there will be heavy call volume, and be prepared for a long wait when you call.

You can also rebook your vacation through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today by calling (855)438-2929 or by email to bcoles@getawaytoday.com.

Please be sure to tell them MousePlanet sent you!

Epcot Festivals News & Calendar

Obviously, the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is temporarily suspended until further notice. This section remains in the Update with the hope that we get to enjoy the balance of the Festival this Spring, and the subsequent seasonal Festivals which we include in this space each week.

Flower & Garden Festival

The 27th Annual Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival began on March 4, and, though currently suspended due to the park's temporary closure, it is scheduled to run through June 1. This longest running Epcot festival is the one that started them all back in 1994 as "a 38-day celebration of Disney-style gardens and topiaries." The official website for the festival is FreshEpcot.com.

The 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival began on March 4 and is scheduled to run through June 1. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka. The Festival includes the Garden Rocks Concert Series, three times nightly at America Gardens Theatre. The list of scheduled performers released ahead of the Festival included both returning and new names including: STARSHIP, Sister Hazel, Rick Springfield, Plain White T's, Don McLean, Herman's Hermits, Tony Orlando, Air Supply, Christopher Cross, Daughtry, and Survivor. Some of those acts have been cancelled due to the closure, and, of course, the remaining schedule is subject to change. As of this Update, performers scheduled starting April 1 are shown on our Calendar below. The Festival also sells Garden Rocks Concert Series Dining Packages where booking a breakfast, lunch or dinner package at select Epcot restaurants provides guaranteed concert seating for a 5:30, 6:45, or 8 p.m. show. Those that booked packages for dates the park is closed will receive refunds in accordance with Disney's policies discussed in the news sections above.

Singer Peabo Bryson took stage at the America Gardens Theatre as the opening act of this year's Garden Rocks Concert Series on March 4-5, 2020. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka. This is the Festival that features the most topiaries and gardens around the park. New this year is a Remy topiary that is the centerpiece of Ratatouille Garden at France pavilion. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction is scheduled to open at France pavilion during the summer, but a specific opening date has not yet announced. The full list of topiaries and gardens announced for this year's Festival is on this page of the official FreshEpcot website.

The new Remy topiary stands among the hedges along World Showcase Promenade at France pavilion.

Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy topiaries are in the planter box in the remaining plaza at the center of Future World that is not surrounded by construction walls, and share a garden with nods to their construction surroundings.

The Donald Duck topiary (with Spike buzzing about) stands in World Showcase Plaza, along with Daisy, Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

The Tinker Bell topiary has an updated look this year and it stands in a fairy garden near the band gazebo toward the back of the United Kingdom pavilion. File Photos by Alan S. Dalinka. The Goodness Garden Butterfly House returned in a new location this year. It is located further west in Future World West than in past years—between The Land and Imagination pavilions. There are also two playtime areas for kids: Bo Peep's Playtime Training Ground is near the Test Track walkway in Future World East, and the Health Full Trail along the Imagination Walkway includes the Play Full Garden. The Floating Mini-Gardens, Flower Towers, and more bedded blooms are back as well. Behind the scenes tours are available during the Festival from the no-additional-charge 20 minute English Tea Garden tour to the Spring edition of the 3 hour Gardens of the World tour ($85/person plus tax).

The Goodness Garden Butterfly House is located near the butterfly topiary outside The Land pavilion in Future World West.

Health Full Trail is located along the walkway between Imagination pavilion and World Showcase.

Tea Garden tours highlight plantings and traditions of tea on display around the United Kingdom pavilion. File Photos by Alan S. Dalinka. Like the other Festivals, Flower & Garden Festival includes food and beverage kiosks. This year, 16 "Outdoor Kitchens" and other "stops" include three Florida-centric locations: The Honey Bee-stro, The Citrus Blossom, and Florida Fresh. The full list of Outdoor Kitchens and other special food offerings, along with their menus, is available on this page of the official FreshEpcot website. Disney Parks Blog has published a Foodie Guide to the Festival, and published more suggestions to "Taste Your Way Around" the Festival when it opened on March 4. There is also a new "Garden Graze Stroll" (like the Holiday Cookies and Arts stroll varieties) where guests purchase five festival dishes from select locations, receive Passport stamps, and then, rather than more food like the other strolls, there is a keepsake for completion.

