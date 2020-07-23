Three Downtown Disney tenants reopen at the Disneyland Resort

Three Downtown Disney tenants reopen at the Disneyland Resortby Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix, staff writer
Advertisement
The Downtown Disney district welcomes three tenants back to the shopping and dining complex this week, and has also updated its health and safety guidelines for visitors.
California Sole reopened on Wednesday, July 22. The store is a rebrand of the former Sanuk shop, and offers an expanded selection of shoes and accessories.
On Thursday, Tortilla Jo's and Ballast Point Brewing Co. reopened for lunch and dinner service. Tortilla Jo's is serving their classic Mexican menu on their expanded outdoor patio. Ballast Point Brewing Co. is seating on their second floor balcony.
As expected, the company has clarified the inconsistent face covering policies that were in place at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Disneyland has now adopted the Walt Disney World policy, which states that neck gaiters and bandanna-style masks are not acceptable face coverings.
The following is the status for all Downtown Disney shops and restaurants as of press time. The shopping district will operate on a modified 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. schedule during the reopening phase; individual locations may have different hours.
Open table service restaurants:
- Ballast Point Brewing Co.
- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes
- Naples Ristorante e Bar
- Tortilla Jo's
- UVA Bar & Cafe
Open quick-service food:
- Asian Street Eats
- Crazy Shake window by Black Tap
- Jamba
- Earl of Sandwich
- Salt & Straw
- Starbucks
- Starbucks West
- Wetzel's Pretzels
Open Disney-owned retail shops:
- Disney Home
- Disney's Pin Traders
- Marceline's Confectionery
- The Disney Dress Shop
- WonderGround Gallery
- World of Disney
Open independent retail shops:
- California Sole [formerly Sanuk]
- Curl Surf
- PANDORA Jewelry
- Rinse Bath & Body Co.
- Sephora
- Sugarboo & Co.
- Sunglass Icon
- The LEGO Store
Open kiosks:
- California Churro
- Kayla’s Cakes
- Sunglass Icon
Reopening soon:
- Catal Restaurant
- Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen
Status unknown:
- La Brea Bakery
- Napolini Pizzeria
- Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen Express
- Splitsville
- Sprinkles Cupcakes
- Tortilla Jo's Taqueria
Confirmed permanently closed:
- The VOID
Comments