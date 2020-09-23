Fun at Home Show #26 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream with Jibe Time - Starts 8:30 p.m Eastern/5:30 Pac

Jibe With Us On MousePlanet LIVE! Fun at Home

It's the half year Anniversary for our MousePlanet LIVE! "Fun at Home" Show! That's 26 consecutive weeks of shows about all things Disney.

This week, we will provide the latest Disney Parks news on "Fun at Home" Show #26, the MousePlanet LIVE! Stream that starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific tonight, Wednesday, September 30. As you have probably seen or heard by now, mass layoffs are coming to the Disney Parks, Experiences & Products division of The Walt Disney Company because of the on-going global pandemic, and we'll chat a little about that and any other recent Disney news.

Disney is reducing its workforce because of the on-going pandemic which, according to Disney, is exacerbated by California’s ongoing business restrictions impacting Disneyland. https://t.co/vvlB1LmFjV — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 29, 2020

But, as you know, we stream mainly to provide distraction and fun at home, so, as advertised, since it's our half year anniversary of being here for you, our Jibe Time game includes a special opportunity during the live show to win a copy of the new book "The Disney Monorail: Imagineering a Highway in the Sky" by Jeff Kurtii, Vanessa Hunt and Paul Wolski! All of our game players, including the viewers at home in the U.S.A. that play during our live stream have a chance of winning. The full game rules are below. By playing the game, you agree to the rules.

This week, our still-reigning champion, Shelley Caran from On the Go in MCO, will take on her latest challenger, for MousePlanet contributor Marie Rossiter. Remember, in each round of our Jibe Time game, our two players try to have their answers to our original, rather hypothetical, fill-in-the-blank questions relating to Disney subjects jibe with the answers of our panelists comprised of our MousePlanet regulars and special guests and those of you having fun at home on our social media streaming platforms.



Your browser may require that you reload the page at show time. To participate and provide answers in comments during the live show, you need view the show on YouTube, Facebook or Periscope/Twitter where you need to be logged in to an account. You can also replay the show here after it has concluded.

That's right, your answers during the LIVE show help the players score points too! Type your answers in the comments on Facebook or Twitter/Periscope, or YouTube (along with the question number you are answering), and see them shown on all our streaming platforms! If your answers jibe with a player, that player gets a point that counts in the score, and we even sometimes like to award points to those who comment! Our points and usual game prizes, unfortunately, have no retail value, but there are bragging rights!

This week, we have one designated Contest Question in the mix where our Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix has pre-recorded an answer that we will share after regular game play. Anyone that provides an answer that jibes with her recorded answer during the designated time on our LIVE stream (and meets our other eligibility requirements below) is eligible to win the book! If no one jibes with Adrienne's answer, we will randomly select a winner from among everyone that provided any answer to our designated Contest Question.

Due to scheduling issues, rather than tonight, Jeffrey R. Epstein, Director, Corporate Communications at The Walt Disney Company will join us to chat next week on Show #27, October 7. He was previously a guest back on Show #5. This summer, we reported the news he shared that he was undergoing colon cancer surgery following a routine screening colonoscopy. We are happy to report that he Tweeted earlier this month that his surgery went well, and that pathology found "no residual cancer and the lymph nodes were clear." We look forward to welcoming him back to the show next week!

Jibe Time Game Show Rules For the Contest Question

To celebrate six months of the weekly MousePlanet LIVE! Fun at Home Show, on September 30, at some point during the live stream of Show #26 that starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific, someone will win a copy of the new book, "The Disney Monorail: Imagineering a Highway in the Sky" by Jeff Kurtii, Vanessa Hunt and Paul Wolski. This is a stunning book every Monorail fan needs on their shelf.

The easiest way to win the book: play our Jibe Time game during the show and be the only one that jibes with Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix's pre-recorded answer to our special Contest Question. Of course, there are some complicating factors (and rules of our Contest) to be aware of.

Since Show #19, we have been playing our Jibe Time game on each episode only for bragging rights. In Jibe Time, two players compete to have their answers jibe with as many panelists and viewers participating in the comments. We ask original, rather hypothetical, Disney-related fill-in-the-blanks questions with no "right" answers.