The Honey Bee-stro Garden decorates the area near The Honey Bee-stro outdoor kitchen along the walkway from World Showcase to Future World West.

Honey-Peach Freeze is available in a Souvenir Spike the Bee Sipper Cup (while supplies last).

A Spike the Bee reusable spork is available from Outdoor Kitchens this year as well ($2.50 plus tax).

As usual, spring merchandise, including Flower & Garden Festival exclusives, are available at Mouse Gear and at other locations around the park. File Photos by Alan S. Dalinka. Spike's Pollen Nation Exploration scavenger hunt also returns for the entire run of this year's Festival. Purchase maps for $7.99 plus tax (Passholder discounts available) at Port of Entry and other marked locations, search for Spike the Bee around the park (like one we showed in the photos of the English Tea Garden above), and return your completed map to Port of Entry for a prize. The Egg-stravaganza Scavenger Hunt will also return for a limited time during the Festival, from March 27 through April 12, and the maps for the Easter-themed scavenger hunt will be available at Disney Traders, Pin Central (in its new location under Spaceship Earth on the west side), and World Traveler; completed maps will be redeemed at Disney Traders for its prize.

The new location of Pin Central is under the western legs of Spaceship Earth. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka. New to this year's Festival is the expansion of Disneyland's Disney Channel Fan Fest. Guests at Disney's parks in California will have a one-day-only opportunity to mix and mingle with the casts of several popular Disney Channel shows and a cavalcade down Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A. will feature many Disney Channel celebrities which will be live streamed on Disney Parks Blog and on Disney Channel YouTube on Saturday, May 9. After that, kids and families at Epcot during three of the Festival's weekends—May 16-17, May 23-24, and May 30-31—will experience Fan Fest events as well. The details and schedule have not yet been announced, but Disney Parks Blog says: Fan Fest events include stars from "ZOMBIES 2," "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables," "Raven's Home," "Just Roll With It," "Sydney to the Max," "Coop & Cami Ask The World, "BUNK'D," and the upcoming "Disney Fam Jam" and "Upside-Down Magic." The learn-to-draw sessions will feature the creative teams behind "Big City Greens," "The Owl House," "Amphibia" and "DuckTales." Annual Passholders can pick two complimentary magnets during the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival. The "Donald Duck with Spike the Bee" magnet will be available through April 19. The first-ever “Orange Bird” magnet will be available April 20 to June 1. Look for signs outside the temporary location of Mouse Gear in Future World East (which may now only be accessed by the walkway on the Guest Relations side of Spaceship Earth if walking from the park's front gates or via the bridge from Odyssey or the walkway next to the flower gardens at the eastern ponds). Passholders must have a valid Annual Pass and photo ID; magnet supply is not guaranteed to last the length of the time periods (though the supply usually does last).

Passholders can now pick up the Donald Duck with Spike the Bee magnet through April 19 by visiting Mouse Gear with a valid pass and Photo ID. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Look for the magnet distribution signs pointing to the back door of the current location of Mouse Gear. The Orange Bird magnet will be available April 20 through June 1. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka. Passholder-Exclusive merchandise like t-shirts and pins, is available for sale during the Festival as well. Passholder 20% merchandise discount is available. The discount also applies to purchases of maps for Spike's Pollen-Nation Exploration Scavenger Hunt which will be available at Mouse Gear, World Traveler and select Festival Markets (the marked kiosks around the park). Passholders are also eligible for 10% discount on dining packages that include guaranteed seating for Garden Rocks Concert Series performances, and for 15% discounts on the Behind the Seeds and Gardens of the World tours.

Food & Wine Festival

Disney Parks Blog lists the 25th anniversary edition of the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival among the 20 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2020, but the park has not yet announced its specific dates. The hugely popular festival ought to return for a near 90 day run in the late summer/fall. The official website for the festival is TasteEpcot.com. The runDisney Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend which traditionally takes place during the Festival has been scheduled for November 5-8, 2020. The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is scheduled to be held November 6 to 7, 2020.

Festival of the Holidays

Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, including its three times nightly presentation of Candlelight Processional should also return late in 2020. In recent years, we have started getting specific details to share in the summer with a Christmas in July media event or promotion. The Festival's official website is: EpcotHolidays.com.

