Walt Disney World Resort Update for August 25-31, 2020

Writer's Note & News (Combined)

It is that time of year at Walt Disney World Resort where we have come to expect little news. Sure, last year, this coming week would see the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. This year, during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the Walt Disney World Resort does operate within its phased re-opening plan, with capacity limits, limited park hours (that get more limited starting next week), physical distancing measures in force including the elimination of major events that tend to draw crowds like nighttime spectaculars and daily parades, and cast and guests are required to wear face masks and are subject to touchless temperature screening.



A Goofy Cavalcade is one of the special entertainment offerings at Magic Kingdom during its phased reopening. Photo Courtesy Disney Parks.

So, given the pandemic and the time of year, it is not surprising that we have very little Walt Disney World Resort news to report this week. Before I adopted this abbreviated format for the Update a few months ago, the first two items probably would have been in the "This & That..." section, and the remainder would be in the Disney Springs section. The news this week is:

This past Friday, August 21, Disney's Hollywood Studios began showing previews of the upcoming new version of Disney's Mulan inside the Walt Disney Theater at the Walt Disney Presents attraction. The lobby display outside the theater features an original witch costume used in the production of the film, along with a replica warrior costume and sword. Mulan will begin streaming on September 4 exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service for those who pay the additional fee for Premier Access 4. Disney previously announced that the film will also have a limited release in some theaters internationally. An Activity Packet inspired by the film and developed in partnership with Disney's Animals, Science and Environment team is available for download as a PDF here.



Disney Parks Blog has served up the recipe to make Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin® Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese topped with Herbed Panko at home from the Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival now underway. The Disney Parks Blog post also shows off some of the other offerings available at the Festival and includes a link the the Festival's Foodie Guide.



Lululemon has opened a new store of over 3,000 square feet at Disney Springs in the Town Center neighborhood. Founded in Vancouver, Canada, Disney Parks Blog describes lululemon as "a yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company for women and men."



While Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs reopened in June, shortly after the phased reopening of Disney Springs began, our friends there have announced that they have cancelled their 2020 Labor Day Weekend Great Irish Hooley. Between the border closures caused by the pandemic and the social-distancing and dining-capacity restrictions, the venue has concluded that it would not be possible to hold the popular festival featuring Irish bands, musicians and dancers. The venue remains open with socially-distanced tables which can be booked for dinner and the "Rollicking Raglan Weekend Brunch. Reservations are recommended. Visit RaglanRoad.com or call (407)938-0300 for reservations. Cooke's of Dublin, the Irish quick-service restaurant adjacent to the pub, also remains open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.



Additional table service restaurants at Disney Springs have reopened (since we last addressed the subject) with socially-distanced, limited dining capacity, including Patina Restaurant Group's Maria & Enzo's, Enzo's Hideaway, and The Edison (joining the already open Morimoto Asia), Levy Restaurants' Paddlefish and Terralina Crafted Italian, Jaleo by José Andrés, City Works Eatery & Pour House, and House of Blues Orando, to name a few. Wine Bar George remains open as well, plus Master Sommelier George Miliotes is offering a virtual "blind tasting" event (well, you do need to pick up the wine at Disney Springs); more information and tickets available on WineBarGeorge.com.

As we continue to advise, if you plan to visit, be sure to check the latest requirements of the Disney venue you plan to visit. You can review Disney's requirements here. If you are traveling from out of state, be sure to check your home area's self quarantine restrictions for those that travel to and from Florida. And, of course, keep an eye on the National Hurricane Center's reports. The two two tropical waves NHC was tracking out in the Atlantic Ocean last week became named storms Laura and Marco this week. Fortunately for Florida, both appear to not be heading for any direct impact in the state. For those along the Gulf of Mexico in the Louisiana and Texas border or otherwise in the path of those storms, are thoughts are with you.

MousePlanet is traditionally dark on the first Monday of September, the Labor Day federal holiday, which, this year, is two weeks from yesterday. When we are dark on a Monday, the usual schedule has the Disneyland Resort Update shift to Tuesday and this Walt Disney World Resort Update shift to Wednesday. As I have been responsible for producing our weekly "Fun at Home" live stream shows on Wednesday nights for the past 20 weeks, as well as a number of other non-MousePlanet live shows (including some that I have mentioned in our weekly Updates from time to time), I have been considering for quite awhile taking a week or two off from the Update. I think the appropriate time has arrived, so, in the absence of significant Walt Disney World Resort news, I probably will not publish a Walt Disney World Resort Update again until September 15.

Join us Wednesday for MousePlanet LIVE!

The MousePlanet LIVE! "Fun at Home" Show #21 starts Wednesday, August 26, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific.

Our special guest this week is a Disney fan who also happens to be Senior Communications Manager for Disney Parks Live Entertainment: Shawn Slater. We will discuss his decades-long fandom and career.

We are also excited to continue our new "MousePlanet LIVE! Jibe Time" game show this week. Shelley Caran from On the Go in MCO, will try to remain champion after last week's victory over John Saccheri of BigFatPanda.com. How will this week's challenger, Jeremiah Good from Laughing Place, jibe?

Each round, our players try to have their answers to our original, rather hypothetical, fill-in-the-blank questions jibe with the answers of panelists comprised of our MousePlanet regulars and other guests. Your answers during the LIVE show can help the players score points too! While we are streaming on Facebook, YouTube and Periscope/Twitter, type your answers in the comments (along with the question number you are answering), and when we share them, they will be shown on all our streaming platforms! If your answer jibes with a contestant, that contestant gets a point that counts in the score. Our prizes, unfortunately, have no retail value, but there are bragging rights!

As usual, we'll also cover Disney Parks news that breaks between our regular publication schedule and showtime, and our MousePlanet Contributors will talk all things Disney around our game play. Like all of our shows, a replay will be available here after the show.



"Fun at Home" Show #21 begins streaming LIVE on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific. A brief pre-show countdown will begin a few minutes before showtime. You may need to reload this page to see the video if you are here before showtime. You can also view this show by following @MousePlanet on Facebook or Twitter/Periscope.

A replay will be available here after the show.

Resorts Availability, Ticket Advice & Special Offer

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

With Disney now accepting Resort Hotel reservations for 2020 and 2021, our travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages. Disney has resumed new park ticket sales, but, at present and for the foreseeable future, requires guests to use the Disney Parks Pass System to reserve dates for guest park visits in addition to having a valid admission.

As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). As prices go up, it becomes even more important to pay heed: Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. When available, only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

