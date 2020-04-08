Fun at Home Show #2: A MousePlanet LIVE Stream

by MousePlanet Staff, contributing writer
Join MousePlanet contributors and some special guests for some socially distant fun chat about what we usually cover here at MousePlanet: All Things Disney!

The show was streamed live Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT.

A replay is now available. We ran into some technical difficulty sharing Carol Stein's live show, so at about the 1:26:00 mark, Alan Dalinka, Todd Pickering and Mark Goldhaber returned to close out the show with a great Disney experience story from Mark.

Only during the live show, folks could share comments with us on @MousePlanet on Facebook , Periscope and Twitter. You can share more comments on MousePad below.

 

Comments

  1. By cbarry

    Great to be on the show again. Looking forward to next time!

    Chris

