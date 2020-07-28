Walt Disney World Resort Update for August 4-10, 2020

Writer's Note & News (Combined)

Since the phased reopening of Disney's Florida theme parks last month, there has been very little new major news to report. Certainly, this week, the COVID-19 Pandemic again remains a significant health threat for Central Florida, as well as the nation and the World. The good news on this subject remains that there has not been evidence that the phased reopening of the Disney Parks and other attractions in the the region have made the situation worse. Disney Parks and the other major attractions now all require face coverings to curb the spread of the virus and, if you plan to visit, be sure to check the latest requirements of the venue you plan to visit. You can review Disney's requirements here. You will also want to check your home area's self quarantine restrictions for those that travel to and from Florida.

This week, the other good news for Walt Disney World Resort (and, indeed, most of the State of Florida) comes from the fact that Tropical Storm/Hurricane Isaias passed the Florida coastline along the Atlantic Ocean without any significant impact or damage. Like other storms from the Tropics, forecasts this past week had projections that placed Central Florida directly in the path of Isaias, pretty much until the day before it was supposed to draw close. Fortunately, those forecasts of the storm's center-path turned out to be as imprecise as many of the day-to-day weather forecasts are around here. Nevertheless, it is better to be safe than sorry: being prepared in this region is important, and it is even more important for those in coastal areas, even when storms miss by miles.



Very few power interruptions were reported around Central Florida as a result of Isaias nearby pass. As guests leave Walt Disney World Resort near Celebration, they may spot some of the many above-ground power lines that can be disrupted during severe weather; some of these power lines meet up on a pole with a familiar shape. (It is not new and neither is this photo.) Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

As the storm takes aim the Carolinas and the rest of the Eastern Seaboard, our thoughts are with those that may be impacted. If you are in those regions in or near the storm's projected path, please be prepared, and we hope you are likewise spared.

Disney's Hollywood Studios Has A New Entertainment Option

The impasse remains between Actor's Equity Association, the union that represents actors in many shows around the Resort and Disney. As we have previously reported, the union argues that working conditions are not sufficiently safe for its members to return. As a result, none of the shows involving Equity performers have reopened and those cast members have not been recalled to work. The union has filed a grievance over the issue that remains pending.

Musicians, character performers, and other "parade" performers are not represented by Actor's Equity, and, as we have previously reported, have returned to the reopened parks in various settings that promote physical distancing from, at least, guests (and often fellow performers). This week, Disney's Hollywood Studios introduced a new entertainment option on the stage that is usually home to "Beauty and the Beast — Live on Stage." The usual show on that stage includes singers and dancers represented by Actor's Equity.

The new entertainment offering is "The Disney Society Orchestra and Friends." As Orlando Sentinel reports, the new show's name is a nod to its inclusion of members of the Grand Floridian Society Orchestra that usually provides entertainment in that hotel's lobby. But, as the Grand Floridian is currently closed and not scheduled to reopen until the end of September, and the musicians union had reached agreement with Disney to return to work when the parks reopened last month, a six-piece group of musicians play songs from the extended catalog of Disney-owned franchises (Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars and Muppets).

The "and Friends" part of the show, according to the Sentinel, is the finale where "Beauty and the Beast" characters Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, Cogsworth and Chip appear, "moving in a choreographed routine, before being joined by Belle and the Beast — who wave to the audience but remain silent." The show runs nearly twenty minutes. Show times were not listed in My Disney Experience when we last checked.

New Disney Magic Flex Florida Resident Ticket Available

The Disney Park Pass reservation system requires that guests visiting the capacity-restricted theme parks have both a valid ticket and a Park Pass reservation to visit a specific theme park on a specific day. While Disney has not released specific quantities of reservations available, there are three separate pools of reservation availability: Resort Guests, Passholders, and Day Ticket holders. The reopened parks have proved popular enough with Passholders, that, coupled with the very limited capacity caps, park reservations are scarce for Passholders for the next two weeks (and more scarce, specifically, for Disney's Hollywood Studios for the balance of August). Passholders can hold three reservations at any one time from that Passholders "pool" of availability.

Resort guests and day ticket buyers will find that there is still availability for most August dates and beyond, as of this publication. Florida residents can now purchase the new "Disney Magic Flex Ticket" for as low as $49/day (plus tax), and select from the "Day Ticket" pool of Disney Park Pass reservations to use the tickets on a one park per day basis.

Duration Price (Excludes Tax) Valid Dates 2-Day Ticket $130 per ticket

($65 per day) July 22, 2020 – September 30, 2020 3-Day Ticket $174 per ticket

($58 per day) July 22, 2020 – November 20, 2020

November 29, 2020 – December 18, 2020 4-Day Ticket $195 per ticket

($49 per day) July 22, 2020 – November 20, 2020

November 29, 2020 – December 18, 2020



For more information and to purchase the tickets visit this page of DisneyWorld.com or call (407)939-4282. Proof of Florida Residency will be required at park entrances.

Baby Mandrill born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

On July 25, a baby mandrill was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The baby and mom reportedly could be spotted from time to time on Kilimanjaro Safaris.



Disney shared video of the newborn mandrill on Disney Parks Blog. Video ©Disney.

