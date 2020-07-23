Three Downtown Disney tenants reopen at the Disneyland Resort

The Downtown Disney district welcomes three tenants back to the shopping and dining complex this week, and has also updated its health and safety guidelines for visitors.

California Sole reopened on Wednesday, July 22. The store is a rebrand of the former Sanuk shop, and offers an expanded selection of shoes and accessories.

On Thursday, Tortilla Jo's and Ballast Point Brewing Co. reopened for lunch and dinner service. Tortilla Jo's is serving their classic Mexican menu on their expanded outdoor patio. Ballast Point Brewing Co. is seating on their second floor balcony.

As expected, the company has clarified the inconsistent face covering policies that were in place at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Disneyland has now adopted the Walt Disney World policy, which states that neck gaiters and bandanna-style masks are not acceptable face coverings.

The following is the status for all Downtown Disney shops and restaurants as of press time. The shopping district will operate on a modified 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. schedule during the reopening phase; individual locations may have different hours.

Open table service restaurants:

Ballast Point Brewing Co.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Naples Ristorante e Bar

Tortilla Jo's

UVA Bar & Cafe

Open quick-service food:

Asian Street Eats

Crazy Shake window by Black Tap

Jamba

Earl of Sandwich

Salt & Straw

Starbucks

Starbucks West

Wetzel's Pretzels

Open Disney-owned retail shops:

Disney Home

Disney's Pin Traders

Marceline's Confectionery

The Disney Dress Shop

WonderGround Gallery

World of Disney

Open independent retail shops:

California Sole [formerly Sanuk]

Curl Surf

PANDORA Jewelry

Rinse Bath & Body Co.

Sephora

Sugarboo & Co.

Sunglass Icon

The LEGO Store

Open kiosks:

California Churro

Kayla’s Cakes

Sunglass Icon

Reopening soon:

Catal Restaurant

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen

Status unknown:

La Brea Bakery

Napolini Pizzeria

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen Express

Splitsville

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Tortilla Jo's Taqueria

Confirmed permanently closed: