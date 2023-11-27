Disneyland Resort Update for December 5, 2023

Editor's Note

Some weeks are really light on news, but this is one where there's so much happening I'm sure I'm going to miss something. Grab a big cup of your favorite beverage and your calendar, because there's a lot to sort through here.

2024 Preview

The Disneyland Resort surprised everyone Monday morning by announcing the full 2024 lineup of festivals and seasonal celebrations at once, rather than stringing out the date announcements over the course of the year. This is huge because it lets vacation planners know well in advance when their favorite events are happening, and allows them to start planning now.

The announcement was initially made by Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock on Instagram Monday morning, and quickly shared by other official Disney accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

The announcement covers all of the big seasonal events the Disneyland Resort is known for, and answers a few burning questions like, "what were all those casting notices about?"

Not included in the graphic below are dates for the Disneyland After Dark events or Oogie Boogie Bash, but Disney says both events are coming back for 2024. Specifically, there will be four Disneyland After Dark events between January and June, with themes, dates and details to be announced at a later date.



Disneyland Resort 2024 Event Calendar. Image courtesy Disney.

Let's dive in and see what we know so far:

Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure - January 23 - February 18, 2024

Disneyland will ring in the Year of the Dragon in 2024, marking the second time Mushu has been the center of attention since Disneyland started commemorating the Lunar New Year. Look for a return of the festival food booths, plus the always-popular “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession."



2014 ushers in the Year of the Dragon. Photo courtesy Disney.

Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland - February 17 & 24, 2024

This annual event will feature community Gospel choirs from Southern California, with a headline performer each weekend. Come for Marvin Sapp on February 17, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard February 24.

Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park - February 22 & 23, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks are commemorating their 30th anniversary this year with a 2-day celebration at Disney California Adventure. Come out to see current and former players, purchase co-branded merchandise, and participate in themed activities.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival - March 1 - April 22, 2024

The signature foodie event of the Disneyland Resort returns for a 7-week run in 2024. Disney has confirmed that Soarin' Over California will also return during the festival.



The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival has grown quite a bit from its start as a weekends-only event. MousePlanet file photo.

Season of the Force at Disneyland - April 3 - June 2, 2024

Star Wars fans can celebrate May the Fourth for two full months during this Season of the Force event. In addition to the already-announced additions to the Star Tours – The Adventures Continue attraction, it sounds like Disney will plus the nightly fireworks with a different soundtrack for those viewing from inside Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. Hyperspace Mountain will return, and Disney will surely roll out the full force of their merchandise and foods powers.

Pixar Fest - April 26 - August 4, 2024

Also returning for 2024 is Pixar Fest, this time even bigger and featuring a new parade. Now we know why Disney was casting performers to portray nine characters from the animated feature Turning Red, and also why they wanted in-line skaters. “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” is billed as an all-new daytime parade for Disney California Adventure. Over at Disneyland, “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some new scenes.



Red Panda Mei appears with her best friends and favorite band in “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”. Image courtesy Disney.

Disney says guests may encounter new characters, such as Wade and Ember from Elemental. I really want to see how these two characters are represented, but I expect the biggest lines will be to hug Red Panda Mei from Turning Red.

I want to stop to note that all of these events take place during the time that the new 3-day Southern California Resident discount ticket (discussed below) is valid. I think it's safe to say there won't be an "off season" this winter or spring.

Late summer and Fall events

Halloween Time - August 23 - October 31, 2024

Plaza de la Familia - August 23 - November 2, 2024

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort - Begins November 15, 2024

There was nothing in Disney's press release to indicate there will be any major changes to these three celebrations, though some fans still hold out hope for a new Christmas parade one of these years.

Beyond the event schedule, Disney's announcement touched on the return of Fantasmic on May 24, and confirmed that the Pirates of the Caribbean scene added to the show in 2017 will be removed, and the "iconic" Peter Pan sequence will be restored. Disney also said there will be a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, which we already know does not (yet? ever?) include the return of the animatronic dragon figure.

There was also a mention of the ongoing expansion work in Downtown Disney, with several new restaurants and shops slated to open in 2024, including soup dumpling darling Din Tai Fung and two concepts by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán.

Not included in this announcement was any mention of the Paint the Night parade, which has not been seen since 2018.

