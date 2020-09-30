Fun at Home Show #27 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream - Starts 8:30 p.m Eastern/5:30 Pacific

Jibe With Us On MousePlanet LIVE! Fun at Home

On "Fun at Home" Show #27, the MousePlanet LIVE! Stream that starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific tonight, Wednesday, October 7, Jeffrey R. Epstein, Director, Corporate Communications at The Walt Disney Company will be back to chat with us about what D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has been up to and some of its recently announced plans for upcoming events including D23 Expo 2022.



Your browser may require that you reload the page at showtime. To participate and provide answers in comments during the live show, you need to view the show on YouTube, Facebook or Periscope/Twitter where you need to be logged in to an account. You can also replay the show here after it has concluded.

After chatting with Jeffrey, we again invite you to play along by filling in the blanks in our next rounds of MousePlanet LIVE! Jibe Time, our game show. What has become our weekly "Shelley Caran from OnTheGoInMCO segment"–since she has won so many weeks in a row and has been a great sport for returning to defend week after week–will see Shelley attempt to defend her crown as our winningest Jibe Time player. We should have some familiar special guests and MousePlanet contributors play along too this week, in what usually turns into a full-screen fun at home virtual social event.

That's right, playing at home can be your fun too: your answers during the LIVE show help the players score points! Type your answers in the comments on Facebook or Twitter/Periscope, or YouTube (along with the question number you are answering), and see them shown on all our streaming platforms! If your answers jibe with a player, that player gets a point that counts in the score, and we even sometimes like to award points to those who comment! Our points and usual game prizes, unfortunately, have no retail value, but there are bragging rights (just ask Shelley)!