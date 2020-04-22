Fun at Home Show #4: A MousePlanet LIVE Stream

Ready for our next MousePlanet LIVE! Stream? "Fun at Home" Show #4, will be live tonight, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT. A brief pre-recorded pre-show will begin about five minutes before then to let you know you found the right place and that we are streaming live. If you visit this page before we start, you will need to refresh your browser to see the stream.

MousePlanet contributors and some special guests will have a socially distant fun chat about what we usually cover here at MousePlanet: All Things Disney! New this week, we also will have a full segment devoted to talking Star Wars in the parks and beyond, and another full segment devoted to talking about collecting Disney merchandise even while we stay safe at home!



The show will stream LIVE on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT.

During our live shows, share comments with us: @MousePlanet on Facebook, Periscope and Twitter. A replay will be available here and those places after the show too!

You can share more comments on MousePad below.