This is a lot to take in for Disneyland regulars, but it's a real benefit to vacation planners to have the year laid out in advance so they can best time their trips to see the things which really interest them. With discounted tickets going on sale tomorrow, it's definitely time to start making plans and park reservations.

SoCal Resident 3-Day Ticket Offer

Southern California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for as little as $225 using a new discounted ticket which went on sale today.

There are two versions of this ticket, a $225 ticket valid Monday - Thursday, and an any-day version for $275. There are also options to add park hopping and Disney Genie+ service to your ticket at the time of purchase. The base Monday - Thursday ticket is just $6 more expensive than the winter 2023 offer, and represents a savings of more than 40% off the regular price of a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket.

Even better, the January 2nd start date means many visitors can use this ticket to catch the last few days of this year's Holidays at the Disneyland Resort festivities and the Festival of Holidays before they end on January 7. The ticket also covers the busy Memorial Day weekend, which is usually excluded from these offers, and there is no spring break blockout period.

The fine print of these offers changes slightly each season, so be sure to pay close attention to details before you purchase so you get the most value for your money. We notes that residents Northern Baja California are not included in this offer, as they were last winter.

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer

The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $225, or up to any three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $275.

You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. For an additional $70, you can upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day.

You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $90 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days.

Tickets are available through the Disneyland website.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 2 and wait until June 2 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Reservations can now be made up to 180 days in advance, which as of press time includes the entire duration of this offer.

Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Now for the official fine print:

Southern California Resident Ticket

Offer valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599.

Each Guest, 18 years of age and older, using a Southern California Resident ticket must show proof of eligible residency for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 2, 2024, expire June 2, 2024, and are limited in availability.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Don't get confused by the dueling offers

The SoCal Resident 3-Day Ticket Offer overlaps the Kids' Special Ticket Offer, making family vacations much more affordable during the period when both offers are in effect. However, there are two keys differences between these two offers, so be sure you double-check everything before you buy.

1) The Kids' Special Ticket Offer is only valid between January 8 and March 10, 2024, while the SoCal Resident 3-Day Ticket Offer is valid much longer. If you're buying both tickets, make sure all of your reservations fall within January 8 and March 10, 2024 2) The Kids' Special Ticket Offer has a 13-day "fuse," where the SoCal Resident 3-Day Ticket Offer has none. If you purchase a 2- or 3-day ticket under the Kids' Special Ticket Offer, you have to use all of your admissions within 13 days of your first entry.

There are likely different "buckets" of park reservations allocated to each offer, so you need to make your theme park reservations as soon as you purchase your tickets. At press time, reservations were open through the duration of both offers, and all dates were still available for all both ticket types, but that will certainly change in the coming weeks. Now that Disney has released the entire 2024 festival calendar, and with reservations open 180 days in advance, you should buy early and lock in your dates.

Brie Larson narrates Candlelight

Academy-award winning actress Brie Larson, perhaps best known to Disney fans for her role as Captain Marvel, was the celebrity narrator for the 2023 Candlelight Processional at Disneyland this past Saturday and Sunday. Here are a few photos from Sunday night, as well as a video of Larson's closing remarks following the final performance of the weekend.



The Main Street Train Station is the stage for the annual Candlelight processional at Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Actress Brie Larson narrates the Candlelight Procession at Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Members of the Disney cast member choir fill the tree riser at center stage. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

Serving up breakfast at Smokejumpers

Early visitors to Disney California Adventure have a new breakfast option starting Wednesday, December 6 when Smokejumpers Grill adds a breakfast sandwich and two burritos to its menu, along with a new cold brew coffee.

Breakfast Sandwich: Sausage, egg, cheddar, hash browns, SJG sauce, and green chile on a toasted bun. Served with mandarin oranges of seasoned fries. $13.49

Chorizo Burrito: Sausage, chorizo, egg, cheese, hash browns, and avocado sauce with Molcajete salsa (Plant-based). Served with mandarin oranges of seasoned fries. $13.49

Classic Breakfast Burrito: Sausage, bacon, egg, cheddar, and hash browns with Molcajete salsa. Served with mandarin oranges of seasoned fries. $13.99

Breakfast Cold Brew: Chocolate cold brew, toasted marshmallow foam, and cocoa crisped rice cereal (Non-alcoholic beverage). $6.79 You can also add Baileys Irish Cream for a hard breakfast brew at $17.00

There is a kids version of the breakfast sandwich, a breakfast slide with bacon, egg and cheddar, also served with mandarin oranges of seasoned fries for $8.49. You can also build your own breakfast platter of sorts from the various side dishes offered, including bacon, hash browns, seasoned fries, sausage patty, fried egg and salsa.

