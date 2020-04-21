Walt Disney World Resort Update for April 28 – May 4, 2020

As for that constant question out there about when we can go back to having fun in the parks (or elsewhere outside our homes), MousePlanet's Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix gave our take on the situation in our Monday Disneyland Resort Update:

The Internet is absolutely crammed with speculation about what it will take to get the Disney theme parks—along with the rest of society—open again. Who better to weigh in on that subject than Bob Iger, executive chairman and chairman of the board of the Walt Disney Co.? Iger was recently named to a California task force that will help the state navigate the issues of economic recovery and job development in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 80-member Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery includes four former California governors, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and executives from a host of business, labor, healthcare, and educational organizations. Shortly after being named to the panel, Iger gave an interview to Los Angeles-based KABC. In the brief interview, Iger outlined key goals for reopening businesses in California: Clearly, making people feel safe from getting the virus is the biggest obstacle and it's clearly complicated. It's not just about, as far as we know, social distancing. It's about taking a number of steps, implementing a number of procedures to make sure that people feel safe. Obviously hygiene will be one of them, increased hygiene, but it's likely that we're going to need some mass testing, at scale, and some form of contact tracing as well so that we can identify people who have been exposed or people who have had the virus and may be of harm to others. While the remarks in the KABC interview were in regards to reopening California's economy at large, Iger gave an interview to Barron's earlier this month in which he suggested that Disney theme parks might incorporate screening measures that could include temperature checks when the theme parks reopen. In Florida, Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro was named to the Re-Open Florida Task Force Executive Committee. He joins Universal Orlando Resort CEO John Sprouls on the 22-member team. The Orlando Weekly last week reported that Universal Studios had sent a survey to many of its annual passholders, seeking feedback about potential health and safety measures in a post-COVID world. Respondents were asked how they would feel about nearly two dozen potential measures, such as capping park attendance from 25% to 75% of normal; adding temperature checks at the entrance; or requiring all visitors to wear face masks. Other ideas included closing all indoor attractions; reducing capacity on rides and shows; and implementing virtual queues for all attractions. One of the more extreme measures in the survey would require all guests and employees to take and pass a rapid COVID test before they could enter the parks.

For another very thoughtful take on what the reopening of the Florida parks (and probably beyond) could entail, I recommend you read Orlando Sentinel reporter Dewayne Bevil's April 26, 2020 article. He also had a very somber discussion about theme parks in a "post-coronavirus world" with theme parks industry analyst Dennis Speigel, CEO of International Theme Park Services on the Sentinel's Theme Parks Rangers podcast Episode 44 (which is available for replay in several places, including at that link).

Beyond looking at the practicalities, I strongly advise readers to be critical of mass media and social media guesses about when the parks will open, and to pay attention to official announcements by Disney itself. Right now, notwithstanding the wild speculation of one financial analyst that got a bunch of more reputable media outlets to repeat the speculation that the parks will not reopen until 2021, the last official announcement from Disney is that it is accepting hotel reservations for June 1 and beyond. We continue updating our article Walt Disney Company Operational Responses to COVID-19 from time to time as we learn official news.

Of course, if you think you know with some precision when the parks will reopen (and are not a Disney insider), would you also please send us next week's PowerBall and MegaMillions numbers by private message?



For this week's cover photo, it's Woody standing at the entrance to the largely empty Toy Story Land back on June 28, 2018, the day before the land's dedication, two days before its opening to guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

In Views Around the World again this week, my views from the past: videos shot during the Millennium Celebration in 2000. Disney shared a pre-recorded viewing of Magic Kingdom's Happily Ever After fireworks for home viewing too.

News and Views

Disney Vacation Club Temporarily Modifies More Policies

Disney Vacation Club previously announced that Vacation Points for canceled DVC reservations during the time the parks and resorts are closed will be returned to the current use year, meaning they will not be placed in a holding account or forfeited. Borrowed Points used for canceled. reservations will be returned to the Use Year they were borrowed from regardless of arrival date (though DVC notes that it may take up to 15 business days for processing to be completed). Reservations Points for canceled reservations at a Disney Collection Resort will be returned as Reservation Points to the current Use Year and reservations made with Banked Points or One-time use Points will be returned to the current Use Year.

On Friday, April 24, DVC notified members by email of additional temporary updates to its policies relating to certain points set to expire that were tied to reservations for stays between March 12 and the end of the closure period and temporary changes to rules for borrowing points. Over the weekend, we updated our article entitled Walt Disney Company Operational Responses to COVID-19 to reflect those changes, and the specific details are also posted on this page of the DVC website. DVC also posted a FAQ which requires Members sign in on this page of the DVC website. In summary, for reservations during the closure period that were cancelled after February 29, 2020:

2019 Use Year Points for April and June that are set to expire in 2020 that were used for reservations during the closure period will be extended for one year from their original expiration.

2018 Use Year Points for April and June that were banked into 2019 and used for reservations during the closure period will be extended for six months from their current expiration period.

Members with later Use Years should follow normal banking guidelines to bank current Use Year Vacation Points. Should a reservation be cancelled due to Resort closure after the close of the applicable banking window, an exception will be made to bank the allotted Points associated with the reservation.

"One Time-Use Points" remaining from a cancelled reservation can be refunded upon request. Contact Member Services.

Members that purchased Travelex Insurance and made a claim due to a cancelled reservation are still eligible for points extensions if they meet the other criteria.

DVC will not use the 6-month extension on previously banked developer Points in the interest of supporting Member availability.

Effective immediately, Members may only borrow up to 50% of their future Use Year Points per contract for new reservations (to the extent permitted by Home Resort Rules and Regulations). DVC says that "this will help manage inventory and accomodate more Members who want to schedule their vacations once the Resorts reopen." The policy applies to all DVC reservations and exchanges. Members who book a new reservation or multiple reservations that exceed the 50% maximum will have their reservations cancelled automatically within 7 days.

Points already borrowed for future reservations outside the closure period will be honored, even if they exceed the new 50% threshold. The temporary policy also excludes borrowed Vacation Points that would be applied to matched waitlists created prior to April 24 if the reservation requires more than the 50% threshold.

DVC will continue to monitor inventory and re-evaluate, and has the "goal" of returning its standard policy as soon as appropriate.

Disney and Concierge Collection Reservation Points from April and June 2019 Use Years that have expired or will expire during the closure period will be moved into the next Use Year as Reservation Points. Additional Use Year will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. Members with cancelled Disney Cruise Line voyages or Adventures by Disney trips due to the closure have been offered their choice of a full refund, the ability to rebook a new cruise/trip with additional credit or the option to "park" their cruise/trip for a later date.

Members with a June Use Year that deposited points into the RCI system after March 12 may reverse that transaction and withdraw their points. Members with previously booked RCI reservations that were cancelled during the closures can continue to use the points within the RCI system until their expiration.

Disney Vacation Club also acknowledged that the condominium associations that make up the DVC properties anticipate lower operating costs as a result of the closures. DVC notes that it cannot predict what unanticipated additional costs will be required to reopen properties when it is safe to do so. DVC proposes to issue a credit to Members in mid-December when Annual Dues Statements for 2021 are distributed reflecting any operating surplus rather than rolling surpluses into reserves (which has been the usual policy following IRS and other guidelines mentioned at each year's Annual Meeting).

For DVC Resorts, DVC Members may, as always, make many reservation changes on the Disney Vacation Club website. All Members can call Member Services at (800)800-9800, but be aware of the high call volume.

Disney Good Neighbor Hotel Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista Offers Deals

This week, Disney Good Neighbor Hotel Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista let us know it is offering several new deals. In future weeks, we will include these in the Discounts and Promotions section of the Update, but, since this is news (at least to us) this week, here are the details:

Florida Resident

Enjoy 10% off Standard Rate. Hyatt Place Gallery Breakfast Buffet is included for World of Hyatt members booking this rate. Valid Florida ID is required at check in. Valid dates - May 4 - Dec 23, 2020. Book online at https://orlandolakebuenavista.place.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html?corp_id=43610 or call 1-888-492-8847 ask for rate code FLRR. Offer is based on availability and cannot be combined with other discounts. Subject to change without prior notification.

Military/Veteran/First Responders

Enjoy up to 20% off Standard Rate. Hyatt Place Gallery Breakfast Buffet is included for World of Hyatt members booking this rate. Valid Military/Veteran/First Responders ID is required at check in. Valid dates - May 4 - Dec 23, 2020. Book online at https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-place-orlando-lake-buena-vista/orlzb?offercode=MILVET or call 1-888-492-8847 ask for rate code MILVET. Offer is based on availability and cannot be combined with other discounts. Subject to change without prior notification.

Georgia Resident

Enjoy 10% off Standard Rate. Hyatt Place Gallery Breakfast Buffet is included for World of Hyatt members booking this rate. Valid Georgia ID is required at check in. Valid dates - May 4 - Dec 23, 2020. Book online at https://orlandolakebuenavista.place.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html?corp_id=85715 or call 1-888-492-8847 ask for rate code GARE. Offer is based on availability and cannot be combined with other discounts. Subject to change without prior notification.

