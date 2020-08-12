Fun at Home Show #20 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream - Starts 8:30 p.m Eastern/5:30 Pacific

The MousePlanet LIVE! "Fun at Home" Show #20 begins Wednesday August 19, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific.

Something a bit different this week: we have a special pre-recorded behind-the-scenes segment with Production Designer John Iacovelli who worked as the Art Director on Disney's 1989 hit film, "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (interview courtesy of The Creative Quarantine Sessions).

And, since we all had so much fun with our brand new "MousePlanet LIVE! Jibe Time" game show last week, we have asked back John Saccheri from BigFatPanda.com to defend his narrow win last week against this week's challenger, Shelley Caran from On the Go in MCO. You are invited to have fun at home by playing along with our fill-in-the-blanks game in the comments (and, we hope, we will play this week in a way that takes into account any lag between the live stream and the comments).

Our group of MousePlanet Contributors will be on hand to play the game, talk about all things Disney, and, as always, we'll cover Disney Parks news that breaks between our regular publication schedule and showtime.



"Fun at Home" Show #20 begins streaming LIVE at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific. A brief pre-show countdown will begin a few minutes before showtime. You may need to reload this page to see the video if you are here before showtime. You can also view this show by following @MousePlanet on Facebook or Twitter/Periscope.

A replay will be available here after the show.