This is a nice new option for Disney California Adventure, which has always been a little light in the breakfast category. Other options include cinnamon rolls and Starbucks breakfast items available at Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, and the breakfast specialties at Pym Test Kitchen. Flo's V-8 Cafe no longer serves breakfast, but it and Corn Dog Castle both open as early as 9:30 a.m. if you want a very, very early lunch.

There are also options for breakfast-on-the go, with plant-based breakfast wraps from the Shawarma Palace cart, and seasonal breakfast burritos at the Cappuccino Cart. You can also order a blended breakfast in the form of fruit smoothies from Schmoozies and Pym Test Kitchen.

We saw some managers photographing the "rope drop" line in a new spot just beyond the restaurant on Monday, making us wonder if Smokejumpers will open before 8:00 a.m. along with Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, to serve day guests who enter before the park officially opens for the day.

Disney increases parking lot security

In the wake of a death by suicide at at Disneyland Resort parking structure on November 15, the third such incident this year, Disneyland security appears to have increased patrols in the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures. We've previously noted security cast members patrolling the structure in marked vehicles and by bicycle. This week we observed the added presence of uniformed security posted around the perimeter of the upper levels, with chairs and shade umbrellas indicating these are not temporary assignments.

In response to our inquiry, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson told MousePlanet,

“In an effort to deter this type of tragedy, we have long had multilayered security protocols in place at our parking structures, which we have substantially enhanced over time. However, as with all of our security and safety measures, we don’t discuss specifics so as not to compromise our efforts.”

If you are depressed, in emotional distress, need to talk, or are contemplating suicide, free and confidential help is available by calling or texting 988, 24/7, 365 days a year. You are not alone.

First look at the Pixar Place Hotel guest rooms

With the grand reopening of the Pixar Place Hotel just a few weeks away, Disney posted this weekend a video offering a tour of the remodeled guest rooms and their new Pixar-inspired decor. One thing that immediately caught our eye are the sheets with the Pixar ball woven into the design, the themed bolster pillow and the Luxo Jr. lamp in every room. These are sure to be popular... souvenirs... and we hope Disney just offers guests the opportunity to purchase them directly.



FIRST LOOK & TOUR: Pixar Place Hotel Guest Room at Disneyland Resort. YouTube video.

runDisney recruiting for the Disneyland Half Marathon weekend

A staffing agency is seeking workers to staff the runDisney Disneyland Half Marathon Expo in January, and is offering $26 per hour. Shifts include expo prep, bib and packet distribution, as well as race-day operational support.

Despite the grammar errors in the job posting, we have verified that this is legitimate, and current Disney cast members are welcome to apply. Visit the job posting for details and to apply online.

Let's keep it social

No division of the Walt Disney Company has posted to the platform formerly known as Twitter since November 30. For the time being, it appears Instagram and Facebook are the preferred social media platforms for most Disney divisions, with a few also posting less frequently on Threads. If you're used to getting your official Disney news from X/Twitter, you'll want to check other channels.

@MousePlanet is also on Threads, as well as on Facebook, and Instagram, so you can find us on your platform of choice—whatever that may be.

Lock in your 2024 vacation plans

2024 Disneyland packages are now available for booking.

Now is a perfect time to start planning for next year! When guests book in advance, they get the best hotel availability for some of the most popular travel times like spring break, summer, Halloween Time, the Holidays and beyond. We send every guest a reminder when it’s time to make their park reservations based on the date they entered for their ticket, so they don’t have to worry about forgetting to do so.

We also have our Layaway Plan available for guests who want to book in advance. For just $200 down, you can book your 2024 package with payment due just 8 days before travel! We recommend final payment 60 days before travel so park reservations can be made. Our Layaway Plan makes planning a vacation affordable and flexible for everyone.

Whether you're looking for a full 2024 vacation package or just theme park tickets for your 2024 visit, advance booking is recommended.

