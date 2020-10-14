Fun at Home Show #29 - A MousePlanet LIVE! Stream Starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific

Jibe With Us On MousePlanet LIVE! Fun at Home

"Fun at Home" Show #29, the MousePlanet LIVE! Stream starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 Pacific tonight, Wednesday, October 21. As usual, we'll cover the latest Disney Parks news and talk all things Disney. Seems there is more than a bit to talk about coming out of California and we'll cover that.

We also invite you to play along by filling in the blanks in our next rounds of MousePlanet LIVE! Jibe Time, our game show. Yes, Shelley Caran from OnTheGoInMCO will be back again (though she is, probably momentarily, no longer the reigning champ), along with other familiar faces and MousePlanet contributors.



Show #29 begins LIVE streaming with a pre-show just before 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific. If you load this page before showtime, you may need to reload to see the stream. A replay will be available here after the show concludes.

That's right, playing at home can be your fun too: your answers during the LIVE show help the players score points! Type your answers in the comments on Facebook or Twitter/Periscope, or YouTube (along with the question number you are answering), and see them shown on all our streaming platforms! If your answers jibe with a player, that player gets a point that counts in the score, and we even sometimes like to award points to those who comment! Our points and usual game prizes, unfortunately, have no retail value, but there are bragging rights (just ask Shelley)!

By the way, do you want us to continue to produce these LIVE shows weekly? Is there some other resource or entertainments you'd like to see coming from MousePlanet during this unprecedented time? This is our 29th consecutive week producing the live show: now's the time to let us know.