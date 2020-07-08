Fun at Home Show #15: A MousePlanet LIVE Stream with special guest Deb Wills begins 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

"Fun at Home" Show #15 begins July 15, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific. This next MousePlanet LIVE stream! will feature our special guest, Deb Wills, probably the most respected Disney Vacations expert over more than the past couple of decades! More special guests may stop by and some of our MousePlanet Contributors will join to talk about all things Disney.



"Fun at Home" Show #15 begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

A countdown clock and brief pre-show will begin a few minutes before showtime. If you have loaded this page before the pre-show begins, be sure to refresh your browser to see the show. If there is a problem with the embedded video below, you can watch live here on Facebook, even if you do not have a Facebook account

During our live shows, share comments with us: @MousePlanet on Facebook, Periscope and Twitter.

You can share more comments on MousePad below.