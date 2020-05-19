Walt Disney World Resort Update for May 27, 2020, PLUS Fun at Home Show #8: A MousePlanet LIVEStream

Walt Disney World Resort Update for May 27, 2020

Writer's Note & News (Combined)

I have a rather unorthodox Update today. I expect the usual format to return next week (if not sooner).

As you can see, we shifted our publication schedule this week since Monday was Memorial Day. Today, Wednesday, is still our usual day for what's become our weekly "Fun at Home" MousePlanet LIVE! show (8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific). Show #8, streaming tonight, has another fun lineup of MousePlanet contributors and special guests for more socially distant chat. A brief prerecorded pre-show will begin a few minutes before showtime to let you know we're streaming live. You can bookmark this page or leave it open in your browser to watch the show tonight (but if you do have this page open on your screen before the pre-show starts, you'll need to refresh your browser to see the stream). You can also watch the show on our Facebook, Periscope and Twitter pages, where you can share comments with us in real time. A replay will be available here and in all those places after the show, and you can always share more comments with us on MousePad below.



The show will stream LIVE on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT.

In last week's Update we noted that following last Wednesday's first phase of limited capacity reopening Disney Springs operations with some third party dining and retail operating participants (and more in the days since), today, May 27, marks the limited capacity reopening of three Disney owned and operated locations there: World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, and D-Luxe Burger (mobile order). A partial listing of re-opened locations and more information about visiting is posted on this page of the Disney Springs website. Ahead of last Wednesday's reopening, Disney Springs released a video explaining the new limited parking, guest access, temperature screening, signage and other relevant information for guests planning to visit. Walt Disney World Resort webpages also posted very prominent warnings that guests planning to visit are assuming the risks associated with COVID-19 inherent in public places where people gather.



The reopening of Disney Springs brings new rules and procedures for visiting the shopping and dining venue at Walt Disney World Resort. Video courtesy Disney Parks; Edited by Alan S. Dalinka.



New, conspicuous warnings were posted on Walt Disney World Resort webpages, including the Disney Springs website ahead of the May 20 re-opening of Disney Springs. Screenshot captured May 19, 2020.

As of publication, and except for Walt Disney World Golf, the rest of the Resort, including the parks and hotels, remain closed, with the hotels now booking "next available" reservations for July 1 and beyond. But, also as of publication, My Disney Experience shows theme park operating hours starting June 14 (which may not be accurate and is subject to chage), which brings us to yesterday's announcement that Walt Disney World Resort plans to present its proposal for a phased reopening of the theme parks to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force at 10:00 a.m. today.

Orlando Sentinel reports that on Tuesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings saw a preview of plans, and that a team of officials from Orange County and the Florida Department of Health toured the parks.

[Mayor] Demings said the plans he previewed showed some similarities to a presentation by Universal Orlando, which last week won approval to reopen to the public on June 5. Universal's plans call for ways to keep guests separated from each other such as leaving empty seats on rides and more signage to encourage frequent hand-washing. Both guests and employees must wear masks and undergo temperature checks.



Orange's economic recovery task force will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and can be viewed on Orange TV as well as YouTube.

Reopening the parks requires the approval of Orange County as well as the State of Florida. The Universal Orlando Resort Operational Update is similar to what we have seen so far at Disney Springs (and, previously, at the parts of Universal City Walk that reopened about a week before Disney Springs), and adds that guests must use hand sanitizer when required at select locations, including prior to boarding ride vehicles. Sea World is also presenting to the county task force today, and several smaller entertainment and retail operators around the region have begun reopening already, following the earlier May softening in Florida's stay at home orders.



As the countdown to the likely reopening of domestic parks gets underway, this week's cover photo is from the December 31, 2014 countdown to 2015 at Epcot. This past Sunday was to have been the last day to ride Spaceship Earth before its scheduled overhaul was to begin as part of the reimagining of Epcot. With the park closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not know what the attraction's status will be when the park reopens. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Before we close out the Update, a salute to the #DisneyMagicMoments celebration of Memorial Day with Epcot's Voices of Liberty (from home).



The Voices of Liberty provided their voices from home for Memorial Day in this #DisneyMagicMoments post this week. Video ©Disney.

And, finally, as I mentioned on last week's "Fun at Home" Show #7, the newly appointed President, Walt Disney World Resort, Jeff Vahle, is also Chairman of Give Kids the World Village, the non-profit organization in Central Florida that fulfills "Wish Trips" of critically ill children and their families. I spoke with the organization's President and CEO, Pamela Landwirth, in a pre-taped interview ahead of our show last week and a head of the news of Jeff's appointment as Resort President. Learn more about the organization and share the video with family and friends, as the organization's mission is that much more challenging in the face of the global pandemic.



Pamela Landwirth, President and CEO of Give Kids the World Village, discusses the non-profit organization's mission and the efforts it is making to fulfill it in this time of the pandemic. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.



Rewatch all of "Fun at Home" Show #7 from the May 20, 2020, MousePlanet LIVE! stream at any time.