Festivals Calendar

For the convenience of our readers, the scheduled performers for this year's Garden Rocks Concert Series are shown in our Google Calendar of Epcot Events. As of March 30, Disney has removed performers scheduled through April 9, and we have removed them from our calendar as well. You can add the entire Event calendar to any calendar that supports the iCal format (like iPhone and Mac) by copying this link and, as we get additional information and update the calendar, the calendar will update on your subscribed device as well. While our Google Calendar of Epcot Events lists announced performers, it is still always best to check the My Disney Experience app, Times Guide, and, yes, sometimes even signs posted at the park entrances and at the theater noting any last minute changes. The calendar is provided as a courtesy "as is, where is" without any guarantees. We do respectfully request that you do not post our entire calendar on another site without first asking our permission. Walt Disney World Resort does provide schedules in the My Disney Experience app, but does not allow you to add dates to calendars outside the app itself.

Views Around the World

With the parks closed, I continue to share videos from my personal archives that have been posted to my personal YouTube channel for some years. This week: visits to EPCOT Center on March 13-14, 1996.



In Part 1, ride the monorail from the Transportation & Ticket Center to EPCOT Center, around Future World, and then enter the park on foot and ride Spaceship Earth. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.



In Part 2, Walk past Universe of Energy, visit the Wonders of Life and Horizons pavilions, and see Future World's Fountain of Nations. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.



In Part 3, ride Journey Into Imagination (the original version with Dreamfinder and Figment) and Living With The Land boat ride with a live guide. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

This and That…

…REMINDER: Interested in a chance to win a stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom? Interested in additional bonus chances to win by making donations that benefit Orlando Magic Youth Foundation? Omaze has a sweepstakes (with lots of fine print on its site that you need to read and we have no affiliation with or responsibility for it) with a grand prize offering of a two-day, one-night vacation that includes a night in the Suite for up to four people, plus park tickets, a VIP tour guide for a day, and dinner at Narcoossee's. Donation or purchase not required for the single entry, but bonus entries are included with different donation levels. The deadline to enter is April 7, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific (which is April 8, 2:59 a.m. Eastern) with the winner to be announced on or around April 22, 2020.

…REMINDER ENDS TODAY, March 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PDT: Disney Junior is also offering a chance to win a 5-day/4-night Walt Disney World vacation for 4, including Park Hopper tickets, a Deluxe Resort Hotel room, and a $500 Disney Gift Card. Visit https://parks.disney.com/discover-the-magic-sweepstakes for all the rules and the chance to enter. MousePlanet has no affiliation or responsibility for this sweepstakes.

…REMINDER: Before the temporary park closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney's Animal Kingdom announced its plans to offer a new "A Path Less Traveled Tour" as part of its Earth Month celebration from March 29 to May 2, 2020 (except April 21). The $69/person (plus tax) tour requires guests to check in at 7:45 a.m. for the tour that runs from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. which Disney Parks Blog describes as an onstage walking tour showing off "the authentic details, clever construction and imaginative design throughout the park." Tour guests will also meet animal care experts to learn about the park's animal care programs and Disney's worldwide wildlife species conservation programs. Guests must be at least 10 years old and a valid theme park ticket for park admission is required but not included in the tour price. Call (407)WDW-PLAY to book the tour or visit the Curiosity Animal Tours kiosk across from Kilimanjaro Safaris. Fine print details remain published on this page of DisneyWorld.com. A 15% discount is available for Passholders and DVC Members.

Disney Springs News & Views

Normally, this section collects all of the Disney Springs retail and dining events we are aware of in one place along with our most recent views of the area (including those immediately under this paragraph). Some items are repeated week to week until they occur. During the remainder of the operational shutdown, our Disney Springs reporting is incorporated with the rest of the resort information above.

For even more of the latest news around Disney Springs, follow its official Twitter Feed: @DisneySprings.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a park event might fall during your next trip to the Walt Disney World Resort.

