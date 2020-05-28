Disneyland Resort presents proposal for phased reopening

The Disneyland Resort today announced its proposal for a phased reopening of its theme parks, resort hotels, and the Downtown Disney shopping district. The announcement targets three key reopening dates:

July 9 – Downtown Disney District

July 17 – Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks

July 23 – Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Disney did not provide a proposed reopening date for the Disneyland Hotel. A Disney representative said the company has no additional details to share at this time.

Many Disney watchers expected that Disneyland Resort executives were aiming for a July 17 date, which marks Disneyland's 65th anniversary. The park has been closed since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar to plans already announced for the reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort, visitors to Disneyland will have a very different experience than their pre-pandemic trips. Disneyland's statement says that all visitors—including annual passholders—must make a reservation before visiting the theme parks. The company has temporarily halted sales of tickets and annual passports, and said it will announce details of a new reservation system soon.

Just as we've seen with the opening of Shanghai Disneyland, and as announced for the opening of the Walt Disney World theme parks next month, parades and nighttime spectaculars will not be offered during the initial opening phases, and character interactions will take place from a distance.

Disney says plans to support physical distancing and increase cleaning will be in place when the Disneyland hotels open later in July. Earlier today, Kelly Katie, Vice President of Worldwide Safety Services for the Walt Disney Company, presented an update about what those changes will look like.

Disney's proposal still requires approval from state and local officials, though the City of Anaheim and Anaheim mayor Harry Sidhu expressed their support of the plan in a pair of tweets posted just after Disney's announcement.

California officials last week gave the green light for individual counties to move into stage 3 of the state's "resiliency road map" as early as June 12. This phase allows for a number of new business types to reopen, including bars and bowling alleys. The state previously said theme parks could open during stage 3, though it has not yet issued industry-specific guidance for them.

Universal Studios Hollywood reopened the CityWalk shopping district on Wednesday, and Knott's Berry Farm has reopened the California Marketplace earlier in the week, though neither company has announced plans to reopen their theme parks.

While Disney is targeting July 9 to reopen Downtown Disney, it may be even longer before the shopping center is fully staffed. Sephora, which operates a Downtown Disney store, has yet to reopen any retail locations in California.

While many Disney fans are pleased with the announcement, it comes on a day when Orange County reported its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU cases since the pandemic began.

Disney placed most U.S.-based non-essential employees on furlough effective April 19, 2020. Disney yet to say how it plans to notify cast members who will be recalled to work during the phased reopening.

