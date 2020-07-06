Disneyland Resort Update for July 13 – 19, 2020

News and Views

Disneyland's very unusual anniversary

Disneyland park commemorates its 65th anniversary this Friday, July 17, and what was certainly expected to be a weekend-long celebration of the milestone has of course been derailed by the continuing closure of the Disneyland Resort. The State of California has yet to issue the detailed guidance for theme park operations it was set to publish after the July 4 holiday, and Disneyland was unable to meet its goal of reopening by the anniversary.

The Resort is taking a portion of the celebration online, with an online merchandise event planned to let collectors purchase the souvenirs designed for the occasion. A portion of this merchandise was released at the World of Disney Store in Downtown Disney when it reopened last week, with collectors and resellers snapping up new Spirit Jerseys and Mickey Mouse plush, but this wasn't the entire collection.



Some of the Disneyland 65th Anniversary merchandise is already available at the World of Disney store. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

In an effort to reduce crowding at those retail stores which have reopened both here and at Walt Disney World, Disney has said that limited-edition merchandise and special product collections will not be sold on site. Instead, Disneyland will release the full 65th anniversary collection, including the limited-edition pins and the wildly popular Loungefly backpack, as part of an online merchandise event.

Check out the entire 65th anniversary collection at the Disney Parks website, and be sure to read all of the instructions for ordering the event merchandise. The online merchandise event begins at 10:00 a.m. PFT on Tuesday, July 14.

This weekend was also meant to have been the opening of the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Construction on the land was halted for a time due to the pandemic, but has recently resumed to a limited degree. Twitter user @Bioreconstruct posted a new aerial photo of the Disneyland Resort taken last Friday, showing the current state of the Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

Aerial look (July 10) at Hollywood in Disney California Adventure.



Zoom in to see that the waterfall is off at Grizzly Peak, top center.



At left is construction of Avengers Campus. pic.twitter.com/EchFxgWFNv — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 13, 2020

It is no surprise, but Disney has not yet provided an updated time line about the opening of the Avengers Campus.

Downtown Disney reopens

Thousands of Disney fans looking for some sense of the familiar lined up last Thursday morning for the reopening of the Downtown Disney district at the Disneyland Resort. The shopping district reopened last week after nearly four months, with most of the shops and restaurants returning to greet customers.

The return of Downtown Disney was the first step in a planned phased reopening of the larger Disneyland Resort, a reopening which has been put on hold once more by the State of California. Thursday gave California Disney fans a first look at the new health and safety procedures already in place at Walt Disney World, even as the Florida resort prepared to reopen its theme parks to the public.

Arrival and screening

The new measures are noticeable even as you arrive to Downtown Disney, with street signs advising that masks are required to enter the area. After parking in the Downtown Disney lot, signs guide visitors to the first of three screening tents. Disney has partnered with Hoag Health to conduct the temperature screenings, which are done with a hand-held contact-less temperature scanner.

Next, visitors are asked to take any bags or backpacks off their shoulders before passing through the next checkpoint, staffed by Disney security and specially-trained "vapor wake" dogs. Disney has used these dogs since 2015 to help detect explosives that might be worn on the body or concealed in baggage.

Finally, visitors go to the now-familiar bag check tents and pass their bags underneath a Plexiglas barrier to a waiting cast member, who will examine the bag and pass it back. After a walk through the metal detector, it's on to Downtown Disney. The whole process took just minutes during two visits last week, though the wait to get to the first checkpoint can vary quite a bit depending on how many people are in line. With groups asked to maintain social distance of 6 feet between parties, it's fairly difficult to guesstimate just how long of a wait any given line really represents.



Signs in the parking lot notify new arrivals that masks are required to enter Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



New COVID-19 warning signs are in place around Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Visitors queue in the Downtown Disney parking lot before passing through the security and health screening areas. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Visitors wait their turn at the temperature check tent, the first of three screenings before entering Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A Hoag Health employee uses a contact-less thermometer to take a guests temperature at the health screening tent. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Downtown Disney visitors walk through a K9 screening tent. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



At the final screening checkpoint, visitors have their bags examined, and pass through a metal detector. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Cast members stand behind Plexiglas panels at the bag check tents to reduce contact with visitors. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Snacking and dining

With the Disneyland theme parks closed, Downtown Disney is really a very small shopping mall with a very large food court. Many of the Downtown Disney restaurants and eateries reopened last week, with more on the way. Each has adapted to new state guidelines in their own fashion, with an emphasis on socially-distanced seating and contact-less transactions. Starbucks is heavily leveraging their mobile order app, with dedicated outside pickup kiosks at each location. The Earl of Sandwich offers a mobile app so you can avoid the line altogether, and Salt & Straw now offers mobile ordering via Chownow.com.

