Disneyland Resort Update for August 3 – 9, 2020

News and Views

Downtown Disney extends operating hours; updates mask policy again

The Downtown Disney district at Disneyland announced extended shopping hours last week, and has once more updated its health and safety guidelines for visitors.

Last Friday, the Disneyland Resort announced that Downtown Disney would open at 10:00 a.m. daily, and remain open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. This change comes a week after the Downtown Disney district welcomed back two dining establishments: Tortilla Jo's and Ballast Point Brewing Co.



Ballast Point Brewery and Kitchen is now open in Downtown Disney, and serving on their patio above Wetzel's Pretzels. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

It's worth noting that each independent operator sets its own hours, and not all locations open and/or close with Downtown Disney. For example, Sugarboo & Co. has been opening at noon on weekdays, and the Downtown Disney West location of Starbucks isn't open everyday. Disney recommends downloading the official Disneyland smartphone app to get current store hours and dining information.

Disneyland also issued a second update to the requirement that all patrons age 2 and older wear a face covering. In addition to the first update, which banned neck gaiters and bandanna-style masks, Disney is now disallowing use of masks that have "valves, mesh material, or holes of any kind." It may seem incredible that Disney has to specifically ban mesh masks, but we watched last week as a guest was asked to change masks after attempting to enter Downtown Disney wearing an loose crochet mask with nothing under it. For now, Disney's guest relations team can provide visitors with an appropriate mask if they arrive wearing one of the disallowed styles.

Visitors will also notice temporary digital message boards on Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue, which are used to alert drivers when Disney has temporarily paused entry to Downtown Disney due to capacity limits. Disney is adding a new entrance to the Downtown Disney parking lot from Katella Avenue, and has filed permits to install two new toll booths. Workers were installing the monument sign at the entrance last week.



Disney is building a new entrance to the Downtown Disney parking lot from Katella Avenue. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The new Downtown Disney entrance will provide a more convenient entry for people arriving at the Disneyland Resort from the south. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disneyland hotels push reopening to Labor Day

There may still be a chance to spend Labor Day at the Grand Californian Hotel pool this year, as the Disneyland Resort has moved its earliest hotel reservation date from August 16 to September 5, the Saturday before Labor Day. This move is just latest in a series of changes since the theme parks closed in March.

Guests who currently hold reservations before September 4 can either move their reservation to a future date or cancel outright. Disney will contact those who don't modify them on their own, and give them the opportunity to rebook their travel.

At press time, reservations were available for the Paradise Pier Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel starting September 5. Prices start at $395 per night at the Paradise Pier Hotel and $731 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel. Disney had earlier indicated that the Disneyland Hotel would reopen after the other two hotels, and is not currently booking reservations prior to October 1, 2020 for that property.

Our partners at Get Away Today still recommend that vacation planners hoping to visit Disneyland in 2020 make a hotel reservation before the resort announces a reopening date. When the Florida resort opened its new theme park reservation system, it gave customers with existing hotel reservations and tickets priority in selecting theme park dates.

Get Away Today tells us:

"While we still don't have an opening date for the Disneyland Resort, we imagine they will implement a similar reservations system. Once an opening date is announced, guests may not be able to book a new reservation or tickets for a period of time. Because of this, we are highly encouraging anyone who is interested in visiting the Disneyland Resort this year, to book as soon as possible. We are recommending that our guests rebook for dates during two of our favorite times of the year: Halloween Time or Holidays at the Disneyland Resort. Additionally, if your readers are more comfortable traveling next year, we are accepting new reservations throughout 2021 as well."

Knott's doubles down on outdoor food events

We've written twice now about the Taste of Calico event at Knott's Berry Farm, which began as a three-week trial, and grew to five weekends with expanded operating hours.

After selling out nearly all of the additional event tickets, Knott's Berry Farm last week announced an all-new outdoor food event, Taste of Knott's. This event begins August 21, and expands out of the Calico Ghost Town area to also include the Fiesta Village and Boardwalk areas of the theme park.

Admission to this new event comes in the form of a Taste of Knott’s Tasting Card, which is $30 for ages 12 and up (a $5 increase over the Taste of Calico event). The tasting card provides samples of up to five of the 35 food and beverage options offered at locations throughout Ghost Town, Fiesta Village and Boardwalk. Children 3-11 tickets are $15, and come with three tastings. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets are limited each day to control crowd size.

Again, while the rides remain closed, Knott's says that 14 artisan booths and select Knott’s retail stores will be open to with event merchandise and boysenberry souvenirs.

With Knott's showing that there is a definite demand for a return to the theme parks, even without the traditional theme park experience, we wonder how long until Disney follows suit.

New fantasy-inspired face masks from Get Away Today

Our partners at Get Away Today have just launched a new collection of fantasy-inspired face coverings that are sure to put a smile on your face. The 100% cotton, non-medical grade face coverings are designed to fit over your nose and mouth, while offering adjustable ear loops for easy access and removal. The face coverings are machine washable and can be tumble dried on low for convenient cleaning between uses.



You can pre-order these fantasy-inspired face coverings for your next trip to Disneyland, or just the local grocery store. Photo courtesy Get Away Today.

This and That...

...Disney has dropped the price of the reusable shopping bags introduced in early 2019. The bags are now all $1 each, regardless of size. Disney sold the three sizes for $1.00, $1.50 and $2.00 depending on size.



Disney's reusable shopping bags are now just $1.00 each at the World of Disney store in Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland - Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Snow White's Scary Adventure – closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Haunted Mansion – closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed to remove the holiday overlay and for major refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. King Arthur Carrousel – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Gadget's Go Coaster – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

– closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for major refurbishment in 2020. Dates unknown.

Disney California Adventure - Theme park closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Red Car Trolley – closed for refurbishment until 2020.

– closed for refurbishment until 2020. "a bug's land" – closed to make room for the Avengers Campus expansion, originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort - Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. These Downtown Disney businesses closed when the Disneyland Resort suspended operations in March, 2020, and have not reopened. Catal Restaurant – Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. La Brea Bakery

Napolini Pizzeria

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen – Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

– Sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Splitsville – The restaurant website says the location is temporarily closed.

– The restaurant website says the location is temporarily closed. Sprinkles Cupcake – Bakery website gives no reopening information.

– Bakery website gives no reopening information. Tortilla Jo's Taqueria

The VOID – Permanantly closed. These Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-cancelled fourth Disney hotel. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings. Rainforest Cafe – Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant.

– Asian Street Eats food kiosk now open in detached structure outside the former restaurant. AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

– building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants. ESPN Zone – building is being used as a temporary space for the Disney Performing Arts program. Disney Grand Californian Hotel Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen in 2020 as the Tenaya Stone Spa. Disneyland Hotel New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

– concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released. Guest room refurbishment – now through Fall 2020. Disney says work with the highest noise potential will occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Resort Events

2020

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening – TBD

– TBD Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – TBD

– TBD Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Spring Outing canceled, but the group may hold a smaller event in August. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – Spring Outing canceled, but the group may hold a smaller event in August. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

– Postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

– Postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one. CHOC Walk in the Park – The 2020 Walk will be a virtual event. Details still to be released.

– The 2020 Walk will be a virtual event. Details still to be released. Gay Days at Disneyland (unofficial event) – October 2–4. More information on the event website.

2021

Coming Soon!

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

$20 per day, per ticket Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer)

Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets.

Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. Canceled for 2020

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

