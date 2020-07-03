Walt Disney World Resort Exclusive Offer from Get Away Today

Our partners at Get Away Today are now able to book Walt Disney World vacations for travel now through September 26, 2021 and Universal Orlando Resort through December 31, 2021. Today they've sent us news of a brand-new offer:

When you book your Walt Disney World® Resort vacation* with Get Away Today for travel through September 26, 2021, you'll get a $100 Booking Bonus!



Book a Walt Disney World vacation through Get Away Today and receive a booking bonus.

Your booking bonus includes a $50 Disney Gift Card for your trip + a $50 Get Away Today credit for future travel valid for any of our destinations.

Plus, when you book with Get Away Today, you'll receive all of the perks that come standard with your Walt Disney World® Resort package and these bonuses:

Complimentary Concierge Services, including detailed planning assistance. A certified Disney Travel Agent is more valuable now than ever before as there have been many changes to the Park experience.

Complimentary Price Monitoring. If Disney releases a discount or special that can be applied to your reservation, we will do so automatically!

*Walt Disney World® Resort vacation must include 2-night or longer Disney Resort Hotel and at least two theme park tickets to qualify for $100 Booking Bonus and complimentary concierge service.

Use this link to request a free quote for your next Walt Disney World vacation, or visit Get Away Today to see all of their Florida travel specials.