AAA Hot Deal

Enjoy 15% off Standard Rate. Hyatt Place Gallery Breakfast Buffet is included for World of Hyatt members booking this rate. Valid AAA ID is required at check in. Valid dates – Jun 1 – Sep 24, 2020. Book online at https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-place-orlando-lake-buena-vista/orlzb and select AAA rate or call 1-888-492-8847 ask for AAA Hot Deal rate. Offer is based on availability and cannot be combined with other discounts. Subject to change without prior notification.

Canadian Resident

Enjoy 10% off Standard Rate. Hyatt Place Gallery Breakfast Buffet is included for World of Hyatt members booking this rate. Valid Canada ID is required at check in. Valid dates - May 4 - Dec 23, 2020. Book online at https://orlandolakebuenavista.place.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html?corp_id=144553 or call 1-888-492-8847 ask for rate code CDAS. Offer is based on availability and cannot be combined with other discounts. Subject to change without prior notification.

Walt Disney World Resort Remains Mostly Closed

All four theme parks at Walt Disney World are closed, as are all Disney-owned resort hotels, the entire Disney Springs shopping area, water parks and most recreational offerings except Walt Disney World Golf, where golf and footgolf operations remain on their normal schedule with enhanced health safety measures implemented, including its "Park and Play" program where golfers can book a tee time and pay in advance online, show up to a pre-positioned, sanitized cart, and proceed to the first tee without further contact. The closures are in effect until further notice.

Remember to visit the My Plans section of WaltDisneyWorld.com because many reservations can be modified without calling. You may also modify or cancel many reservations in the My Disney Experience mobile application. The following sections contain the latest information available as of publication, including the recently announced suspension of monthly payments for Annual Passholders on applicable plans.

Future vacation reservations are currently available for travel dates June 1 and later. As always, Guests are able to modify these bookings if the Resort opens before that time. More information and a special offer from Disney are in the Hotels section below.

Reports are that construction projects have been halted around Walt Disney World Resort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well. These work stoppages may impact the completion timelines for many announced projects, from Remy's Ratatouille Adventure—which was expected to open this summer at Epcot—to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (hotel experience) that was to begin operations in 2021, as well as attractions that were expected to open in time for the resort's 50th anniversary in 2021, including TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster at Magic Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy-Cosmic Rewind coaster at Epcot, and Play! pavilion at Epcot, along with other projects like the Reflections (resort property combining a hotel and Disney Vacation Club), and the on-going transformation of Epcot.

Official information is posted and updated at: disneyworld.disney.go.com/travel-information/

Last week, we also reported that the websites run by organizers of two of the unofficial events we track (because they draw large crowds to the parks) announced cancellation of their Spring Walt Disney World Resort events: Dapper Days Spring Weekend May 1 to 3, and Gay DayS #RedShirtDays June 4 to 7. Links to the organizer's pages are listed, as always, in the Resort Events section below.

Parks, Annual Passes & Ticket Policies

Theme Parks Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom are all closed until further notice. All Fastpass+ reservations for closed dates will be automatically canceled. Water Parks Disney's Typhoon Lagoon has been closed for its annual seasonal refurbishment since early this year and remains closed until further notice. Disney's Blizzard Beach is closed until further notice. Tickets & Annual Passes Unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days, or date-specific theme park tickets with a valid use period during the period March 12, 2020 through the end of the actual closure period will automatically be extended to use any date through December 15, 2020. If you are unable to visit by December 15, 2020 you may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date. Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets may be used through July 31, 2020. Guests who have purchased tickets for Disney After Hours, Disney Villains After Hours, Disney Early Morning Magic, and Disney H2O Glow Nights from March 16, 2020 through the end of the actual closure period will be automatically refunded. Walt Disney World annual passes: Passholders who have paid in full for their Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort annual passports can either opt to have the expiration date of their passport extended based on the length of the closure, or can request a pro-rated refund of the amount paid.

Disney has stopped collecting automatic payments for passholders on the monthly payment plan effective April 5, 2020, and will retroactively refund payments collected between March 14 – April 4, 2020. Passholders can opt to have their pass expire on the original date, or to resume making payments when the theme parks reopen and have their expiration date extended based on the number of days the parks were closed.

While the theme parks are closed, Disney is not accepting new MagicBand orders linked to Annual Passes. Pass blockout and admission calendars will not be updated during the closure period. Additional details may be posted later.