There are only three table-service restaurants open at this time. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes is serving on their own outdoor patio, and is also using the patio of neighboring Splitsville Luxury Lanes, which has not announced reopening plans. Naples Ristorante e Bar just remodeled and expanded their patio seating area last year, and appeared to be popular on opening day. While Catal says it will reopen soon, the Uva Bar is serving on their outdoor patio. Tortilla Jo's, the third Patina group property at Downtown Disney, also says they will reopen soon.

A sign at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen also says they will reopen soon, but there is no indication of when La Brea Bakery will resume operations. The websites for both Ballast Point Brewing Co. and Sprinkles cupcake bakery says the locations are closed temporarily, but both locations have the generic "this location is unavailable" signs in their door. Disney did not respond to request for an update on these two locations.

Disney has expanded the patio seating around the former AMC Theater, giving customers on the west side of Downtown Disney a decent seating area. This is especially nice for customers of the second Starbucks location and of Asian Street Eats. The one area where seating is problematic is in the middle of the shopping center, where you find the larger Starbucks, Jamba, Salt & Straw and Wetzels Pretzels. Normally visitors would carry their food and drink with them, snacking as they browse Downtown Disney, but masks have changed everything. People now want a place where they can sit down and remove their mask to eat and drink, and there is very limited shade or seating in that area, especially with Starbucks having rearranged their patio. While signs around the planters remind visitors to keep 6 feet away from other groups, but Friday Downtown Disney managers had taken to using tape to mark off "do not sit" areas around the planter benches, creating limited socially-distanced seating for those wanting to enjoy their ice cream.



Fan favorite Earl of Sandwich increased the distance between tables on their patio. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



Starbucks West has a mobile order pickup desk outside the location. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Uva Bar is only seating a portion of the tables on their patio to allow for social distancing. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Splitsville Luxury Lanes remains closed, and neighboring restaurant Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes is serving patrons on the shared patio. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A sign at Tortilla Jo's says the restaurant will reopen soon. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Tortilla Jo's Taqueria remains closed. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Sprinkles cupcake bakery remains closed. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A sign at Catal says the restaurant will reopen soon. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The patio of the former AMC Theater is set up as an expanded seating area for nearby Downtown Disney restaurants. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Signs around Downtown Disney remind visitors to observe social distancing, even when sitting on planters. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Customers stand on sidewalk distancing markers as they wait to order a churro. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Several new hand washing stations are available in Downtown Disney, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the district. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Shopping

The big draw of Downtown Disney is the shopping, especially with so many Disney-operated stores in one place. As expected, the reopening of Downtown Disney drew a large crowd to the landmark World of Disney store, where managers used a new-to-Disneyland virtual queue to control the line. Visitors provided their mobile phone number, and received a text message when it was their time to enter the store. This kept the line to a manageable level outside the store.

Inside the store was another story, and one particular video showing crowded conditions around the 65th anniversary merchandise display went viral last week. After that initial crush, managers placed additional displays of the same merchandise in multiple locations around the store to spread out the crowds. The incident is a good illustration of why Disney has decided not to release limited-edition merchandise in stores at this time, and will use online methods of sale for those collections.

Some people claimed to have arrived as early as 6:00 a.m. to be among the first in line to shop, and the World of Disney was not the only popular destination. One collector told us she drove from Arizona to shop at the LEGO store when it reopened, figuring the store would have sets that had been released during the past four months but sold out online. She said she was not disappointed, and found everything she was hoping for.



Retailers like Sephora have installed Plexiglas shields, and encourage contact-less payment to reduce exposure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Disney face masks are in plentiful supply at the World of Disney shop in Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Some of the Disneyland 65th Anniversary merchandise is already available at the World of Disney store. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Marceline's Confectionery has reopened, and cast members are once more making fresh treats as you watch. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Cast members are on hand to monitor lines and ensure social distancing as customers wait to enter stores. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The World of Disney store used a virtual queue during opening weekend to reduce the number of people standing in line to shop at the store. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Parking and crowd control

All customer parking for Downtown Disney is in the Simba parking lot. The lot entrance is off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. Disney closed the entrance to that lot at times throughout the opening weekend to slow the rate of customers entering Downtown Disney at one time.