× runDisney with Upcoming Events Star Wars Rival Run Weekend - CANCELLED - April 16-19, 2020

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend - November 5-8, 2020

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend - January 6-10, 2021 Visit runDisney.com for registration and more information. At the beginning of 2020, runDisney introduced a new membership opportunity for runners named "Club runDisney" that will feature benefits available from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. All members will receive a welcome package including "an exclusive jacket, and will have access to the lowest level registration pricing all year," a new exclusive Virtual 10K, and special Club designation on race bibs. The Club will feature three levels, and those baseline benefits apply to Silver level. The Gold level adds early registration access with a guaranteed spot in the half or full marathon distance during each race weekend. The Platinum Membership also adds a guaranteed spot in one distance each race weekend, upgraded corral placement, "an exclusive Expo experience with early admittance to the runDisney Merchandise Shop," a character meet and greet, and access to a Lounge with expedited race packet pick-up. Memberships go on sale Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Eastern. For more information and details visit rundisney.com/club-rundisney. Published Membership pricing is: $265.43-Silver; $478.63-Gold; and $798.43 Platinum. runDisney says that only a limited number of each level of membership will be available.

Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020 Resort Events (Published cancellations are noted below too.)

Disney After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park)

…at Magic Kingdom : April 5 (cancelled) , 13, 20 & 27 May 5, 11, 18 & 25 …at Disney's Animal Kingdom April 1 (cancelled) , 7 (cancelled) , 14 & 22 May 2, 9, 16, 19 & 26

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date and park) Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic : (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Magic Kingdom : April 21 & 28

Registration subject to availability. Epcot : May 4 & June 29, 2020

General Member Registration: has been moved to April 16, 2020 Disney's Typhoon Lagoon : July 27 & August 10, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: June 17, 2020

General Member Registration: June 24, 2020 Disney's Hollywood Studios : September 15 & 22; October 6, 2020

Registration for Members with Resort reservations opens: July 15, 2020

General Member Registration: July 22, 2020

: (Eligible Member reservations required for wristband entry) Disney Villains After Hours : (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) April 3 (cancelled) , 10, 17 & 24 May 1, 8, 14, 22, 29 June 5, 12, 19, 26 & 29 July 6 & 10

: (hard ticket required; park entry at 7 p.m., event hours vary by published date) Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival – Scheduled through June 1, 2020

– Scheduled through June 1, 2020 "Drawn to Life" (by Cirque du Soleil and Disney) – previews postponed: originally scheduled March 20, 2020 , premiere April 17, 2020

– , premiere April 17, 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend – April 16 to 19, 2020 (cancelled)

– Earth Day Celebrations at Disney's Animal Kingdom – April 18 to 22, 2020

April 22 itself is the 22nd Anniversary of the park's opening; it is also Earth Day's 50th Anniversary

& it is the 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund

– April 18 to 22, 2020 April 22 itself is the 22nd Anniversary of the park's opening; it is also Earth Day's 50th Anniversary & it is the 25th Anniversary of Disney Conservation Fund Dapper Day – Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020

♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot

– Spring Weekend (unofficial events) May 1 to 3, 2020 ♦ May 2 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ May 3 - Epcot Gay DayS #RedShirtDays (unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020

♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios

♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot

(unofficial events) – June 4 to 7, 2020 ♦ June 4 - Disney's Animal Kingdom ♦ June 5 - Disney's Hollywood Studios ♦ June 6 - Magic Kingdom ♦ June 7 - Epcot Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – 7 p.m. to Midnight – Ticketed Magic Kingdom Events August 13, 18, 21, 25 & 28 September 1, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 & 29 October 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29 & 31 November 1

– 7 p.m. to Midnight – Ticketed Magic Kingdom Events Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend – November 5 to 8, 2020

– November 5 to 8, 2020 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic – November 6 to 7, 2020

– November 6 to 7, 2020 D23 Destination D: Fantastic Worlds – November 20 to 22, 2020

2021 Resort Events

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend – January 6-10, 2021

More Events Coming Soon!

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Until further notice all four theme parks, Disney Hotels, both Disney Water Parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and all Disney Springs locations are closed. Walt Disney World Golf remains open for regular golf and footgolf operations. The remaining information below was current as of March 10, 2020.

Note: Not all attraction closures have been officially confirmed by Disney, and are all subject to change at any time. All refurbishment schedules are estimates only. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit DisneyWorld.com or use the MyDisneyExperience App on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Magic Kingdom The Muppets Present...Great Moments in American History – its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019

Given its brief re-appearances during the final days of 2019, it may reappear "seasonally."

– its final scheduled shows were performed October 5, 2019 Given its brief re-appearances during the final days of 2019, it may reappear "seasonally." Royal Majesty Makers – no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019.