Passholders opting for partial refunds for the closure period and those opting to extend passes on the monthly payment plan should contact V.I.PASSHOLDER Support at (407)939-7277 to make their requests. Passholders may also call with other questions but, of course, call volume may be heavy. Pass blockout and admission calendars will not be updated during the closure period. Additional details may be posted later.

Disney Springs Operations

As of March 20, 2020, all Disney Springs shops, restaurants and entertainment are closed. These closures are now until further notice. Where individual operators have listed different reopening dates, we have detailed them below: AMC Theaters announced it has closed all North American theaters for six to 12 weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It previously had sought to continue operating at limited capacity. A-List Members may put their account on pause. For other operational and venue information, Disney Springs website is: DisneySprings.com.

Disney Owned & Operated Hotels

All Disney-owned and operated hotels at Walt Disney World, Aulani, Disney's Vero Beach and Hilton Head Island Resorts are closed. These closures are until further notice. Disney-imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in for reservations with arrivals through June 30 will be waived. If no action is taken before a check-in date during the closure period, Disney will automatically cancel the reservation within 7 days of the original check-in date and process any refund due to the original form of payment. Cancellation fees imposed by third-party suppliers and non-refundable products like travel protection plans will be deducted from refundable amounts for Walt Disney Travel Company Packages. If you did not book through Disney directly, please contact your travel professional. For guests that have placed orders and received notifications that MagicBands have already been shipped to their homes, those guests will still receive their orders. For those that arranged for upgraded MagicBands be delivered to Disney Resort hotels for check-in dates between March 20 through the closure period, those orders will be automatically canceled and refunded. While the hotels are closed, no new orders for Magic Bands linked to Annual Passes or hotel reservations will be accepted. Walt Disney World has posted a Special Offer for Guests who booked a vacation package or room reservation to stay at a Disney Resort hotel during the dates Walt Disney World Resort is closed and had not canceled. reservations before March 1, 2020. These Eligible Guests can take advantage of a special vacation package offer that includes accommodations at a select Disney Resort hotel, park admission and a Disney dining plan—valid for arrivals most nights June 1 through September 30, 2020 when you book through May 31, 2020. Details are posted: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/dining-resort-stay-offer/. Call (407) 939-4251 to learn more about this offer, check availability and book. You can also work through a travel agent, including MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today by calling (855) 438-2929 or by email to bcoles@getawaytoday.com.

Disney Vacation Club

Official information is posted at: disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/travel-information/. Additional Cancellation of Select Member Events information is posted at: disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/member-events-temporary-cancellation/ In summary, Disney Vacation Club operations at all locations (including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Vero Beach, Hilton Head Island, and Aulani) are closed until further notice. Member events and experiences are likewise canceled until further notice. Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Ko Olina, Hawai'i, has a specific webpage with its travel alert posted at: https://www.disneyaulani.com/travel-advisory/ DVC properties at Walt Disney World and Disneyland direct guests to the travel advisory for the Resort where they are located. Webpages for Disney's Vero Beach and Hilton Head Island Resorts also direct guests to the Walt Disney World Resort travel advisory. Vacation Points for cancelled DVC reservations will be returned to the current use year, meaning they will not be placed in a holding account or forfeited. Borrowed Points used for cancelled reservations will be returned to the Use Year they were borrowed from regardless of arrival date (though DVC notes that it may take up to 15 business days for processing to be completed). Reservations Points for cancelled reservations at a Disney Collection Resort will be returned as Reservation Points to the current Use Year. Reservations made with Banked Points or One-time use Points will be returned to the current Use Year. On April 24, DVC addressed cancellations involving Points that are set to expire soon and more details. This week, we devoted an entire news section to this topic above. For DVC Resorts, Members may, as always, make many reservation changes on the Disney Vacation Club website. All Members can call Member Services at (800) 800-9800, but be aware of the high call volume. All Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic Events scheduled for April and May have been cancelled. Registration for General Members for the Epcot event scheduled for June 29, 2020, has been postponed until a date to be announced. Registration for Members with Resort Reservations is full for the Epcot event. Registration for the Typhoon Lagoon events has been postponed until a date to be announced.

