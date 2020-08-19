Fun at Home Show #21 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream - Starts 8:30pm Eastern/5:30 Pacific

The MousePlanet LIVE! "Fun at Home" Show #21 starts Wednesday, August 26, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific.

Our special guest this week is a Disney fan who also happens to be Senior Communications Manager for Disney Parks Live Entertainment: Shawn Slater. We will discuss his decades-long fandom and career.

We are also excited to continue our new "MousePlanet LIVE! Jibe Time" game show this week. Shelley Caran from On the Go in MCO, will try to remain champion after last week's victory over John Saccheri of BigFatPanda.com. How will this week's challenger, Jeremiah Good from Laughing Place, jibe?

Each round, our players try to have their answers to our original, rather hypothetical, fill-in-the-blank questions jibe with the answers of our panelists comprised of our MousePlanet regulars and other guests. Your answers during the LIVE show can help the players score points too! Type them in the comments (along with the question number you are answering), and see them shown on all our streaming platforms: Facebook, YouTube and Periscope/Twitter.! If your answers jibe with a player, that player gets a point that counts in the score. Our prizes, unfortunately, have no retail value, but there are bragging rights!

As usual, we'll also cover Disney Parks news that breaks between our regular publication schedule and showtime, and our MousePlanet Contributors will talk all things Disney around our game play. Like all of our shows, a replay will be available here after the show.



"Fun at Home" Show #21 begins streaming LIVE on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific. A brief pre-show countdown will begin a few minutes before showtime. You may need to reload this page to see the video if you are here before showtime. You can also view this show by following @MousePlanet on Facebook or Twitter/Periscope.

A replay will be available here after the show.