– no longer has scheduled appearances in Fantasyland as of October 2019. Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Tutorial – Final show was September 29, 2018.

– Final show was September 29, 2018. Stitch's Great Escape – My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year"

It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is used for greeting Stitch

– My Disney Experience lists as "available seasonally throughout the year" It is unlikely it will ever reopen; the attraction's lobby is used for greeting Stitch Walt Disney World Railroad – Closed as of December 3, 2018 to accommodate TRON construction (reopening to be announced).

Guests can visit a Walt Disney World Railroad train at Fantasyland Station.

Epcot Reflections of China – the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format.

– the film will be retired and will be replaced with "Wondrous China" presented in a seamless 360° digital format. Future World "transformation" closings – Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019.

Closings and relocations include: Future World itself will become three new lands: World Discovery, World Nature & World Celebration Spaceship Earth will close for a major renovation starting May 26, 2020 Innoventions - all exhibits now permanently closed, effective September 8, 2019 Club Cool closed September 8, 2019 (to reopen in "a new capacity at a future merchandise location") Fountain of Nations closed September 8, 2019 Fountain View featuring Starbucks closed September 8, 2019 (new temporary Starbucks location now open near Refreshment Port) Meet Disney Pals at the Epcot Character Spot - closed September 8, 2019 (check guide maps for character locations) Electric Umbrella (quick service restaurant) closed February 16, 2020. (New dining options to be announced) Mouse Gear closed its original location for refurbishment January 4, 2020. (It moved to a temporary home nearby) Art of Disney has relocated to the former Heritage Manor at The American Adventure

– Major transformation announced at D23 Expo 2019. Closings and relocations include: Ellen's Energy Adventure at Universe of Energy – Permanently closed on August 13, 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021.

– Permanently closed on August 13, 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open in its place in approximately 2021. Illuminations: Reflections of Earth – Show retired: September 30, 2019.

Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020

– Show retired: September 30, 2019. Epcot Forever debuted October 1 for a limited run which will be followed by a new nighttime spectacular "HarmonioUS" in 2020 Liberty Inn - the fast-casual restaurant closed for reimagining starting July 8, 2019.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue is now open in its place.

Disney's Hollywood Studios Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away – final performances on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

– final performances on Saturday, February 22, 2020. March of the First Order – concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019.

First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

– concluded parades down Hollywood Boulevard on July 6, 2019. First Order Stormtroopers have "redeployed" inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Path of the Jedi – Permanently Closed.

Theater reopened as the Mickey Shorts Theater on March 4, 2020.

– Permanently Closed. Theater reopened as the Mickey Shorts Theater on March 4, 2020. The Great Movie Ride – Permanently closed August 13, 2017.

The Chinese Theatre reopened as Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway on March 4, 2020.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Kali River Rapids – closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March 2020. FastPass+ reservations are available for adventures starting March 22, 2020.

– closed for seasonal refurbishment January 6, 2020 through late March 2020. FastPass+ reservations are available for adventures starting March 22, 2020. Primeval Whirl – is now listed as "Operates Seasonally"

My Disney Experience shows the attraction closed as of publication of this Update

No FastPass+ service is available for the attraction through at least April 29, 2020.

Disney Water Parks Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park no known refurbishments scheduled

no known refurbishments scheduled Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is closed for seasonal refurbishment during the winter

Disney Springs Bongo's Cuban Café – Closed in August 2019

Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced.

– Closed in August 2019 Beatrix restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises coming to the site at a date to be announced. DisneyQuest – Closed as of July 3, 2017.

The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019.

– Closed as of July 3, 2017. The NBA Experience opened on the site on August 12, 2019. La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil – Show closed on December 31, 2017.

A new Cirque du Soleil collaboration with Disney, "Drawn to Life," previews postponed (originally: March 20, 2020, and will have its world premiere April 17, 2020).

Disney Resorts & Vicinity McDonald's restaurant near Disney's All-Star Resorts – closed October 30, 2019, for an extensive renovation; expected to reopen in later in 2020.

– closed October 30, 2019, for an extensive renovation; expected to reopen in later in 2020. Disney's Art of Animation Resort – The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in approximately Fall 2020.

– The Big Blue Pool will close for refurbishment beginning in approximately Fall 2020. Disney's All-Star Music Resort – The Calypso Pool will be closed for refurbishment from mid-September 2020 through mid-December 2020.