Book early to secure your preferred dates.

This and That

...Disney California Adventure will close at 9:00 p.m. this Wednesday, December 6 for the annual holiday party for winners of the KOST radio promotion. The party runs until 1:00 a.m.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mark Twain Riverboat – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after January 15, 2024.

Astro Orbitor – closes November 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after January 15, 2024.

"it's a small world" - closes January 7 to remove the holiday overlay. Reopening date not published, but after January 15, 2024

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until May 24, 2024.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Beast's Library in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closing permanently December 10, 2023

in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closing permanently December 10, 2023 World of Color – ONE - closed for refurbishment from January 8 through February 29, 2024

Grizzly River Run - closes January 8 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after January 15, 2024

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened. Paradise Pier Hotel Transformation into the Pixar Place Hotel is scheduled to be complete January 30, 2024.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2023-24

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing.

Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort – November 10, 2023 through January 7, 2024. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure - January 23 - February 18, 2024

Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland - February 17 & 24, 2024

Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park - February 22 & 23, 2024

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival - March 1 - April 22, 2024

Season of the Force at Disneyland - April 3 - June 2, 2024

Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

Pixar Fest - April 26 - August 4, 2024

2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

Halloween Time - August 23 - October 31, 2024

Plaza de la Familia - August 23 - November 2, 2024

(Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8, 2024. Registration opens February 6, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and February 13, 2024 for all others.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort - Begins November 15, 2024

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Kids’ Special Offer Ticket Children ages 3 to 9 can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day between January 8 and March 10, 2024 with this new discounted admission. You can purchase 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets, and add-on optional park-hopping and Disney Genie+ upgrades. Pricing is below, with the regular price noted so you can see the savings. Ticket

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper

(regular price) Ticket with Disney Genie+

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper and Disney Genie+

(regular price) 1-day $50

($98-183) $85

($163-248) $80

($128-$213) $115

($193-278) 2-day $100

($290) $165

($350) $160

($350) $225

($350) 3-day $150

($365) $220

($435) $240

($455) $310

($525) Read the fine print carefully, because you need to make a theme park reservation to use this ticket—and Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "reservation availability for Kids’ Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches." In addition to requiring a theme park reservation, this ticket also has a "fuse"—which means multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use (or on March 10, 2024, whichever comes first). You won't need to use all two or three days consecutively, but you will need to make sure to use them all before they expire. From past experience, it will be difficult to get reservations the last week of this offer unless you plan well in advance. Book now here at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Holiday 2023 Hotel Offer: Save up to 15% on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from October 22 through December 21, 2023, when you book by December 11, 2023. Hotel Property General Public Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Cardmember Perks

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Character Experience at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where they can meet and pose with a Disney character. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores, plus 10% off at Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Disneyland park dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland restaurants: Cafe Orleans

Carnation Café

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Plaza Inn

River Belle Terrace

Royal Street Veranda

Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure dining – 10% off at selected Disney California Adventure restaurants: Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Paradise Garden Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Wine Country Trattoria Disneyland Resort Hotels dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants. (GCH Craftsman Bar, Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off purchases at Curl Surf and California Sole; 20% off purchases at Wetzel's Pretzels. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Walt’s Main Street Story," Guided Tour, "Disney’s Happiest Haunts" Tour (offered seasonally) and the “Holiday Time at Disneyland®” Tour (offered seasonally)

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked. *NEW* 2024 Ticket discounts Through December 10, 2024, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $269

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $359

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $315

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $435 Disneyland tickets may be used January 2 through December 13, 2024. There is no blockout period for spring break this year. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 13, 2024. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. *NEW* 2024 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 2 through December 13, 2024. You can book now through December 10, 2024, and travel must be completed by December 14, 2024. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (833) 618-0536 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2-or 3-Bedroom Villas are excluded from the offer, and this offer can not be combined with any other discount. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

The official dates for 2023 are:

Disneyland Candy Palace – December 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24

Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25

12/3 12/4 12/5 12/6 12/7 12/8 12/9 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100



Candlelight Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA KOST Private Party

at DCA 9pm – 1am Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time 12/31 1/1/2024 1/2 1/3 1/4 1/5 1/6 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 1/7 1/8 1/9 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None