Mandrills are one of the many inhabitants of the park that may be seen on the upcoming Disney+ series entitled, "The Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom" created by National Geographic. National Geographic was part of Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox content and is one of the featured programming sources of the Disney+ streaming service.

Join us Wednesday for MousePlanet LIVE!

Join us tomorrow, Wednesday, August 5, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m Pacific, for "Fun at Home" Show #18, our MousePlanet LIVE! stream, where we will update any news that breaks between publication of this Update, and our guests and MousePlanet Contributors virtually visit for socially distant chat about all things Disney.



"Fun at Home" Show #18 begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

A countdown clock and brief pre-show will begin a few minutes before showtime. If you have loaded this page before the pre-show begins, be sure to refresh your browser to see the show. If the embed isn't working below, you can view the show directly on this Facebook page, even if you do not have an account.

During our live shows, share comments with us: @MousePlanet on Facebook, Periscope and Twitter.

Continue to Support Give Kids the World Village

Give Kids the World Village, the Central Florida-based non-profit resort that helps fulfill Wish trips for critically ill children and their families, has launched a Virtual Challenge For Hope fun run. For the past three years, the event had hosted more than 1,000 participants at the Village's 84-acre resort, resulting in nearly $400,000 raised.

"The safety of our wish families, supporters, staff and volunteers is always our top priority, so this year our Challenge for Hope fundraiser will be completely virtual," said Pamela Landwirth, Give Kids The World president & CEO. "Were thrilled that with this change our supporters around the world will have the chance to participate, bringing the spirit of Give Kids The World to wherever they are."

Participants can register to become a "Challenger” for $39 and are encouraged to fundraise to reach incentives. They will receive a kit in the mail with everything needed in order to complete their challenge from home, including a commemorative medal featuring wish kid art and a race bib. Past events hosted at the Village boasted an inclusive and accessible fun run where all were welcome to "walk, run, roll, or stroll." They say this year's event will feature the same inclusivity, but from home. "The virtual challenge you complete is up to you. Walk, roll, run, stroll, swim – or even jump rope your way to complete your event," said Landwirth.

Give Kids The World announced an extended closure due to COVID-19 in early June. They say that fundraising events like Challenge for Hope will allow them to reopen as soon as possible. "While our resort is temporarily closed, more than 700 children each month wait for their life-changing wish. By participating, you'll join a community of supporters who will help us emerge from these challenging times and resume fulfilling these wishes as soon as possible," said Landwirth.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.gktw.org/challengeforhope/.

New fantasy-inspired face masks from Get Away Today

Our partners at Get Away Today have launched a new collection of fantasy-inspired face coverings that are sure to put a smile on your face. The 100% cotton, non-medical grade face coverings are designed to fit over your nose and mouth, while offering adjustable ear loops for easy access and removal. The face coverings are machine washable and can be tumble dried on low for convenient cleaning between uses.



You can pre-order these fantasy-inspired face coverings for your next trip to Disneyland, or just the local grocery store. Photo courtesy Get Away Today.

There is still time to save on fun princess dress-ups by Little Adventures and Making Believe when you use the below discount codes and use the MousePlanet link:



The Princess Anna dress is one of the collection of machine-washable dress-ups available through this promotion. Photo courtesy Get Away Today.

Value Dresses: Save $5 per dress with promo code: VALUE

Deluxe Dresses: Save $10 per dress with promo code: PRINCESS

Shipping is FREE and you'll get a free surprise gift when you purchase two or more dresses.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

The MousePlanet Newsletter is here! The newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips about what's happening at the Disney theme parks for the coming weekend. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Join the MousePlanet Newsletter

Email:

Join Our Networks

Follow @MousePlanet on...

Follow MousePlanet on Facebook:

Resorts Availability, Ticket Advice & Special Offer

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

With Disney now accepting Resort Hotel reservations for 2020 and 2021, our travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages. Disney has resumed new park ticket sales, but, at present and for the foreseeable future, requires guests to use the Disney Parks Pass System to reserve dates for guest park visits in addition to having a valid admission.

As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). As prices go up, it becomes even more important to pay heed: Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. When available, only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

When you book your Walt Disney World Resort vacation* with Get Away Today for travel through September 26, 2021, you'll get a $100 Booking Bonus! Your booking bonus includes a $50 Disney Gift Card for your trip + a $50 Get Away Today credit for future travel valid for any of our destinations.

Plus, when you book with Get Away Today, you'll receive all of the perks that come standard with your Walt Disney World® Resort package and these bonuses:

Complimentary Concierge Services, including detailed planning assistance. A certified Disney Travel Agent is more valuable now than ever before as there have been many changes to the Park experience.

Complimentary Price Monitoring. If Disney releases a discount or special that can be applied to your reservation, we will do so automatically!

*Walt Disney World Resort vacation must include 2-night or longer Disney Resort Hotel and at least two theme park tickets to qualify for $100 Booking Bonus and complimentary concierge service.

You can get a vacation quote from Get Away Today here.



Get a vacation quote from Get Away Today.

ALSO NOTE Universal Orlando Resort reopened June 5, and Get Away Today still has a great Universal Orlando Resort ticket offer available:

You can get 2 days free when you buy a 2-day, 2-park ticket.