Walt Disney World Golf No known closures.

Current Discounts and Promotions (Note: Some Offers may be suspended due to COVID-19 Pandemic)

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the intended audience. Check out the category that best matches you, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers.

As regular readers know, Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. It is increasingly true that non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). As prices go up, it becomes even more important to pay heed: Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. Be sure to move the calendar to at least seven (7) days out, to see what ticket options and discounts are available for your planned visit.

For more discounts and offers we know about, click the category below that you want to expand (or close).

For Everyone

4-Park Magic Ticket The 4-Park Magic Ticket is once again available for purchase at Disneyworld.com/4ParkMagic. For $356 plus tax (ages 10 and up; less for ages 3-9), it provides one visit to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme parks (one park per day). Guests must select a start date on or before September 30, 2020, and the ticket expires seven days after the selected start date. (Certain start dates will lower the price of the Ticket further.) For an additional $40 plus tax (ages 10+; less for ages 3-9), the ticket will also provide admission to one water park and one visit to NBA Experience at Disney Springs. Mid-Day Magic Tickets Disney has introduced a new park ticket that provides one admission per theme park each day after 12:00 p.m. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for more information. Did you know that college students can enjoy specially-priced theme park tickets to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort? Now you can use your savings toward snacks, souvenirs, and more! https://t.co/tTqashbTlu #DisneyYouthPrograms pic.twitter.com/Uo21gk4soV — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 22, 2020 Memory Maker pre-arrival discount Disney's PhotoPass service provides a discount on Disney Memory Maker pre-arrival packages. For $199 plus tax, Walt Disney World guests can digitally download any photos associated with their Memory Maker account, including photos taken on attractions. The advanced purchase price is $169, a $30 savings. Applicable taxes are charged to all orders. Purchase must be made more than three days prior to arrival at the Walt Disney World Resort for the discount. All sales are final, and not eligible for an exchange or refund. Both the immediate and discount version of Memory Maker can be purchased at this page of DisneyWorld.com. Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Through May 21, save up to 20% on campsite stays Sundays through Thursday nights between March 29 and May 21. Spring is just around the corner and guests are invited to stay under the stars in the middle of the magic at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground with a special offer: https://t.co/5gqELvFzLc pic.twitter.com/InFQrh7dRu — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 6, 2020

For Annual Passholders

For Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Reminder to MagicBand users: You must still show your Disney Visa credit card to receive discounts and other benefits. Discounts are not automatically applied even if you have linked your Disney Visa credit card to your MagicBand. To conserve space, we have eliminated some of the participating location details of the Disney Visa Rewards offers from this section. Visit Disney Visa Rewards website for the latest participating location information. 20 percent off Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks Disney Visa cardholders receive 20 percent off their entire purchase at Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks throughout Walt Disney World, including Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, and online at Joffreys.com with code: VISABEANS (U.S. orders only) 15 percent off select guided tours Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of selected guided tours for up to 10 people. The cardholder must participate in the tour, and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card. Discounts are not available on Premium VIP tours, programs exclusive to groups, or group team building programs. 10 percent off select restaurants Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off the check when you pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, merchandise, tobacco, room service, holiday buffets, tax and gratuity. Discount may not be available at all meal times. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for the latest list of restaurants and restrictions. 10 percent off merchandise Disney Visa cardholders receive 10 percent off at participating Disney-owned retail location when you spend a minimum of $50 and pay with a Disney's Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card (be sure to request the discount). Read all of the restrictions on the this page of disneyrewards.com. Cardholders also receive 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at the following Walt Disney World Resort Operating Participant merchandise locations including Basin, Basin White, Chapel Hats, Good Fortune Gifts and House of Good Fortune, kidsHeritage, Luxury of Time, Marrakesh Emporium Arts & Crafts, Joffrey's coffee/tea kiosks and Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's, Sperry and Volcom. 15 percent off all Disney spa and salon services Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of any salon treatment valued at $45 or greater or any 50-minute or longer spa service most days at the spas and salons at Walt Disney World Resort. Visit this page of disneyrewards.com for participating locations and restrictions, including blockout dates. Note that a 20% gratuity will be added to each spa service. 10 percent off select recreation experiences Disney Visa cardholders receive 15 percent off the non-discounted price of the recreation experiences listed below: Carriage Rides at Disney's Port Orleans Resort and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Horseback Trail Rides at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Epcot Present your Disney's Visa Card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at Epcot for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Imagination Pavilion at Epcot (enter near the jumping fountains near the exit to the Magic Eye Theater). You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website). Free character photos at a private meet and greet location at Disney's Hollywood Studios Present your Disney's Visa card for access to a private character meet-and-greet at the Star Wars Launch Bay in the Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the cardholder and up to five guests. The event is hosted daily from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You'll receive complimentary downloads of your photos (one time per day), which may be accessed in the My Disney Experience smartphone application (or website).