Other Hotels on Disney Property & Good Neighbor Hotels

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is closed through May 19, 2020. Further information about existing and making new reservations is available and updated at: https://swandolphin.com/importantinfo/index.html. Shades of Green on Walt Disney World Resort, the hotel for U.S. Military Members and Families, is closed. Shades of Green will continue to accept reservations for new arrivals after May 31st. More information on the resort's COVID-19 Update webpage at: ShadesOfGreen.org/your-stay/travel-information-covid-19-update. Guest questions may be emailed to: guestsupport@shadesofgreen.org. Five of the seven Disney Springs Area Hotels are now closed and not accepting reservations through the near term: DisneySpringsHotels.com. Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Best Western Lake Buena Vista

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area Orlando Sentinel reports that B Resort & Spa in the Disney Springs Resort Area is offering qualified essential workers and others that are displaced or traveling due to the pandemic a room for $79/night (and no resort fee) when booked before May 15 for a stay before June 30. Qualified guests are: Healthcare professionals and first responders

National Guard members, law enforcement, state or federal government employees Airline crewmembers

Journalists and others responding to COVID-19

Displaced residents, visitors or college students

People unable to return to their home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions including those who had to vacate their home due to an emergency For more information and reservations visit: bhotelsandresorts.com/b-resort-and-spa. The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort (adjacent to Golden Oak on Disney Property) is now closed, and will not accept reservations for guests arriving prior to June 1, 2020. More information is available on its website, FourSeasons.com/orlando/. We are not tracking the individual status of the 53 Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotels. However, we did receive information from Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista this week which is in the news section above. You can find contact information for all of these off-property hotels on their association website: WDWGoodNeighborHotels.com Neither Flamingo Crossings (which is on Disney Property but has hotels that are not Disney-owned and operated), nor Bonnet Creek Resort (which is not owned by Disney but is completely surrounded by Disney Property) have official websites that we have identified.

Disney Dining & Experiences

All active Tables in Wonderland members will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed. Pre-paid dining and experience reservations (like Droid Depot) will be automatically refunded if scheduled between March 16 the actual end of the closure period. Guests with dining reservations guaranteed by a credit card will not be charged cancellation or no-show fees during park closure. ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and all miniature golf locations at Walt Disney World Resort closed on March 16. These closures are now until further notice. Walt Disney World Golf, including Footgolf operations, remain available on the regular schedule at all Walt Disney World Golf courses. Walt Disney World Golf is operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management, and its team says it is continuing "to closely monitor recommendations by health officials and have implemented measures to help ensure the well-being of all who visit and work at Walt Disney World Golf. For more information and updates, visit GolfWDW.com. Additional operational details released by management follow: Due to the closure of Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, there will be a restricted access policy for Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course commencing Saturday March 21st. If a guest plans to visit this facility, they will be required to have a confirmed tee time reservation before entering the property. Access to the property will only be allowed from the security guard gate located across the street from the entrance to the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace resort. Guests that would like to make use of our driving range facilities, or purchase items from our golf professional shop are being redirected to visit Disney’s Palm, Magnolia, and Oak Trail Golf facility instead. Due to the restricted access policy for Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course, we are inviting Player’s Club members to contact our reservations team within an hour of an available tee time, and pre-book at the Walk-up rate. This will add your name to the tee sheet, and therefore, security can grant you access to the property. For those that are here in Orlando currently, and interested to play, please contact our reservations center at (407) WDW-GOLF to request additional information, or to confirm a suitable tee time. We recommend continuing to visit our website for further updates to our schedule. The following experiences are all temporarily canceled.: All fireworks cruises

Highway in the Sky Dine Around

Pirates & Pals Fireworks Dessert Voyage

Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise

Celebration at the Top – Savor, Sip, and Sparkle

Day Cruise Around the World

Disney Vacation Club Seven Seas Tasting Cruise

Grand 1 Yacht Rentals

Transportation

All Disney transportation were suspended beginning the morning of Wednesday, March 18, 2020, until further notice. Disney's Magical Express concluded transfers to and from Orlando International Airport on Friday, March 20.