For Show #26, we have designated one of the questions our "Contest Question" and Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix has pre-recorded her answer to it that is known only also to our show host, Alan Dalinka. Everyone who jibes with Adrienne's answer has a chance to win—if there are multiple jibing answers, the winner will be selected by the random number generator feature of Siri with the jibing players numbered consecutively in the order we revealed them during the show; if no one jibes with Adrienne's answer, the random number generator feature of Siri will be used to select from all that participated in responding to the Contest Question.

If the Contest Question is asked because its number is selected by one of our players, regular game play will continue as usual without any indication that the Contest Question has been asked. Our players, panelists, and those viewing on our streaming platforms shall respond as usual; those viewers responding in the comments must include the Question number with each answer. In other words, to encourage everyone to play through all of the rounds of this week's Jibe Time game, we will not reveal which question is the Contest Question and reveal Adrienne's answer until a Jibe Time Champion with bragging rights has been declared (after four rounds of two questions per round or about an hour of game play, at the show host's sole discretion). If the Contest Question is not selected during regular game play, the show host will say so, and will initiate an additional round of the game with the Contest Question for all players and viewers, and will set a time of no more than three minutes for social media participants to provide responses in the comments.

More details:

Contest is sponsored by MousePlanet, Inc. and is not associated with the Walt Disney Company or the book's authors.

Contest is open to legal residents of the United States, ages 18 and up, with a valid mailing address served by USPS.

All contestants must have their own means for participating in the comments of Show #26 or be participating live on screen in the virtual studio. MousePlanet shall not be responsible for any technical difficulties that cause participants to be disconnected from Show #26, or that cause their answers to be delayed or fail to appear in the virtual studio (be aware, it is possible for comments on social media to be delayed or fail to arrive in the virtual studio).

To successfully participate in the comments of Show #26, each participant must have a valid account on Facebook, Periscope/Twitter, or YouTube and that account must be able to send and receive private messages on that platform in order to communicate with MousePlanet. None of those platforms are sponsors of or otherwise responsible for the contest either.

Contestants that appear on screen have been invited, but shall have no advantage over those participating in the comments, and they are not permitted to participate both on screen and in the comments.

Answers that jibe with the revealed answer of Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix are eligible winning entries if made in the comments and include the applicable question number or if made in the virtual studio in writing and revealed on the screen for the specific question number. All other forms of entry are invalid. Failure to properly format a submission may render the entry invalid. The show host shall be the sole judge of whether an answer jibes and is qualified.

One answer per person. Duplicate or multiple answers by a single person will result in the disqualification of all answers by that person.

Answers must be received in the virtual studio before the pre-recorded answer by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix is revealed which will occur either after the designation of the regular game champion, or, if the Contest Question is asked in an additional round, within the cut-off time designated on the show and indicated by the show host in the comments (approximately 3 minutes of asking the question). Late entries will be disqualified.

MousePlanet, Inc. is not responsible for late, lost or misdirected entries, or failures of any electronic provider.

Those participating in the show in the virtual studio or in comments, as always, grant the show host, MousePlanet, and their respective designees and assigns, the irrevocable, worldwide, royalty free right to use any and all submissions to the show.

One winner will be selected at random from all valid jibing answers to the Contest Question or, if there are no jibing answers, will be selected at random from all that participate in responding to the Contest Question.

Winner will be announced on Show #26 no later than the conclusion of Show #26. The winner will also will be announced in a separate post by MousePlanet on Facebook and Twitter within two business days of the conclusion of Show #26. The winner is required to provide USPS mailing information by private direct message to MousePlanet on the platform used to participate (or by email or text if participating in the virtual studio), within 24 hours of the conclusion of live streaming of Show #26.

Should the announced winner be disqualified, MousePlanet reserves the right to select an alternate winner from remaining valid entries.

Winner receives one copy of the book, "The Disney Monorail: Imagineering a Highway in the Sky" by Jeff Kurtii, Vanessa Hunt and Paul Wolski, including delivery via USPS mail. Prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and not exchangeable for cash or other prizes.

Winner agrees to the use of their name and likeness without compensation in conjunction with the contest and event.

