Fun at Home Show #23 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream - Starts 8:30 p.m Eastern/5:30 Pacific

Our next MousePlanet LIVE! stream, "Fun at Home" Show #23 will begin on Wednesday, September 9, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific. We plan to have our first "MousePlanet LIVE! Jibe Time" game show rematch. Last week's first ever repeat winner, Jeremiah Good from Laughing Place, will again take on Shelley Caran from On the Go in MCO who he de-throned two weeks ago! Shelley played great in the comments last week; can she match that success on-screen with us? Tune in and play along!

In each round of Jibe Time, our two players try to have their answers to our original, rather hypothetical, fill-in-the-blank questions jibe with the answers of our panelists comprised of our MousePlanet regulars and other guests. Your answers during the LIVE show can help the players score points too! Type them in the comments (along with the question number you are answering), and see them shown on all our streaming platforms: Facebook, YouTube and Periscope/Twitter.! If your answers jibe with a player, that player gets a point that counts in the score. Our prizes, unfortunately, have no retail value, but there are bragging rights!

As usual, we'll also cover Disney Parks news that breaks between our regular publication schedule and showtime, and our MousePlanet Contributors will talk all things Disney around our game play. Like all of our shows, a replay will be available here after the show.

"Fun at Home" Show #23 begins streaming LIVE on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific. A brief pre-show countdown will begin a few minutes before showtime. You may need to reload this page to see the video if you are here before showtime.

A replay will be available here after the show.