PARKING UPDATE: For the safety of our Cast and Guests, we may need to occasionally pause parking today for Downtown Disney. Parking will resume as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience! — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) July 12, 2020

Disney surprised customers with complementary parking during the opening weekend, but we don't know how long that will last. The posted rates are same as before the closure: three hours free with $20 purchase and validation from a participating location.

Disney has done a remarkably thorough job is placing signs and markers to remind patrons to maintain social distancing – I never thought I'd see spacing markers for a churro stand, but here we are. At the same time, it's impossible to know where every line might pop up, or how long it will grow. People need to be aware of their surroundings, and maintain distance even when there's not a sign telling you to do so. I saw some really good examples of this on opening day, like where people maintained a well-spaced line for the Pin Trader shop when the queue got longer than Disney's markers had allowed for. It's definitely a new mindset, especially for Disney fans used to filling in "all available space."



Customers maintain social distancing while waiting to shop at the Disney Pin Traders kiosk. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney's Guest Experience Team (in the form of the familiar plaid-vested guest relations cast members) are visible throughout Downtown Disney to answer questions and give directions. I also noticed one step in and provide a visitor with a new disposable mask after theirs broke, which was reassuring to see. I did clarify a difference between the policies currently in place at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. At press time, Walt Disney World has stated that neck gaiters and bandanna-style masks are not acceptable face coverings for the Florida resort. Disneyland currently allows bandanna-style masks, as well as neck gaiters which have ear slits. However, the policy is constantly evolving, and I would expect Disneyland to adopt the Walt Disney World policy shortly.

Below is the status for all Downtown Disney shops and restaurants as of press time. The shopping district will operate on a modified 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. schedule during the reopening phase.

Open table service restaurants:

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Naples Ristorante e Bar

UVA Bar & Cafe

Open quick-service food:

Asian Street Eats

Crazy Shake window by Black Tap

Jamba

Earl of Sandwich

Salt & Straw

Starbucks

Starbucks West

Wetzel's Pretzels

Open Disney-owned retail shops:

Disney Home

Disney's Pin Traders

Marceline's Confectionery

The Disney Dress Shop

WonderGround Gallery

World of Disney

Open independent retail shops:

Curl Surf

PANDORA Jewelry

Rinse Bath & Body Co.

Sephora

Sugarboo & Co.

Sunglass Icon

The LEGO Store

Open kiosks:

California Churro

Kayla’s Cakes

Sunglass Icon

Reopening soon:

Catal Restaurant

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen

Tortilla Jo's

California Sole [formerly Sanuk, now under remodel]

Status unknown:

Ballast Point Brewing Co.

La Brea Bakery

Napolini Pizzeria

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen Express

Splitsville

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Tortilla Jo's Taqueria

Confirmed permanently closed:

The VOID

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland - Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. King Arthur Carrousel – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Gadget's Go Coaster – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure - Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Red Car Trolley – closed for refurbishment until 2020.

– closed for refurbishment until 2020. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort - Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. These Downtown Disney businesses closed when the Disneyland Resort suspended operations in March, 2020, and have not reopened. Catal Restaurant – Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen – Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Tortilla Jo's – Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Ballast Point – The restaurant website says the location is closed until further notice.

– The restaurant website says the location is closed until further notice. Splitsville – The restaurant website says the location is temporarily closed.

– The restaurant website says the location is temporarily closed. Sprinkles Cupcake – Bakery website gives no reopening information.

– Bakery website gives no reopening information. The VOID – Permanantly closed. These Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-cancelled fourth Disney hotel. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

– building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants. ESPN Zone – building is being used as a temporary space for the Disney Performing Arts program. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen in 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

– concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released. Guest room refurbishment – now through Fall 2020. Disney says work with the highest noise potential will occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2020

Downtown Disney District reopening – July 9, 2020

– July 9, 2020 Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening – TBD

– TBD Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – TBD

– TBD Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Spring Outing canceled, but the group may hold a smaller event in August. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Spring Outing canceled, but the group may hold a smaller event in August. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

– Postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

– Postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one. CHOC Walk in the Park – The 2020 Walk will be a virtual event. Details still to be released.

– The 2020 Walk will be a virtual event. Details still to be released. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2–4. More information on the event website.

2021

Coming Soon!

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. Canceled for 2020

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