Cast & Performer News

Many Cast Members Furloughed and Company Executives Reduce Pay Following Disney's announcement at the beginning of April, as April 19 came around, the Walt Disney Company furloughed non-essential U.S.-based cast members. Disney's written statement released on April 2 said, "All impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period," which means that the workers are still eligible for health care benefits; Disney additionally said it will cover the employee's health care contribution at this time. Furloughed cast will also retain access to the Disney Aspire education program. Disney committed to paying its hourly Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort cast members through April 18. Effective April 5, Disney CEO Bob Chapek took a 50% reduction in salary, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger waived his entire salary and car allowance, and other senior executives took pay cuts of 20% to 30%, depending on their role. College and International Programs Suspended Walt Disney World suspended its College Program, Culinary Program, Cultural Exchange Program, and Academic Exchange Program effective March 16, 2020. Participants will receive certificates of completion that give them the opportunity to seek future employment with the company. Orlando's @WFTV reports @WaltDisneyWorld suspended College Program, Culinary Program, Cultural Exchange Program, & Academic Exchange Program 3/16; participants must leave housing by 3/18, will be paid through 3/31, & will receive certificate of completion.https://t.co/Ug4RN4OkNG — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) March 14, 2020 Disney published an updated letter to their College Program participants, and encouraged those who would like to return to work for the company at a future date to keep in touch. We know these are extremely difficult times & appreciate your continued understanding. We are basing our decisions on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests. No one will be without accommodations. Please read our letter to you. pic.twitter.com/uqdDfZdKfW — Disney Programs (@DisneyInterns) March 15, 2020 On March 16, Josh D'Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort further explained in a "MouseMail" email: I want to acknowledge our hardworking college, culinary and exchange program participants. We made the difficult decision to suspend these programs, based on guidance from leading health agencies as these participants live in dorm-like housing here at our Resort. We believe it's the right thing to do and is consistent with the way college and university programs are prioritizing social distancing. We are actively working with each individual to help them get home, including finding the right solution to each of their unique circumstances. As noted in the news section above, yesterday, April 6, Walt Disney World announced that it is working to help remaining participants in the Cultural Representative Program to return to their home countries by April 17, 2020. The participants will be paid through April 18, 2020, and will receive a lump-sum payment on April 9. Disney also said it will waive housing payments immediately. In the same announcement, Disney said that the Internship, College Program and Cultural Representative programs scheduled to start through early June, 2020, have been canceled. Participants will receive refunds of program fees and Cultural Representatives will be invited back to complete their programs "when the time is right." Disney says the eligibility requirements for all programs will be amended so that participants affected by this cancellation can reapply, even if they have already graduated from college. Musical Acts End at Epcot Orlando Sentinel tourism reporter Dewayne Bevil reports that Matsuriza, the drummers at the Japan pavilion, and British Revolution, the vocal quartet at the United Kingdom pavilion perform for the final time at Epcot, March 15, 2020. Long-running Epcot acts in Japan, UK pavilions are cut. Today is last day for Matsuriza drummers, British Revolution. #disney https://t.co/axutge1JaK — Dewayne Bevil (@ThemeParks) March 15, 2020 Credible social media posts suggest that several other contract Epcot musical acts at World Showcase also had their final performances on March 16; credible social media reports that Epcot musical acts comprised of Disney cast members have not been impacted beyond the temporary park closure.

Epcot Festivals News & Calendar

Obviously, the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is temporarily suspended until further notice. This section remains in the Update with the hope that we get to enjoy the balance of the Festival this Spring, and the subsequent seasonal Festivals which we include in this space each week.

Flower & Garden Festival

The 27th Annual Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival began on March 4, and, though currently suspended due to the park's temporary closure, it is scheduled to run through June 1. This longest running Epcot festival is the one that started them all back in 1994 as "a 38-day celebration of Disney-style gardens and topiaries." The official website for the festival is FreshEpcot.com.

The 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival began on March 4 and is scheduled to run through June 1. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka. The Festival includes the Garden Rocks Concert Series, three times nightly at America Gardens Theatre. The list of scheduled performers released ahead of the Festival included both returning and new names including: STARSHIP, Sister Hazel, Rick Springfield, Plain White T's, Don McLean, Herman's Hermits, Tony Orlando, Air Supply, Christopher Cross, Daughtry, and Survivor. Some of those acts have been cancelled due to the closure, and, of course, the remaining schedule is subject to change. As of this Update, performers scheduled starting April 19 were still shown on the official event website, but we have removed them from our Calendar below. The Festival sells Garden Rocks Concert Series Dining Packages where booking a breakfast, lunch or dinner package at select Epcot restaurants provides guaranteed concert seating for a 5:30, 6:45, or 8 p.m. show. Those that booked packages for dates the park is closed will receive refunds in accordance with Disney's policies discussed in the news sections above.

Singer Peabo Bryson took stage at the America Gardens Theatre as the opening act of this year's Garden Rocks Concert Series on March 4-5, 2020. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka. This is the Festival that features the most topiaries and gardens around the park. New this year is a Remy topiary that is the centerpiece of Ratatouille Garden at France pavilion. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction is scheduled to open at France pavilion during the summer, but a specific opening date has not yet announced. The full list of topiaries and gardens announced for this year's Festival is on this page of the official FreshEpcot website.

The new Remy topiary stands among the hedges along World Showcase Promenade at France pavilion.

Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy topiaries are in the planter box in the remaining plaza at the center of Future World that is not surrounded by construction walls, and share a garden with nods to their construction surroundings.