For Military Personnel

2020 Military Promotional Tickets January 1 through December 18, 2020 Four-Day Park Hopper Tickets –$265.00

Four-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $315.00 Five-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $283.00

Five-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $333.00 Six-Day Park Hopper Tickets – $301.00

Six-Day Park Hopper Plus Tickets – $351.00 Prices do not include tax. Six-Day Tickets must be purchased by December 13, Five-Day Tickets by December 14, Four-Day Tickets by December 15. Tickets may be used from January 1 through December 18, 2020.

Prices may be lower at U.S. military base ticket offices. U.S. military personnel can also purchase the Memory Maker product for $98 from January 1, 2020, through December 18, 2020. For more information, definitions and details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets by eligible service members or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and only family members and friends, as provided by Disney's rules. These tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Limit six (6) tickets purchased by the military personnel (or spouse), and one ticket must be used by that member of the military (or spouse). Each ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. Special pricing for Memory Maker is available at Walt Disney World theme park ticket windows when purchased by eligible service members or their spouses. No more than two Memory Maker products can be purchased by an eligible service member or their spouse. No more than two Memory Maker products may be purchased at the special price by the service member or spouse. Usual Memory Maker restrictions apply and a MagicBand is required to receive some digital content. Special Rates at Resort Hotels U.S. military personnel can enjoy discounts at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels. For 2020, discounts are available most nights January 1 through April 4, and April 19 through December 18, 2020, when booked by December 18, 2020. Offer excludes suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, and Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. For more information and details, visit this page or call (407)939-7825. Read more information at militarydisneytips.com, visit your base ticket office, or when at Walt Disney World, visit Shades of Green. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Florida Residents

Expect to be required to show proof of Florida Residency for discounts and benefits. Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket Florida Residents that want to visit the parks in the first half of 2020 may purchase the new Florida Resident Discovery Disney Ticket The 4-Day Ticket is $195/person plus tax ($49/day) and the 3-Day Ticket is $175/person plus tax ($59/day) for one park per day admission on any dates through June 30, 2020, with no block-out dates (Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus upgrades available for extra charges). Tickets must be purchased by June 27, 2020. Details and on-line purchasing via this page of DisneyWorld.com. Other Florida Resident Tickets and Room Offers Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for all current Florida Resident theme park ticket offers, including a link where Florida Residents can save 40% on 4-Day Tickets and 30% on 3-Day Tickets compared to the non-resident prices of the same tickets when selecting specific visit start dates. Visit this page of DisneyWorld.com for Florida Resident room rates at select hotels, including the opportunity to save up to 30% on rooms for most nights through April 25, 2020. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For Disney Vacation Club Members

Member Benefits and Discounts may be found on this page of DisneyVacationClub.com. Note: some benefits and discounts are only available to those with a valid Disney Vacation Club Membership Card which is only available to Members owning at least 75 Vacation Points purchased directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. Call DVC Member Services at (800) 800-9800 to take advantage of most other available offers. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

For Canada Residents

Canadian residents are eligible for some specials that are similar to residents of the U.S.A. See the current listing on this page of DisneyWorld.com. All adults using Canada resident tickets or passes must present valid proof of Canada residency that includes government-issued photo ID to exchange the certificate for a valid ticket at the theme park ticket window or Guest Relations prior to first use. The offer itself requires advanced purchase; it is not available at Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows. Tickets and options are nontransferable, nonrefundable and exclude events/activities separately priced. Admission is subject to capacity closures and to other restrictions. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

For U.K. Residents

You can see the latest offers for U.K. residents on Disney World's U.K. packages website. Note, the U.K. page has not been updated since December 2019. If you know of an offer we haven't listed, please drop us an email with the details.

