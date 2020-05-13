Fun at Home Show #7: A MousePlanet LIVE Stream

Ready for our next MousePlanet LIVE! Stream? Join MousePlanet contributors and special guests for more socially distant chat on "Fun at Home" Show #7, Wedsnesday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT.



The show will stream LIVE on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT.

A brief prerecorded pre-show will begin in the minutes just before that time to let you know we're streaming live. If you visit this page before the pre-show starts, you'll need to refresh your browser to see the stream.

During our live shows, share comments with us: @MousePlanet on Facebook, Periscope and Twitter.

A replay will be available here and those places after the show too!

You can share more comments on MousePad below.