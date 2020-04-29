Fun at Home Show #5: A MousePlanet LIVE Stream

Ready for our next MousePlanet LIVE! Stream? MousePlanet is pleased to welcome Jeffrey R. Epstein of The Walt Disney Company to "Fun at Home" Show #5 (Weds. 5/6 at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT). You may know Jeffrey from D23: the official Disney Fan Club, but this self-described Disney Geek has been working behind the scenes to help bring a wide variety of magical moments to Disney fans right in their homes. Join Alan, Adrienne and Jeffrey as we chat about everything from theme parks to Broadway and beyond. And stick around for more chat in the show, including MousePlanet contributor Todd Pickering and another special guest or two!



The show will stream LIVE on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT.

A brief prerecorded pre-show will begin in the moments just before that time to let you know we're streaming live. If you visit this page before we start, you'll need to refresh your browser to see the stream.

During our live shows, share comments with us: @MousePlanet on Facebook, Periscope and Twitter.

A replay will be available here and those places after the show too!

You can share more comments on MousePad below.