The Donald Duck topiary (with Spike buzzing about) stands in World Showcase Plaza, along with Daisy, Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

The Tinker Bell topiary has an updated look this year and it stands in a fairy garden near the band gazebo toward the back of the United Kingdom pavilion. File Photos by Alan S. Dalinka. The Goodness Garden Butterfly House returned in a new location this year. It is located further west in Future World West than in past years—between The Land and Imagination pavilions. There are also two playtime areas for kids: Bo Peep's Playtime Training Ground is near the Test Track walkway in Future World East, and the Health Full Trail along the Imagination Walkway includes the Play Full Garden. The Floating Mini-Gardens, Flower Towers, and more bedded blooms are back as well. Behind the scenes tours are available during the Festival from the no-additional-charge 20 minute English Tea Garden tour to the Spring edition of the 3 hour Gardens of the World tour ($85/person plus tax).

The Goodness Garden Butterfly House is located near the butterfly topiary outside The Land pavilion in Future World West.

Health Full Trail is located along the walkway between Imagination pavilion and World Showcase.

Tea Garden tours highlight plantings and traditions of tea on display around the United Kingdom pavilion. File Photos by Alan S. Dalinka. Like the other Festivals, Flower & Garden Festival includes food and beverage kiosks. This year, 16 "Outdoor Kitchens" and other "stops" include three Florida-centric locations: The Honey Bee-stro, The Citrus Blossom, and Florida Fresh. The full list of Outdoor Kitchens and other special food offerings, along with their menus, is available on this page of the official FreshEpcot website. Disney Parks Blog has published a Foodie Guide to the Festival, and published more suggestions to "Taste Your Way Around" the Festival when it opened on March 4. There is also a new "Garden Graze Stroll" (like the Holiday Cookies and Arts stroll varieties) where guests purchase five festival dishes from select locations, receive Passport stamps, and then, rather than more food like the other strolls, there is a keepsake for completion.

The Honey Bee-stro Garden decorates the area near The Honey Bee-stro outdoor kitchen along the walkway from World Showcase to Future World West.

Honey-Peach Freeze is available in a Souvenir Spike the Bee Sipper Cup (while supplies last).

A Spike the Bee reusable spork is available from Outdoor Kitchens this year as well ($2.50 plus tax).

As usual, spring merchandise, including Flower & Garden Festival exclusives, are available at Mouse Gear and at other locations around the park. File Photos by Alan S. Dalinka. Spike's Pollen Nation Exploration scavenger hunt also returns for the entire run of this year's Festival. Purchase maps for $7.99 plus tax (Passholder discounts available) at Port of Entry and other marked locations, search for Spike the Bee around the park (like one we showed in the photos of the English Tea Garden above), and return your completed map to Port of Entry for a prize. The Egg-stravaganza Scavenger Hunt was scheduled to return for a limited time during the Festival, from March 27 through April 12, but those dates have now passed.

The new location of Pin Central is under the western legs of Spaceship Earth. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka. New to this year's Festival is the expansion of Disneyland's Disney Channel Fan Fest. Guests at Disney's parks in California will have a one-day-only opportunity to mix and mingle with the casts of several popular Disney Channel shows and a cavalcade down Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A. will feature many Disney Channel celebrities which will be live streamed on Disney Parks Blog and on Disney Channel YouTube on Saturday, May 9. After that, kids and families at Epcot during three of the Festival's weekends—May 16-17, May 23-24, and May 30-31—will experience Fan Fest events as well. The details and schedule have not yet been announced, but Disney Parks Blog says: Fan Fest events include stars from "ZOMBIES 2," "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables," "Raven's Home," "Just Roll With It," "Sydney to the Max," "Coop & Cami Ask The World, "BUNK'D," and the upcoming "Disney Fam Jam" and "Upside-Down Magic." The learn-to-draw sessions will feature the creative teams behind "Big City Greens," "The Owl House," "Amphibia" and "DuckTales." Annual Passholders were supposed to be able to get two complimentary magnets during the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival. The "Donald Duck with Spike the Bee" magnet was scheduled to be available through April 19. The first-ever “Orange Bird” magnet was to become available April 20 to June 1. When the park was open, guests could see signs outside the temporary location of Mouse Gear in Future World East (which may now only be accessed by the walkway on the Guest Relations side of Spaceship Earth if walking from the park's front gates or via the bridge from Odyssey or the walkway next to the flower gardens at the eastern ponds). Passholders must have a valid Annual Pass and photo ID; magnet supply is not guaranteed to last the length of the time periods (though the supply usually does last). We have not heard what the Passholder program plans to do with its undistributed magnets.

