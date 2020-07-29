Fun at Home Show #18 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream - 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific

Join us tonight, Wednesday, August 5, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m Pacific, for "Fun at Home" Show #18, our MousePlanet LIVE! stream, where we will update any Disney Parks news that breaks since publication of our Resort Updates, we will welcome our special guests, and our MousePlanet Contributors virtually visit for socially distant chat about all things Disney, starting with the latest offerings from Disney+.



"Fun at Home" Show #18 begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

A countdown clock and brief pre-show will begin a few minutes before showtime. Some fun new stuff there too this week. If you have loaded this page before the pre-show begins, be sure to refresh your browser to see the show. If the embed isn't working below, we now also simulcast on YouTube - Show #18 streams here! You can also view Show #18 directly on this Facebook page, even if you do not have an account.

During our live shows, share comments with us: @MousePlanet on Facebook, Periscope and Twitter, and, now on our MousePlanet Video YouTube Channel!