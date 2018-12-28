"Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering" - The Disney Segments!

Being the entertainment writer is hard out here in California when the July 17th opening date of the Disneyland Resort has been moved back yet again. Even when that happens, we all know that parades, fireworks and shows will not be back for quite a while. As a proud member of Actors' Equity we have been notified that they have only allowed two shows to go forward in Massachusetts as of this writing and the Walt Disney World contract is still in negotiations. So to keep busy I have been doing some of my Web Series pandemic-style with a mask on.

My web-series is called Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on YouTube. I pick a star on the Walk of Fame and then research and edit it into a 3 to 5 minute segment. I did a bunch of fictional stars and the two Disney ones I did were Donald Duck and The Simpsons. Technically speaking the Simpsons are now under that umbrella. I have also in the past written an article showing you the ultimate walking tour of the Disney Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

I have had my young pals Zaida, Hadley and Willa fill in from time to time. I take these lovely young ladies with me to the Disney/Pixar movies and also they have helped me critique some of the younger programming at the Disneyland Resort.

While we all wait for the Disneyland Resort to open up I hope you enjoy these videos I have done on the Walk of Fame. For ease I will place the links in the descriptions after the pictures (I forgot to take pics of The Simpsons and Stan Lee) and I hope you enjoy. Maybe in August we will be able to hit the parks and I hope you all stay safe and help contain this pandemic so we can stroll down Main Street USA towards that castle very soon. Cheers!



Donald Duck's Star!

See the Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on Donald Duck.

See the Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on The Simpsons.



Snow White's Star!

See the Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on Snow White.



Tinkerbell's Star!

See the Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on Tinkerbell.



Walt's TV Star!



Roy's Star!



Walt's Cinema Star!

See the Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on Walt and Roy O. Disney.

See the Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on Stan Lee.



Mickey's Star!



Minnie's Star!

See the Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on Mickey and Minnie Mouse.



Disneyland Star!

See the Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on Disneyland and Overview of All Disney Stars.

See the Walk of Fame Wednesdays with Todd Pickering on Winnie the Pooh . Oops. Winnie the Pooh is the last fictional Disney Star I have yet to do. Wish I would have gotten to that to finish that list off! Who wants to see that silly ol' bear? I will see you next Wednesday…some Wednesday…in Hollywood!