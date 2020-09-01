Walt Disney World Resort Update for September 8 - 14, 2020

Walt Disney World Resort Update for September 9 - 15, 2020

Labor Day crowds meet Walt Disney World's capacity limit

End-of-summer crowds tested Walt Disney World's lower COVID-era attendance limits this Labor Day, as all four theme parks and even the Disney Springs shopping complex reached capacity at points during the holiday weekend.

Disney's theme parks have operated at an extremely reduced capacity since reopening in July, capping attendance at a number reportedly around 25% or less of each park's usual maximum. To help limit crowd size, Disney requires visitors to make a theme Park Pass reservation and have valid admission media before visiting a park. As of last week, Park Pass reservations were scarce, with no same-day slots available over the weekend.

Walt Disney World resort hotels and Disney Vacation Club properties were also sold out over the weekend, though several hotels remain closed and we know Disney is not booking the remaining properties to their maximum capacity.

In Disney Springs, capacity is throttled at the parking entrances, which also serve as the health screening checkpoint for the shopping area. Photos posted to social media throughout the weekend showed long lines to even get into the parking structures.

Social media reports indicated that Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and the City Walk shopping complex all saw capacity crowds over the weekend as well.

Our takeaway from this is, "if you open it, they will come." If you are comfortable making a trip to Walt Disney World this fall, and especially if you are targeting a holiday weekend like Columbus Day, Veteran's Day, Thanksgiving week or even looking towards the winter holiday season, make sure to make reservations.

This and That

...Tomorrowland Transit Authority is now scheduled to be closed through November 21. The ride has not reopened since Magic Kingdom resumed operations in July.

...One of the longest lines at the Magic Kingdom this weekend was for a new Madame Leota collectible sipper mug. The was supposed to have arrived at the Sleepy Hollow counter this week, but materialized a few days early in time for Labor Day crowds.

Walt Disney World Resort $100 Booking Bonus

Book your Walt Disney World Resort vacation* with our partner, Get Away Today by September 15, 2020 for travel now through September 26, 2021, and you'll get a $100 Booking Bonus from Get Away Today! Your exclusive booking bonus includes a $50 Disney Gift Card for your trip + a $50 Get Away Today credit for future travel valid for any of our destinations.



When you're ready to return to the Magic Kingdom, our partners at Get Away Today are ready to help you get there. MousePlanet file photo.

Plus, when you book with Get Away Today, you'll receive all of the perks that come standard with your Walt Disney World Resort package and these bonuses:

Complimentary Concierge Services, including detailed planning assistance. A certified Disney Travel Agent is more valuable now than ever before as there have been many changes to the Park experience.

Complimentary Price Monitoring. If Disney releases a discount or special that can be applied to your reservation, we will do so automatically!

See Sample Package Prices:

Sample Package Dates: October 12-17, 2020 Travelers: Two Adults and Two Children (ages 3-9)

Hotel: Disney's Pop Century Resort (Value Resort)

Tickets: 4-Day Base Walt Disney World Resort Tickets Total cost: $2,958 ($740 per person) Sample Package Dates: November 15-20, 2020 Travelers: Two Adults and Three Children (ages 3-9)

Hotel: Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort (Moderate Resort)

Tickets: 4-Day Base Walt Disney World Resort Tickets Total cost: $3,934 ($787 per person)

Get your FREE quote by calling 855-GET-AWAY and mention MousePlanet when booking.

*Walt Disney World Resort vacation must include 4-night or longer Disney Resort Hotel and at least two adult 3-day theme park tickets to qualify for $100 Booking Bonus and complimentary concierge service. The $100 Booking Bonus is funded by and exclusive to Get Away Today.

Join us Wednesday for MousePlanet LIVE!

The MousePlanet LIVE! "Fun at Home" Show #23 starts Wednesday, September 9, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific.

Join us for another episode of our "MousePlanet LIVE! Jibe Time" game show this week. Each round, our players try to have their answers to our original, rather hypothetical, fill-in-the-blank questions jibe with the answers of our panelists comprised of our MousePlanet regulars and other guests. Your answers during the LIVE show can help the players score points too! Type them in the comments (along with the question number you are answering), and see them shown on all our streaming platforms: Facebook, YouTube and Periscope/Twitter.! If your answers jibe with a player, that player gets a point that counts in the score. Our prizes, unfortunately, have no retail value, but there are bragging rights!

As usual, we'll also cover Disney Parks news that breaks between our regular publication schedule and showtime, and our MousePlanet Contributors will talk all things Disney around our game play. Like all of our shows, a replay will be available here after the show.

"Fun at Home" Show #23 begins streaming LIVE on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific. A brief pre-show countdown will begin a few minutes before showtime. You may need to reload this page to see the video if you are here before showtime. You can also view this show by following @MousePlanet on Facebook or Twitter/Periscope.

A replay will be available here after the show.

