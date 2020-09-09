Fun at Home Show #24 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream - Starts 8:30pm Eastern/5:30 Pacific

The MousePlanet LIVE! "Fun at Home" Show #24 starts tonight, Wednesday, September 16, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific.

We've started playing our very own game show on each episode of the "Fun at Home" Show called "Jibe Time" where our Alan Dalinka poses original, Disney-related hypothetical fill-in-the-blanks questions that have no right or wrong answers, and our players try to come up with fun answers that jibe with as many of the other panelists and viewers for points (and, ultimately, bragging rights). In each round of Jibe Time, two players try to have their answers jibe with the answers of our panelists comprised of our MousePlanet regulars and other special guests. Your answers during the LIVE show can help the players score points too! Type them in the comments (along with the question number you are answering), and see them shown on all our streaming platforms: Facebook, YouTube and Periscope/Twitter! If your answers jibe with a player, that player gets a point that counts in the score. Our prizes, unfortunately, have no retail value.

Shelley Caran from On the Go in MCO recaptured Jibe Time bragging rights last week, and she will be taking on new-to-our-show challenger David Picciano from Now That's Disney. Really loyal MousePlanet readers tune in because they know the show serves up free _____________. See, it is that easy, and you can even just keep this page open until showtime and watch it here (or on our Facebook page or Twitter/Periscope channel)!



As usual, we'll also cover Disney Parks news and our MousePlanet Contributors will talk all things Disney around our game play. "Fun at Home" Show #24 streams LIVE on Wednesday, September 26 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific. A brief pre-show countdown will begin a few minutes before showtime.

