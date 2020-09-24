Disneyland Resort cancels hotel reservations through October 24

Disney has begun sending emails to guests with hotel bookings though October 24 that their reservations have been canceled. This is just the latest in a series of postponements for the reopening of the three Disneyland Resort hotels, and comes a day after California governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference, "We don’t anticipate in the immediate term any of these larger parks opening until we see more stability in terms of the data," and that his administration feels "there’s no hurry to put out guidelines" for the reopening of theme parks.

In this week's Disneyland Resort Update, we noted that the Disneyland Resort has also moved its earliest hotel reservation date back again, and is only accepting reservations starting on or after November 1, 2020, at the Grand Californian Hotel, Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel.

A notice on the Disney website states that the Disneyland Hotel is still undergoing refurbishment, although reservations are available. Prices start at $371 per night at the Paradise Pier Hotel, $499 at the Disneyland Hotel, and $657 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel. However, we expect Disney will push those dates back again following this latest round of reservation cancellations.



Based on the way the Walt Disney World Resort handled phased reopening, our partners at Get Away Today still recommend that vacation planners hoping to visit Disneyland in 2020 or early 2021 make a hotel reservation before the resort announces a reopening date. When the Florida resort opened its new theme park reservation system, it gave customers with existing hotel reservations and tickets priority in selecting theme park dates.

