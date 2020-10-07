Fun at Home Show #28 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream - Starts 8:30 p.m Eastern/5:30 Pacific

Jibe With Us On MousePlanet LIVE! Fun at Home

"Fun at Home" Show #28, the MousePlanet LIVE! Stream starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific tonight, Wednesday, October 7. As usual, we'll cover the latest Disney Parks news and talk all things Disney. We also invite you to play along by filling in the blanks in our next rounds of MousePlanet LIVE! Jibe Time, our game show. Yes, Shelley Caran from OnTheGoInMCO will be back again, along with other familiar faces and MousePlanet contributors.



Join us LIVE at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday or watch a replay at any time after the show. You may need to reload this page to see the live show if you loaded the page more than just a couple minutes before show time.

That's right, playing at home can be your fun too: your answers during the LIVE show help the players score points! Type your answers in the comments on Facebook or Twitter/Periscope, or YouTube (along with the question number you are answering), and see them shown on all our streaming platforms! If your answers jibe with a player, that player gets a point that counts in the score, and we even sometimes like to award points to those who comment! Our points and usual game prizes, unfortunately, have no retail value, but there are bragging rights (just ask Shelley)!