Passholders that made it to the Festival before the park's closing were able to pick up the Donald Duck with Spike the Bee magnet by visiting Mouse Gear with a valid pass and Photo ID. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka. Passholder-Exclusive merchandise like t-shirts and pins, were announced to be available for sale during the Festival as well. Passholder 20% merchandise discount would apply, as well as to purchases of maps for Spike's Pollen-Nation Exploration Scavenger Hunt at Mouse Gear, World Traveler and select Festival Markets (the marked kiosks around the park). Passholders are also eligible for 10% discount on dining packages that include guaranteed seating for Garden Rocks Concert Series performances, and for 15% discounts on the Behind the Seeds and Gardens of the World tours.

Food & Wine Festival

Disney Parks Blog lists the 25th anniversary edition of the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival among the 20 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2020, but the park has not yet announced its specific dates. The hugely popular festival ought to return for a near 90 day run in the late summer/fall. The official website for the festival is TasteEpcot.com. The runDisney Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend which traditionally takes place during the Festival has been scheduled for November 5–8, 2020. The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is scheduled to be held November 6 to 7, 2020.

Festival of the Holidays

Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, including its three times nightly presentation of Candlelight Processional should also return late in 2020. In recent years, we have started getting specific details to share in the summer with a Christmas in July media event or promotion. The Festival's official website is: EpcotHolidays.com.

Festivals Calendar

For the convenience of our readers, the scheduled performers for this year's Garden Rocks Concert Series are shown in our Google Calendar of Epcot Events. As this posting, Disney removed performers scheduled only through April 19, and we have removed them and those through April 27 from our calendar as well. You can add the entire Event calendar to any calendar that supports the iCal format (like iPhone and Mac) by copying this link and, as we get additional information and update the calendar, the calendar will update on your subscribed device as well. While our Google Calendar of Epcot Events lists announced performers, it is still always best to check the My Disney Experience app, Times Guide, and, yes, sometimes even signs posted at the park entrances and at the theater noting any last minute changes. The calendar is provided as a courtesy "as is, where is" without any guarantees. We do respectfully request that you do not post our entire calendar on another site without first asking our permission. Walt Disney World Resort does provide schedules in the My Disney Experience app, but does not allow you to add dates to calendars outside the app itself.

Views Around the World

With the parks closed, I continue to share videos from my personal archives that have been posted to my personal YouTube channel for some years. This week: a curated look at the Millennium Celebration, a bit of Comedy Warehouse at Pleasure Island with Carol Stein on the keys and more, a ride aboard Mexico pavilion's El Rio del Tiempo. Disney provided a pre-recorded video of Happily Ever Fireworks for home viewing as well.



A video visit to all four Theme Parks, Pleasure Island, a few of the resorts -- all in 10 minutes (the one-time YouTube upload limit) during the Millennium Celebration at Walt Disney World in 2000. This video, by the way, was my first major editing project (for fun) on my then brand-new iMac DV Special Edition in 2000 (which I then re-edited to update to YouTube in 2008). Video by Alan S. Dalinka.



From Pleasure Island on February 7, 2000, enjoy a few moments with Carol Stein on the keys ahead of a scene from a Comedy Warehouse show. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.



From the Mexico Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Walt Disney World, Florida in February and September 2000, enjoy an edited ride through "El Rio del Tiempo," about seven years before it was reimagined into the Gran Fiesta Tour featuring The Three Caballeros. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Enjoy the best seat in the house, right from your house, for one of our most exciting Walt Disney World Resort shows...Happily Ever After. Watch as the castle becomes a magical canvas and the skies are filled with pixie dust. #DisneyMagicMoments ✨ — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) April 24, 2020

This and That…

…Give Kids The World Village, the non-profit dedicated to fulfilling Wish Trips for critically ill children and their families at no charge, also decided to temporarily close on March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means, so far, over 700 trips have been postponed, and, each additional month it is closed, another 700 trips will be postponed as well. The Village provided "Boxes of Hope" care packages to many of the children whose trips have been postponed, and the Village continues to host Facebook Live parties for the families. On May 5, join its Facebook Live for #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity in response to the need caused by COVID-19. You can also make a donation at any time and read more about the organization at www.gktw.org.

…REMINDER: For those looking for more Disney Magic Moments at home, Disney has launched a new free website highlighting such moments and activities to do from home: DisneyMagicMoments.com. This week, Walt Disney Imagineering completed its virtual tour by featuring of its art library.



Walt Disney Imagineering shared a virtual tour of its art library as one of this week's #DisneyMagicMoments. Video ©Disney.

…In case you missed it, last week, WDI showed off its R&D with a virtual tour.

